Open apex & its Management

OPEN APEX & MANAGEMENT Prepared by, Dr.Sachin Sunny Otta
z CONTENTS ▪ INTRODUCTION ▪ DEFINITION ▪ STAGES OF TOOTH DEVELOPMENT ▪ CAUSES OF OPEN APEX ▪ COMPLICATIONS OF OPEN APEX ▪ ...
z INTRODUCTION ▪ The anatomy of the apical foramen changes with age as root formation has yet to be completed when teeth e...
z DEFINITION ▪ Absence of sufficient root development to provide a conical taper to the canal and is also referred to as b...
z TYPES OF OPEN APICES These can be of two configurations: ▪ Non-blunderbuss ▪ Blunderbuss Non –blunderbuss: ▪ The apex : ...
STAGES OF ROOT DEVELOPMENT CVEK 1972
z CAUSES OF OPEN APICES ▪ Caries with pulp involvement, ▪ Extensive resorption of the mature apex as a result of orthodont...
z This open apex causes two major problems. ▪ The normal crown /root ratio is compromised and may cause mobility. ▪ It bec...
z Pulp injury in teeth with developing roots ▪ Hertwig Sensitive to trauma – increase vascularity and cellularity ▪ Import...
z PROBLEMS ASSOCIATED WITH IMMATURE APEX ▪ Large open apices ▪ Thin dentinal walls ▪ Frequent periapical lesions ▪ Short r...
z DIAGNOSIS AND CASE ASSESSMENT 1. Clinical assessment of pulp status, clinical & radiographic examination 2. Subjective s...
z Correlation of clinical & subjective symptoms ▪ Vitality testing ▪ Prior to root formation , the sensory plexus of nerve...
z TREATMENT ▪ Treatment is based on the vitality of the pulp. ▪ If the immature tooth has vital pulp, exhibiting reversibl...
z APEXOGENESIS/ VITAL PULP THERAPY ▪ The current terminology is vital pulp therapy (Walton and Torabinejad) ▪ “Apexogenesi...
z ▪ Apexogenesis as endodontic treatment of partially developed permanent teeth that clinically and radiographically displ...
z INDICATIONS ▪ Immature tooth with incomplete root formation and damage to the coronal pulp but with a presumed healthy r...
z CONTRAINDICATIONS ▪ Avulsed and replanted or severely luxated tooth ▪ Severe crown root fracture that requires intra rad...
z GOALS OF APEXOGENESIS : (WEBER 1984) ▪ Sustaining a viable Hertwigs Sheath, thus allowing continued development of root ...
z PROCEDURE ▪ Anesthetize and isolate. ▪ After local anesthesia, rubber dam isolation, a conventional access cavity was ma...
z ▪ Bleeding of the pulp stump was controlled with saline on a cotton pellet applied with gentle pressure. ▪ [Ca(OH)2]: Ca...
Calcium hydroxide placement
z FOLLOW-UP Time required ▪ 1 and 2 years depending on the degree of tooth development at the time of the procedure. Recal...
z CONTROVERSY EXISTS ▪ As the entire coronal pulp was removed, thermal and electrical testing of the tooth is no longer po...
z Mejare & Cvek (1993) ▪ 37 young posterior teeth - deep carious lesions and exposed pulps ▪ Group 1 - 31 teeth with no cl...
z Mahmood K et al.,(2006) ▪ 32 first permanant molars of 23 patients with age of 10 yrs ▪ Clinically and radiographically ...
z Kessar et al.,(2006) ▪ A paradigm shift from apexification to apexogenesis ▪ Apexogenesis can be done even in a non vita...
z Ali Nosrat et al., (2006) ▪ 8 yr old boy with complicated crown fracture wrt 21 ▪ Cervical pulpotomy done with CEM ( Cal...
z APEXIFICATION ▪ Defined as the method of inducing apical closure by the formation of osteo cementum or a similar hard ti...
z ‘Root-End Closure’, introduced by Torabinejad in 2002 ▪ A method of inducing apical closure of the roots of an incomplet...
z INDICATION ▪ Restorable immature tooth with pulp necrosis. DR.SSO
z CONTRAINDICATIONS ▪ All vertical and unfavorable horizontal root fractures. ▪ Very short roots ▪ Periodontal breakdown D...
z OBJECTIVES ▪ Induce root end closure ▪ No evidence of post treatment signs and symptoms ▪ No evidence of calcification ▪...
z FIVE OUTCOMES OF APEXIFICATION PROCEDURE (WEINE) 1. No radiographic change is apparent; but if instrument is inserted, a...
z TREATMENT OPTIONS According to Morse et al., (1983) various approaches : ▪ Blunt end or rolled cone (customized cone) ▪ ...
z Blunt end or rolled cone (customized cone) ▪ Filling the root canal with the large end of gutta percha cone is not advis...
z Short fill ▪ Moodnick proposed removal of the bulk of the necrotic tissue & filling the root canal short of the apex wit...
