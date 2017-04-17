Estética y hermenéutica

ESTÉTICAY HERMENÉUTICA Filosofía aplicada a manifestaciones artísticas Jair Gauna Conservador y restaurador de Bienes Cult...
¿Qué es estética? ¿Qué es hermenéutica? Arte de interpretar textos y especialmente el de interpretar los textos sagrados. ...
La gente asume que el tiempo es una progresión estricta de causa y efecto, pero realmente desde un punto de vista no subje...
Polaridades Cosas indeterminadas Deidades Mitología Existencia antes del Principio Cosas determinadas Números Formas Valor...
Estatuilla de Hércules, último cuarto del siglo VI a.C. Bronce. 12 cm de alto. León mordiendo a un toro, frontón de mármol...
Jóvenes y brujas.Andrew Fleming. 1996. 100 min. Película. Presocráticos SiglosVII a.C. – IV a.C.
Percepción sensorial Presocráticos SiglosVII a.C. – IV a.C. Deidad Perfecto Perfección: valor superior, símil de deidad Pe...
Cristo Pantocrator,Siglo XIII, mosaico bizantino. Hagia Sofia, actual Estambul,Turquía. Retrato de la Reina María ITudor,A...
Todopoderoso.Tom Shadyac. 2007. 101 min. Película. Pensamiento Cristiano Siglos IX - XV Dogma. Kevin Smith. 1999. 128 min....
Aristotélico Siglos IV a.C. - IV Modernidad estética Siglos XIX - XX Semejanzas Abandono de representaciones mitológicas E...
Músico, anfora, 490 a.C. EstatuilladelDiadoumenos,copiaenterracotadeestatuaenbronceporPolykleitos,SigloIa.C. Aristotélico ...
Lucy. Luc Besson. 2014. 90 min. Película. “No creo en Dios, y si existe, definitivamente no soy como él” - Dr Manhattan Wa...
Deidad Dionisíaco Representación idónea El hombre refleja sus limitaciones en lo que observa Contradicciones La apreciació...
S/T,AleksandraWaliszewska.2015. Modernidad estética Siglos XIX - XX
Anticristo. Lars vonTrier. 2009. 108 min. Película. Modernidad estética Siglos XIX - XX “Reina el caos”
Modernidad estética Siglos XIX - XX “Nadie nace malvado, el Diablo mismo fue un ángel caído. Pero algunas veces, cuando at...
Metafísica empírica Siglos XVII - XIX Semejanzas Post-moderno 1930 hasta la actualidad Imagen a través de lo sensible Crea...
ElTres de Mayo, Francisco de Goya, 1808. Si quebró el cántaro, Francisco de Goya, grabado, 1799. Metafísica empírica Siglo...
Unchienandalou,LuísBuñuel.1929.17:00.Película. Palacio de Hielo “La ventana se abre y aparece una dama que se da polisoir ...
Contradicciones Lo inexplicable Múltiple interpretación No puede interpretarse lo inexplicable Obra de arte: Múltiple lect...
Art must be beautiful, artist must be beautiful, Marina Abramovic, S/F. Post-moderno 1930 hasta la actualidad
Post-moderno 1930 hasta la actualidad Sun in your head. Wolf Vostell. 1963. 7 min. TV decollage.
Bibliografía consultada Bernabé, A. (1988). De Tales a Demócrito: Fragmentos de los Presocráticos. Madrid: Alianza Editori...
Estética y hermenéutica

