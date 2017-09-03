Historia de la filosofía: Platón
Objetivo clase Constatar el hecho de que los distintos temas que trata Platón están interrelacionados formando un sistema.
Epistemología Dualismo se refiere a que existen dos formas de conocer y captar el mundo que nos rodea. 1. Los sentidos: No...
Ontología Se basa en el dualismo Platónico: dos formas de conocer, sentidos y la razón. Platón expone que a cada modo de c...
Ontología En el mundo sensible encontramos todo lo que nos rodea: nace, cambia y muere. En el mundo inteligible encontramo...
Ontología Son dos niveles de la realidad: Superior: Ideas Inferior: Realidad Sensible Los seres del mundo sensible son cop...
Ontología Grados del Conocimiento
Platón
Platón

Platón