z Periapical surgery The gutta percha/ sealer surgical approach has many drawbacks. Many clinicians do not advocate this m...
z ▪ The apical walls are thin & could shatter when touched by a rotating bur ▪ The periapical tissue may not adapt to the ...
z Apical closure induction ▪ Most widely used approach but exact mechanism unknown ▪ It has been considered that treatment...
z ONE VISIT APEXIFICATION ▪ Induction of apical healing, regardless of the material used, takes at least 3–4 months and re...
z ▪ The rationale is to establish an apical stop that would enable the root canal to be filled immediately ▪ There is no a...
z MATERIALS TO INDUCE APEXIFICATION IN TEETH WITH IMMATURE APICES Calcium hydroxide ▪ Ca(OH)2 for apexification in the pul...
STUDIES WHERE CAOH WAS USED TO INDUCE APICAL BARRIER FORMATION (ABF) AND HEALING
STUDIES OF CALCIUM HYDROXIDE PRODUCTS USED FOR APEXIFICATION
z INHERENT DISADVANTAGES OF CALCIUM HYDROXIDE APEXIFICATION ▪ Long treatment period, usually takes 6-9 months, & may exten...
z Other medicaments ▪ Tricalcium phosphate ▪ Collagen calcium phosphate. ▪ Resorbable Tricalcium phosphate. ▪ Mineral trio...
z MTA ( Mineral trioxide aggregate) ▪ Mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) was first developed by Torabinejad and members at t...
COMPOSITION OF GREY & WHITE MTA
z ADVANTAGES OF MTA ▪ Saves treatment time ▪ Can induce formation (regeneration) of dentin, cementum, bone & periodontal l...
z PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF MTA Ph ▪ MTA has a pH similar to that of calcium hydroxide of 12.5 ▪ This similarity...
z Sealing ability & marginal adaptation ▪ Less overfills and the superior outcome, with or without blood contamination of ...
z Compressive Strength ▪ Low compressive strength; however, this does not compromise its success as it is used in situatio...
z Biocompatibilty ▪ Material analysis of MTA shows the material to be divided into calcium oxide and calcium phosphate. ▪ ...
z Inductive Potential ▪ Torabinejad et al. and colleagues 1995 used infected premolars in two-year old beagle dogs, which ...
z ▪ Shabahang et al. 1997 carried out apexification in immature dog-teeth using Calcium hydroxide osteogenic protein and M...
z Cytotoxicity ▪ An in vitro study conducted by Osorio et al. in 1998 compared different root canal sealers and root end f...
z BIODENTINE ▪ New calcium silicate-based material ▪ It has been developed as a permanent dentine substitute material when...
APPLICATIONS
z ▪ Han and Okiji (2011) compared calcium and silicon uptake by adjacent root canal dentine in the presence of phosphate b...
TIME DURATION
z PROPERTIES ▪ Tissue regeneration & early mineralization : by injcreasing secretion of TGF B1 from pulpal cells. ▪ Odonto...
z PROCEDURE ▪ Anesthetize and isolate ▪ Access is made Instrumentation ▪ Initial treatment length Acc to Torneck et al & H...
z ▪ If periapical abscess is present, over-instrumentation with smaller files (20-25) will establish drainage. ▪ Ingle rec...
z DRYING OF THE CANALS ▪ Often difficult because of seepage ▪ Paper points are pre measured to working length ▪ An inverte...
z TECHNIQUES OF CALCIUM HYDROXIDE PLACEMENT ▪ Commercial preparations Webbers technique ▪ Using amalgam carrier and endodo...
z ▪ Successive increments is placed with amalgam carrier and pushed apically with larger plugger. ▪ Care should be taken t...
z TEMPORARY RESTORATION ZOE /IRM ▪ Material is vertically condensed to make 4-5 mm of space in access. ▪ Break of occlusal...
z REFILLING PROCEDURE- HOLLAND ▪ First recall is at 6 weeks ▪ Paste is diluted in canal. Acc to Holland et al., ▪ Removed ...
z RECALL ▪ Recalled 6 wks after second replacement, later 2-3 months there after until calcific barrier is formed radiogra...
z PROCEDURE TO DETECT BARRIER FORMATION ▪ Radiographic evaluation ▪ Paper point DR.SSO
z EVIDENCE OF ABF Frank has described four successful results of apexification treatments: I. Continued closure of the can...
z MECHANISM OF ACTION OF CA(OH)2 TO INDUCE FORMATION OF A SOLID APICAL BARRIER ▪ Presence of high Ca concentrations increa...
z According to Cruz et al.1998., histological analysis of the apical barrier ▪ Outer surface of the bridge extended in a ‘...
z NATURE AND SOURCE OF CELLS PARTICIPATING IN APEXIFICATION PROCESS ▪ Mesenchymal / pluripotent cells in the periapical re...
z STRUCTURE OF APICAL BARRIER ▪ Conflicting views ▪ Solid structure- CEMENTOID TISSUE ▪ In a clinical case by H.S Chawla &...
z Final obturation only if; 1. Absence of any symptoms 2. Absence of any fistula or sinus 3. Absence or decrease in mobili...
z Regeneration vs Revascularisation ▪ Pulp revascularization = induction of angiogenesis in endodontically treated tooth ▪...
