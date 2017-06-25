Tf3 11-oral-pol-gran-2017

Formas orales sólidas Juan M. Irache Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la V...
1. Polvos para uso oral Preparaciones constituidas por partículas sólidas, libres, secas y con grados variables de finura....
1. Polvos para uso oral Polvo unidosis en envase individual: sobre o vial - polvos simples: formulación conteniendo fármac...
1.1. Polvos para uso oral: características  Formulación: p.a.(s) diluidos o no con polvo inerte diluyente: lactosa, azúca...
1.1.1. Pulverización  Reducción, por medios mecánicos, del tamaño de partícula de sólidos pulvurulentos  Molinos martill...
1.1.2. Tamización Tamización: tamiz rotatorio, tamiz vibratorio Separación partículas en función de tamaño Farmacia y Te...
1.1.3. Mezclado • Mezcladores estáticos: disponen de aspas o palas internas – Mezcladores de cintas: dos cintas helicoidal...
1.1.3. Mezclado • Mezcladores móviles (de contenedor móvil, giratorios o de caída libre) – en uve (V), cúbicos, cilíndrico...
1.1.4. Dosificación / acondicionamiento  Acondicionamiento: multidosis (frascos vidrio), dosis unitarias (sobres oficinal...
1.2. Formas sólidas derivadas de polvos: clasificación Hoja plegada Papelillos Cubiertas no absorbibles Hoja plegada y sel...
Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
2. Granulados Agregados sólidos y secos de partículas de polvo, suficientemente resistentes para permitir su manipulación....
Granulados efervescentes Granulados no recubiertos que contienen generalmente sustancias ácidas y carbonatos o hidrogenoca...
2.1. Granulado: características generales Definiciones Granulación Operación contraria a la división, destinada a aglome...
2.1. Granulado: características generales Tipos de granulación La unión interparticular se puede unir utilizando aglutin...
2.2. Granulación seca Compresión a altas presiones produciendo fuerzas de enlace (tipo Van der Waals) en la superficie del...
Briquetadoras Los sistemas de compactación permiten la obtención de una briqueta / lingotes a presión constante, increment...
Briquetadoras La forma de las briquetas (ovaladas, lágrimas, bastoncillos, etc.) viene determinada por el grabado de la su...
Se requiere que líquido que humecta la masa proporcione el aglutinante para la formación de los enlaces de hidrógeno. 1. N...
2.4. Granulación húmeda: equipos A. Mezcladores (sigma, planetarios y de tornillo vertical) + granulador oscilante. Se bas...
Granulador oscilante Mezclador de aspas con forma de Z Mezclador estático de contenedor troncocónico, orbital y con tornil...
2.4. Granulación húmeda: equipos B. Granulador de lecho Fluido: Sistemas muy empleados para la desecación y la granulación...
Cámara expansión Filtro Aire A Aire B Aire C http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7b24r_xB9nQ Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica...
2.4. Granulación húmeda: equipos C. Granulador/mezclador supercortante, de gran velocidad Modelo rápido y eficaz para la m...
Granulador/mezclador supercortante, de gran velocidad Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas ...
2.4. Granulación húmeda: equipos C. Otros: peletización, esferización Basados, en la transformación de polvos finos o gran...
The process of wet extrusion, followed by spheronization, is used to produce a wide variety of controlled release drugs. T...
Mezcla de polvos Amasado Extrusión / Granulación Esferización 5 segundos 15 segundos Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Un...
Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
2.5. Secado granulados • Operación destinada a la retirada total o parcial de la humedad contenida en un sólido y a su eli...
2.6. Granulados: acondicionamiento, ensayos  Acondicionamiento - recipientes multidosis (tubos, frascos) - recipientes un...
Bibliografía complementaria • Tamices – Filtravibración SL: http://filtra.com/ – Laval Lab Inc: www.lavallab.com • Molinos...
