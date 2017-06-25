Tf3 13 ff-oral-comp-2

Comprimidos especiales Juan M. Irache Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la ...
Comprimidos que presentan algunas características farmacotécnicas diferentes de las descritas para los comprimidos convenc...
1.1. Comprimidos bucales Son preparaciones sólidas presentadas en dosis únicas para ser aplicadas en la cavidad bucal para...
Aromatizantes y Edulcorantes  Aromatizantes Sintéticos o mezclas: polvo, líquido - Mentol: CPs: 0,2-0,4% - Vainillina: 0,...
1.2. Comprimidos sublinguales Son preparaciones sólidas presentadas en dosis únicas para ser aplicadas bajo la lengua para...
1.3. Preparaciones mucoadhesivas Contienen p.a.(s) destinados a ser absorbidos a través de la mucosa bucal durante un perí...
 Formulación: Polímeros bioadhesivos - Acrílicos: carbopoles, eudragits - Celulosas: CMC, HPMC, HEC, HPC - Resinas: amber...
1.4. Comprimidos masticables Destinados a ser fragmentados con los dientes y, posteriormente, tragados. Alternativa para l...
1.5. Comprimidos para chupar Los comprimidos para chupar son preparaciones sólidas presentadas en dosis únicas destinadas ...
2. Comprimidos efervescentes CPs no recubiertos en cuya composición intervienen generalmente sustancias de carácter ácido ...
 Ejemplos - AAS/Cafeína: Calmante vitaminado PG (Bayer) - AAS/Vitamina C: Aspirina C (Bayer) - Paracetamol: Panadol (Ster...
3. Comprimidos multicapa Están constituidos por diferentes granulados, dispuestos uno sobre otro en varias capas paralelas...
Multilayer Tablet Technology, VERSATAB Characteristics Multilayer Tablet: - Possibility of one, two or three layers in one...
4. Otros comprimidos (Farmacopea) 4.1. Comprimidos solubles Son comprimidos no recubiertos o con cubierta pelicular que es...
5. Otros comprimidos (Farmacopea) Comprimidos vaginales: destinados a disolverse y liberar lentamente el p.a. en la vagina...
Bibliografía complementaria • Excipientes – Basf Pharma: http://www.basf-pharma.com/ – Beghin-Say: http://www.beghin-say.f...
• Máquinas – J. Bonals SA: http://www.jbonals.es/ – Manufacturers Directory » Pharmaceutical Equipment & Pharmaceutical Ma...
• Otros – http://www.forestlabs.com/products/prescription/suscard_buc cal_tablets/pil/ – http://www.intelgenx.com/technolo...
  Comprimidos especiales Juan M. Irache Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  2. 2. Comprimidos que presentan algunas características farmacotécnicas diferentes de las descritas para los comprimidos convencionales - comprimidos para utilizar en la cavidad bucal - comprimidos efervescentes - comprimidos multicapa - comprimidos gastroresistentes - comprimidos de liberación modificada - Otros (farmacopea): CPs solubles / CPs dispersables - Otros (para otras vías): CPs vaginales / CPs de implantación 1. Comprimidos para utilizar en la cavidad bucal Los comprimidos de este tipo son, generalmente, no recubiertos. Su fórmula se establece con el fin de permitir una liberación lenta y una acción local del principio o principios activos, o bien la liberación y absorción del principio o principios activos en una zona determinada de la boca. (Ph. E.). Algunos de estos se formulan en forma de: - comprimidos bucales - comprimidos sublinguales - preparaciones muco-adhesivas - comprimidos masticables - comprimidos para chupar Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  3. 3. 1.1. Comprimidos bucales Son preparaciones sólidas presentadas en dosis únicas para ser aplicadas en la cavidad bucal para obtener un efecto general o local deben disgregarse/ disolverse en boca deben disolverse lentamente  Formulación - diluyentes: (sabor agradable) - evitar presencia de disgregantes - aglutinantes: gelatina, gomas, PVP - lubricantes hidrófobos - aromatizantes, edulcorantes  Preparación - pequeño tamaño, forma plana - elevada fuerza de compresión  Ejemplos: - antisépticos: clorato potásico (gingivitis, amigdalitis) - antifúngicos: anfotericina B = Funganiline® (Squibb) - úlceras: hidrocortisona = Oralsone®; Oralsone BC® Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  4. 