Apexification using MTA
Apexification using CaOH & GP+Sealer
Apexification using MTA+GP & Sealer
Apexification using MTA only
z CONCLUSION ▪ The practitioner should strive to achieve root development through apexogenesis wherever possible. ▪ If thi...
z REFERENCES 1. Grossman LI: Endodontic practice, 10 edition, Philadelphia. 1981, Lea & Febiger 2. Dentistry for Child and...
  1. 1. z DR.SSO
  2. 2. z OPEN APEX & MANAGEMENT Prepared by, Dr.Sachin Sunny Otta DR.SSO
  3. 3. z CONTENTS ▪ INTRODUCTION ▪ DEFINITION ▪ STAGES OF TOOTH DEVELOPMENT ▪ CAUSES OF OPEN APEX ▪ COMPLICATIONS OF OPEN APEX ▪ DIAGNOSIS & CASE ASSESSMENT ▪ TREATMENT OPTIONS ▪ APEXOGENESIS Indications Contraindications Goals Materials Procedure Follow up Controversies ▪ APEXIFICATION Indications Contraindications Objectives Outcome Treatment options (Rolled cone,Short fill,Surgery,Apical closure induction) One Visit Apexification Materials used (CaOH,MTA,BIODENTINE) ▪ TECHNIQUE ▪ REFILLING & FOLLOW UP ▪ APICAL BARRIER FORMATION (ABF) Detection of ABF Evidence of ABF MOA of ABF Source of cells Structure of ABF ▪ STUDIES ▪ REGENERATION vs REVASULARIZATION ▪ CONCLUSION ▪ BIBLIOGRAPHY DR.SSO
  4. 4. z INTRODUCTION ▪ The anatomy of the apical foramen changes with age as root formation has yet to be completed when teeth erupt. ▪ The completion of root development and closure of the apex occurs up to three years after eruption. ▪ Patients who present with immature apical formation pose a challenge due to the presence of large open apices along with divergent and thin dentinal walls that are susceptible to fracture. ▪ Historically, clinicians tried to generate formation of an apical barrier by repeated placement of calcium hydroxide over many months, or more recently by immediate barrier formation with a Mineral Trioxide Aggregate (MTA) plug. DR.SSO
  5. 5. z DEFINITION ▪ Absence of sufficient root development to provide a conical taper to the canal and is also referred to as blunderbuss canal. (Franklein S. Weine 1972 ) ▪ Due to trauma or carious exposure, the pulp undergoes necrosis, dentin formation ceases and root growth is arrested. The resultant immature root will have an apical opening that is very large. This is called an open apex, also referred to previously as a blunderbuss canal. (Thomas R.Pittford,1989) DR.SSO
  6. 6. z TYPES OF OPEN APICES These can be of two configurations: ▪ Non-blunderbuss ▪ Blunderbuss Non –blunderbuss: ▪ The apex : broad (cylinder shaped) ▪ tapered (convergent) Blunderbuss: ▪ The apex is funnel shaped and typically wider than the coronal aspect of the canal. DR.SSO
  7. 7. z STAGES OF ROOT DEVELOPMENT CVEK 1972 DR.SSO
  8. 8. z CAUSES OF OPEN APICES ▪ Caries with pulp involvement, ▪ Extensive resorption of the mature apex as a result of orthodontic treatment ▪ Periapical pathosis ▪ Trauma causing necrosis DR.SSO
  9. 9. z This open apex causes two major problems. ▪ The normal crown /root ratio is compromised and may cause mobility. ▪ It becomes difficult to achieve an apical seal with conventional root canal filling. DR.SSO
  10. 10. z Pulp injury in teeth with developing roots ▪ Hertwig Sensitive to trauma – increase vascularity and cellularity ▪ Important role of Hertwig’s epithelial root sheath in continued root development after pulpal injury, every effort should be made to maintain its viability. ▪ Unfortunately traumatic injuries to young permanent teeth are not uncommon and are said to affect 30% of children. ▪ The majority of these incidents occur before root formation is complete and may result in pulpal inflammation or necrosis. DR.SSO
  11. 11. z PROBLEMS ASSOCIATED WITH IMMATURE APEX ▪ Large open apices ▪ Thin dentinal walls ▪ Frequent periapical lesions ▪ Short roots ▪ Fracture of crown ▪ Discoloration on long standing DR.SSO
  12. 12. z DIAGNOSIS AND CASE ASSESSMENT 1. Clinical assessment of pulp status, clinical & radiographic examination 2. Subjective symptoms ▪ Pain history – spontaneous, severe, long lasting ▪ Throbbing, tender to touch - pulpal necrosis with apical periodontitis or acute abscess ▪ Swelling /sinus tract - indicates pulpal necrosis and acute or chronic abscess respectively ▪ Tenderness to percussion -inflammation in the periapical tissues. DR.SSO
  13. 13. z Correlation of clinical & subjective symptoms ▪ Vitality testing ▪ Prior to root formation , the sensory plexus of nerves in the sub odontoblastic region is not well developed. ▪ Radiographic interpretation DR.SSO