  1. 1. ESTÉTICAY HERMENÉUTICA Filosofía aplicada a manifestaciones artísticas Jair Gauna Conservador y restaurador de Bienes Culturales Dpto. de Arte, Instituto de Cultura del estado Falcón
  2. 2. ¿Qué es estética? ¿Qué es hermenéutica? Arte de interpretar textos y especialmente el de interpretar los textos sagrados. (RAE, 2015) Ciencia que trata de la belleza y de la teoría fundamental y filosófica del arte. (RAE, 2015) Doctrina filosófica dedicada […] también a otro repertorio de categorías. [Es decir] sus cualidades… las distintas propiedades o maneras de ser… lo bello, lo feo, lo sublime, lo trágico, lo cómico y lo grotesco, ante la relación entre sujeto y objeto, generan distintos comportamientos o experiencias sensibles en el ser humano. (Noroño, 2015)
  3. 3. La gente asume que el tiempo es una progresión estricta de causa y efecto, pero realmente desde un punto de vista no subjetivo y no lineal, es más como una pelota grande de garabatos inestables, azarosos y descoordinados. Décimo Doctor, Episodio “Blink”, 3era temporada, Doctor Who ¿Qué es tiempo?
  4. 4. Polaridades Cosas indeterminadas Deidades Mitología Existencia antes del Principio Cosas determinadas Números Formas Valores de la forma Presocráticos SiglosVII a.C. – IV a.C. Cosas indeterminadas Elfos Alá Espíritu Santo Krishna Deidad Sujeto Paridad como valor en las representaciones mentales Valores absolutos Pensamiento Cristiano Siglos IX - XV Semejanzas
  5. 5. Estatuilla de Hércules, último cuarto del siglo VI a.C. Bronce. 12 cm de alto. León mordiendo a un toro, frontón de mármol, 525–500 a.C. Presocráticos SiglosVII a.C. – IV a.C.
  6. 6. Jóvenes y brujas.Andrew Fleming. 1996. 100 min. Película. Presocráticos SiglosVII a.C. – IV a.C.
  7. 7. Percepción sensorial Presocráticos SiglosVII a.C. – IV a.C. Deidad Perfecto Perfección: valor superior, símil de deidad Pensamiento Cristiano Siglos IX - XV Contradicciones Representación humana: Sinónimo de deidad
  8. 8. Cristo Pantocrator,Siglo XIII, mosaico bizantino. Hagia Sofia, actual Estambul,Turquía. Retrato de la Reina María ITudor,Anthonis Mor. 1554. Pensamiento Cristiano Siglos IX - XV
  9. 9. Todopoderoso.Tom Shadyac. 2007. 101 min. Película. Pensamiento Cristiano Siglos IX - XV Dogma. Kevin Smith. 1999. 128 min. Película. KISS FROM DOGMA MISSING “Yo soy Dios”
  10. 10. Aristotélico Siglos IV a.C. - IV Modernidad estética Siglos XIX - XX Semejanzas Abandono de representaciones mitológicas Especies de negaciones (representaciones mentales) Cosas indeterminadas Naturaleza Todo lo que el hombre experimenta
  11. 11. Músico, anfora, 490 a.C. EstatuilladelDiadoumenos,copiaenterracotadeestatuaenbronceporPolykleitos,SigloIa.C. Aristotélico Siglos IV a.C. - IV
  12. 12. Lucy. Luc Besson. 2014. 90 min. Película. “No creo en Dios, y si existe, definitivamente no soy como él” - Dr Manhattan Watchmen: Los vigilantes. Zack Snyder. 2009. 215 min. Película. Watchmen. Moore y Gibbons. 1986-87. DC Comics. Historieta.
  13. 13. Deidad Dionisíaco Representación idónea El hombre refleja sus limitaciones en lo que observa Contradicciones La apreciación estética: limitada Aristotélico Siglos IV a.C. - IV Modernidad estética Siglos XIX - XX Humano perfecto
  14. 14. S/T,AleksandraWaliszewska.2015. Modernidad estética Siglos XIX - XX
  15. 15. Anticristo. Lars vonTrier. 2009. 108 min. Película. Modernidad estética Siglos XIX - XX “Reina el caos”
  16. 16. Modernidad estética Siglos XIX - XX “Nadie nace malvado, el Diablo mismo fue un ángel caído. Pero algunas veces, cuando atraviesas el infierno, la única salida es adentrarse en el fuego” - Ignatius Perris (Daniel Radcliffe), Horns (2013) Horns.AlexandreAja. 2013. 120 min. Película.
  17. 17. Metafísica empírica Siglos XVII - XIX Semejanzas Post-moderno 1930 hasta la actualidad Imagen a través de lo sensible Creación abstracta Inexplicable, no puede abordarse desde una perspectiva única Arte Transmutación de lo sensible Lo indeterminado: oculto
  18. 18. ElTres de Mayo, Francisco de Goya, 1808. Si quebró el cántaro, Francisco de Goya, grabado, 1799. Metafísica empírica Siglos XVII - XIX
  19. 19. Unchienandalou,LuísBuñuel.1929.17:00.Película. Palacio de Hielo “La ventana se abre y aparece una dama que se da polisoir en las uñas. Cuando las considera suficientemente afiladas me saca los ojos y los arroja a la calle.Quedan mis órbitas solas sin mirada, sin deseos, sin mar, sin polluelos, sin nada. Una enfermera viene a sentarse a mi lado en la mesa del café.». Luís Buñuel, 1927. Viaje a la Luna «La luna se corta y aparece un dibujo de una cabeza que vomita y abre y cierra los ojos...» Lorca, 1929. Metafísica empírica Siglos XVII - XIX
  20. 20. Contradicciones Lo inexplicable Múltiple interpretación No puede interpretarse lo inexplicable Obra de arte: Múltiple lectura a través de signos y símbolos Metafísica empírica Siglos XVII - XIX Post-moderno 1930 hasta la actualidad
  21. 21. Art must be beautiful, artist must be beautiful, Marina Abramovic, S/F. Post-moderno 1930 hasta la actualidad
  22. 22. Post-moderno 1930 hasta la actualidad Sun in your head. Wolf Vostell. 1963. 7 min. TV decollage.
  23. 23. Bibliografía consultada Bernabé, A. (1988). De Tales a Demócrito: Fragmentos de los Presocráticos. Madrid: Alianza Editorial. De Aquino, T. (.S XIII). Suma Teológica. 4ta ed. Madrid: Regentes de Estudios de las Provincias Dominicanas en España. Consultada el 27 de abril de 2015 en: http://biblioteca.campusdominicano.org/1.pdf Descartes, R. (1637) Discurso del Método. Ed. Librodot.com. Consultado el 27 de abril de 2015 en: http://www.librodot.com/es/book/detail_prod/193 Heidegger, M. (1996). La época de la imagen del mundo. Madrid: Alianza. I ALFA (1980). Aristóteles: La Metafísica, Libro I. Madrid: Ed. Gredos. Navia, M. (2001). arte sin Arte. Revista electrónica Estética, N° 3 (2), 2-5. Navia, M. (2001). El status de la Crítica. Revista electrónica Estética, N° 5 (1), 2-8. Noroño, J. (2015) La estética de lo feo en Juan Félix Sánchez. Revista Imagen, N° 7 (1), 7-11. Nietzsche, F. (1872). El nacimiento de la tragedia: en el espíritu de la música. Nietzsche, F. (1882). El Ocaso de los Ídolos (o cómo se filosofa a martillazos). Ed. Proyecto Espartaco. Nietzsche, F. (1988). La filosofía en la época trágica de los griegos. Vol. 1. Ed. Colli y Montinari.

×