Tf3 11-oral-pol-gran-2017

  1. 1. Formas orales sólidas Juan M. Irache Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  2. 2. 1. Polvos para uso oral Preparaciones constituidas por partículas sólidas, libres, secas y con grados variables de finura. Contienen uno o más principios activos, con o sin excipientes, y, si necesario, colorantes autorizados por la autoridad competente y aromatizantes (Ph. E.). Se administran generalmente en o con agua u otros líquidos adecuados. En algunos casos, pueden también tragarse directamente. Se presentan como preparaciones unidosis o multidosis. Los multidosis requieren el uso de un dispositivo de medida que permita dosificar la cantidad prescrita. ENSAYOS Uniformidad de las preparaciones unidosis Uniformidad de contenido: polvos unidosis cuyo contenido p.a. sea inferior a 2 mg o inferior al 2% masa total (ensayo B de uniformidad de contenido) Uniformidad de masa Polvos efervescentes: se presentan como preparaciones unidosis o multidosis y contienen, generalmente, sustancias ácidas y carbonatos o hidrogenocarbonatos, que reaccionan rápidamente en presencia de agua liberando dióxido de carbono. Se destinan a su disolución o dispersión en agua antes de su administración. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  3. 3. 1. Polvos para uso oral Polvo unidosis en envase individual: sobre o vial - polvos simples: formulación conteniendo fármaco - polvos compuestos: formulación conteniendo fármaco + excipientes Ventajas preparados sólidos son más estables que los líquidos Ej. Polvos para jarabe de antibiótico: 2-3 años Jarabe reconstituido: 1-2 semanas forma cómoda de dispensación de fármacos usados a altas dosis Ej. Trisilicato de magnesio: 1-5 g fármacos solubles: polvos con velocidad disolución más rápida que comprimidos o cápsulas Inconvenientes - poco cómodos para que el paciente lo lleve consigo: más sencillo cápsulas o comprimidos - sabores desagradables difíciles de enmascarar: polvo efervescente - no adecuados para administrar fármacos en dosis bajas - no adecuados para fármacos que se inactivan o dañan el estómago Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  4. 4. 1.1. Polvos para uso oral: características  Formulación: p.a.(s) diluidos o no con polvo inerte diluyente: lactosa, azúcar correctores: aromatizantes, edulcorantes, colorantes mezclas efervescentes (polvos efervescentes)  Preparación - Precipitación, cristalización - Pulverización - Tamización - Pesada - Mezclado - Dosificación / acondicionamiento Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  5. 5. 1.1.1. Pulverización  Reducción, por medios mecánicos, del tamaño de partícula de sólidos pulvurulentos  Molinos martillos, cuchillas, rodillos, Molino bolas, Micronizadores, Spiral Jet Mill (Jet Pharma, Dec Group): www.dec-group.net Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  6. 6. 1.1.2. Tamización Tamización: tamiz rotatorio, tamiz vibratorio Separación partículas en función de tamaño Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  7. 7. 1.1.3. Mezclado • Mezcladores estáticos: disponen de aspas o palas internas – Mezcladores de cintas: dos cintas helicoidales que giran sobre el mismo eje, en distintos sentidos, en el interior de la cámara de mezcla. – inconveniente: dejar zonas muertas sin mezclar, en los extremos de la cámara • Mezclador de aspas con forma de Z: granulación por vía húmeda y amasado de masas humectadas. • Mezclador estático de contenedor troncocónico, orbital y con tornillo interno: recipiente cónico de mezcla, en el que se inserta un tornillo sinfín que efectúa movimiento planetario Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  8. 8. 1.1.3. Mezclado • Mezcladores móviles (de contenedor móvil, giratorios o de caída libre) – en uve (V), cúbicos, cilíndricos – troncocónicos o bicónicos facilidad para carga y descarga, cómoda limpieza y mantenimiento mínimo (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v= akeEfEuxb5A) • Mezclador-agitador móvil llamado Turbula: dotado de un recipiente cilíndrico al que se imprime un complicado movimiento tridimensional que genera fuertes turbulencias en su interior. (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7fI jKckfmM) Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  9. 9. 1.1.4. Dosificación / acondicionamiento  Acondicionamiento: multidosis (frascos vidrio), dosis unitarias (sobres oficinales, papelillos, sobres)  Controles granulometría, uniformidad masa, uniformidad contenido  Ejemplos - ingeridos previa disolución o suspensión en agua, bebida o alimento - fermentos lácticos, antibióticos Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  10. 