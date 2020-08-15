Successfully reported this slideshow.
PAIN & ANXIETY CONTROL IN ENDODONTICS Prepared by, Dr.Sachin Sunny Otta 8/15/2020 2 DR.SSO
CONTENTS • INTRODUCTION • PATIENT PREPARATION Initial management - Psychological - Painless injection - When to anesthetiz...
INTRODUCTION “Pain is not a sensation, it is an experience”. Dr Welden. E.Bell • MONHEIMS: An unpleasant emotional experie...
• “When a tooth is loose or painful is to be extracted, the nose of the patient should be rubbed with brown sugar, ivy and...
• This historic anecdote illustrates Scribonius description of a method of obtaining “anesthesia”. He was convinced that h...
• Reduced to its simplest form pain is the sensation that occurs when it hurts! • Humans suffer pain throughout their life...
• Usually patients have been preconditioned to, and echo, the unfounded myths that perpetuate the unwarranted stigma of pa...
• The dentist should not loose patience or become irritated. It is up to him or her to neutralize the patient’s fears by s...
• The key to successful patient relations is profound anesthesia. • One should NOT commence treatment until one is unequiv...
• At the start of endodontic therapy, local anesthesia is used to manage patient’s pain and anxiety. • Studies have demons...
• Data obtained from 4,309 dentists in independent surveys by Fast and Malamed reported that an array of 30,608 emergency ...
• Fear and pain are associated with an increase occurrence of emergency situations, as was further confirmed by Matsuura, ...
• It appears that the occurrence of sudden and unexpected pain can induce profound changes in the cardiovascular, respirat...
LOCAL ANESTHETICS: DRUGS The following are the local anesthetic drugs that are currently used in dentistry: 1. Lidocaine 2...
Other agents used in the past for extirpating pulp painlessly include: 1. Arsenic 2. Paraformaldehyde 3. Diathermy • These...
FACTORS AFFECTING THE DURATION OF ANESTHESIA • Factors that affect both the depth and the duration of a drug’s anesthetic ...
SELECTION OF LOCAL ANAESTHETIC • The selection of local anesthetic should be based on the following criteria: 1. Duration ...
DURATION OF LOCAL ANESTHETICS • Expected Duration of Pulpal Anesthesia: Short-Duration Pulpal Anesthesia (< 30 minutes) • ...
PATIENT PREPARATION • Local anesthetic administration should always be preceded by a thorough medical, dental and anesthet...
• Speed and haste must be avoided when treating an anxious person in acute pain, especially during administration of anest...
INITIAL MANAGEMENT • Psychological Approach: this involves the four C’s: Control, Communication, Concern, and Confidence. ...
• Painless injections: • They can be achieved by following: 1. Obtaining patient confidence. 2. Application of topical ane...
• When to anesthetize: 1. Preferably anesthesia should be given at each appointment. 2. There is a common belief that cana...
LOCAL ANESTHETICS: TECHNIQUES • Fortunately many techniques are available to aid in obtaining clinically adequate pain con...
SUPRA-PERIOSTEAL INJECTION (LOCAL INFILTRATION) • Supraperiosteal anesthesia is described as a technique in which anesthet...
• Infiltration anesthesia is rarely effective in the adult mandible because of the inability of the anesthetic to penetrat...
REGIONAL NERVE BLOCK • In the event that infiltration anesthesia proves ineffective in providing clinically adequate pain ...
MAXILLARY ANESTHESIA • Maxillary nerves that can be anesthetized and are of importance in endodontic procedures are: 1. Th...
• PSA nerve block provides pulpal anesthesia to the three maxillary molars and their overlying buccal soft tissues and bon...
• Teeth Anesthetized Vol. f Anesthetic (ml) Recommended Needle    Maxillary 1st, 2nd, 0.9 25 or 27 gauge short 3rd mola...
• ASA Nerve Block • It is an easy injection to administer, providing anesthesia of 1. Infra-orbital nerves 2. ASA nerves 3...
• Additionally, soft tissues of the lower eyelid, lateral portion of the nose and upper lip are anesthetized (Infra-orbita...
• Teeth anesthetized Vol.of anesthetic Recommended Needle    Maxillary incisors, 0.9 ml 27 gauge long Canine, premolars...
• Greater Palatine Nerve Block • It provides anesthesia to both the palatal hard and soft tissues ranging from the distal ...
• Naso Palatine Nerves: • They enter the palate through the incisive foramen, located in the midline just palatal to the c...
• Palatal anesthesia can be achieved with a minimum of discomfort if care is taken throughout the procedure to ensure the ...
• Maxillary Or Second Division Nerve Block • Should be considered when other techniques of pain control prove ineffective ...
Two intra-oral approaches are available for maxillary nerve block: • The High Tuberosity Approach: Follows the same path a...
• MAXILLARY TECHNIQUE BY FRIEDMAN & HOCHMAN • This new technique called anterior middle superior alveolar nerve block (AMS...
• Teeth Anesthetized Vol.of Anesthetic Recommended Needle    Maxillary incisors, 1.35 ml 27 gauge short Canine, Premola...
MANDIBULAR ANESTHESIA Inferior Alveolar Nerve Block: • Pulpal anesthesia of mandibular teeth is traditionally obtained thr...
• Incisive Nerve Block: • The incisive nerve provides sensory innervation to the pulps of the premolars, canine, incisors ...
• MANDIBULAR BLOCK: GOW-GATES TECHNIQUE • This technique, first described by Australian George Gow-Gates in 1973, provides...
• After the buccinator muscle is penetrated, the needle is advanced effortlessly until a “definite bony stop” is detected,...
• MANDIBULAR BLOCK: CLOSED-MOUTH TECHNIQUE: • This technique was described by Akinosi in 1977, and is indicated primarily ...
• Needle insertion occurs into the soft tissues on the lingual aspect of the mandibular ramus immediately adjacent to the ...
ADDITIONAL LOCAL ANESTHETIC PROCEDURES 1. PDL injection 2. Intraseptal injection 3. Intra-osseous injection 4. Intra-pulpa...
• PDL INJECTION: • PDL injection or intraligamentary injection (ILI) may be used alone to achieve brief, profound pulpal a...
• Technique: A 27 gauge short needle or a 30 gauge ultra short needleis firmly placed into the periodontal space between t...
• INTRASEPTAL INJECTION: • Intraseptal anesthesia described by Saadoun & Malamed is a variation of the IO technique. • A 2...
• INTRA-OSSEOUS ANESTHESIA: • The intraseptal & PDL injections are modifications of true IO anesthesia. • IO anesthesia ha...
• Advantage: Extremely effective in providing pulpal anesthesis in the “hot” mandibular molar, immediate onset • Disadvant...
• Difficulty of locating the hole made by the perforator: 1. When handpiece is removed, clinicians should not take their e...
• INTRA-PULPAL INJECTION: • A 27 gauge short needle is inserted into the pulp chamber or specific root canal. The needle i...
PAIN CONTROL: ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATIONS • In the overwhelming majority of endodontic procedures, if there is difficulty- c...
PAIN CONTROL: SUGGESTED PROTOCOL FOR THE EMERGENCY PATIENT • Dentists contacted by a patient who is in acute pain have use...
• When initially contacted by telephone the dentist determines whether the patient has taken oral analgesic medication. • ...
• On the arrival in the dental office the patient should be seen as soon as possible after completion of appropriate recor...
• Before the start of definitive endodontic treatment, it is suggested that the patient be reanesthetized, even if the ori...
• However in some few cases (most likely in mandibular molars) adequate pain control may still be unattainable even with t...
• The dentist should also reaffirm the importance of continued use of the oral analgesic medication, as directed, even tho...
