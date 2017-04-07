LA LLETRA
LA LLETRA
LA LLETRA
LA LLETRA
LA LLETRA
ROBOT
REGADORA
REGAL
RATOLÍ
RODA
RELLOTGE
RETOLADOR
RATOLÍ
RINOCERONT
LA LLETRA
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Lletres 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lletres 1

25 views

Published on

CEIP MOLÍ D'EN XEMA 1RC. CURS 2016/17. SEGON TRIMESTRE.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Lletres 1

  1. 1. LA LLETRA
  2. 2. LA LLETRA
  3. 3. LA LLETRA
  4. 4. LA LLETRA
  5. 5. LA LLETRA
  6. 6. ROBOT
  7. 7. REGADORA
  8. 8. REGAL
  9. 9. RATOLÍ
  10. 10. RODA
  11. 11. RELLOTGE
  12. 12. RETOLADOR
  13. 13. RATOLÍ
  14. 14. RINOCERONT
  15. 15. LA LLETRA

×