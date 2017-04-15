chelotropic reactions

CHELETROPIC REACTIONS  Group members  Wajid khan  Junaid Mashwani  Arshad Ali  Nasir Mehmood
Background "We define as cheletropic reactions those processes in which two σ bonds which terminate at a single atom are m...
Cheletropic reactions are a separate class of pericyclic reactions that are subject to orbital symmetry analysis. They mus...
EXAMPLES
THEORITICAL ANALYSIS. In the pericyclic transition state, a small molecule donates two electrons to the ring. The reaction...
The rotation will be disrotatory if the small molecule approaches linearly and conrotatory if the molecule approaches non-...
CHELETROPIC REACTIONS INVOLVING SO2 THERMODYNAMICS. In 1995, Suarez and Sordo showed that sulfur dioxide when reacted with...
The kinetic product arises from a Diels-Alder reaction, while a cheletropic reaction gives rise to a more thermodynamicall...
The path to the right shows the more stable thermodynamic product, while the path to the left shows the kinetic product. ...
Kinetics. The cheletropic reactions of 1,3-dienes with sulfur dioxide have been extensively investigated in terms of kinet...
CONTINUED. The disappearance of SO2 was followed spectrophotometrically at 320 nm The reaction showed pseudo first-order k...
(SEE TABLE BELOW). IN ADDITION, THE RATES AT FOUR TEMPERATURES WERE MEASURED FOR SEVEN OF THE DIENES PERMITTING CALCULATIO...
-Butadiene 104 k /min−1 (30 °C) (± 1-2%) absolute 104 k /min−1 (30 °C) (± 1-2%) relative ΔH‡ /kcal mol−1 ΔS‡ /cal mol−1 K−...
More recently, a 2002 study by Monnat, Vogel, and Sordo measured the kinetics of addition of sulfur dioxide to 1,2- dimeth...
The activation enthalpy for the hetero-Diels-Alder reaction is about 2 kcal/mol smaller than that for the corresponding ch...
Solvent effect. The effect of the solvent of the cheletropic reaction of 3,4-dimethyl- 2,5-dihydrothiophen-1,1-dioxide (sh...
. THE REVERSE RATE K 1− WAS FOUND TO INCREASE BY A FACTOR OF 53 GOING FROM CYCLOHEXANE TO METHANOL, WHILE THE EQUILIBRIUM ...
The results of this study lead the authors to expect the following behaviors. 1. The change in the solvent polarity will i...
Carbene Additions to Alkenes. A) The Orbitals for Singlet Carbenes. B) Non-linear Approach of a) Carbene sp2 Orbital and b...
CARBENE ADDITIONS TO ALKENES. One of the most synthetically important cheletropic reactions is the addition of a singlet c...
SINGLET CARBENES ADD STEREOSPECIFICALLY TO ALKENES, AND ALKENE STEREOCHEMISTRY IS RETAINED IN THE CYCLOPROPANE PRODUCT. TH...
IT IS ALSO FAVORABLE TO MIX THE CARBENE EMPTY P ORBITAL WITH THE FILLED ALKENE Π ORBITAL. FAVORABLE MIXING OCCURS THROUGH ...
A) The Orbitals for Singlet Carbenes B) Non-linear Approach of a) Carbene sp2 Orbital and b) Carbene p Orbital
References ^ Chelotropic reaction IUPAC GoldBook ^ a b c d e f Eric V. Anslyn and Dennis A. Dougherty Modern Physical Orga...
