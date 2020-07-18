Cómo diseñar el Investor Deck de una startup - Andalucía Open Future

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Investor Deck Documentación y dossier para inversores Juan J. Velasco juanj.velasco@juntadeandalucia.es
¿De qué vamos a hablar hoy? 1. Qué es un investor deck y para qué sirve 2. Cómo hacer un one pager y ejemplos reales 3. Có...
1. ¿Qué es un investor deck? • El sector de la inversión en España está profesionalizado y sigue estándares similares a lo...
1. ¿Qué es un investor deck? • El conjunto de documentos que una startup prepara para inversores se denomina “Investor Dec...
2. El One Pager • El “One Pager” es un documento muy importante porque puede convertirse en una herramienta de aceptación ...
2. El One Pager • ¿Qué información debemos plasmar en el one pager? • Identificar bien las necesidades del cliente (dolor ...
2. El One Pager Fuente: Soluble studio https://medium.com/startups-es/qu%C3%A9- es-y-c%C3%B3mo-dise%C3%B1ar-un-one-pager- ...
2. El One Pager • Objetivos del One Pager • Hacer el documento nuestro • Construir marca • Diferenciarnos del resto de one...
2. El One Pager Ejemplo real. Book para inversores del Investor Day de Lanzadera 2019 11
3. El Resumen Ejecutivo • Normalmente, cuando preparamos una presentación sobre nuestra startup solemos pensar en el forma...
3. El Resumen Ejecutivo • ¿Qué aspectos debe cubrir la presentación ejecutiva? • Debemos ser capaces de explicar, de una m...
3. El Resumen Ejecutivo • Un posible índice para la presentación ejecutiva de nuestra startup puede ser el siguiente (I): ...
3. El Resumen Ejecutivo • Un posible índice para la presentación ejecutiva de nuestra startup puede ser el siguiente (II):...
3. El Resumen Ejecutivo • Otra alternativa a este esquema es del fondo de capital-riesgo Sequoia • Es muy utilizado y se h...
3. El Resumen Ejecutivo Ejemplo real. Deck de Cabify. Fuente: Kfund https://blog.kfund.vc/as%C3%AD-era-el-primer-deck-de-c...
Y ahora es vuestro turno… • Toca hacer el investor deck de vuestra startup • Deadline 5 de junio • Nos lo enviáis y os dar...