10. 1.2. Formas sólidas derivadas de polvos: clasificación Hoja plegada Papelillos Cubiertas no absorbibles Hoja plegada y sellada Sobres Polvo compactado o no Dos valvas encajadas o selladas Obleas Cubiertas absorbibles Cápsulas gelatina Cápsulas duras y blandas Excipientes pastosos……….. Esféricas …………………….. Píldoras Esféricas Gránulos Vermiculares Granulados (fragmentos) Sacarosa, jarabe simple Aplanadas Tabletas Polvo aglutinado y (gomas) Volúmenes diversos Pastillas goma (blandos) Hemiesféricas (duras) Pastillas Por compresión ………………………………………………... Comprimidos Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  11. 11. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  12. 12. 2. Granulados Agregados sólidos y secos de partículas de polvo, suficientemente resistentes para permitir su manipulación. Los granulados están destinados a la administración por vía oral. Algunos granulados se ingieren como tales, otros se mastican y otros se disuelven o se dispersan en agua o en otros líquidos apropiados antes de ser administrados. Los granulados contienen uno o más p.a.(s) , adicionados o no de excipientes y, si es necesario, de colorantes autorizados y de aromatizantes. Se presentan en forma de preparaciones unidosis o multidosis Se pueden distinguir varios tipos de granulados: – granulados efervescentes, – granulados recubiertos, – granulados gastrorresistentes, – granulados de liberación modificada. ENSAYOS Uniformidad de las preparaciones unidosis Uniformidad de contenido: para granulados unidosis cuyo contenido de p.a. sea inferior a 2 mg o inferior al 2 por ciento de la masa total satisfacen el ensayo B de uniformidad de contenido de las preparaciones unidosis Uniformidad de masa CONSERVACIÓN: En envase hermético, si la preparación contiene ingredientes volátiles o si el contenido del envase ha de ser protegido. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  13. 13. Granulados efervescentes Granulados no recubiertos que contienen generalmente sustancias ácidas y carbonatos o hidrogenocarbonatos, los cuales reaccionan rápidamente en presencia de agua con liberación de CO2. Están destinados a disolverse o dispersarse en agua antes de su administración. Ensayo disgregación: colocar una dosis en vaso de precipitados con 200 ml de agua R a 15- 25 °C. Se satisface ensayo si cada una de las 6 dosis se disgrega en menos de 5 min. Granulados recubiertos Son, generalmente, preparaciones multidosis constituidas por gránulos recubiertos de una o más capas de mezclas de diversos excipientes. Ensayo Disolución Granulados gastrorresistentes Son granulados de liberación retardada que están destinados a resistir la acción del jugo gástrico y a liberar su p.a.(s) en el líquido intestinal. Para obtener estos resultados el granulado se recubre con material gastrorresistente (granulados con recubrimiento entérico) o por otro procedimiento adecuado. Granulados de liberación modificada Son granulados recubiertos o no recubiertos, que se preparan usando excipientes especiales, mediante procedimientos especiales o ambos medios conjuntamente, con el fin de modificar la velocidad, el lugar o el momento de liberación del p.a.(s). Los granulados de liberación modificada incluyen los granulados de liberación prolongada y los granulados de liberación retardada Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  14. 14. 2.1. Granulado: características generales Definiciones Granulación Operación contraria a la división, destinada a aglomerar sustancias finamente divididas o pulverizadas mediante presión o mediante la adición de un aglutinante disperso en un líquido. El resultado es la obtención de un granulado que constituya una forma farmacéutica definitiva o un producto intermedio para la fabricación de comprimidos o que sirva de material de relleno para las cápsulas. Diámetro granulado: 0,1 - 4 mm Gránulos utilizados para compresión o llenado de cápsulas: 0,1 y 0,5 mm Objeto de la granulación - Prevenir segregación ingredientes mezclados por diferencias tamaño/densidad - Mejorar propiedades de flujo / deslizamiento: granulado tiene mejores propiedades reológicas y de flujo que los polvos. Facilita llenado homogéneo envases, cápsulas y matrices de máquinas de comprimir - Mejorar características compactación polvos (cohesivos): reduce fricción y efectos carga eléctrica, fomentando expulsión aire interpuesto - Mejorar características comprimidos (dureza, friabilidad, peso medio…): - Reducir riesgos toxicidad asociados a manipulación sólidos - Reducir la formación de pastas al manipular material higroscópico - Reducir el volumen y facilitar el almacenamiento y transporte de sólidos Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  15. 