INADEQUATE ANALGESIA In spite of normal dosage and technique, inadequate analgesia is obtained. The main reasons for this ...
SEDATION OR GENERAL ANALGESIA • There are rare and exceptional cases where the use of relative analgesia, IV sedation or G...
ORAL SEDATIVE DRUGS Benzodiarepines: • Alprazolam – 0.25 – 0.50 mg • Diazepam - 2-10 mg • Flurazepam – 15 – 30 mg • Loraze...
ANXIETY CONTROL • There are many causes of anxiety related to dentistry. Most frequently encountered is the fear of pain, ...
• Approximately 75% of the emergency situations reported may have been a result of increased anxiety and dental related st...
RECOGNITION OF ANXIETY • Many fearful adult patients do not admit to being apprehensive about their pending dental treatme...
• On arriving in the dental office, the patient often sits in the reception area and discusses his or her fears of dentist...
✓TOUCH THE PATIENT: The feel of the skin of the apprehensive patient when you shake hands can tell much. Cold, wet palms u...
• The ideal time to detect anxiety is before the start of dental treatment. The medical history questionnaire may be used ...
MANAGEMENT OF ANXIETY • A variety of techniques for the management of anxiety in dentistry are available. Together these t...
• From a practical point of view, conscious sedation techniques present relatively safe, reliable, and effective methods o...
• There are two major types of sedation: • Iatrosedation: Techniques that do not necessitate the administration of drugs f...
Iatrosedation • The techniques of iatrosedation form the building blocks from which all pharmacosedative techniques arise....
Pharmacosedation • Although iatrosedation is the starting point for all sedative procedures in the dental office, the leve...
• The following goals are to be sought whenever pharmacosedation is considered: 1. Patient’s mood must be altered. 2. Pati...
Oral Sedation • The oral route is the most frequently used technique of pharmacosedation. • It is recommended that oral se...
• Many drugs are available for oral administration. • In clinical experience the following drugs have proven to be the mos...
Intramuscular sedation • Intra-muscular (IM) sedation is infrequently used in dental practices, however it remains an effe...
• The most effective IM sedative has proven to be the water soluble Benzodiazepine, midazolam. Its IM use is frequently as...
Inhalation sedation • Nitrous oxide and oxygen inhalation sedation is a remarkably controllable technique of pharmacosedat...
• Inhalation sedation is entirely compatible with endodontic treatment. Indeed, use of rubber dam converts most patients i...
IV Sedation • The goal in the administration of any drug (except obviously, local anesthetics) is to achieve a therapeutic...
• Many techniques of IV sedation are available. Most involve sedative drugs administrated alone or in conjunction with opi...
Combined techniques: • On occasion it may be necessary to consider combining several of the techniques just described. • Q...
PRE-TREATMENT STRATEGIES TO IMPROVE IANB 1. Oral premedication : Acetaminophen or Acetaminophen+ibuprofen 2. IO injection ...
STRATEGIES TO REDUCE PRE, INTRA & POST OPERATIVE PAIN • Pretreatment with either ibuprofen (800mg) or flurbiprofen (100mg)...
• The patient suffering from pulpitis most likely has taken oral analgesics before the initial endodontic visit. The denti...
• A telephone call to the patient from the dentist in the early evening after treatment is valuable in minimizing post-tre...
LOCAL ANESTHETIC STRATEGIES FOR HOT TOOTH Evidence based technical considerations: • Change the LA solution : but clinical...
Why Is It So Difficult To Achieve Adequate Pulpal Anesthesia In Mandibular Teeth, Even If Patient Is Asymptomatic?Central ...
• Inflamed tissue has low pH that reduces the amount of base form (active form) of the LA to penetrate the nerve sheath • ...
• Nerves arising from inflamed tissue have altered resting potential & reduced threshold of excitability • LA was not able...
THE ROLE OF SUPPLEMENTAL INJECTIONS 1. Intraligamentary (Periodontal ligament injection) 2. Intraosseous injection 3. Mand...
PAIN MANAGEMENT CONTROL 1. Preoperative oral NSAID, 1 hour before start of treatment. 2. L.A of choice for pain control du...
CONCLUSION • The integration of clinical and pharmacological strategies for developing effective pain management plans for...
Pain & Anxiety control in Endodontics

  1. 1. 8/15/2020 1 DR.SSO
  2. 2. PAIN & ANXIETY CONTROL IN ENDODONTICS Prepared by, Dr.Sachin Sunny Otta 8/15/2020 2 DR.SSO
  3. 3. CONTENTS • INTRODUCTION • PATIENT PREPARATION Initial management - Psychological - Painless injection - When to anesthetize • LOCAL ANESTHETICS : DRUGS • LOCAL ANESTHETIC TECHNIQUES Infiltration Regional nerve block Maxillary nerve block - PSA - ASA - GP - NP Mandibular anesthesia - IANB - Incisive - Gow gates - V-A Additional techniques - PDL - IS - IO - IP • ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATIONS • PAIN CONTROL : EMERGENCY PATIENT • INADEQUATE ANALGESIA • SEDATION/GENERAL ANESTHESIA Oral sedatives • ANXIETY CONTROL Recognition of anxiety Management of anxiety - Iatrosedation - Pharmacosedation - Oral sedation - IM - Inhalational - IV - Combination • PRE TREATMENT STRATEGIES TO IMROVE IANB • STRATEGIES TO REDUCE PRE OP & POST OP PAIN • STRATEGIES TO REDUCE INTRA OP & POST OP PAIN • FLEXIBLE PAIN CONTROL STRATEGIES • STRATEGIES TOWARDS HOT TOOTH • PAIN MANAGEMENT CONTROL PROTOCOL • CONCLUSION • BIBLIOGRAPHY 8/15/2020 3 DR.SSO
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION “Pain is not a sensation, it is an experience”. Dr Welden. E.Bell • MONHEIMS: An unpleasant emotional experience usually initiated by a noxious stimulus and transmitted over a specialized neural network to the central nervous system where it is interpreted as such. • International Association for the Study of Pain: An unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with actual and potential tissue damage or described in terms of such damage. 8/15/2020 4 DR.SSO
  5. 5. • “When a tooth is loose or painful is to be extracted, the nose of the patient should be rubbed with brown sugar, ivy and green oil; he is advised to hold his breath, a stone is then placed between his teeth, and he is made to close his mouth. The fluid, which causes the pain, is then seen to flow from the mouth in such quantity as frequently to fill three pots; after having cleansed the nose with pure oil, and rinsed the mouth with wine, the tooth is no longer painful, and may easily be extracted”. SCRIBONIUS, AD 47 8/15/2020 5 DR.SSO
  6. 6. • This historic anecdote illustrates Scribonius description of a method of obtaining “anesthesia”. He was convinced that he would perform painless extractions using what was apparently a rather crude technique of pressure anesthesia. • Our concern for the patient continues: How are adequate levels of anesthesia attained to keep our patients relatively comfortable during endodontic procedures? Obtaining profound anesthesia for the endodontic patient is difficult and challenging. • Many patients recount vivid (and often valid) accounts of painful experiences. Although routine anesthetic techniques may be effective in operative dentistry, endodontic procedures present special situations that require additional techniques and special approaches. 8/15/2020 6 DR.SSO
  7. 7. • Reduced to its simplest form pain is the sensation that occurs when it hurts! • Humans suffer pain throughout their lifetime. It is not unusual to experience unprovoked fleeting pains in the body that most people tend to ignore. • However, because highly charged emotions are associated with the mouth, people react more strongly to any form of oral pain. • Clinically, endodontic pain (the most frequent type of oral pain) can be approached on several levels. 8/15/2020 7 DR.SSO
  8. 8. • Usually patients have been preconditioned to, and echo, the unfounded myths that perpetuate the unwarranted stigma of pain related to root canal treatment. • It is common for patients to challenge the dentist with phrases such as , “ I hate being here,” “I hate needles,” “I hate Novocain” “ My friend said that this is really painful” etc…. 8/15/2020 8 DR.SSO
