Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Curso ArcGIS ESSENTIALS
Línea de Servicios El curso está dirigido a todos los profesionales que trabajan en recursos naturales, medio ambiente, Ca...
De Nuestro Curso ArcGIS Essentials DeNuestro Curso
De Nuestro curso ArcGIS Essentials CONTENIDO Tema 1.- Introduccion al SIG  Configurar el Entorno de ArcMap  Introducción...
Tema 6.- Operación con Tablas  Agregar datos a tabla  Uso de calculadora de campo  Uso de Calculadora Geométrica  Unió...
Certificación, Formas de pago y Datos del curso Certificacióny Formasdepago
Certificación: Al final del Curso se tomará examen al alumno y se le brindará su Certificado. El Certificado es propio de ...
Arc gis basico
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arc gis basico

43 views

Published on

Manual de ArcGIS

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arc gis basico

  1. 1. Curso ArcGIS ESSENTIALS
  2. 2. Línea de Servicios El curso está dirigido a todos los profesionales que trabajan en recursos naturales, medio ambiente, Catastro, planificación, etc. Contáctese con nosotros por intermedio de los siguientes números: Oficinas: +591-4 4235408 Whatsapp: +591 – 76987723 Nuestra Web: http://geospatialindustry.com/ Página de Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/geospatialindustry/ Responderemos a cualquier inquietud suya en relación a nuestros servicios ofertados. Correo: geospatial.industry@gmail.com Cochabamba - Bolivia.
  3. 3. De Nuestro Curso ArcGIS Essentials DeNuestro Curso
  4. 4. De Nuestro curso ArcGIS Essentials CONTENIDO Tema 1.- Introduccion al SIG  Configurar el Entorno de ArcMap  Introducción a los Sistemas de Información Geográfica y Teledetección  Introducción a ArcCatalog Tema 2.- Capas y Simbologia  Representación de simbologías en capas  Simbología por categoría  Simbología por cantidades  Tabla de Atributos  Simbología para puntos líneas y polígonos Tema 3.- Etiquetas  Etiquetar puntos, líneas y poligonos  Realizar etiquetado con Visual Basic  Etiquetas con Maplex Tema 4.- Georreferenciacion  Georreferenciar con puntos de control  Georreferenciar carta IGM  Obtencion de imagen georreferenciada con SAS Planet Tema 5.- Edicion  Crear Shapefiles punto, línea, poligono  Crear Geodatabase  Crear feature clases de punto, línea, poligono  Digitalizacion de diferentes formas geométricas  Excel -> Shapefile
  5. 5. Tema 6.- Operación con Tablas  Agregar datos a tabla  Uso de calculadora de campo  Uso de Calculadora Geométrica  Unión de tablas  Relación de tablas Tema 7.- Metodos de Seleccion  Herramientas de selección  Selección por atributo  Selección por localización  Uso de tabla de contenidos para selección Tema 8.- Geoprocesamiento  Uso de ArcToolBox  Uso de herramientas de análisis o Buffer o Union o Intersect  Herramienta de suavizado Tema 9.- Composicion del mapa  Crear la composición del mapa  Inserción de norte, escala gráfica, escala numérica, etc  Insertar gráficos, logos  Exportación en pdf, jpg, png, etc  Publicar como MapPackage (.mpk) De Nuestro curso ArcGIS Essentials
  6. 6. Certificación, Formas de pago y Datos del curso Certificacióny Formasdepago
  7. 7. Certificación: Al final del Curso se tomará examen al alumno y se le brindará su Certificado. El Certificado es propio de Geospatial Industry. http://geospatialindustry.com/certificacion/ Costo y Formas de Pago: El costo es de 350 Bolivianos Para mayor comodidad del usuario Existen 2 formas de pago:  Pago en Oficinas de Geospatial Industry: o Calle Bolivar 971 entre Oquendo y Pasteur, Edificio americas, Segundo piso, Oficina 2C3  Deposito o Transferencia bancaria.- se tendra que hacer el deposito a la siguiente cuenta: o Banco: BANCO UNION o Nombre: GEOSPATIAL INDUSTRY o Cuenta: 10000021791062 Lugar: Oficinas de Geospatial Industry ubicado en Calle Boliviar 971 entre Oquendo y Pasteur, Edificio américas, Segundo piso, Oficina 2C3 Hora y Fecha: El curso será a las 19:00 a 21:20 Del lunes 26 de junio al Jueves 06 de Julio de 2017. Requisitos:  Traer Ordenador personal Certificación, Costo, Formas de Pago Lugar, hora y Fecha, Requisitos

×