4. Aromatizantes y Edulcorantes  Aromatizantes Sintéticos o mezclas: polvo, líquido - Mentol: CPs: 0,2-0,4% - Vainillina: 0,01-0,02%: enmascarar sabores cafeina, algunas vitaminas - Maltol: potencia notas dulces preparación, si diluido sabor piña, fresa - Etilmaltol: muy dulce (4-6 veces mayor maltol), sabor afrutado - Acido málico: sabor manzana Edulcorantes Poder edulcorante Número E Características Acesulfame K 180-200 E-950 No Ph Aspartamo 180-200 E-951 Polvo blanco, L-Phr+Asp Baja solubilidad pero degradable en agua Incompatible estearato Mg, fosfato cálcico Ciclamato Na 30 E-952 Potencia sistemas aromáticos Sacarina 500 E-954 Sabor metálico Sacarinato Na 300 E-954 CPs masticables, CPs efervescentes Maltitol 0,8 Sorbitol 0,5-0,6 Sacarosa 1 Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  5. 5. 1.2. Comprimidos sublinguales Son preparaciones sólidas presentadas en dosis únicas para ser aplicadas bajo la lengua para obtener un efecto general. a. Fármacos destruidos en tracto gastrointestinal el fármaco se libera lentamente Vliberaci= Vabsorción: máximo aprovechamiento dosis Formulación similar CPs bucales b. Fármacos destinados a tratamiento de urgencias el fármaco se libera rápidamente velocidad disgregación del CP elevada baja fuerza de compresión diluyentes: sacarosa, azucares aglutinantes: gomas, PVP forma lenticular: mayor superficie no acompañar con líquidos  Ejemplos: - Nitroglicerina: Nitrotard®; Vernies® - Isosorbida dinitrato: Isolacer® Nitroglicerina Isosorbida dinitrato Inicio acción 1-3 min 2-5 min Acción máxima 4-8 min 15-60 min Duración acción 30-60 min 45-120 min F sublingual (oral) - 45% (25%) Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  6. 6. 1.3. Preparaciones mucoadhesivas Contienen p.a.(s) destinados a ser absorbidos a través de la mucosa bucal durante un período prolongado de tiempo, con una acción general. Pueden suministrarse como comprimidos bucales mucoadhesivos o como otras preparaciones sólidas o semi-sólidas mucoadhesivas. - Aumentar el tiempo de residencia del p.a. en lugar óptimo actividad/absorción - Controlar la liberación de la molécula activa durante adhesión Adhesión Control de liberación Especificidad por lugar acción o absorción tiempo residencia absorción dosis degradación difusión Comprimido bioadhesivo Interés a. Absorción favorecida en zona retención b. Mayor comodidad para paciente c. Inmovilización permite tratamiento local y sistémico d. Aumento de biodisponibilidad principio activo por: aumento t residencia (baja kabs) evitar rápida degradación p.a. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  7. 7.  Formulación: Polímeros bioadhesivos - Acrílicos: carbopoles, eudragits - Celulosas: CMC, HPMC, HEC, HPC - Resinas: amberlite, expidet - Otros: quitosano, PVP, ác. hialurónico, gomas PUNTO EN COMUN: alto número grupos -OH o - COOH Polímeros hidrófilos, que al humedecerse con la saliva producen un hidrogel flexible que se adhiere a la mucosa bucal.  Fabricación  Ejemplos - Suscard Buccal Tablets (Glyceryl Trinitrate, Forest Labs) HPMC, lactose, Peppermint and Spearmint flavours, Stearic Acid, and Silica Gel - Lidocaina - Fluor - Clorhexidina: Stomadhex® Capa neutra Adhesivo + liberación controlada Adhesivo Liberación controlada 1.3. Comprimidos mucoadhesivos