  9. 9. • The dentist should not loose patience or become irritated. It is up to him or her to neutralize the patient’s fears by showing concern and offering assurance that everything possible will be done to make the visit comfortable. • The dentist must convey understanding of the patients’ fears and reassurance that they will be catered to. • A light remark can ease the tension, for example, “There will be very little discomfort with the procedure”, adding jokingly, “Probably the fee will hurt the most”. 8/15/2020 9 DR.SSO
  10. 10. • The key to successful patient relations is profound anesthesia. • One should NOT commence treatment until one is unequivocally certain that the anesthetic has achieved the greatest depth possible. • Even then, the patient may experience unexpected pain. One should be continually aware of the facial and body movements of the patient during the initial access. • Patients find it reassuring if the dentist stops periodically to ask if it hurts. Postoperative instructions include words of advice, caution, and again reassurance. Inform the patient to expect a few days of some discomfort or mild pain that will gradually subside. This alerts the patient about what to expect and defuses alarm if there is a little protracted pain. 8/15/2020 10 DR.SSO
  11. 11. • At the start of endodontic therapy, local anesthesia is used to manage patient’s pain and anxiety. • Studies have demonstrated that fear of pain is one of the major reasons for adults not seeking dental care. • Fear keeps some patients from visiting the dentist until they experience excruciating dental pain. This pain they experience has been shown to be a significant factor in increasing the incidence of life threatening medical emergencies arising during dental treatment, because it is clinically more difficult to obtain profound pulpal anesthesia when pain or infection has been present for a prolonged period of time. 8/15/2020 11 DR.SSO
  12. 12. • Data obtained from 4,309 dentists in independent surveys by Fast and Malamed reported that an array of 30,608 emergency situations arising in their practices over a ten-year period. • Emergencies ranged from benign (eg: syncope) to the catastrophic (eg: cardiac arrest). • 75% of the emergencies listed may have been precipitated, in part, by the increase stress (fear or pain) that is so frequently associated with dental treatment. • Syncope alone accounted for 50.43% of the reported emergencies. • Other potentially “stress-induced” problems included angina pectoris, seizures, acute asthmatic attacks, hyperventilation, cardiac arrest, myocardial infarction, acute pulmonary edema, cerebrovascular accident, acute adrenal insufficiency, and thyroid storm. 8/15/2020 12 DR.SSO
  13. 13. • Fear and pain are associated with an increase occurrence of emergency situations, as was further confirmed by Matsuura, who reported that 77.8% of life-threatening systemic complications in the dental office developed either during or immediately after the administration of local anesthesia or during the ensuing dental treatment. • Of those emergencies arising during dental treatment, 38.9% developed during extraction of teeth and 26.9% occurred during pulpal extirpation (two procedures where adequate pain control is frequently difficult to obtain). 8/15/2020 13 DR.SSO
  14. 14. • It appears that the occurrence of sudden and unexpected pain can induce profound changes in the cardiovascular, respiratory, endocrine, and central nervous systems which may lead (in certain situations) to a potentially significant medical emergency. • The problems of the management of pain and anxiety are closely related. • Pain produced by dental treatment can usually be minimized or entirely prevented through thoughtful patient management and judicious use of the techniques of pain control, especially local anesthesia. Unlike most types of General surgery dentist often involves recurring treatment. Consequently, it is desirable that comfortable anesthesia be provided to patients to reinforce their motivation to return for future care. 8/15/2020 14 DR.SSO
  15. 15. LOCAL ANESTHETICS: DRUGS The following are the local anesthetic drugs that are currently used in dentistry: 1. Lidocaine 2. Mepivacaine 3. Prilocaine 4. Bupivacine 5. Etidocaine 6. Articaine • With this availability in various combinations (with and without vasopressors), it is now possible to select a drug possessing the specific properties required by the patient for a given dental procedure. 8/15/2020 15 DR.SSO
  16. 16. Other agents used in the past for extirpating pulp painlessly include: 1. Arsenic 2. Paraformaldehyde 3. Diathermy • These methods are inadequate and time consuming. 8/15/2020 16 DR.SSO
  17. 17. FACTORS AFFECTING THE DURATION OF ANESTHESIA • Factors that affect both the depth and the duration of a drug’s anesthetic action, either prolonging or decreasing it are: 1. Individual variation in response to the drug administered. 2. Accuracy in administration of the drug. 3. Status of the tissues at the site of drug deposition (i.e., Vascularity, pH) 4. Anatomic variation 5. Type of injection administered (i.e.: Supraperiostal, nerve block) • The duration of anesthesia is presented as a range. Eg: 40-60 minutes. 8/15/2020 17 DR.SSO
  18. 18. SELECTION OF LOCAL ANAESTHETIC • The selection of local anesthetic should be based on the following criteria: 1. Duration of dental procedure 2. Requirement of hemostasis. 3. Requirement for post-surgical pain control 4. Contra-indication to the selected anesthetic drug or vasoconstrictor. 8/15/2020 18 DR.SSO
  19. 19. DURATION OF LOCAL ANESTHETICS • Expected Duration of Pulpal Anesthesia: Short-Duration Pulpal Anesthesia (< 30 minutes) • Mepivacaine – 3% (20-40 min) • Prilocaine – 4% (5-10 min) via infiltration Intermediate-Duration Pulpal Anesthesia (About 60 minutes) • Articaine 4% + Epinephrine 1:100,000+1:200.000 • Lidocaine 2% + Epinephrine 1:50,000, 1:100,000 • Mepivacaine 2% +Epinephrine 1:20,000 • Prilocaine 4% via nerve block ( 40- 60 minutes) • Prilocaine 4% + Epinephrine 1:200,000 ( 60-90 min) Long- Duration Pulpal Anesthesia ( >90 minutes) • Bupivacaine 0.5% + Epinephrine 1:200,000 • Etidocaine 1.5% + Epinephrine 1:200,000 via nerve block. 8/15/2020 19 DR.SSO
  20. 20. PATIENT PREPARATION • Local anesthetic administration should always be preceded by a thorough medical, dental and anesthetic history as well as the psychologic preparation of the patient. 1. The patient in acute pain may be frightened, exhausted, hypoglycemic, dehydrated and even angry. Psychologic support may consist of attentive listening, a drink of dextrose in water, a blanket for patient’s comfort and verbal or non-verbal suggestions of care, concern and understanding. 2. Pre-operative administrations of drugs to relieve anxiety have also proved effective. 3. Anti-anxiety exercises (deep rhythmic breathing) and using TLC (Tender Loving care) are also very effective. 4. Providing uncomplicated explanation of the situation, along with one’s expectation of a successful outcome, is most supportive. 8/15/2020 20 DR.SSO
  21. 21. • Speed and haste must be avoided when treating an anxious person in acute pain, especially during administration of anesthesia. Quiet, smooth, preplanned efficiency is invaluable. • Before proceeding, it may be kinder and more appropriate to prescribe antibiotic and analgesic medication, allowing acute pain and infection to subside. 8/15/2020 21 DR.SSO
  22. 22. INITIAL MANAGEMENT • Psychological Approach: this involves the four C’s: Control, Communication, Concern, and Confidence. • Control: of the situation is important and is achieved by obtaining and maintaining the upper hand. • Communication: is accomplished by listening and explaining what is to be done and what patient should expect. • Concern: is shown by verbalizing awareness of the patient’s apprehensions. • Confidence: is expressed in the body language and in professionalism, giving the patient confidence in the management, diagnostic, and treatment skills of the dentist. • Management of the four C’s effectively calms and reassures the patient, thereby raising the pain threshold. 8/15/2020 22 DR.SSO
