30.8.17, jll OHJEITA YO-KIRJOITUKSIIN VALMISTAUTUVILLE SYKSYLLÄ 2017 ENGLANNIN KUULLUNYMMÄRTÄMISKOE Ota mukaasi kuullunymm...
Kirjalliset/Paperiset kokeet alkavat klo 9.00. Paikalla nimenhuudossa rukousaulassa on oltava ehdottomasti klo 8.30. Känny...
DIGITAALINEN YLIOPPILASKOE ma 18.9. psykologia, filosofia ja historia pe 22.9. toinen kotimainen kieli (pitkä ja keskipitk...
Luo abien ohjeet syksy 2017

Abien ohjeet, Luostarivuoren lukio, syksy 2017

  1. 1. 30.8.17, jll OHJEITA YO-KIRJOITUKSIIN VALMISTAUTUVILLE SYKSYLLÄ 2017 ENGLANNIN KUULLUNYMMÄRTÄMISKOE Ota mukaasi kuullunymmärtämiskokeisiin useampi hyvä ja terävä puolipehmeä lyijykynä ja hyvä pyyhekumi. Takit, laukut ja elektroniset laitteet jätetään käytävälle. MA 11.9.2017 englanti, pitkä oppimäärä Nimenhuudossa aulassa oltava ehdottomasti klo 8.00  kuuntelukoe pidetään luokissa 6,7 ja 8 (pitkäkestoinen).  karanteeniin (erillinen tila) tuleva opiskelija klo 8.25 Abilaan. Toinen kotimainen kieli digitaalisesti Luostarivuoressa pe 22.9. Ranskan lyhyt oppimäärä: koe tehdään digitaalisesti Puolalanmäen lukiossa ma 2.10. Erilliset ohjeet on lähetetty kokelaille. Opettajien antamat alustavan arvostelun pisteet ovat nähtävissä rehtorin huoneen oikealla puolella olevalla ilmoitustaululla, ellei opiskelija ole tietosuojalain perusteella sitä kieltänyt. Mikäli et aio osallistua johonkin kokeeseen, vaikka olet ilmoittautunut, ota yhteys kansliaan puh. 040 841 4719. KIRJALLISET YO-KOKEET Huomioi erilliset ohjeet digitaalisiin kokeisiin osallistuville. pe 15.9. äidinkieli, tekstitaidon koe (TSYK) ma 18.9. FY, BI (digitaalisesti PS, FI, HI) ke 20.9. englanti, pitkä oppimäärä (pe 22.9. digitaalisesti: toinen kotimainen kieli, pitkä ja keskipitkä oppimäärä) ma 25.9. matematiikka, pitkä ja lyhyt oppimäärä (TSYK) ke 27.9. äidinkieli, esseekoe / suomi toisena kielenä -koe (TSYK) pe 29.9. KE (TSYK), (digitaalisesti UE, ET, YH, GE, TE) ma 2.10. ranska, lyhyt oppimäärä (Puolalanmäki) Äidinkielen, matematiikan ja kemian kokeet pidetään TSYKin tiloissa, Sepänkatu 2. Jätä ylimääräiset tavarasi Luostarivuoreen omaan lokeroosi, ota mukaan TSYKiin vain kirjoituksissa tarvitsemasi tavarat, eväät ja henkilötodistus. TSYKissä on paikalla myös Luostarivuoren opettaja valvojana. TSYKissä kirjoittaville lähetetään omat ohjeet.
  2. 2. Kirjalliset/Paperiset kokeet alkavat klo 9.00. Paikalla nimenhuudossa rukousaulassa on oltava ehdottomasti klo 8.30. Kännyköiden, tablettien ym. elektronisten laitteiden kuten älypuhelimien ja -kellojen tuominen saliin yo- koepäivinä on kielletty. Kaikki arvotavarat kannattaa jättää lukolliseen lokeroon tai kotiin, koska pukuhuoneet ovat vartioimattomia. Eväät on tuotava kotoa. Saliin saa tuoda ainoastaan kirjoitusvälineet ja eväät ilman käärepaperia. Salin edessä on tarjottimia eväitä varten. Eväissä ja asusteissa ei saa olla minkäänlaisia tekstejä, vaan ne on jo kotona peitettävä esim. maalarinteipillä. Lukion puolesta tarjotaan täytetty sämpylä ja hedelmä. Vaatteita kannattaa ottaa riittävästi, sillä salissa on joskus viileää. Villasukat jalkoihin. Vaatteissa ei saa olla tekstejä. Jos tarvitset lääkkeitä kokeen aikana, ota ne mukaasi saliin ilman pakkausta. Yo-kirjoitusten kirjallisiin kokeisiin saa osallistua, kun ao. oppiaineen pakolliset kurssit on suoritettu. Kokeesta saa poistua aikaisintaan klo 12.00. Kaikki paperit on palautettava valvojalle, myös tehtäväpaperit ja