  8. 8. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  9. 9. 1.4. Comprimidos masticables Destinados a ser fragmentados con los dientes y, posteriormente, tragados. Alternativa para la administración de fármacos en pacientes con problemas para deglutir comprimidos enteros (niños, ancianos).  Formulación - Diluyentes (sabor agradable) manitol: no higroscópico sorbitol; lactosa; dextrosa - Aglutinantes: PVP - aromatizantes: polvo de cacao (también colorante) - edulcorantes, colorantes, lubricantes  Preparación: granulación por vía húmeda / CD  Ejemplos - antiácidos: almagato: Deprece® (Tecnobio) trisilicato Mg: Instantina® (Bayer) hidróxido Al: Maalox® conc. (Aventis) - antihelmínticos: Pirantel: Trilombrin® (Pfizer) Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  10. 10. 1.5. Comprimidos para chupar Los comprimidos para chupar son preparaciones sólidas presentadas en dosis únicas destinadas a ser chupadas para obtener un efecto local o general. Se preparan por compresión y con frecuencia tienen una forma romboidal. Los comprimidos para chupar cumplen con la definición general de comprimidos. Disolución: CPs destinados a efecto general 1.6. Comprimidos bucodispersables CPs no recubiertos destinados a ser colocados en la boca, donde se dispersa rápidamente antes de ser tragados Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  11. 11. 2. Comprimidos efervescentes CPs no recubiertos en cuya composición intervienen generalmente sustancias de carácter ácido y carbonatos o hidrogenocarbonatos que reaccionan rápidamente en presencia de agua desprendiendo CO2. Están destinados a disolverse o dispersarse en agua antes su administración  Formulación principio activo (AAS, vitaminas, cafeína...) mezcla efervescente diluyentes (solubles): manitol, sorbitol, xilitol aglutinantes edulcorantes: aspartamo, sacarina, aromatizantes lubricantes: glicina, benzoato sódico, PEG...  Preparación: local climatizado con atmósfera controlada - compresión directa - granulación por vía húmeda: líquido no acuoso o 2 granulados (agua) - granulación por vía seca: mezclado en seco y posterior calentamiento  Acondicionamiento - tubos metálicos con tapa (desecante) o envasado individual en blisters  Controles: uniformidad de masa y ensayo de disgregación Colocar 1 CP en vaso con 200 ml de agua R de 15 ºC a 25 ºC. Se desprenden numerosas burbujas de gas. Cuando la emisión de burbujas alrededor del CP o sus fragmentos ha cesado, el CP se ha disgregado, disolviéndose o dispersándose en el agua, sin que se observe ningún aglomerado de partículas. Repetir la operación con otros 5 CPs. Los CPs satisfacen el ensayo si cada una de las seis muestras utilizadas se disgrega en menos de 5 min.
  12. 12.  Ejemplos - AAS/Cafeína: Calmante vitaminado PG (Bayer) - AAS/Vitamina C: Aspirina C (Bayer) - Paracetamol: Panadol (Sterling Health), Actron - Paracetamol/Vit C: Efferalgan Vit. C - AAS/Cafeína/Paracetamol: Actron Comp. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  13. 13. 3. Comprimidos multicapa Están constituidos por diferentes granulados, dispuestos uno sobre otro en varias capas paralelas obtenidas por pre-compresión. El conjunto es sometido a una compresión final para dar lugar a comprimido estratificado - incorporar sustancias incompatibles Cl- fenilefrina + AA mezclado con paracetamol - formas de acción prolongada - formas mucoadhesivas También se incluyen en este grupo los comprimidos recubiertos por compresión Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  14. 14. 3. Comprimidos multicapa Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  15. 15. Multilayer Tablet Technology, VERSATAB Characteristics Multilayer Tablet: - Possibility of one, two or three layers in one tablet - Up to three active(s) with independent release profiles - Potential linearization of the release profile - Possibility of enteric protection (no release under acidic conditions) - Modular release rate and duration for each layer - Cost-effective manufacturing (http://www.intelgenx.com/technologie s/tech-multilayer.html) 3. Comprimidos multicapa Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  16. 16. 4. Otros comprimidos (Farmacopea) 4.1. Comprimidos solubles Son comprimidos no recubiertos o con cubierta pelicular que están destinados a disolverse en agua antes de su administración. La solución obtenida puede ser ligeramente opalescente debido a las sustancias añadidas durante la fabricación de los comprimidos (Ph. E.).  