15. 2.1. Granulado: características generales Tipos de granulación La unión interparticular se puede unir utilizando aglutinantes o métodos físicos 1. Mediante el uso de un aglutinante: Granulación por vía húmeda Se requiere un líquido que ligue el aglutinante con la(s) sustancia(s) a granular Dos tipos de granulación por vía húmeda: acuosa o anhidra 2. Mediante la acción mecánica (presión o fuerza): Granulación por vía seca. Se recurre a fuerza o presión máquina de comprimir, compactadora, briquetadora Formulación - p.a.(s), diluyentes, aglutinantes, (lubricantes) - disgregantes, mezclas efervescentes (si disolverse o dispersarse en agua) Evaluación granulados Atendiendo a las características siguientes: - propiedades organolépticas (color, olor, sabor, forma) - dispersión granulométrica mínima, con tamaño homogéneo del grano - densidad aparente y volumen aparente - friabilidad o resistencia a la erosión - comportamiento reológico: capacidad de deslizamiento y de apilamiento - humedad - capacidad compresión: para CPs uso de granulado plástico (no deformable) - capacidad de disgregación y de disolución, - relación entre el tamaño del granulado y el peso del comprimido. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  16. 16. 2.2. Granulación seca Compresión a altas presiones produciendo fuerzas de enlace (tipo Van der Waals) en la superficie del sólido y aumentando el área superficial de este. Se basa en mezcla; la compactación, con una prensa o con rodillos; el troceado o fragmentación, y, por último, la tamización. - productos sensibles a la humedad y al calor: ASA, efervescentes, lactato Ca - produce muchos finos y reproducibilidad es complicada - requiere menos equipos y espacios que la granulación húmeda Según equipo, se distingue: a. Granulación por precompresión (o de doble compresión): - comprimir polvos ya mezclados en máquina de comprimir o en briquetadora - se producen briquetas / lingotes de aprox. 25 mm diámetro. - tamización y/o molienda (molino de martillo) - repetir proceso, tantas veces como necesario, hasta obtener el flujo adecuado. - La eficiencia depende: material (cohesividad, densidad, tp) y equipo (tipo, punzón, capacidad, altura matrices, velocidad compresión, presión aplicada). - proceso lento y necesita elevada cantidad de lubricantes. b. Por compactación con rodillos: compactadora - equipo con dos rodillos juntos que rotan en direcciones opuestas. - el material en tolva superior y tornillo helicoidal regula velocidad entrada. - los lingotes (tabloides o láminas) se expulsan para molienda y tamización - recomendable para empresas que fabrican monoproducto (limpieza) - mayor capacidad de producción, control del tiempo de residencia, fácil automatización y requiere menos lubricante. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  17. 17. Briquetadoras Los sistemas de compactación permiten la obtención de una briqueta / lingotes a presión constante, incrementando la producción en función del tipo de rodillos y el número de cavidades. Las briquetadoras producen grandes cantidades de producto a bajo coste. Compactadoras La combinación entre presión, velocidad de rodillos y del sinfín de alimentación será el factor determinante para conseguir el producto deseado. Los rodillos lisos o grafilados producen láminas que serán granuladas al tamaño de partícula requerido. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  18. 18. Briquetadoras La forma de las briquetas (ovaladas, lágrimas, bastoncillos, etc.) viene determinada por el grabado de la superficie de los rodillos. Compactadoras Para facilitar manipulación polvos de baja densidad, que incorporan excesiva cantidad de aire. La compactación aumenta densidad aparente. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  19. 19. Se requiere que líquido que humecta la masa proporcione el aglutinante para la formación de los enlaces de hidrógeno. 1. Nucleación: comienza con el contacto y adhesión entre partículas debido a los puentes de líquido. Varias partículas se unirán para formar estado pendular. Al continuar la agitación, aumenta densidad cuerpos pendulares hasta formar estado capilar y estos cuerpos actúan como núcleos para crecimiento posterior granulado. 