  14. 14. z TREATMENT ▪ Treatment is based on the vitality of the pulp. ▪ If the immature tooth has vital pulp, exhibiting reversible pulpitis, then physiological root end development or apexogenesis is attempted. ▪ On the other hand if irreversible pulpitis is present or pulp is necrotic, then root end closure or apexification is induced DR.SSO
  15. 15. z DR.SSO
  16. 16. z APEXOGENESIS/ VITAL PULP THERAPY ▪ The current terminology is vital pulp therapy (Walton and Torabinejad) ▪ “Apexogenesis is defined as treatment of a vital pulp in an immature tooth to permit continued root growth and apical closure. A vital pulp of an immature tooth may have a small exposure after trauma.” Ingle ▪ “Physiologic root end development and formation” American Association of Endodontists in 1981 DR.SSO
  17. 17. z ▪ Apexogenesis as endodontic treatment of partially developed permanent teeth that clinically and radiographically displays evidence of pulp necrosis. Stephen Wei (1988) ▪ Treatment of vital pulp in an immature tooth to permit continued root growth & apical closure. (Thomas R. Pitt Ford, 1989) ▪ The procedure encourages normal root & apex formation of pulpally involved, vital permanent teeth with immature root development. (AAPD Guidelines 1998) ▪ The continued formation of the root in the teeth with vital root pulpal tissue.(McDonald & Aver, 2000) DR.SSO
  18. 18. z INDICATIONS ▪ Immature tooth with incomplete root formation and damage to the coronal pulp but with a presumed healthy radicular pulp. ▪ Lack of abscess formation, excessive haemorrhage, no foul odour ▪ Normal radiographic appearance ▪ Absence of sensitivity to percussion ▪ No abnormal responses to thermal stimuli DR.SSO
  19. 19. z CONTRAINDICATIONS ▪ Avulsed and replanted or severely luxated tooth ▪ Severe crown root fracture that requires intra radicular retention for restoration ▪ Tooth with an unfavorable horizontal root fracture (i.e. close to the gingival margin) ▪ Carious tooth that is unrestorable DR.SSO
  20. 20. z GOALS OF APEXOGENESIS : (WEBER 1984) ▪ Sustaining a viable Hertwigs Sheath, thus allowing continued development of root length for a more favorable crown to root ratio. ▪ Maintaining pulpal vitality, thus allowing the remaining odontoblasts to lay down dentin, producing a thicker root and decreasing the chance of root fracture. ▪ Promoting root end closure, thus allowing a natural apical constriction for root canal filling. ▪ Generating a dentinal bridge at the site of pulpotomy DR.SSO
  21. 21. z PROCEDURE ▪ Anesthetize and isolate. ▪ After local anesthesia, rubber dam isolation, a conventional access cavity was made with a high-speed bur using copious water spray. ▪ Strands of pulp and debris were removed coronal to the amputation site. ▪ Amputation of the coronal pulp at the cervical level was performed with a sharp spoon excavator or a large sterile round bur. DR.SSO
  22. 22. z ▪ Bleeding of the pulp stump was controlled with saline on a cotton pellet applied with gentle pressure. ▪ [Ca(OH)2]: Calcium hydroxide powder was mixed with saline to a thick consistency. The paste was carefully placed on the pulp stump surface 1 to 2 mm thick. Removal of coronal pulp Haemostasis DR.SSO
  23. 23. z ▪ Calcium hydroxide placement DR.SSO
  24. 24. z FOLLOW-UP Time required ▪ 1 and 2 years depending on the degree of tooth development at the time of the procedure. Recalled every 3 months ▪ Clinically, the treatment was considered successful if there were no signs or symptoms of pulp or periapical disease (no history of pain and no clinical evidence of swelling or sinus tract). ▪ Radiographically, the treatment was considered successful if there was continued growth of the root and canal narrowing, and no widened periodontal ligament, no periapical radiolucency and no internal or external root resorption. DR.SSO
  25. 25. z DR.SSO
  26. 26. z CONTROVERSY EXISTS ▪ As the entire coronal pulp was removed, thermal and electrical testing of the tooth is no longer possible. ▪ Since it is not possible to determine the pulp vitality or the health of the remaining pulp tissue, it has been advocated that the tooth should be reentered and root canal therapy performed. DR.SSO
  27. 27. z Mejare & Cvek (1993) ▪ 37 young posterior teeth - deep carious lesions and exposed pulps ▪ Group 1 - 31 teeth with no clinical or radiographic symptoms before treatment. ▪ Group 2 - 6 teeth with temporary pain, widened periodontal space periapically ▪ After an observation time of 24 to140 months , healing had occurred in 29 of 31 teeth in Group 1 (93.5%) and in 4 of 6 teeth in Group 2. ▪ It was concluded that partial pulpotomy may be an adequate treatment for young permanent molars with a carious exposure DR.SSO