  23. 23. • Painless injections: • They can be achieved by following: 1. Obtaining patient confidence. 2. Application of topical anesthesia. 3. Solution warming: it is a common belief that an anesthetic solution warmed to or above body temperature is better tolerated and results in less pain during injection. However clinical trials and studies have shown that patients are unable to differentiate between pre-warmed and room temperature anesthetic solutions. 4. Needle insertion: insert the needle gently into the mucosal tissues. 5. Slow injections: this is a very effective method of decreasing patient discomfort during injection. Slow deposition of solution permits its gradual distribution into the tissues without painful pressure. 6. Two stage injection: consists of initial slow administration of approximately quarter cartridge of anesthetic solution under the mucosal surface; this will be nearly painless. After some regional numbness occurs, additional anesthetic solution is given to the full depth at the target site, usually with minimal pain. 8/15/2020 23 DR.SSO
  24. 24. • When to anesthetize: 1. Preferably anesthesia should be given at each appointment. 2. There is a common belief that canals with necrotic pulps and periradicular lesions may be instrumented painlessly without anesthesia. Even if the majority of the pulp is necrotic, vital tissue exists peri-apically and often in the apical few millimeters of the canal. This inflamed tissue contains nerves and is sensitive. Not only is the vital tissue contacted during instrumentation, but also pressure is created and dentin filings may be forced out of the apex. This may cause discomfort if the patient is not anesthetized. 3. Another misconception is that once canals have been cleaned and shaped, it is not necessary to anesthetize the patient at the obturation appointment. However, during obturation pressure is created and small amounts of sealer may be extruded beyond the apex. This may be quite uncomfortable. Many patients (as well as dentists) are more at ease if regional hard and soft tissue anesthesia is present. 8/15/2020 24 DR.SSO
  25. 25. LOCAL ANESTHETICS: TECHNIQUES • Fortunately many techniques are available to aid in obtaining clinically adequate pain control during virtually all-endodontic procedures, even in the presence of acute or chronic localized tissue changes. 1. Supraperiosteal injection (Local Infiltration) 2. Regional Nerve block 3. Periodontal Ligament Injection (PDL) 4. Intraseptal Injection 5. Intra-osseous anesthesia 6. Intra pulpal Injection 8/15/2020 25 DR.SSO
  26. 26. SUPRA-PERIOSTEAL INJECTION (LOCAL INFILTRATION) • Supraperiosteal anesthesia is described as a technique in which anesthetic is deposited into the “area” of treatment. • Small, terminal nerve endings in the area are rendered incapable of transmitting impulses. • Infiltration anesthesia is commonly used in maxillary teeth because of the ability of the anesthetic solution to diffuse through periosteum and the relatively thin cancellous bone of the maxilla, this technique provides effective pain control in maxillary endodontic procedures in the absence of infection. • Very often, however, where infection is present at the onset of an endodontic case, infiltration proves ineffective and other anesthetic techniques must be relied on initially. 8/15/2020 26 DR.SSO
  27. 27. • Infiltration anesthesia is rarely effective in the adult mandible because of the inability of the anesthetic to penetrate the more dense cortical plate of bone. • Teeth anesthetized Vol. of anesthetic Recommended needle One maxillary tooth 0.6ml 27 gauge short • The anesthetic solution should be deposited near the apex of the tooth to be treated. Approximately 3- 5 minutes are allowed to elapse before starting the procedure. 8/15/2020 27 DR.SSO
  28. 28. REGIONAL NERVE BLOCK • In the event that infiltration anesthesia proves ineffective in providing clinically adequate pain control, regional nerve block anesthesia is recommended • Regional Nerve Block- is defined as a method of achieving regional anesthesia by depositing a suitable local anesthetic close to a main nerve trunk, preventing afferent impulses from travelling centrally beyond that point. 8/15/2020 28 DR.SSO
  29. 29. MAXILLARY ANESTHESIA • Maxillary nerves that can be anesthetized and are of importance in endodontic procedures are: 1. The maxillary nerve (V2) 2. Posterior Superior Alveolar (PSA) nerve 3. Anterior Superior Alveolar (ASA) nerve 4. Greater Palatine nerves 5. Nasopalatine nerves 8/15/2020 29 DR.SSO
  30. 30. • PSA nerve block provides pulpal anesthesia to the three maxillary molars and their overlying buccal soft tissues and bone. • Anesthetic is deposited into the pterygomaxillary space located superior, distal and medial to the maxillary tuberosity. • In 28% of patients the mesiobuccal root of the first molar receives innervation from the middle superior alveolar nerve, in which case an additional volume of 0.6ml should be infiltrated high into the buccal fold, just anterior to the first maxillary molar. 8/15/2020 30 DR.SSO
  31. 31. • Teeth Anesthetized Vol. f Anesthetic (ml) Recommended Needle    Maxillary 1st, 2nd, 0.9 25 or 27 gauge short 3rd molars • In addition, palatal infiltration may be required for anesthesia of the palatal soft tissues for placement of the rubber dam clamp 8/15/2020 31 DR.SSO
  32. 32. • ASA Nerve Block • It is an easy injection to administer, providing anesthesia of 1. Infra-orbital nerves 2. ASA nerves 3. MSA nerves • By depositing local anesthetic outside the infra-orbital foramen anesthesia of: • Maxillary premolars • Anterior teeth • and their overlying soft tissues and bone is obtained. 8/15/2020 32 DR.SSO
  33. 33. • Additionally, soft tissues of the lower eyelid, lateral portion of the nose and upper lip are anesthetized (Infra-orbital nerve). • An important requirement for successful ASA nerve block is the application of finger pressure over the injection site for a minimum of 2 minutes after deposition of the anesthetic. 8/15/2020 33 DR.SSO
  34. 34. • Teeth anesthetized Vol.of anesthetic Recommended Needle    Maxillary incisors, 0.9 ml 27 gauge long Canine, premolars • Deposition of 0.3 ml of anesthetic by infiltration into the palatal gingiva 3 to 5 mm below the gingival margin provides adequate anesthesia. • Larger areas of palate rarely need to be anesthetized for endodontic procedures, but when necessary two nerve blocks are available. 1. The greater palatine 2. Naso palatine 8/15/2020 34 DR.SSO
  35. 35. • Greater Palatine Nerve Block • It provides anesthesia to both the palatal hard and soft tissues ranging from the distal of the third molar as far anterior as the medial aspect of the first premolar. • At the first pre-molar soft tissue anesthesia may only be partial because of overlap from the nasopalatine nerve. • Area Anesthetized Vol. of anesthetic Recommended Needle    Soft tissues palatal to 0.45 ml 27 gauge long teeth • Maxillary premolars & Molars. 8/15/2020 35 DR.SSO
  36. 36. • Naso Palatine Nerves: • They enter the palate through the incisive foramen, located in the midline just palatal to the central incisors and directly beneath the incisive papilla. • They provide sensory innervation to the hard and soft tissues of the pre maxilla as far distal as the mesial aspect of the first premolar, where fibers from the greater palatine nerve may be encountered. • Area Anesthetized Vol. of Anesthetic Recommended Needle    Soft tissues palatal 0.45 ml 27 gauge, Long to teeth • Maxillary incisors, canine 8/15/2020 36 DR.SSO
  37. 37. • Palatal anesthesia can be achieved with a minimum of discomfort if care is taken throughout the procedure to ensure the following: 1. Adequate topical anesthesia 2. Adequate pressure anesthesia 3. Slow penetration of tissues 4. Continual, slow deposition of anesthetic 5. Injection of not more than 0.45 ml of solution 8/15/2020 37 DR.SSO
