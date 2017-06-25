Tf3 15 ff-oral-capsulas

Cápsulas / Capsules Juan M. Irache Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía...
1. Cápsulas: Introducción Preparaciones sólidas, con una cubierta que puede ser dura o blanda y tener forma y capacidad va...
Cápsulas duras: cubiertas formadas por dos partes cilíndricas prefabricadas, en las cuales uno de los extremos es redondea...
2. Capsules: generalities The capsule can be viewed as a container dosage form... - Odorless - Tasteless - Easily swallo...
Hard Gelatin vs Soft Gelatin "Softgels" Capsules Criterion Soft gelatin Capsules Hard Gelatin Capsules Shell Plasticized (...
3. Hard gelatin capsules Advantages of Hard Gelatin Capsules Rapid drug release possible Flexibility of formulation - Ea...
3.1. Hard capsules: sizes and capacities Size Volume (mL) Capacity (mg) 000 1.37 1096 00 0.91 728 0 0.68 554 1 0.50 400 2 ...
3.2. Composition of Hard Gelatin Shells Composition hard capsules a. Gelatin Bone Gelatin (Type B, alcaline gelatin; pI:...
3.3. Hard capsules manufacture The Dipping Process of Making Hard Gelatin Capsules: similar process to that patented in 18...
Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
Types of hard gelatin capsules: mechanically interlocking Caps and Bodies Interlocking rings or bumps molded into the cap ...
Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules Pre-locke...
Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
Types of hard capsules Quali-V® (HPMC) Shionogi Qualicaps / VCaps (HPMC; Capsugel): two-piece hard shell capsule derived...
Types of hard capsules DRcaps Gastro Resistant Capsules: HPMC capsules resistants to the acidic conditions of the stomac...
Sealing and Welding Methods Banding Original banded hard gelatin capsule - Parke Davis' "Kapseal" Modern banding process -...
3.4. Formulation of hard capsules Active Ingredient Highly water soluble drugs exhibit few formulation problems in terms o...
3.4. Formulation of hard capsules Lubricants Glidants (colloidal silicas such as Cab-O-Sil, Aerosil) Optimum concentration...
3.5. Manufacturing steps Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cáps...
3.6. Capsule filling machines Output Capacities of Some Capsule Filling Machines Semi-automatic No. 8 Machine 120,000-140,...
Dosator Principle Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / ...
Dosing Disc Principle Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsula...
MG2 Futura Dosator Machine 36,000 caps/h Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a ...
Banding machine Capsule-filling machine Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a l...
Manual filling machine Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsul...
Semi automatic filling machine Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Ora...
Mini beads Granules Liquids Mini tabs Semi-solids Powders Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. For...
3.7. Ensayos cápsulas Disgregación Cápsulas duras: Utilizar agua R. Si está justificado, puede emplearse ácido clorhídrico...
4. Soft gelatin capsules (Softgels) Similar to hard gelatin shell, except plasticizer is incorporated (sorbitol, propyle...
Disadvantages of Soft Gelatin Capsules Generally, product is contracted out to a limited number of specialty houses,e.g....
Softgel sizes and shapes Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cáps...
6.5.1. Formulation of soft capsules Gelatin: Bloom strength 150 - 200 bloom grams Pure liquids, mixtures of miscible liq...
6.5.2. Soft capsules manufacture Original Rotary Die Process (R.P. Scherer: 1933); troquel rotatorio Only for pumpable...
http://www.kwangdah.com/kde-300.htm Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Ví...
6.5.2. Soft capsules manufacture e. Medicine Filling Pump: Before the capsule can be formed and sealed, it must be filled....
Bibliografía complementaria • Cápsulas – Qualicaps: http://www.qualicaps.com/about/default.aspx – Capsugel: http://www.cap...