  28. 28. z Mahmood K et al.,(2006) ▪ 32 first permanant molars of 23 patients with age of 10 yrs ▪ Clinically and radiographically within the normal limits ▪ Partial pulpotomy with grey MTA was done ▪ GIC base was given and amalgam/ SS crown restoration was done ▪ Reviewed clinically and radiographically at 3,6,12 & 24 months ▪ 22 teeth – No clinical and radiographic signs ▪ 6 teeth - not responded to vitality tests DR.SSO
  29. 29. z Kessar et al.,(2006) ▪ A paradigm shift from apexification to apexogenesis ▪ Apexogenesis can be done even in a non vital teeth ▪ No instrumantation should be done ▪ Copious irrigation with 20 ml of NaOCl, dry with paper points and IRM restoration ▪ Apexogenesis occurred over a period of 35 months DR.SSO
  30. 30. z Ali Nosrat et al., (2006) ▪ 8 yr old boy with complicated crown fracture wrt 21 ▪ Cervical pulpotomy done with CEM ( Calcium enriched mixture) ▪ After 6 and 12 months follow up tooth is vital , apex has formed and calcific bridge underneath the cement was found. ▪ CEM is a new endodontic cement with similar applications as MTA ▪ Antimicrobial nature comparable to CH and MTA ▪ Composition of set CEM is similar to dentin DR.SSO
  31. 31. z APEXIFICATION ▪ Defined as the method of inducing apical closure by the formation of osteo cementum or a similar hard tissue or the continued apical development of the root of an incompletely formed tooth in which the pulp is no longer vital. American Association of Endodontics DR.SSO
  32. 32. z ‘Root-End Closure’, introduced by Torabinejad in 2002 ▪ A method of inducing apical closure of the roots of an incompletely formed, nonvital radicular tissue just short of root end and placing a suitable biocompatible agent in the canal. (AAPD Guidelines 1998) ▪ The process of creating an environment within the root canal and periapical tissues after pulp death that allows a calcified barrier to form across the open apex. (Thomas R. Pitt Ford, 1989) ▪ Inducement to form a calcified apical barrier in teeth that have pulpal necrosis. (McDonald &Avery, 2000) DR.SSO
  33. 33. z INDICATION ▪ Restorable immature tooth with pulp necrosis. DR.SSO
  34. 34. z CONTRAINDICATIONS ▪ All vertical and unfavorable horizontal root fractures. ▪ Very short roots ▪ Periodontal breakdown DR.SSO
  35. 35. z OBJECTIVES ▪ Induce root end closure ▪ No evidence of post treatment signs and symptoms ▪ No evidence of calcification ▪ No internal or external resorption ▪ No breakdown of periradicular supporting tissues DR.SSO
  36. 36. z FIVE OUTCOMES OF APEXIFICATION PROCEDURE (WEINE) 1. No radiographic change is apparent; but if instrument is inserted, a blockage at the apex is encountered. 2. Radiographic evidence of calcified material is seen at or near the apex. 3. Apex closes without any change in canal space. 4. Apex continues to develop with closure of the canal apace. 5. No radiographic evidence of change is seen, and clinical symptom and/or development of or the increase in size of periapical lesion occurs. This would need either retreatment with CaOH2 or surgery. DR.SSO
  37. 37. z TREATMENT OPTIONS According to Morse et al., (1983) various approaches : ▪ Blunt end or rolled cone (customized cone) ▪ Short fill technique ▪ Periapical surgery (with /without retrograde seal) ▪ Apexification (apical closure induction) DR.SSO
  38. 38. z Blunt end or rolled cone (customized cone) ▪ Filling the root canal with the large end of gutta percha cone is not advisable because the apical foramen is generally wider than the root canal orifice. ▪ This would prevent proper condensation of the gutta percha and proper preparation of the canal would weaken the tooth considerably ▪ It would also be difficult to assess the point of root development radiographically because root formation in the buccolingual plane is less advanced than it is in the mesiodistal plane. DR.SSO
  39. 39. z DR.SSO
  40. 40. z Short fill ▪ Moodnick proposed removal of the bulk of the necrotic tissue & filling the root canal short of the apex with gutta percha ▪ He advocated use of Diaket ( premier dental products). ▪ It is a compound of beta ketones & zinc oxide in place of gutta percha to enhance healing. ▪ However with an incomplete obturation, microbes can be left remaining within the apical part of the root canal system & healing may not take place or periapical breakdown may occur later. DR.SSO
  41. 41. z Periapical surgery The gutta percha/ sealer surgical approach has many drawbacks. Many clinicians do not advocate this method of treatment for one or more of the following reasons: ▪ Relative to the already shortened roots, further reduction could result in an inadequate crown to root ratio. ▪ Surgery could be both physically & psychologically traumatic to the young patient. ▪ The young patient is non cooperative ▪ Surgery would remove the root sheath & prevent the possibility of further root development DR.SSO