2. Transición: Se caracteriza por la presencia de gran número de granulados pequeños con distribución heterogénea - adición de partículas asiladas a núcleos con formación de puentes pendulares - combinación de 2 ó más núcleos 3. Crecimiento de la bola: granulado sigue creciendo produciendo esferas grandes - Cohalescencia: unión de dos ó más granulos - Rotura - Transferencia por erosión - Laminación: polvo se adhiere formando capa sobre superficie (esferonización) 2.3. Granulación húmeda Siempre hay cierto grado de superposición de las distintas etapas Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  20. 20. 2.4. Granulación húmeda: equipos A. Mezcladores (sigma, planetarios y de tornillo vertical) + granulador oscilante. Se basa en la adición de un aglutinante disperso en un líquido para formar una disolución o suspensión. Casi siempre se emplea agua; alcohol u otro disolvente - mezcla de polvos en mezclador : mezclador de aspas con forma de Z o de contenedor troncocónico, orbital y con tornillo interno - amasado o humectación por adición aglutinante a intervalos de tiempo para ligar o unir partículas - granulación propiamente dicha: forzar mediante presión a pasar la mezcla amasada a través de tamices con una determinada abertura de malla: granulador rotativo o de húmedos y granulador oscilante - recolección en bandejas y secado: grado óptimo de humedad 2-3% secador de bandejas secadores de radiación infrarroja secadores a vacio microondas lecho fluido que es más rápido y granulados individualizados - por último, se granula y se tamiza de nuevo el material. Se puede lograr el tamaño deseado del granulado empleando varios tamices, de diámetro progresivamente menor. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  21. 21. Granulador oscilante Mezclador de aspas con forma de Z Mezclador estático de contenedor troncocónico, orbital y con tornillo interno https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9BbnubZTGE Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  22. 22. 2.4. Granulación húmeda: equipos B. Granulador de lecho Fluido: Sistemas muy empleados para la desecación y la granulación por vía húmeda. Secar sólidos granulares: cada partícula está rodeada del gas desecante. Además, la mezcla se efectúa en condiciones uniformes de temperatura, composición y distribución de las partículas por tamaños en todo el lecho. Granulación continua : sustancias suspendidas en su interior por el aire que penetra a presión son humectadas por pulverización líquido de mojado. colocar el polvo en una bandeja del aparato, agujereada por la parte inferior con un sistema de aspiración, se suspenden los sólidos dentro de la cámara. el aire filtrado y caliente (40-80ºC) va mezclando y secando el producto. Pulverización solución aglutinante: top spray. El líquido moja la mezcla de los polvos en suspensión y recubre de aglutinante cada partícula. El aire caliente mantiene suspendido el material y lo va secando. Tras pulverizar todo el líquido aglutinante, se procede al secado definitivo. Crecimiento del gránulo se controla mediante contenido humedad y tamaño gota Si humedad es alta: partículas se apelmazan si es muy baja: no se formará aglomeración. Ventajas: granulación es rápida, se controla la recuperación del solvente, y se produce la granulación por el mecanismo de formación de capas . Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  23. 23. Cámara expansión Filtro Aire A Aire B Aire C http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7b24r_xB9nQ Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  24. 24. 2.4. Granulación húmeda: equipos C. Granulador/mezclador supercortante, de gran velocidad Modelo rápido y eficaz para la mezcla y granulación. El recipiente contiene tres paletas adosadas, que se mueven sobre un eje central en el plano horizontal, y una cuchilla o sistema de cuchillas que giran en el plano vertical. Los componentes del granulado se mezclan primeramente por el giro de las paletas; luego se añade el líquido de granulación, que se mezcla con el polvo gracias al movimiento de las aspas. Cuando la masa está bien humectada, se conecta el sistema de cuchillas para romper la pasta y producir granulado. Inconveniente: el secado se realiza en otro tipo de recipiente Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  25. 25. Granulador/mezclador supercortante, de gran velocidad Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  26. 26. 