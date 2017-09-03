Sócrates: Intelectualismo Moral
Objetivo clase Conocer las principales características del pensamiento de Sócrates y su aporte para filósofos posteriores.
Biografía 470 – 399 A.C . Su padre era escultor y su madre partera. Al contrario del ideal griego, Sócrates no era muy agr...
Mapa de Grecia: Atenas
Importancia Atenas pasa por una etapa de estabilidad económica y política (Siglo de Pericles) Lo cual trae para los hombre...
Importancia Por su pensamiento Sócrates marcó un antes y un después del siglo V a.C. Es la razón para que a los filósofos ...
Infografía
¿Por qué fue tan importante? 1. Sócrates filosofaba de manera oral y no escrita. No escribió textos. Su forma de pensar la...
¿Por qué fue tan importante? 2. Platón el discípulo de Sócrates escribía sus diálogos convirtiendo a este como vocero de s...
Pensamiento El objeto de investigación del Sócrates es el hombre y la comunidad en que vive. Su interés no es la especulac...
Pensamiento La primera condición de este examen es la ignorancia. Referencia al oráculo de Delfos: Sócrates es el hombre m...
Pensamiento Sócrates propone que si un hombre hace el mal, es porque no conoce el bien. El desconocimiento de las cosas no...
Pensamiento Cuando uno hace algún mal para conseguir un bien (dinero), es victima de la ignorancia. Al conocer el bien, se...
Método de enseñanza 1. Ironía: Se trata de una burla disimulada a las personas que creen poseer una verdad. Donde se utili...
Virtud e Ignorancia 2. Mayéutica: “Sacar a la luz” Sócrates hace que nazca el conocimiento. No da su opinión directamente,...
El alma: Virtud Para Sócrates lo más importante es el alma (No cristiana) Sócrates entiende por alma la razón, la personal...
Virtud e Ignorancia
Sócrates
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sócrates

59 views

Published on

Filosofía 10

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
59
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Sócrates

  1. 1. Sócrates: Intelectualismo Moral
  2. 2. Objetivo clase Conocer las principales características del pensamiento de Sócrates y su aporte para filósofos posteriores.
  3. 3. Biografía 470 – 399 A.C . Su padre era escultor y su madre partera. Al contrario del ideal griego, Sócrates no era muy agraciado: Gordo, ojos saltones, vestido desaliñadamente. Se casó con Jantipa mujer de fuerte carácter. Estuvo en el ejercito. Fue condenado a morir por cicuta.
  4. 4. Mapa de Grecia: Atenas
  5. 5. Importancia Atenas pasa por una etapa de estabilidad económica y política (Siglo de Pericles) Lo cual trae para los hombres de esta época nuevas reflexiones filosóficas. Muchos de los pensadores anteriores a Sócrates pensaron en distintas teorías sobre la naturaleza (Universo) que desembocaron en un relativismo o escepticismo respecto a la posibilidad de un conocimiento cierto. Giro Socrático Sócrates es el primero de los Filósofos clásicos.
  6. 6. Importancia Por su pensamiento Sócrates marcó un antes y un después del siglo V a.C. Es la razón para que a los filósofos anteriores a él los llamaron “Pre socráticos” Sócrates con los Sofistas provocaron un giro humanista en el pensamiento. Su filosofía cambia de la especulación a lo práctico. Giro Socrático Sócrates y los sofistas hacen un giro de pensamiento: De la naturaleza al hombre
  7. 7. Infografía
  8. 8. ¿Por qué fue tan importante? 1. Sócrates filosofaba de manera oral y no escrita. No escribió textos. Su forma de pensar la conocemos por otros. El problema es que las versiones entre estos no coinciden. Por ejemplo: Aristófanes escribió un libro llamado “Las nubes” donde Sócrates es un charlatán, es decir, es ridiculizado. Sin embargo Sócrates es el personaje principal de los libros de Jenofonte. Hablar de Sócrates es complicado por dos razones: Sócrates es el interlocutor principal en los textos de Platón
  9. 9. ¿Por qué fue tan importante? 2. Platón el discípulo de Sócrates escribía sus diálogos convirtiendo a este como vocero de sus pensamientos. No es claro diferenciar la posición genuina de Sócrates a la de Platón. Hablar de Sócrates es complicado por dos razones: Sócrates es el interlocutor principal en los textos de Platón
  10. 10. Pensamiento El objeto de investigación del Sócrates es el hombre y la comunidad en que vive. Su interés no es la especulación de la naturaleza. El hombre investigando al hombre. El hombre debe ponerse claro consigo mismo. Debe reconocer sus límites, y hacerlo justo (solidario con los demás). Por eso la expresión: “Conócete a ti mismo” “Conócete a ti mismo” Conócete a ti mismo
  11. 11. Pensamiento La primera condición de este examen es la ignorancia. Referencia al oráculo de Delfos: Sócrates es el hombre más sabio. Incrédulo salió a interrogar a los sabio de la época. Al no encontrar respuestas satisfactorias comprendió: Ningún hombre sabe nada verdaderamente, es sabio únicamente quien sabe que no sabe, no quien figura saber. “Conócete a ti mismo” El que no sabe va en búsqueda del saber, mientras que el cree poseer el saber no investiga. Resultado: Alejado de la verdad
  12. 12. Pensamiento Sócrates propone que si un hombre hace el mal, es porque no conoce el bien. El desconocimiento de las cosas nos hace actuar de mala manera. Ejemplo: Un hombre estafador. Esta persona cree que el bien es ganar dinero. ¿Pero cuáles son las consecuencias de esta acción? Odio de los estafados Consecuencias Jurídicas Consciencia intranquila Intelectualismo moral Se hace el mal a los demás por ignorancia.
  13. 13. Pensamiento Cuando uno hace algún mal para conseguir un bien (dinero), es victima de la ignorancia. Al conocer el bien, se opta por el bien, pues hacer el bien a los demás, es hacérselo a sí mismo. Es preferible sufrir una injusticia, que cometerla. Sufrir una injusticia no nos hace injustos, cometerla si. Debemos luchar por ser felices, la felicidad no esta en las cosas externas. Sino en nuestro interior. Intelectualismo moral La felicidad es el orden, el equilibrio del animo y la razón.
  14. 14. Método de enseñanza 1. Ironía: Se trata de una burla disimulada a las personas que creen poseer una verdad. Donde se utilizan paradojas y contraejemplo. De esa manera, la persona que cree poseer el saber se da cuenta de su ignorancia y se ve obligado a repensar su teoría. Ejemplo: Interlocutor: El hombre es superior a la mujer. Sócrates: Tu que eres tan sabio explícanos por qué Interlocutor: Por naturaleza el hombre es más fuerte Sócrates: Supongamos que existe una mujer fisicoculturista, ¿no es más fuerte? El método que utiliza Sócrates consta de dos momentos Ironía Socrática
  15. 15. Virtud e Ignorancia 2. Mayéutica: “Sacar a la luz” Sócrates hace que nazca el conocimiento. No da su opinión directamente, sino que hace preguntas hasta que su interlocutor se da cuenta de su ignorancia y se ve obligado a repensar su teoría. El método que utiliza Sócrates consta de dos momentos
  16. 16. El alma: Virtud Para Sócrates lo más importante es el alma (No cristiana) Sócrates entiende por alma la razón, la personalidad intelectual y moral. La virtud del alma es llegar al conocimiento, a la verdad. Caer en el vicio es la ignorancia. No nos preocupemos por lo externo, preocupémonos por el alma
  17. 17. Virtud e Ignorancia

×