  42. 42. z ▪ The apical walls are thin & could shatter when touched by a rotating bur ▪ The periapical tissue may not adapt to the wide & irregular surface of the amalgam ▪ The thin walls would make condensation of a retrograde material difficult. This can result in an inadequate seal. DR.SSO
  43. 43. z Apical closure induction ▪ Most widely used approach but exact mechanism unknown ▪ It has been considered that treatment of teeth with necrotic pulp the basic aim should be stimulation & preservation of the formative activity of the granulation tissue cells in apical part of the root canal ▪ This should enhance the formation of a calcified callus in the wide apical opening. DR.SSO
  44. 44. z ONE VISIT APEXIFICATION ▪ Induction of apical healing, regardless of the material used, takes at least 3–4 months and requires multiple appointments ▪ Patient compliance with this regimen may be poor and many fail to return for scheduled visits ▪ The temporary seal may fail resulting in re-infection and prolongation or failure of treatment ▪ For these reasons one-visit apexification has been suggested ▪ Morse et al., (1990) define one-visit apexification as the nonsurgical condensation of a biocompatible material into the apical end of the root canal DR.SSO
  45. 45. z ▪ The rationale is to establish an apical stop that would enable the root canal to be filled immediately ▪ There is no attempt at root end closure. Rather an artificial apical stop is created DR.SSO
  46. 46. z MATERIALS TO INDUCE APEXIFICATION IN TEETH WITH IMMATURE APICES Calcium hydroxide ▪ Ca(OH)2 for apexification in the pulpless tooth was first reported by Kaiser in 1964 ▪ The technique was popularised by the work of Frank in 1966 DR.SSO
  47. 47. z STUDIES WHERE CAOH WAS USED TO INDUCE APICAL BARRIER FORMATION (ABF) AND HEALINGDR.SSO
  48. 48. z STUDIES OF CALCIUM HYDROXIDE PRODUCTS USED FOR APEXIFICATION DR.SSO
  49. 49. z INHERENT DISADVANTAGES OF CALCIUM HYDROXIDE APEXIFICATION ▪ Long treatment period, usually takes 6-9 months, & may extend up to 21 months. ▪ Must be replaced at monthly intervals. ▪ Multiple visits by the patient. ▪ Possible recontamination may occur. ▪ Weaken the root dentin & the risk of teeth fracture. DR.SSO
  50. 50. z Other medicaments ▪ Tricalcium phosphate ▪ Collagen calcium phosphate. ▪ Resorbable Tricalcium phosphate. ▪ Mineral trioxide aggregate. ▪ Biodentine ▪ Bone morphogenic proteins DR.SSO
  51. 51. z MTA ( Mineral trioxide aggregate) ▪ Mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) was first developed by Torabinejad and members at the Loma Linda University, California, USA ▪ Initially it was used as a root-end filling material in endodontic treatment ▪ It is a mixture of dicalcium silicate, tricalcium silicate, tricalcium aluminate, gypsum, tetracalcium aluminoferrite and bismuth oxide ▪ The addition of bismuth powder makes it radio opaque ▪ Original grey and a newer white DR.SSO
  52. 52. z COMPOSITION OF GREY & WHITE MTA DR.SSO
  53. 53. z ADVANTAGES OF MTA ▪ Saves treatment time ▪ Can induce formation (regeneration) of dentin, cementum, bone & periodontal ligament. ▪ Excellent biocompatibility and appropriate mechanical properties. ▪ Excellent sealing ability. ▪ Produces an artificial barrier, against which an obturating material can be condensed. ▪ Hardens (sets) in the presence of moisture. ▪ More radiopaque than calcium hydroxide ▪ Vasoconstrictive DR.SSO
  54. 54. z PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF MTA Ph ▪ MTA has a pH similar to that of calcium hydroxide of 12.5 ▪ This similarity with calcium hydroxide is thought to contribute to its inductive potential and the resultant hard tissue formation DR.SSO
  55. 55. z Sealing ability & marginal adaptation ▪ Less overfills and the superior outcome, with or without blood contamination of the root cavities ▪ In a study carried out by Fischer et al.1998, using bacterial leakage model, the time period in which materials began leaking was 10-63 days for amalgam, 24- 91 days for IRM. ▪ MTA did not begin to leak till day 49. ▪ The superior sealing ability of MTA is thought to be due to the setting expansion it undergoes in moist environment DR.SSO