  38. 38. • Maxillary Or Second Division Nerve Block • Should be considered when other techniques of pain control prove ineffective because of infection accompanied by inflammation. • Area anesthetized Vol. of anesthetic Recommended Needle    Pulps of all maxillary teeth overlying buccal s/t bone 1.8 ml 27 gauge long teeth on side of injection • Palatal hard and soft tissues on the injection side • Upper lip, cheek, side the nose and lower eyelid 8/15/2020 38 DR.SSO
  39. 39. Two intra-oral approaches are available for maxillary nerve block: • The High Tuberosity Approach: Follows the same path as the PSA nerve block except that the depth of the needle penetration is greater (i.e. 30 mm Vs 16 mm in the PSA) • The Greater Palatine Approach: involves entering the greater palatine foramen, usually located palatally between the second and the third maxillary molars at the junction of the alveolar process and the palatal bone. A 27 gauge long needle is carefully inserted into the foramen to a depth of 30 mm before 1.8 ml of anesthetic is deposited. • 8/15/2020 39 DR.SSO
  40. 40. • MAXILLARY TECHNIQUE BY FRIEDMAN & HOCHMAN • This new technique called anterior middle superior alveolar nerve block (AMSA), is best administered with a computer-controlled anesthetic delivery system (Eg: The want). But, can be administered successfully with the traditional syringe and needle system. • It is administered on the palate at a point midway between the two premolars and the midline of the palate. 8/15/2020 40 DR.SSO
  41. 41. • Teeth Anesthetized Vol.of Anesthetic Recommended Needle    Maxillary incisors, 1.35 ml 27 gauge short Canine, Premolars • AMSA does not produce anesthesia of the face and muscles of expression. 8/15/2020 41 DR.SSO
  42. 42. MANDIBULAR ANESTHESIA Inferior Alveolar Nerve Block: • Pulpal anesthesia of mandibular teeth is traditionally obtained through the IANB. • Teeth Anesthetized Vol. of Anesthesia Recommended Needle    Mandibular incisors, 1.5 ml 25 or 27 gauge long Canine, Premolars, Molars 8/15/2020 42 DR.SSO
  43. 43. • Incisive Nerve Block: • The incisive nerve provides sensory innervation to the pulps of the premolars, canine, incisors and the bone anterior to the mental foramen. • Anesthetic is placed outside the mental foramen, with finger pressure applied at the injection side for a minimum of 1 min (2min is preferred) to ensure entry of anesthetic into the mental foramen and mandibular canal. • Teeth anesthetized Vol.of anesthetic Recommended Needle    Mandibular incisors, 0.6 ml 27 gauge short Canine, Premolars 8/15/2020 43 DR.SSO
  44. 44. • MANDIBULAR BLOCK: GOW-GATES TECHNIQUE • This technique, first described by Australian George Gow-Gates in 1973, provides adequate anesthesia of all sensory portions of the mandibular nerve. (i.e.,: buccal, inferior alveolar lingual, mylohyoid). • The injection is given with the patient supine, his head extended and his mouth opened widely. • The syringe is aligned with a plane extending from the lower border of the intertragic notch of the ear although the corners of the mouth. • Laterally, the syringe is aligned with the flare of the tragus of the ear to the face and usually lies over the mandibular canine or premolars on the opposite site. • The needle puncture point is just medial to the deep tendon of the temporalis muscle and as “close to the cusps” of the “maxillary’” second molar as the syringe will allow. 8/15/2020 44 DR.SSO
  45. 45. • After the buccinator muscle is penetrated, the needle is advanced effortlessly until a “definite bony stop” is detected, usually at a depth of 25 to 27 mm. This places the target area at the lateral aspect of the neck of the condyle, below the attachment of the lateral pterygoid muscle. • Teeth Anesthetized Vol.of Anesthetic Recommended Needle    Mandibular incisors, 1.8 – 3.0 ml 25 gauge long Canines, premolars & Molars 8/15/2020 45 DR.SSO
  46. 46. • MANDIBULAR BLOCK: CLOSED-MOUTH TECHNIQUE: • This technique was described by Akinosi in 1977, and is indicated primarily when mandibular opening is limited, owing to infection, trauma or trismus. • The Akinosi- Vazerani technique uses a 27 gauge long needle held in the maxillary buccal fold on the side of injection at the height of he mucogingival junction of the most posterior maxillary tooth. 8/15/2020 46 DR.SSO
  47. 47. • Needle insertion occurs into the soft tissues on the lingual aspect of the mandibular ramus immediately adjacent to the maxillary tuberosity. Needle is advanced as parallel as possible to the ramus to a depth of 25 mm. • Disadvantage: Absence of a bony landmark before injection of the anesthetic. • Teeth Anesthetized Vol.of anesthetic Recommended Needle    Mandibular incisors, 1.8 ml 27 gauge long. Canine, Premolars & Molars 8/15/2020 47 DR.SSO
  48. 48. ADDITIONAL LOCAL ANESTHETIC PROCEDURES 1. PDL injection 2. Intraseptal injection 3. Intra-osseous injection 4. Intra-pulpal injection 8/15/2020 48 DR.SSO
  49. 49. • PDL INJECTION: • PDL injection or intraligamentary injection (ILI) may be used alone to achieve brief, profound pulpal anesthesia in a single tooth. • Indicated when no nerve block technique has proven to be effective. • Mode of administration : Standard dental anaesthetic syringe, Computer controlled anesthetic delivery systems (The wand or Single tooth anesthesia) • Advantage: Profound anesthesia with minimal volume of anesthetic (0.2 to 0.4 ml) and the absence of lingual and lower lip anesthesia. 8/15/2020 49 DR.SSO
  50. 50. • Technique: A 27 gauge short needle or a 30 gauge ultra short needleis firmly placed into the periodontal space between the root of the tooth and interseptal bone. A volume of 0.2 ml of anesthetic is “slowly” deposited on the distal of each root of the tooth. Successful PDL injection is indicated by: • The presence of resistance to anesthetic deposition (back pressure). • Ischemia (i.e.: blanching) of the soft tissues in the immediate area on injection of the anesthetic. • Teeth anesthetized Vol. of anesthetic   One Tooth 0.2 ml/root 8/15/2020 50 DR.SSO
  51. 51. • INTRASEPTAL INJECTION: • Intraseptal anesthesia described by Saadoun & Malamed is a variation of the IO technique. • A 27 gauge, short needle is inserted firmly into the cortical plate of bone, the soft tissues having been anesthetized (either by infiltration or topical application) before needle insertion. • Because of decreased bone density, intraseptal anesthesia is more successful in younger patients. • Teeth Anesthetized Vol. of anesthetic Recommended Needle    One tooth 0.3 – 0.5 ml 27 gauge short 8/15/2020 51 DR.SSO
  52. 52. • INTRA-OSSEOUS ANESTHESIA: • The intraseptal & PDL injections are modifications of true IO anesthesia. • IO anesthesia has been repopularised since the introduction of the stabident local anesthesia system (Fainfax Dental, Miami, FL). It consists of a perforator, a solid needle that perforates the cortical plate of bone with a conventional slow speed, contra angle hand pipe, an 8 mm long, 27 gauge needle that is inserted into this predrilled hole for anesthetic administration. 8/15/2020 52 DR.SSO
  53. 53. • Advantage: Extremely effective in providing pulpal anesthesis in the “hot” mandibular molar, immediate onset • Disadvantage : transient increase in heart (Stabident & X-tip) • Teeth Anesthetized Vol.of anesthetic Recommended Needle    One or two teeth 0.45 to 0.6 ml 27 gauge, short • Recommended distal to the tooth to be anesthetised • Mode of administration : Stabident system, X-tip system, Intra flow handpiece • Duration of anesthesia : 45 min 8/15/2020 53 DR.SSO
  54. 54. • Difficulty of locating the hole made by the perforator: 1. When handpiece is removed, clinicians should not take their eyes of the perforation site until the needle has been inserted into the hole. 2. After perforating, stop the hand piece, detach the perforator and leave it in the hole until the syringe and needle are lined up for inserted. 3. The X-tip has a cannula in place and remains in the hole after a perforation is made. Now the needle is simply inserted into the cannula, which guides it directly into the perforation. 8/15/2020 54 DR.SSO