konseptit (merkittyinä). Jos Sinulla on tarvetta päästä WC:hen, nouse seisomaan ja odota kunnes valvoja antaa merkin sinulle. Kun lähdet paikaltasi, käännä vastauspaperisi alaspäin. Jos Sinulla on valvojalle muuta asiaa, esim. tarvitset lisää paperia, niin viittaa ja valvoja tulee luoksesi. MA/FY/KE/GE:n kokeissa saa käyttää laskinta ja taulukkokirjaa. Tarkemmat ohjeet laskimesta ja taulukkokirjasta saat matematiikan opettajilta. Laskimet ja taulukkokirjat on tuotava kansliaan tarkastusta varten viimeistään koetta edeltävänä koulupäivänä klo 11.00. Nimi sekä laskimen pohjaan että kansiosaan! Käytä maalarinteippiä. Matematiikan kokeessa alkuosa kokeesta lasketaan ilman laskinta. Tarkemmat ohjeet papereista saat opettajilta. Äidinkielen esseekoe kirjoitetaan puhtaaksi lyijykynällä. Kokeessa käytetään lyijykynää, jonka jälki on vaivattomasti luettavissa. Arvosteltaviksi tarkoitetut lopulliset suoritukset jätetään selvästi ja siististi kirjoitettuina. Reaaliaineen kokeessa kirjoitetaan ainakin yhden tehtävän vastaus kokoarkille. Muut vastaukset kootaan tämän kokoarkin väliin. Jokainen tehtävä kirjoitetaan omalle paperille. Jos vastaus mahtuu kahdelle sivulle, voit käyttää puoliarkkia. Tarvittaessa voit jatkaa toisella puoliarkilla. Muista merkitä alkuun: jatkoa tehtävään xx. Kielikokeissa on tehtävävihossa annettu ohjeet vastausten kirjoittamisesta.
  3. 3. DIGITAALINEN YLIOPPILASKOE ma 18.9. psykologia, filosofia ja historia pe 22.9. toinen kotimainen kieli (pitkä ja keskipitkä oppimäärä) pe 29.9. uskonto, yhteiskuntaoppi, maantiede ja terveystieto Varmista hyvissä ajoin ennen koepäivää, että koneesi on sopiva sähköisen yo-kokeen tekemiseen ja että osaat käynnistää koneen USB-muistitikulta ja käyttää kokeissa tarvittavia ohjelmia. Pakollinen testi- ja ohjaustilaisuus ennen yo-koetta konetta ja lisälaitteita varten pidetään Luostarivuoren salissa. Tule paikalle to 14.9. klo 14.30 (Alin - Näsman) tai pe 15.9. klo 13.30 (Oksanen - Ylönen). Digitaaliseen yo-kokeeseen osallistuvien tulee saapua koulullemme viimeistään klo 8.15. Ota mukaasi tietokone ja tarvitsemasi lisälaitteet (kuulokkeet, nettijohto, laturi, hiiri). Huomaa, että langattomien lisälaitteiden käyttö on kokonaan kiellettyä! Maantieteen kokeessa saat käyttää taulukkokirjaa ja erillistä laskinta, jotka myös pitää jättää tarkistettavaksi etukäteen. Merkitse taulukkokirjaan ja laskimeen oma nimesi. Koepäivän ohjeita:  Ota mukaasi koesaliin henkilöllisyystodistus ja kirjoitusvälineet.  Eväät on tuotava kotoa. Eväissä ja asusteissa ei saa olla minkäänlaisia tekstejä. Kaikki mahdolliset tekstit eväissä on kotona peitettävä esim. maalarinteipillä. Koulusta saa lautasia ja mukeja. Luokkaan saa tuoda ainoastaan kirjoitusvälineet ja eväät (tarjottimella ilman käärepaperia). Luostarivuoren lukion puolesta tarjotaan sämpylä ja hedelmä.  Kokeesta saa poistua aikaisintaan klo 12.00. Kaikki luonnostelupaperit ja kokelaan USB-tikku on palautettava valvojalle.  Jos sinulla on tarvetta päästä WC:hen, nouse seisomaan ja odota kunnes valvoja antaa luvan lähteä paikaltasi. Kun lähdet paikaltasi, kytke näytönsäästäjä päälle klikkaamalla näytön yläreunassa olevaa lukon kuvaa.  Jos sinulla on valvojalle muuta asiaa, niin viittaa ja valvoja tulee luoksesi. Sivulla https://www.ylioppilastutkinto.fi/maaraykset/tiedote-kokelaille/opiskelijanohje on hyvä ja selkeä ohjeistus digitaalisista yo-kokeista.

×