  56. 56. z Compressive Strength ▪ Low compressive strength; however, this does not compromise its success as it is used in situations that experience low compressive forces. ▪ Sluyk et al..(1998) studied setting properties of MTA and found that MTA reached its maximum resistance level if left undisturbed for 72 hours before placement of a permanent restoration DR.SSO
  57. 57. z Biocompatibilty ▪ Material analysis of MTA shows the material to be divided into calcium oxide and calcium phosphate. ▪ The scanning electron microscopic studies revealed that amorphous calcium phosphate showed maximum ingress and growth of cells. ▪ They concluded that MTA offers a biological substrate for osteoblasts and the calcium phosphate phase favored the change in cell behavior that stimulated growth over MTA DR.SSO
  58. 58. z Inductive Potential ▪ Torabinejad et al. and colleagues 1995 used infected premolars in two-year old beagle dogs, which were prepared to receive gutta- percha root-fillings ▪ The root fillings were left to contaminate by means of open access cavities and subsequently underwent root resection and retrograde fillings with either MTA or amalgam ▪ Although periosteum and new bone formation were found in the presence of both materials, histologic findings at 10-18 weeks post- surgery confirmed the formation of cementum exclusively over the root ends with MTA, which included the MTA itself. DR.SSO
  59. 59. z ▪ Shabahang et al. 1997 carried out apexification in immature dog-teeth using Calcium hydroxide osteogenic protein and MTA. ▪ MTA induced hard tissue formation more than any other test material at 12 weeks, resulting in root end closure DR.SSO
  60. 60. z Cytotoxicity ▪ An in vitro study conducted by Osorio et al. in 1998 compared different root canal sealers and root end filling materials using two assay systems and two different mammalian fibroblast cell line . ▪ Their conclusions were based on the fact that if a material exhibits a strong cytotoxicity in cell culture tests, it is very likely to do so in living tissue. Of the materials tested, MTA was the least cytotoxic DR.SSO
  61. 61. z BIODENTINE ▪ New calcium silicate-based material ▪ It has been developed as a permanent dentine substitute material whenever original dentine is damaged. ▪ Powder- tricalcium silicate and dicalcium silicate- the principal component of Portland cement and MTA. Calcium carbonate, calcium oxide, iron oxide, and zirconium oxide. ▪ Liquid-calcium chloride and a water-soluble polymer. DR.SSO
  62. 62. z APPLICATIONS DR.SSO
  63. 63. z ▪ Han and Okiji (2011) compared calcium and silicon uptake by adjacent root canal dentine in the presence of phosphate buffered saline using Biodentine and ProRoot MTA. ▪ The results showed that both materials formed a tag-like structure composed of the material itself or calcium- or phosphate rich crystalline deposits. ▪ The thickness of the calcium and silicon -rich layers increased over time, and the thickness of the calcium and silicon -rich layer was significantly larger in Biodentine compared to MTA after 30 and 90 days, concluding that the dentine element uptake was greater for Biodentine than for MTA. DR.SSO
  64. 64. z TIME DURATION DR.SSO
  65. 65. z PROPERTIES ▪ Tissue regeneration & early mineralization : by injcreasing secretion of TGF B1 from pulpal cells. ▪ Odontoblast stimulation & cell differentiation : reactionary & teriart dentin formationS DR.SSO
  66. 66. z PROCEDURE ▪ Anesthetize and isolate ▪ Access is made Instrumentation ▪ Initial treatment length Acc to Torneck et al & Holland et al., ▪ Primary aim- Enlargement Acc to Ingel – H files, circumferential filling DR.SSO
  67. 67. z ▪ If periapical abscess is present, over-instrumentation with smaller files (20-25) will establish drainage. ▪ Ingle recommends that further treatment should be done only when active lesion has subsided. Irrigation ▪ Sodium hypochlorite ▪ Alternation with hydrogen peroxide - Weine ▪ Subsequent appointments : sterile water or isotonic saline - Webber DR.SSO
  68. 68. z DRYING OF THE CANALS ▪ Often difficult because of seepage ▪ Paper points are pre measured to working length ▪ An inverted coarse point is often desirable. ▪ In continuous seepage, a pre fitted point can be left in canal until calcium hydroxide is placed DR.SSO
  69. 69. z TECHNIQUES OF CALCIUM HYDROXIDE PLACEMENT ▪ Commercial preparations Webbers technique ▪ Using amalgam carrier and endodontic pluggers. ▪ 3-4 increments of CH is placed with amalgam carries and pushed apically with a plugger. DR.SSO
  70. 70. z ▪ Successive increments is placed with amalgam carrier and pushed apically with larger plugger. ▪ Care should be taken to see that material is in contact with periapical tissue. DR.SSO