  55. 55. • INTRA-PULPAL INJECTION: • A 27 gauge short needle is inserted into the pulp chamber or specific root canal. The needle is firmly wedged into the chamber or canal and the solution inserted under pressure. • Anesthesia is produced both by the action of the local anesthetic and the applied pressure. • Teeth Anesthetized Vol.of anesthetic Recommended Needle    One tooth 0.2 to 0.3 ml 27 gauge, short • Short duration of action (15-20 min) 8/15/2020 55 DR.SSO
  56. 56. PAIN CONTROL: ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATIONS • In the overwhelming majority of endodontic procedures, if there is difficulty- controlling pain at all, this happens only at the first appointment. Once the canals have been located and the pulp extirpated, the requirement for pain control becomes minimal. 1. Soft-tissue anesthesia may be necessary for rubber dam application. 2. Instrumentation within a thoroughly debrided canal seldom requires anesthesia. 3. In the filling of canals, considerable pressure may be exerted during compaction of the filling material and may produce discomfort and pain. Local infiltration anesthesia should be considered before this procedure is started. 8/15/2020 56 DR.SSO
  57. 57. PAIN CONTROL: SUGGESTED PROTOCOL FOR THE EMERGENCY PATIENT • Dentists contacted by a patient who is in acute pain have used the following protocol (with considerable success) to provide comfortable treatment in an endodontic emergency. 8/15/2020 57 DR.SSO
  58. 58. • When initially contacted by telephone the dentist determines whether the patient has taken oral analgesic medication. • Most often the patient has, but if not, NSAID therapy is started. Preferably the patient has taken two oral doses before the scheduled appointment. • Treatment should not be delayed, however, if this cannot be done, the initial goal is to relieve the patient’s acute problem: the pain. 8/15/2020 58 DR.SSO
  59. 59. • On the arrival in the dental office the patient should be seen as soon as possible after completion of appropriate records (including a health history questionnaire). The dentist identifies the offending tooth and administers the appropriate anesthetic injection technique to provide rapid onset of pain relief. • Radiographs can be obtained after successful administration of the local anesthetic. The patient, no longer in pain, can return to the reception area, if necessary, to await definitive treatment. Because the pain cycle has been interrupted, the patient is able to relax, perhaps for the first time in days. 8/15/2020 59 DR.SSO
  60. 60. • Before the start of definitive endodontic treatment, it is suggested that the patient be reanesthetized, even if the original injection is still effective. All too often the use of a high-speed hand piece evokes even more intense pain than was present when the patient entered the office (i.e. the so called “anesthetic window”). Readministration of the local anesthetic at this time serves to reinforce the initial block, perhaps providing additional RN molecules to diffuse into the neuronal tissues. • If the patient still experiences pain, intraligamentary anesthesia should be administered along with inhalation sedation. Nitrous oxide at 35% concentration is equianalgesic to 10 mg morphine or 50 mg meperidine. In most cases it does not completely eliminate pain, but it does alter the patient’s perception of pain, making it more tolerable. 8/15/2020 60 DR.SSO
  61. 61. • However in some few cases (most likely in mandibular molars) adequate pain control may still be unattainable even with the combined use of local anesthesia and inhalation sedation. In such situations the use of IO anesthesia should be considered. IO anesthesia has achieved high success rates in clinical situations. The IO technique is especially recommended in cases of difficult to anesthetize mandibular molars. • When the emergency treatment is completed, and if the dentist thinks there may be considerable post-treatment pain, the patient should be reanesthetized, with a long acting local anesthetic (etodocaine or bupivacaine), providing that the dose of the local anesthetic thus far has been small enough to permit it’s administration. This can ensure upto 10 to 12 hours of post-treatment pain relief. 8/15/2020 61 DR.SSO
  62. 62. • The dentist should also reaffirm the importance of continued use of the oral analgesic medication, as directed, even though the patient may still be comfortable. It is easier to keep a patient free of pain than it is to eliminate pain once it recurs. • Again it is helpful to telephone later the same day to determine how the patient is keeping. 8/15/2020 62 DR.SSO
  63. 63. INADEQUATE ANALGESIA In spite of normal dosage and technique, inadequate analgesia is obtained. The main reasons for this are as follows: ❖Pulpal inflammation in the affected tooth produces hyper excitability of the nerve fibers, particularly C fibers, such that the local anesthetic solution is unable to block the conduction of all these impulses. ❖There is usually increased vascularity of the tissues in the region of the inflamed tooth and hence the local anesthetic may be more rapidly removed by the blood stream, shortening its period of duration. 8/15/2020 63 DR.SSO
  64. 64. SEDATION OR GENERAL ANALGESIA • There are rare and exceptional cases where the use of relative analgesia, IV sedation or G.A is the only way that a vital pulp can be extirpated or an abscess drained. • Generally the reasons are not related to the effectiveness of L.A, but to the attitude of the patient. 8/15/2020 64 DR.SSO
  65. 65. ORAL SEDATIVE DRUGS Benzodiarepines: • Alprazolam – 0.25 – 0.50 mg • Diazepam - 2-10 mg • Flurazepam – 15 – 30 mg • Lorazepam – 1- 3 mg • Triazolam – 0.125 – 0.250 mg Chlorahydrate – 500-1500 mg Hydroxyzine – 50-100 mg 8/15/2020 65 DR.SSO
  66. 66. ANXIETY CONTROL • There are many causes of anxiety related to dentistry. Most frequently encountered is the fear of pain, and in no specialty of dentistry is the problem of pain control more acute than in endodontics. • Because of this many patients are apprehensive when faced with the need for endodontic treatment. • Many adult patients do not openly admit their fears to the doctor. Rather they sit in the dental chair, undergo dental care, and suffer in silence. Suppression of these anxieties is not always innocuous. 8/15/2020 66 DR.SSO
  67. 67. • Approximately 75% of the emergency situations reported may have been a result of increased anxiety and dental related stress. The effect of unrecognized and untreated anxiety on medically compromised patients is even more significant. • Patients with cardiovascular, respiratory, neurologic, and other metabolic disorders (e.g. thyroid disease, diabetes mellitus, adrenal disorders) are considered to be stress intolerant, representing an increase risk during dental care if they become apprehensive or experience pain. • Bennett has stated that “the greater the medical risk of the patient, the more important it is to achieve adequate control of both pain and anxiety”. 8/15/2020 67 DR.SSO
  68. 68. RECOGNITION OF ANXIETY • Many fearful adult patients do not admit to being apprehensive about their pending dental treatment. Therefore the task of exposing their fears becomes a form of detective work, with the dentist and members of the office staff seeking clues. • The patient’s dental history can aid in this regard. Fearful patients may exhibit a pattern of cancelled appointments, with a number of excuses for this happening. A dental history of appointments for emergency treatment of painful situations should also be suspect. Once the emergency is alleviated (i.e. extraction, pulpal extirpation), the patient does not return until their next episode of dental pain. 8/15/2020 68 DR.SSO
  69. 69. • On arriving in the dental office, the patient often sits in the reception area and discusses his or her fears of dentistry with other patients or with the office receptionist. The receptionist must be conscious of the statements made by patients concerning their attitude towards dentistry. The receptionist should advise chair side personnel (i.e. dental assistant, hygienist, dentist) about such patients. • In the dental chair the dentist must spend some time at each visit speaking with the patient. This allows the patient to “open-up”. 8/15/2020 69 DR.SSO