Controles - ensayo de disgregación: (3 min en agua R a 15-25ºC) 4.2. Comprimidos dispersables Son comprimidos no recubiertos o de cubierta pelicular que están destinados a dispersarse en agua antes de su administración, originando una dispersión homogénea.  Controles ensayo de disgregación: (3 min en agua R a 15-25ºC) finura de la dispersión: dos comprimidos en 100 mL agua y agitar hasta dispersión completa. Dispersión homogénea, que pasa a través tamiz con apertura nominal de 710 µm. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  17. 17. 5. Otros comprimidos (Farmacopea) Comprimidos vaginales: destinados a disolverse y liberar lentamente el p.a. en la vagina Comprimidos de implantación: diseñados para ser depositados bajo piel - envasado estéril - acción prolongada (1-12 meses) - Lenta velocidad desintegración / disolución elevada fuerza de compresión fusión conjunta p.a. y excipientes pequeño tamaño: 2-3 mm - Implantación quirúrgica o inyector Kern - Hormonas estimulación crecimiento animal - Tratamiento crónico alcoholismo disulfiram (Antabuse®, Antabus® 250 mg; Odyssey Pharmac.) Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  18. 18. Bibliografía complementaria • Excipientes – Basf Pharma: http://www.basf-pharma.com/ – Beghin-Say: http://www.beghin-say.fr/pharmafr/ – Borculo Domo Ingredients: http://www.borculodomo.com/milk/lactosaesp/ – Brenntag NV: http://www.brenntag.be/ – Colorcon: http://www.colorcon.com/ – Chem Exper: http://www.chemexper.com/index.shtml?main=http://www.chemexper.com/s earch/cas/557-04-0.html – Degussa Pharma: http://www.degussa4pharma.com/psform.asp http://www.aerosil.com – DMV International: http://www.dmv-international.com/default.asp – FMC Biopolymer: http://www.fmcbiopolymer.com/ – Friesland Foods Domo: http://www.domo.nl/ – International Specialty Products (ISP): http://www.ispcorp.com/ – JRS Pharma: http://www.jrspharma.com/ – Merck Farma y Química, SA: http://www.merck.de/servlet/PB/menu/1378040/index.html – Meggle Pharma: http://www.meggle-pharma.de/es/ – PFormulate: http://www.pformulate.com/ – Roquette Pharma: http://www.roquette-pharma.com/ Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  19. 19. • Máquinas – J. Bonals SA: http://www.jbonals.es/ – Manufacturers Directory » Pharmaceutical Equipment & Pharmaceutical Machinery » Tablet Making Machines: http://catalogs.indiamart.com/products/tablet-making- machines.html – Riddhi Pharma Machinery: http://www.indiamart.com/riddhipharma/ • Aparatos para ensayos : – Electrolab: http://www.scientificdealers.com/electrolab/ – Erweka: http://www.erweka.com/EN/index.php – PharmaAlliance: http://www.pharma-alliance.net/index.php – Quantachrome Instruments: http://www.quantachrome.com/index.htm – Sotax: http://www.sotax.com/index3.html • Artículos – Swaminathan V, Kildsig DO. Effect of Magnesium Stearate on the Content Uniformity of Active Ingredient in Pharmaceutical Powder Mixtures. AAPS PharmSciTech. 2002; 3(3): article 19. – Lee J. Intrinsic adhesion force of lubricants to steel surface. J Pharm Sci. 2004; 93(9):2310-2318. – Michoel A, Rombaut P, Verhoye A., Comparative evaluation of co-processed lactose and microcrystalline cellulose with their physical mixtures in the formulation of folic acid tablets. Pharm Dev Technol. 2002;7(1):79-87. – Chowhan ZT, Chi LH. Drug-excipient interactions resulting from powder mixing. IV: Role of lubricants and their effect on in vitro dissolution. J Pharm Sci. 1986;75(6):542-5455 – Real Farmacopea Española (2005) Bibliografía complementaria Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales
  20. 20. • Otros – http://www.forestlabs.com/products/prescription/suscard_buc cal_tablets/pil/ – http://www.intelgenx.com/technologies/multilayertablet.html Bibliografía complementaria Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Especiales

