Historia de la filosofía: Platón II
Objetivo clase Identificar las concepciones filosóficas de Platón con relación a las concepciones del alma, la ética y la ...
Concepto de alma 1. Platón es dualista. 2. Existe el cuerpo y existe el alma. 3. El alma es superior al cuerpo. 4. El alma...
El alma es anterior al cuerpo ¿Por qué piensa Platón que el alma es anterior al cuerpo? 1. Teoría de la anamnesis (Reminis...
El alma tiene conocimiento ¿Cómo es posible que el alma tenga conocimiento? 1. La verdad es invariable y siempre la misma,...
Estructura del alma ¿Cómo es el alma a la que se refiere Platón? 1. Platón explica la estructura del alma con un mito (car...
Estructura del alma
Relación Alma - Ética Entender la estructura del alma es importante para entender la ética. 1. La ética para Platón es la ...
Relación Ética - Política Así como se organiza el alma para lograr la virtud, así mismo Platón organiza el estado para que...
Relación Ética - Política El estado debe estar dividido de manera que cada quien se desempeñe lo más virtuosamente posible...
Relación Ética - Política ¿Cómo deben gobernar los sabios? 1. Mediante la educación 2. Las penas y los castigos deben ser ...
Relación Ética - Política
Platón ii
Platón ii

  1. 1. Historia de la filosofía: Platón II
  2. 2. Objetivo clase Identificar las concepciones filosóficas de Platón con relación a las concepciones del alma, la ética y la política.
  3. 3. Concepto de alma 1. Platón es dualista. 2. Existe el cuerpo y existe el alma. 3. El alma es superior al cuerpo. 4. El alma es eterna. 5. El alma transmigra. 6. El alma es inmaterial e inmortal. 7. El alma es anterior al cuerpo. 8. El alma tiene conocimiento Dualismo: Dos realidades Monismo: Una realidad
  4. 4. El alma es anterior al cuerpo ¿Por qué piensa Platón que el alma es anterior al cuerpo? 1. Teoría de la anamnesis (Reminiscencia) 2. Ejemplo: Dialogo el Menón Sócrates hace preguntas a un esclavo que jamás estudio geometría. El esclavo termina armando una figura geométrica. ¿Por qué? ¿Cómo obtuvo ese conocimiento? Diálogo: Menón
  5. 5. El alma tiene conocimiento ¿Cómo es posible que el alma tenga conocimiento? 1. La verdad es invariable y siempre la misma, no puede proceder de el mundo sensible. 2. El alma ha estado en contacto con el mundo de las ideas. 3. Cuando conocemos, recordamos. Platón: No conocemos, reconocemos.
  6. 6. Estructura del alma ¿Cómo es el alma a la que se refiere Platón? 1. Platón explica la estructura del alma con un mito (carro alado). 2. El alma esta compuesta de tres partes: Una parte racional, otra irascible y otra concupiscible. Compara el alma con un jinete que tira de dos caballos con alas. a. El conductor: Parte racional b. Caballo Blanco: Parte Buena, obediente, irascible. c. Caballo Negro: Parte desobediente, apetitiva Concupiscible Mito carro alado
  7. 7. Estructura del alma
  8. 8. Relación Alma - Ética Entender la estructura del alma es importante para entender la ética. 1. La ética para Platón es la armonía y la justicia del alma. 2. Para vivir una vida buena cada parte del alma debe actuar virtuosamente. a. Concupiscible: Aquella que busca los placeres, actuará virtuosamente si actúa moderadamente (Templanza) b. Irascible: Aquella que es obediente, su virtud es la fortaleza c. Racional: Su virtud es la sabiduría para modelar las otras dos partes. Cada parte del alma está subordinada a la parte racional
  10. 10. Relación Ética - Política Así como se organiza el alma para lograr la virtud, así mismo Platón organiza el estado para que logre la felicidad y la justicia social. 1. Platón propone que el estado igual que el alma debe estar divido en tres partes. a. Productores: Agricultores, artesanos, comerciantes. b. Guardianes: proteger la sociedad c. Gobernantes : los sabios Estado Platón
  11. 11. Relación Ética - Política El estado debe estar dividido de manera que cada quien se desempeñe lo más virtuosamente posible. 1. Platón no cree en la democracia (muerte Sócrates) 2. Su propuesta es que el estado lo deben gobernar los mejores. ¿Quiénes son los mejores? a. No son los más fuertes: Tiranía b. No son los más numerosos: Democracia c. No son los más ricos: Oligarquía d. No son los más valientes: Timocracia. e. Son los sabios: conocen lo justo y lo bueno El estado lo deben gobernar los sabios
  12. 12. Relación Ética - Política ¿Cómo deben gobernar los sabios? 1. Mediante la educación 2. Las penas y los castigos deben ser lo último 3. Los niños aprenden jugando 4. La educación crea una sociedad más justa 5. La educación debe ser obligatoria e igualitaria 6. Debe ser dirigida por pedagogos profesionales La educación es lo más importante
  13. 13. Relación Ética - Política

×