  70. 70. ✓TOUCH THE PATIENT: The feel of the skin of the apprehensive patient when you shake hands can tell much. Cold, wet palms usually indicate trepidation. ✓WATCH THE PATIENT: Apprehensive patients do not stop watching the dentist. They are afraid that they will be “snuck up on” and unpleasantly surprised with a syringe or some other instrument. Nonfearful patients look comfortable in the chair, whereas fearful patients appear stiff, unrelaxed, and on the verge of bolting from the chair. Their hands may firmly grip the armrest of the chair in what is known as the “white knuckle syndrome”. They may clutch a handkerchief or shred a paper tissue without being aware of it. The forehead and arms of nervous patients may be bathed in perspiration, despite effective air-conditioning. Patients may even complain about the warmth of the room. 8/15/2020 70 DR.SSO
  71. 71. • The ideal time to detect anxiety is before the start of dental treatment. The medical history questionnaire may be used to assist in fear recognition before the start of dental treatment. Corah and Gale devised an anxiety questionnaire to help determine the degree of a patient’s anxiety: 1. Do you feel very nervous about having dental treatment? 2. Have you ever had an upsetting experience in the dental office? 3. Has a dentist ever behaved badly towards you? 4. Is there anything else about having dental treatment that bothers you? If so please explain. • These questions permit patients to express their feelings about dentistry, perhaps for the very first time. Many patients who would never verbally admit to anxiety answer these questions honestly 8/15/2020 71 DR.SSO
  72. 72. MANAGEMENT OF ANXIETY • A variety of techniques for the management of anxiety in dentistry are available. Together these techniques are termed a spectrum of pain and anxiety control. They represent a wide range, from nondrug techniques through general anesthesia. Although general anesthesia has a useful place in this spectrum, its use today is quite limited. Two reasons for the decreased reliance on general anesthesia as a means of anxiety control have been: 1. The introduction and acceptance of the concept of conscious sedation in dentistry 2. The development in the past two decades of more highly effective drugs for the management of anxiety. 8/15/2020 72 DR.SSO
  73. 73. • From a practical point of view, conscious sedation techniques present relatively safe, reliable, and effective methods of controlling anxiety with little or no added risk to the patient. • Conscious sedation is defined as “ a minimally depressed level of consciousness that retains the patient’s ability to independently and continuously maintain an airway and respond appropriately to physical stimulation and verbal command and that is produced by a pharmacologic or non- pharmacologic method or combination thereof”. 8/15/2020 73 DR.SSO
  74. 74. • There are two major types of sedation: • Iatrosedation: Techniques that do not necessitate the administration of drugs for the control of anxiety (e.g. hypnosis, biofeedback, acupuncture, electro anesthesia, and the clinically important “chair side manner”). This term, introduced by Dr. Nathan Friedman is defined as “relaxing the patient through the doctor’s behavior”. • Pharmocosedation: Techniques that require drug administration. 8/15/2020 74 DR.SSO
  75. 75. Iatrosedation • The techniques of iatrosedation form the building blocks from which all pharmacosedative techniques arise. • A relaxed dentist-patient relationship favorably influences the action of the sedative drugs. • Patients who are comfortable with their dentist either require a smaller dose of a given drug to achieve a desired effect or respond more intensely to the usual dose. This is in contrast to patients who are uncomfortable with their dentist. 8/15/2020 75 DR.SSO
  76. 76. Pharmacosedation • Although iatrosedation is the starting point for all sedative procedures in the dental office, the level of anxiety present in many patients may prove too great to allow dental care to proceed without pharmacological intervention. • Fortunately several techniques are available to aid in relaxing the apprehensive patient. 8/15/2020 76 DR.SSO
  77. 77. • The following goals are to be sought whenever pharmacosedation is considered: 1. Patient’s mood must be altered. 2. Patient must remain conscious. 3. Patient must be cooperative. 4. All protective reflexes must remain intact and active. 5. Vital signs must be stable and within normal limits. 6. Patient’s pain threshold should be elevated. 7. Amnesia may be present. • Drug administration in dentistry must never become an excuse for inferior- quality dentistry. 8/15/2020 77 DR.SSO
  78. 78. Oral Sedation • The oral route is the most frequently used technique of pharmacosedation. • It is recommended that oral sedation not be used to achieve deep levels of sedation. Other, more controllable (i.e. titratable), techniques should be used to achieve these levels. • There are two recommended uses of oral route of conscious sedation: 1. If anxiety is severe the evening before dental treatment, the patient should take an oral sedative 1 hour before going to sleep. 2. If anxiety is severe the day of the dental treatment, the patient should take an oral sedative 1 hour before the scheduled appointment to lessen the preoperative anxiety. 8/15/2020 78 DR.SSO
  79. 79. • Many drugs are available for oral administration. • In clinical experience the following drugs have proven to be the most effective: Benzodiazepines (e.g. diazepam, oxazepam, triazolam, flurazepam, midazolam). • An additional advantage of oral midazolam is the occurrence of amnesia (i.e. lack of recall of events) in a significant percentage of patients. • Clinicians must remember that patients receiving oral sedatives must not be permitted to drive a motor vehicle to or from dental office. 8/15/2020 79 DR.SSO
  80. 80. Intramuscular sedation • Intra-muscular (IM) sedation is infrequently used in dental practices, however it remains an effective method of anxiety control in certain situations. • Like the oral route the IM route lacks a degree of control that would be desirable. Therefore the level of sedation sought with IM sedation should remain light to moderate. • Only doctors trained in this technique of drug administration and in airway management should consider sedation via the IM route. 8/15/2020 80 DR.SSO
  81. 81. • The most effective IM sedative has proven to be the water soluble Benzodiazepine, midazolam. Its IM use is frequently associated with the occurrence of amnesia, which is a welcome happenstance because the patient has a lack of recall of events occurring during the dental procedure. • IM sedation is not contraindicated in endodontics, however if a radiograph unit is not readily available chair side, the clinician should remember that the patient will need to walk to the radiograph unit (perhaps several times) during the appointment. Patients who receive an IM injection may require assistance doing this. 8/15/2020 81 DR.SSO
  82. 82. Inhalation sedation • Nitrous oxide and oxygen inhalation sedation is a remarkably controllable technique of pharmacosedation. Because of its advantages over other routes of drug administration, inhalation sedation is usually the method of choice when sedation is required. • Approximately 70% of patients receiving nitrous oxide and oxygen are ideally sedated between 30% and 40% nitrous oxide. Fifteen percent require less than 30% nitrous oxide, whereas 15% require in excess of 40%. Of this last 15%, it may be said that some 5% to 10% are unsedatable with any level of nitrous oxide less than 70%. 8/15/2020 82 DR.SSO
  83. 83. • Inhalation sedation is entirely compatible with endodontic treatment. Indeed, use of rubber dam converts most patients into nose breathers, facilitating the administration of nitrous oxide and oxygen. • Inhalation sedation with nitrous oxide and oxygen is a highly effective, easy- to-use, and safe technique of pharmacosedation. 8/15/2020 83 DR.SSO
