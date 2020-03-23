Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
by Jesus Manuel Olivas / Octahedroid Building a dynamic application with GatsbyJS
Jesus Manuel Olivas jmolivas.com @jmolivas
Agenda The monolithic app Prebuilt HTML and assets What is GatsbyJS Examples JAMstack
Web Development 101
Traditional monolithic stack Visitor Server Database
Server render (traditional) Server Client
SPA (client side) Server Client
The Modern Stack (JAMstack) Visitor CDN
JAMstack (prebuilt) Server ClientBuild Server
GatsbyJS Gatsby is a free and open source framework based on React that helps developers build blazing fast websites and a...
GatsbyJS
Centralize data with GraphQL Easier to explore Single source of truth More scalable & team-friendly Consistent, shareable ...
Go Static for everything else Blazing fast performance Simpler deployment flow Immutable deployments Reduced DevOps overhe...
GatsbyJS
Dynamic apps Content that is sourced and rendered at runtime vs. being statically rendered. For example, a list of article...
Allowing users to authenticate and identify themselves, so that some or all of the page can be personalized for them. Exam...
Login using JWT
Examples https://gatsby-ﬁrebase-starter.netlify.com/ https://github.com/ovidiumihaibelciug
Thanks
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Building a dynamic application with GatsbyJS-Tec-Mexicali

12 views

Published on

Building a dynamic application with GatsbyJS

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Building a dynamic application with GatsbyJS-Tec-Mexicali

  1. 1. by Jesus Manuel Olivas / Octahedroid Building a dynamic application with GatsbyJS
  2. 2. Jesus Manuel Olivas jmolivas.com @jmolivas
  3. 3. Agenda The monolithic app Prebuilt HTML and assets What is GatsbyJS Examples JAMstack
  4. 4. Web Development 101
  5. 5. Traditional monolithic stack Visitor Server Database
  6. 6. Server render (traditional) Server Client
  7. 7. SPA (client side) Server Client
  8. 8. The Modern Stack (JAMstack) Visitor CDN
  9. 9. JAMstack (prebuilt) Server ClientBuild Server
  10. 10. GatsbyJS Gatsby is a free and open source framework based on React that helps developers build blazing fast websites and apps
  11. 11. GatsbyJS
  12. 12. Centralize data with GraphQL Easier to explore Single source of truth More scalable & team-friendly Consistent, shareable dev workflow
  13. 13. Go Static for everything else Blazing fast performance Simpler deployment flow Immutable deployments Reduced DevOps overhead
  14. 14. GatsbyJS
  15. 15. Dynamic apps Content that is sourced and rendered at runtime vs. being statically rendered. For example, a list of articles in your blog that is generated in real-time by querying an external endpoint.
  16. 16. Allowing users to authenticate and identify themselves, so that some or all of the page can be personalized for them. Examples include displaying a user's name and avatar, or showing authorized users private content. User Authentication
  17. 17. Login using JWT
  18. 18. Examples https://gatsby-ﬁrebase-starter.netlify.com/ https://github.com/ovidiumihaibelciug
  19. 19. Thanks

×