• Máquinas para dosificación de cápsulas – Axus: http://www.axus.cc/ – Bosch: http://www.boschpackaging.com/site/home/inde...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tf3 15 ff-oral-capsulas

17 views

Published on

Pharmaceutical dosage forms: capsules

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tf3 15 ff-oral-capsulas

  1. 1. Cápsulas / Capsules Juan M. Irache Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  2. 2. 1. Cápsulas: Introducción Preparaciones sólidas, con una cubierta que puede ser dura o blanda y tener forma y capacidad variables, y que generalmente contienen una única dosis de un p.a. Las cubiertas de las cápsulas son de gelatina u otras sustancias, cuya consistencia puede adaptarse por adición de sustancias como glicerol o sorbitol. También pueden añadirse otros como tensioactivos, opacificantes, conservantes, edulcorantes, colorantes y aromatizantes. Las cápsulas pueden llevar inscripciones en su superficie. El contenido puede ser de consistencia sólida, líquida o pastosa. Está constituido por uno o más p.a.(s), con o sin excipientes tales como disolventes, diluyentes, lubricantes y disgregantes. El contenido no causa deterioro de la cubierta. Ésta, sin embargo, es atacada por los jugos digestivos, liberando el contenido. Se pueden distinguir varios tipos: - cápsulas duras - cápsulas blandas - cápsulas gastrorresistentes - cápsulas de liberación modificada ENSAYOS Uniformidad de contenido: Salvo indicación contraria o excepción justificada y autorizada, las cápsulas cuyo contenido de p.a. sea menor que 2 mg o menor que el 2% de la masa total satisfacen el ensayo B de uniformidad de contenido para preparaciones en dosis unitarias. Uniformidad de masa Disolución: Si se prescribe un ensayo de disolución, puede no ser necesario ensayo de disgregación. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  3. 3. Cápsulas duras: cubiertas formadas por dos partes cilíndricas prefabricadas, en las cuales uno de los extremos es redondeado y está cerrado y el otro está abierto. El principio o pa(s), generalmente en forma sólida (en polvo o granulados) se introducen en una de las partes de la cubierta, que se cierra por deslizamiento sobre ella de la otra parte. La seguridad del cierre puede reforzarse por medios adecuados. Cápsulas blandas: cubiertas más gruesas que las de cubierta dura. Las cubiertas constan de una sola pieza y son de formas variadas. La fabricación de las cápsulas, el llenado y el cierre se realizan normalmente en una sola operación. Cápsulas gastrorresistentes: Se preparan llenando las cápsulas con granulados o partículas que tengan una cubierta gastrorresistente o bien recubriendo cápsulas duras o blandas con una cubierta gastrorresistente (cápsulas entéricas). Cápsulas de liberación modificada: Las cápsulas de liberación modificada incluyen cápsulas de liberación prolongada y cápsulas de liberación retardada. Sellos: preparaciones sólidas que consisten en una cubierta dura que contiene una dosis única de uno o más principios activos. La cubierta del sello es de pan ácimo generalmente de harina de arroz y consiste en 2 secciones cilíndricas planas prefabricadas. Antes de su administración, los sellos se sumergen en agua durante unos cuantos segundos, se colocan en la lengua y se tragan con un sorbo de agua. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  4. 4. 2. Capsules: generalities The capsule can be viewed as a container dosage form... - Odorless - Tasteless - Easily swallowed - Elegant Gelatin capsules (hard or soft) Some shell capsules are made from materials other than gelatin... - Starch hydrolysate: "Capill" - Hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose ("Vegicaps" and others) Such alternatives to gelatin will be of interest to those who, for religious, cultural or other reasons wish to avoid capsules made from animal derived components Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  5. 