2.4. Granulación húmeda: equipos C. Otros: peletización, esferización Basados, en la transformación de polvos finos o granulados de fármacos y excipientes voluminosos en unidades más pequeñas y densas, con forma más o menos esférica y buenas propiedades de fluidez. Estas unidades se conocen como microgránulos (pellets), y el proceso se denomina peletización o esferización Esferización Pellets Lecho fluido tangential Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  27. 27. The process of wet extrusion, followed by spheronization, is used to produce a wide variety of controlled release drugs. These solid dosage forms contains high levels of an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). Product characteristics for extrusion and spheronization include:  Dense pellets / Smooth coatable pellets  Narrow particle size distributions  High yield and flowability. Mixing: The pre-mixed dry ingedients, (i.e. API and Avicel) are wetted with water or organic solvent and mixed in a high shear granulator or double planetary mixer. Extrusion: The “Extruder” transforms the wet mass to produce well-formed cylindrical extrudates of a controlled diameter (uniform shape and size). The extrudates break off by their own weight and are collected for the next processing step. Depending on the desired end product, the wet extrudates will either be spheronized or dried. Spheronization: The wet extrudates are charged to a “Spheronizer” where a gridded, fast spinning disk (friction plate), breaks them into smaller particles and rounds them to form spheres. Coating / Drying / Tableted Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  28. 28. Mezcla de polvos Amasado Extrusión / Granulación Esferización 5 segundos 15 segundos Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  29. 29. Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  30. 30. 2.5. Secado granulados • Operación destinada a la retirada total o parcial de la humedad contenida en un sólido y a su eliminación de una solución o suspensión de los materiales que formarán el producto seco definitivo. • Secado de sólidos humedecidos por convección – Estáticos: secador de bandejas – Dinámicos: Lecho fluido • Secado de sólidos humedecidos por conducción – Horno de vacío • Secado de sólidos humedecidos por radiación – Radiación infrarroja – Radiación microondas • Secadores para soluciones diluidas y suspensiones – Secador de tambor – Nebulizador Pink GmbH Thermosystems Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  31. 31. 2.6. Granulados: acondicionamiento, ensayos  Acondicionamiento - recipientes multidosis (tubos, frascos) - recipientes unitarios (tubos, sobres) siempre protegidos de humedad Controles Uniformidad de contenido: granulados en general Granulados acondicionados en envases dosis únicas cuyo contenido p.a sea < 2 mg, o < 2% de masa total, satisfacen el ensayo B. Uniformidad de masa : granulados en general Disgregación: granulados efervescentes Colocar una dosis en un vaso de precipitados, que contenga 200 ml de agua R a 15-25 ºC; se desprenden numerosas burbujas de gas. Cuando cesa la emisión de burbujas alrededor de los gránulos individuales, éstos se han disgregado, disolviéndose o dispersándose en agua. Repetir el ensayo con otras cinco dosis. El granulado satisface el ensayo si cada una de las seis dosis se disgrega en < 5 min. Disolución: granulados recubiertos  Ejemplos Aspirina granulado, Gelocatil granulado, Bisolgrip (paracetamol, fenilefrina, clorfenamina), Singulair granulado Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas
  32. 32. Bibliografía complementaria • Tamices – Filtravibración SL: http://filtra.com/ – Laval Lab Inc: www.lavallab.com • Molinos / Micronizadores – Insulab: www.insulab.es – Micro Macinazione SA: http://www.micro-macinazione.com/index.php/en/ – APTM: www.aptm.com – Jet Pharma / DEC Group: www.jetpharma.com/index.php , www.dec-group.net – Jaelsa: www.jaelsa.com • Mezcladores: – Lowe Industries: www.lowemixers.com – Paul O. Abbé: www.pauloabbe.com – Turbula: www.glenmills.com – Kemutec USA: www.kemutecusa.com • Granuladores – Gea: http://www.gea.com/en/index.jsp – Rottendorf-Pharma: www.rottendorf-pharma.de – Labortecnic: www.labortecnic.com – Glatt: www.glatt.com – Fluid air: www.fluidairinc.com • Videos – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEC8kCYaEs0 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnQrZo0zbjE – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42wg9_zuWh0 Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Formas Orales Sólidas