  84. 84. IV Sedation • The goal in the administration of any drug (except obviously, local anesthetics) is to achieve a therapeutic level of that drug in the blood stream. • The direct administration of a drug into the venous circulation results in a much more rapid onset of action and a greater degree of control than are found with other pharmacosedative techniques. • Only inhalation sedation (in which the inhaled gases rapidly reach the alveoli and capillaries) has an onset of action approaching that of IV sedation. A drop of blood requires between 9 and 30 seconds to travel from the hand to the heart and then to the cerebral circulation. • Titration is possible with IV drug administration. 8/15/2020 84 DR.SSO
  85. 85. • Many techniques of IV sedation are available. Most involve sedative drugs administrated alone or in conjunction with opioids. One can administer benzodaizepine, either midazolam or diazepam, or in some cases, both a benzodaizepine and an opioid analgesic. • The use of propofol, a rapid acting, short-duration nonbarbiturate sedative- hypnotic, or ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic, should not be considered for IV conscious sedation use by dentists not trained in and permitted to use general anesthesia. • IV conscious sedation, particularly with the short acting benzodaizepines, midazolam and diazepam, or either in combination with an opioid, such as meperidine or fentanyl, are ideally suited for endodontic therapy. 8/15/2020 85 DR.SSO
  86. 86. Combined techniques: • On occasion it may be necessary to consider combining several of the techniques just described. • Quiet frequently a patient who requires either inhalation of IV sedation is apprehensive enough to also need oral sedation, either the night before or the day of the dental appointment. • There is no contraindication to this practice, provided the level of oral sedation in not excessive and the inhalation or IV drugs are carefully titrated. Because a blood level of oral sedative already exists, the requirement for other CNS depressants is usually decreased. • If “average” doses of inhalation or IV drugs are used without titration, an overdose is more likely to develop. Titration is an important safety factor. 8/15/2020 86 DR.SSO
  87. 87. PRE-TREATMENT STRATEGIES TO IMPROVE IANB 1. Oral premedication : Acetaminophen or Acetaminophen+ibuprofen 2. IO injection of 40mg methylprednisolone (Depo-Medrol) 3. Sublingual triazolam : 0.25mg oral 30 min before treatment 4. Conscious sedation With conscious sedation, profound pulpal anesthesia was still required to eliminate pain during endodontic therapy. 8/15/2020 87 DR.SSO
  88. 88. STRATEGIES TO REDUCE PRE, INTRA & POST OPERATIVE PAIN • Pretreatment with either ibuprofen (800mg) or flurbiprofen (100mg) • Patients not tolerant to NSAIDS : Acetaminophen 1000mg • Injectables NSAIDS (Intra oral/Intra muscular) • Ibuprofen liquid gel form (Advil liquid gel) • Timing of drug administration : should be prescribed ‘by the clock’ not SOS – q6h or q8h for first few days • Long acting anesthetics • IO Injection • Occlusal reduction 8/15/2020 88 DR.SSO
  89. 89. • The patient suffering from pulpitis most likely has taken oral analgesics before the initial endodontic visit. The dentist should confirm by asking the patient whether he or she is taking medication, such as NSAID’s. A therapeutic blood level should be attained before the initial endodontic visit. Ideally two oral doses have been taken by this time. • The patient should continue to take the NSAID’s after treatment for a period of time determined by the treating dentist (1 or 2 days, depending on probable post-treatment discomfort. 8/15/2020 89 DR.SSO
  90. 90. • A telephone call to the patient from the dentist in the early evening after treatment is valuable in minimizing post-treatment complications that may develop in the late evening or early next morning. • It is helpful to determine how the patient is doing, to repeat post-operative instructions, and to reaffirm the importance of a patient’s continuing to take prescribed medications (e.g. antibiotics, analgesics) as directed. • Psychologically, such calls provide a tremendous boost to the patient in the immediate post-treatment period. 8/15/2020 90 DR.SSO
  91. 91. FLEXIBLE PAIN CONTROL 8/15/2020 91 DR.SSO
  92. 92. LOCAL ANESTHETIC STRATEGIES FOR HOT TOOTH Evidence based technical considerations: • Change the LA solution : but clinical studies failed to show any superior analgesia for 3% mepivacaine or 4% articaine with 1:100000 epinephrine over 2% lidocaine with 1:100000 epinephrine • Change injection technique : Gow gates & V-A techniques did not improve success in attaining pulpal anesthesia compared with IANB • Needle & bevel placement : medical ultrasound guided block that it do not affect anaesthetic rate of IANB • Accessory nerve block : incisive nerve block at mental foramen + IANB = Effective in first molars and premolars. Mylohyoid nerve block + IANB = Not much effective • Volume of LA : no influence • Concentration of epinephrine : no influence 8/15/2020 92 DR.SSO
  93. 93. Why Is It So Difficult To Achieve Adequate Pulpal Anesthesia In Mandibular Teeth, Even If Patient Is Asymptomatic?Central core theory: • Outer nerves of IAN bundle supply molar teeth • Nerves for anterior teeth lie deeper • Anesthetic solution currently used cannot diffuse into nerve trunk to reach all nerves, which explains difficulty in achieving successful anesthesia for mandibular anterior teeth 8/15/2020 93 DR.SSO
  94. 94. • Inflamed tissue has low pH that reduces the amount of base form (active form) of the LA to penetrate the nerve sheath • Less ionized form of anesthetics Then Why Is there additional Difficult To Achieve Adequate Pulpal Anesthesia In Teeth with Irreversible pulpitis? 8/15/2020 94 DR.SSO
  95. 95. • Nerves arising from inflamed tissue have altered resting potential & reduced threshold of excitability • LA was not able to prevent transmission of nerve impulse because of lowered excitability threshold of inflamed nerves. • Anaesthetic resistant sodium channels • Upregulation of sodium channels in pulps diagnosed with irreversible pulpitis But Why Does IANB Fail When Given At A Site Away From Site Of Inflammation? 8/15/2020 95 DR.SSO
  96. 96. THE ROLE OF SUPPLEMENTAL INJECTIONS 1. Intraligamentary (Periodontal ligament injection) 2. Intraosseous injection 3. Mandibular buccal infiltration injection with 4% Articaine 4. Intrapulpal injection 5. Pre-treatment strategies • Supplemental technique are used best after attaining a clinically successful IANB (lip numbness) 8/15/2020 96 DR.SSO
  97. 97. PAIN MANAGEMENT CONTROL 1. Preoperative oral NSAID, 1 hour before start of treatment. 2. L.A of choice for pain control during surgery. 3. Bupivacaine administration at end of procedure immediately prior to dismissal of patient. 4. Continue oral NSAID’s on timed basis (ie: bid, tid, qid) for a number of days deemed appropriate. 5. Postoperative telephone calls evening of appointment. 8/15/2020 97 DR.SSO
  98. 98. CONCLUSION • The integration of clinical and pharmacological strategies for developing effective pain management plans for treating the endodontic pain patient. • The importance of a proper diagnosis cannot be over-emphasized. Along with definitive therapy, it should reduce the need for controlled drugs with attendant side-effects. • A flexible prescription plan has been presented, with appropriate pharmacological recommendations. • To consider : Pain before the treatment, Fatigue, Fear & anxiety of the patient Successful therapy is achieved by treating the source of pain, not the site of pain 8/15/2020 98 DR.SSO
  99. 99. BIBLIOGRAPHY 1. Cohen pathways of Pulp – first south east Asian edition 2. Endodontic Pain – Paul.A.Rosenberg 3. Building effective strategies for the management of endodontic pain KARL KEISER & KENNETH M. HARGREAVES 4. Hargreaves KM, Keiser K. Local anesthetic failure in endodontics. Mechanisms and management. Endod Topics 2002: 1: 26–39. 5. Medical Neurosciences an Approach to Anatomy, Pathology, and Physiology by systems and levels - Eduardo E, Benarroch et al 4th edition 6. Relief of pain in clinical practice – Sampson Lipton 8/15/2020 99 DR.SSO
  100. 100. 8/15/2020 100 DR.SSO