5. Hard Gelatin vs Soft Gelatin "Softgels" Capsules Criterion Soft gelatin Capsules Hard Gelatin Capsules Shell Plasticized (glycerin, propylene glycol, sorbitol) Not plasticized Content Usually liquids or suspensions (dry solids possible) Usually dry solids (liquids/ semi-solid matrices possible) Manufacture Formed/filled in one operation Shells made in one operation and filled in a separate process Closure Hermetically sealed (inherent) Traditional friction-fit; mechanical interlock, banding and liquid sealing possible Sizes and Shapes Many Limited Formulation Technology Liquids Solids Fill Accuracy 1-3% 2-5% (with modern automatic machines) Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  6. 6. 3. Hard gelatin capsules Advantages of Hard Gelatin Capsules Rapid drug release possible Flexibility of formulation - Easily compounded - No need to form a compact that must stand up to handling - Unique mixed fills possible - Role in drug development / Role in clinical tests Sealed HGCs are good barriers to atmospheric oxygen. Disadvantages of Hard Gelatin Capsules Very bulky materials are a problem Filling equipment slower than tableting Generally more costly than tablets, but judge on a case-by-case basis Concern over maintaining proper shell moisture content - Shell should have moisture content of 13-15% If too dry – become brittle/easily fractured It to moist – become too soft and can get sticky - Unprotected capsules are best stored at 45-65% RH - Caution using strongly hygroscopic drugs Cross-linking can affect soft/hard gelatin capsules, gelatin coated tablets Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  7. 7. 3.1. Hard capsules: sizes and capacities Size Volume (mL) Capacity (mg) 000 1.37 1096 00 0.91 728 0 0.68 554 1 0.50 400 2 0.37 296 3 0.30 240 4 0.21 168 5 0.10 104 Capacity (mg) at packing density=0.8 g/mL Specials “containers” 00el: 1.02 mL, 816 mg 0el: 0.78 mL, 624 mg Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  8. 8. 3.2. Composition of Hard Gelatin Shells Composition hard capsules a. Gelatin Bone Gelatin (Type B, alcaline gelatin; pI: 4.7-5.1) Skin Gelatin (Type A, acidic gelatin; pI: 7-9) Bloom strength (Poder gelificante): a measure of relevance to cohesive strength of gelatin film The weight in g required to depress a plunger 12.7 mm diameter 4 mm into a 6.67% gel held for 17 hours at 10 degrees (O.T. Bloom, 1925) Typically for hard capsules: 200-260 "bloom-grams" Viscosity: single most important factor controlling shell thickness Capillary viscometer; 6.67% soln. Typical range 25-45 millipoise. b. Water c. Dyes and other colorants: http://www.capsugel.com/amer/color/catalog.php d. Opaquing agent (TiO2) e. Preservative: no necessary if work under GMP conditions water content of 13-16%: no possibility for microbial contamination Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  9. 9. 3.3. Hard capsules manufacture The Dipping Process of Making Hard Gelatin Capsules: similar process to that patented in 1846 a. Metalic mouds are dipped in a warm gelatin bath b. A film of gelatin is formed around c. Dry process of gelatin d. Extraction e. Cutting at the desiring size f. Sealing and positive closure Tamper resistance/tamper evidence Prevents inadvertent separation on handling/shipping Makes liquid/semi-solid filling of hard gelatin capsules possible Sealed capsules are excellent barriers to O2 Qualicaps Group Capsugel Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  10. 10. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  11. 11. Types of hard gelatin capsules: mechanically interlocking Caps and Bodies Interlocking rings or bumps molded into the cap and body side-walls Posilok (Shionogi): two-piece gelatin capsule with its mechanical lock made by indentations in the cap and body. The vented cap indentation allows air to escape when capsule is closed on high-speed filling machines. Snap-Fit and Coni-Snap® (Capsugel) Lox-it (Pharmaphil) Traditional Prefit Locked Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  12. 12. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules Pre-locked position Sealed position Coni-Snap® (Capsugel)
