Jesus Manuel Olivas / octahedroid Beyond Static: Building a Dynamic Application with Gatsby ● 1 #DrupalConGlobal
Jesus Manuel Olivas jmolivas.com @jmolivas ——————————————— octahedroid.com Co-Founder ● 2
We are a professional services and consulting agency specializing in modern front-end tools, cloud native architectures, a...
Drupal Persona ● 4
Agenda > Web Development and JAMstack > Static content and build time > Decoupled Drupal and Gatsby > Hybrid pages using c...
Traditional monolithic stack Visitor Server Database ● 6
Server render (traditional) Server Client ● 7
SPA (client side) Server Client ● 8
Agenda > Web Development and JAMstack > Static content and build time > Decoupled Drupal and Gatsby > Hybrid pages using c...
The Modern Stack (JAMstack) Visitor CDN ● 10
JAMstack (pre-render markup) Server ClientBuild Server ● 11
Performance Reliability Security Hosting Benefits of JAMstack ● 12
Agenda > Web Development and JAMstack > Static content and build time > Decoupled Drupal and Gatsby > Hybrid pages using c...
● 14 GatsbyJS Gatsby is a free and open source framework based on React that helps developers build blazing fast  websites...
GatsbyJS ● 15
Decoupled CMS A Decoupled CMS, is a content management system, that makes content accessible via a RESTful or GraphQL API ...
Why Drupal ? > Current legacy sites > Battled tested and well known GUI > Complex data structure Node, Paragraphs, Media, ...
Why Gatsby ? > Add external data or content > Add 3rd-party API services > Better developer experience > Iterate faster, d...
Agenda > Web Development and JAMstack > Static content and build time > Decoupled Drupal and Gatsby > Hybrid pages using c...
● 20 Search using Views and Solr
● 21 Search using Views and Solr > Add view to expose data client side > Connect the view with Solr engine > Enable GraphQ...
● 23 Hybrid Blog (Client + Static)
Client side call from Decoupled CMS ● Only if new content entered and published using the Decoupled CMS is available after...
Static ● Content entered and published using the Decoupled CMS available before the latest build execution. ● Only X nodes...
Client side call from Static file ● Provide pagination using a JSON file loaded client side to avoid impacting first page ...
Agenda > Web Development and JAMstack > Static content and build time > Decoupled Drupal and Gatsby > Hybrid pages using c...
User Authentication Allowing users to authenticate and identify themselves. Provide personalized features as private conte...
● 29
● 30
Agenda > Web Development and JAMstack > Static content and build time > Decoupled Drupal and Gatsby > Hybrid pages using c...
Improve Workflow Allow users to review and publish content directly from Gatsby Allow users to update content from Gatsby ...
● 33
● 34
● 35
Drupal Persona ● 36
Thank you. Any Questions? @jmolivas | @octahedroidHQ | octahedroid.com ● 37
