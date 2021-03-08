(As Far As I Can Tell: Finding My Father in World War II) By Philip Gambone PDF eBook Download and Read Online

Book Descriptions: Philip Gambone, a gay man, never told his father the reason why he was rejected from the draft during the Vietnam War. In turn, his father never talked about his participation in World War II. Father and son were enigmas to each other. Gambone, an award-winning novelist and non-fiction writer, spent seven years uncovering who the man his quiet, taciturn father had been, by retracing his father's journey through WW II. As Far As I Can Tell not only reconstructs what Gambone?s father endured, it also chronicles his own emotional odyssey as he followed his father?s route from Liverpool to the Elbe River. A journey that challenged the author?s thinking about war, about European history, and about ?civilization.