  13. 13. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  14. 14. Types of hard capsules Quali-V® (HPMC) Shionogi Qualicaps / VCaps (HPMC; Capsugel): two-piece hard shell capsule derived from non-animal sources, which satisfy vegetarian and cultural needs. Additional benefits: chemical stability and low moisture content – making it an attractive alternative for hygroscopic formulations. Licaps® Capsules: gelatin capsules for containment of liquids and semi-solids. PCcaps™ Capsules: very small size gelatin capsules that are ideal for oral dosage to rodents in pre-clinical studies. Press-fit® Gelcaps: high-gloss gelatin coating that encases a caplet core. They combine the best qualities of a gelatin capsule with the density of a tablet. DBcaps® Capsules: two-piece gelatin capsules that are designed for double- blind clinical trials. The shorter length facilitates ease of swallowing. DBcaps Licaps Press-fit Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  15. 15. Types of hard capsules DRcaps Gastro Resistant Capsules: HPMC capsules resistants to the acidic conditions of the stomach without the addition of any type of coatings. NPcaps Pullulan Capsules: from pullulan, a water-soluble polysaccharide. Capsules highly impermeable to oxygen transmission. OceanCaps Fish Gelatin Capsules: marine-based capsule. Pearlcaps Pearlescent Capsules: shiny, iridescent capsules. Differentiate your products, ideally suited for the cosmeceutical market. Available in gelatin and HPMC capsules. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  16. 16. Sealing and Welding Methods Banding Original banded hard gelatin capsule - Parke Davis' "Kapseal" Modern banding process - Shionogi's Qualiseal Liquid sealing Capsugel's Licaps Licaps Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  17. 17. 3.4. Formulation of hard capsules Active Ingredient Highly water soluble drugs exhibit few formulation problems in terms of drug release from either tablets or capsules. Micronization of poorly soluble drugs can improve dissolution from tablets and capsules. Affect on flow and mixing – Adsorption to surfaces of filler particles (a form ordered mixing) may help Effective surface area may be reduced by agglomeration of micronized particles – Addition of a wetting agents (surfactants) may help. Filler (Diluent) Fillers include lactose, starch, dicalcium phosphate, Starch 1500 Forms modified for direct compression tableting are useful for flow/compactibility - especially important for plug forming machines. Consideration the solubility of drug in selecting a filler. Water soluble fillers are preferred for poorly soluble drugs: In certain instances, a large percent of soluble filler in the formulation has slowed the dissolution of a soluble drug. Possible incompatibilities Classic example: Tetracycline formulated with calcium phosphate. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  18. 18. 3.4. Formulation of hard capsules Lubricants Glidants (colloidal silicas such as Cab-O-Sil, Aerosil) Optimum concentration generally <1%, typically 0.25-5.0%. True Lubricants and Antiadherents (e.g. Metallic stearates, stearic acid) Best lubricants are hydrophobic – Increasing concentrations usually retard dissolution. – Blending time an issue with laminar lubricants.avoid overmixing Effect is exacerebated at higher degrees of compaction. Disintegrants (4-8%): sodium starch glycolate; croscarmellose sodium Speed up drug dissolution by... Promoting liquid penetration (wicking) Promoting deaggregation Efficiency often improves with increased tamping force. Crospovidone not as effective in capsules at equivalent concentrations Surfactants: sodium docusate (0.1-0.5%); sodium lauryl sulfate (1-2%) Speed up dissolution by... Increasing wetting of powder mass (can overcome the waterproofing effect of hydrophobic lubricants) Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  19. 19. 3.5. Manufacturing steps Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  20. 20. 3.6. Capsule filling machines Output Capacities of Some Capsule Filling Machines Semi-automatic No. 8 Machine 120,000-140,000/Shift Fully Automatic Zanasi Z-5000/R3 150,000/h MG2 G100 100,000/h Bosch GKF 3000 180,000/h Osaka R-180 165,000/h TODAY, HARD GELATIN CAPSULES ARE MOST OFTEN FILLED BY AUTOMATIC MACHINES WHICH RESEMBLE TABLET PRESSES TO THE EXTENT THAT - THEY FORM POWDER PLUGS BY COMPRESSION, AND EJECT THEM INTO EMPTY CAPSULE BODIES Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  21. 21. Dosator Principle Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  22. 22. Dosing Disc Principle Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  23. 23. MG2 Futura Dosator Machine 36,000 caps/h Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  24. 24. Banding machine Capsule-filling machine Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  25. 25. Manual filling machine Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fF1bJ6jaZw8
  26. 26. Semi automatic filling machine Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules Manual filling machine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26OIri_HEBo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rzoHH8nlvQ
  27. 27. Mini beads Granules Liquids Mini tabs Semi-solids Powders Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  28. 28. 3.7. Ensayos cápsulas Disgregación Cápsulas duras: Utilizar agua R. Si está justificado, puede emplearse ácido clorhídrico 0,1 M, o bien jugo gástrico artificial R. Hacer funcionar aparato durante 30 min y examinar el estado de las cápsulas. Las cápsulas satisfacen el ensayo si las 6 se disgregran. Cápsulas blandas: Utilizar agua R. Si está justificado, puede emplearse HCl 0,1 M, o bien jugo gástrico artificial R. Hacer funcionar el aparato durante 30 min y examinar el estado de las cápsulas. Las cápsulas satisfacen el ensayo si las 6 se disgregran. Cápsulas gastroresistentes: Utilizar HCl 0,1 M y hacer funcionar el aparato durante 2 h, o cualquier otro tiempo que se autorice. El tiempo que las cápsulas resisten el medio ácido varía entre 2-3 h. Nunca menor de 1 h. Ninguna cápsula muestra señales de disgregación o fisuras que permitan la salida de su contenido. Reemplazar el ácido por disolución tampón de fosfato a pH 6,8 R. Cuando se justifique, puede emplearse una disolución tampón a pH 6,8 con polvo de páncreas. Hacer funcionar el aparato durante 60 min y examinar el estado de las cápsulas. Las cápsulas satisfacen el ensayo si se disgregran las 6. Disolución. Cápsulas gastroresistentes: Para cápsulas preparadas a partir de granulados o partículas con recubrimiento gastrorresistente, se efectúa ensayo adecuado que demuestre liberación del p.a(s). Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  29. 29. 4. Soft gelatin capsules (Softgels) Similar to hard gelatin shell, except plasticizer is incorporated (sorbitol, propylene glycol, glycerin) Usually filled with liquids or suspensions (dry solids are possible) Advantages of Soft Gelatin Capsules High Accuracy/precision possible Hermetically sealed (inherently) Possible bioavailability advantages Reduced dustiness; lack of compression stage in manufacture Possible reduced gastric irritancy compared to tablets and hard shell capsules Special packages available Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  30. 30. Disadvantages of Soft Gelatin Capsules Generally, product is contracted out to a limited number of specialty houses,e.g. Scherer, Banner. Generally more costly to produce than tablets or hard shell capsules More intimate contact between the shell and contents than with dry-filled hard shell capsules - stability a concern. Not adaptable to incorporation of more than one kind of fill into the same capsule (compare with hard shell capsules) Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  31. 31. Softgel sizes and shapes Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  32. 32. 6.5.1. Formulation of soft capsules Gelatin: Bloom strength 150 - 200 bloom grams Pure liquids, mixtures of miscible liquids, or solids dissoved or suspended in a liquid vehicle. Vehicles Water immiscible non-volatile liquids vegetable oils Mineral oil not recommended for drug formulations. Water-miscible, non-volatile liquids Low molecular weight PEG's Nonionic surfactants such as polysorbate 80 Limitations of liquid contents Water can not exceed 5% of contents pH must be between 2.5 and 7.5 Low molecular weight water soluble and volatile compounds must be excluded Aldehydes, in general, must be excluded (Cause cross-linking) Contents must flow under gravity at < 35ºC Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  33. 33. 6.5.2. Soft capsules manufacture Original Rotary Die Process (R.P. Scherer: 1933); troquel rotatorio Only for pumpable fills Accogel Process (Stern Machine) - Lederle: 1948 A rotary die process for filling powders/granules into soft capsules a. Blending powdered gelatin and other ingredients with warm water in a gelatin melting tank: after hydration the powder becomes a thick “syrup” called a gelatin mass. the key to mixing gelatin is to heat, blend and deaerate quickly b. Filtration and store in portable heated stainless steel tanks gelatin mass should be kept at 65º C c. Spreader Boxes - The gelatin mass is applied to both sides of the machine simultaneously by a set of spreader boxes which regulates the gelatin thickness from 0.6 to 0.7 mm as it is spread on the cooling drum. The gelatin is cooled while the thin layer of gelatin rotates with the cooling drum. d. Lubrication System – Prior to encapsulation the ribbon must be coated with a thin layer of oil to prevent sticking during the filling and sealing process. lubricants are: digestible mineral oil, fractionated coconut oil, Miglyol 812 Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  34. 34. http://www.kwangdah.com/kde-300.htm Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules Rotary Die process
  35. 35. 6.5.2. Soft capsules manufacture e. Medicine Filling Pump: Before the capsule can be formed and sealed, it must be filled. The material to be filled flows by gravity and is injected between dies Individual plungers pull a precise amount of material f. Capsule Forming & Filling – After the 2 halves of gelatin have been cooled and lubricated, they meet together at the forming and filling station. Dies that contain small pockets in the shape and size of the capsule to be made help form and seal. While the capsule is being filled, it is also simultaneously being sealed and cut from the ribbon. g. Drying: capsules are very soft due to the high moisture content. Reduce to 6-10% h. Polishing (for printing) i. Packaging: bulk containers, bottles or blister packaging Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules 1. Gelatin ribbon 2. Rotary die 3. Filling Wedge 4. Filled capsule 5. Webbing 6. Pumping mechanism
  36. 36. Bibliografía complementaria • Cápsulas – Qualicaps: http://www.qualicaps.com/about/default.aspx – Capsugel: http://www.capsugel.com/ – Laboratorios Juste: http://www.juste.es/ – Banner: http://banpharm.com/ • Excipientes – Basf Pharma: http://www.basf-pharma.com/ – Beghin-Say: http://www.beghin-say.fr/pharmafr/ – Borculo Domo Ingredients: http://www.borculodomo.com/milk/lactosaesp/ – Brenntag NV: http://www.brenntag.be/ – Colorcon: http://www.colorcon.com/ – Degussa Pharma: http://www.degussa4pharma.com/ http://www.aerosil.com – DMV International: http://www.dmv-international.com/default.asp – FMC Biopolymer: http://www.fmcbiopolymer.com/ – Friesland Foods Domo: http://www.domo.nl/ – International Specialty Products (ISP): http://www.ispcorp.com/ – JRS Pharma: http://www.jrspharma.com/ – Merck Farma y Química, SA: http://www.merck.de/servlet/PB/menu/1378040/index.html – Meggle Pharma: http://www.meggle-pharma.de/es/ – PFormulate: http://www.pformulate.com/ – Roquette Pharma: http://www.roquette-pharma.com/ Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules
  37. 37. • Máquinas para dosificación de cápsulas – Axus: http://www.axus.cc/ – Bosch: http://www.boschpackaging.com/site/home/index.aspx – CapPlus Technologies: http://www.capplustech.com/ – Torpac: http://www.torpac.com/filling_machines.htm – Karisma Pharma Machines: http://www.karishmapharmamachines.com/ – Health Star: http://images.google.com/imgres?imgurl=http://www.healthstar.net/images/ UsedMachines/Large/28352-289-01.jpg – Zhejiang Fuchang Machinery: http://www.chinafuchang.com – Maneklal: http://www.maneklalexports.com/English/PharmaMc.htm • Aparatos para ensayos : – Electrolab: http://www.scientificdealers.com/electrolab/ – Erweka: http://www.erweka.com/EN/index.php – PharmaAlliance: http://www.pharma-alliance.net/index.php – Quantachrome Instruments: http://www.quantachrome.com/index.htm – Sotax: http://www.sotax.com/index3.html Bibliografía complementaria Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Cápsulas / Capsules

×