  71. 71. z TEMPORARY RESTORATION ZOE /IRM ▪ Material is vertically condensed to make 4-5 mm of space in access. ▪ Break of occlusal seal leads to, contamination and dilution of paste, also exposure of healing tissues to microorganisms. DR.SSO
  72. 72. z REFILLING PROCEDURE- HOLLAND ▪ First recall is at 6 weeks ▪ Paste is diluted in canal. Acc to Holland et al., ▪ Removed 1-2mm short of the original working length ▪ Remaining powder on canal walls removed with larger size instruments. DR.SSO
  73. 73. z RECALL ▪ Recalled 6 wks after second replacement, later 2-3 months there after until calcific barrier is formed radiographically. ▪ Total time 12 – 18 months. ▪ Subsequent replacement depends upon radiographic examination. ▪ If any symptoms develop refilling is necessary. DR.SSO
  74. 74. z PROCEDURE TO DETECT BARRIER FORMATION ▪ Radiographic evaluation ▪ Paper point DR.SSO
  75. 75. z EVIDENCE OF ABF Frank has described four successful results of apexification treatments: I. Continued closure of the canal and apex to a normal appearance II. A dome shaped apical closure with the canal retaining a blunderbuss appearance III. No apparent radiographic change but a positive stop in the apical area IV. Positive stop and radiographic evidence of a barrier coronal to the anatomic apex of the tooth. DR.SSO
  76. 76. z DR.SSO
  77. 77. z MECHANISM OF ACTION OF CA(OH)2 TO INDUCE FORMATION OF A SOLID APICAL BARRIER ▪ Presence of high Ca concentrations increases the activity of calcium dependent pyrophosphate ▪ Direct effect on the apical and periapical soft tissue ▪ High pH will activate alkaline phosphatase ▪ Antibacterial activity DR.SSO
  78. 78. z According to Cruz et al.1998., histological analysis of the apical barrier ▪ Outer surface of the bridge extended in a ‘cap like’. ▪ The histological sections showed distinct layers. ▪ Dense acellular cementum-like tissue. ▪ Irregular dense fibrocollagenous connective tissue with irregular fragments of highly mineralized calcifications. DR.SSO
  79. 79. z NATURE AND SOURCE OF CELLS PARTICIPATING IN APEXIFICATION PROCESS ▪ Mesenchymal / pluripotent cells in the periapical region ▪ Cells of dental sac ▪ Odontogenic activity of residual pulp cells ▪ Connective tissue cells- mesenchymal /fibroblastic cells ▪ Pluripotent cells –bone tissue DR.SSO
  80. 80. z STRUCTURE OF APICAL BARRIER ▪ Conflicting views ▪ Solid structure- CEMENTOID TISSUE ▪ In a clinical case by H.S Chawla & Krishna et al., it was seen that the following apical closure , the sealer used with the gutta percha for obturation had extruded beyond the bridge. ▪ The authors concluded that if the calcified bridge would have been a solid structure, the sealer could not have gone in the periapex. So the bridge formed is a porous structure. Swiss cheese–like’’ apical hard tissue barrier DR.SSO
  81. 81. z Final obturation only if; 1. Absence of any symptoms 2. Absence of any fistula or sinus 3. Absence or decrease in mobility 4. Evidence of firm stop clinically as well as radiographically DR.SSO
  82. 82. z Regeneration vs Revascularisation ▪ Pulp revascularization = induction of angiogenesis in endodontically treated tooth ▪ Pulp regeneration = pulp revascularization + restoration of functional odontoblast & or nerve fibers (restoration of PDC) Regeneration cannot occur without revascularization but Revascularisation occur without regeneration (of odontoblasts) DR.SSO
  83. 83. z DR.SSO
  84. 84. z Apexification using MTA DR.SSO
  85. 85. z Apexification using CaOH & GP+SealerDR.SSO
  86. 86. z Apexification using MTA+GP & SealerDR.SSO
  87. 87. z Apexification using MTA onlyDR.SSO
  88. 88. z DR.SSO
  89. 89. z DR.SSO
  90. 90. z CONCLUSION ▪ The practitioner should strive to achieve root development through apexogenesis wherever possible. ▪ If this treatment fails or pulp is necrotic, apexification should be initiated. However, the most important factors are debridement of the canal and closure of this space with a suitable material. ▪ These aspects allow the body to reorganize and repair the periapical tissues. DR.SSO
  92. 92. z REFERENCES 1. Grossman LI: Endodontic practice, 10 edition, Philadelphia. 1981, Lea & Febiger 2. Dentistry for Child and Adolescent. 6th Edition McDonald R.E. and Avery D.R. 3. Textbook of pediatric dentistry 3rd edition. Marwah Tandon S. Textbook of Pedodontics. 2nd ed. Delhi: Para; 2008. 4. Principles and Practice of Pedodontics. Arathi Rao. 2nd edition. 5. Pediatric dentistry in children & adolescent, 8th edit, McDonald, Avery & Dean, Elsevier pub. 6. Camp JH, Barrett EJ, Pulver F. Pediatric endodontics. In: Cohen S, Burns RC, eds. Pathways of the pulp. 8th ed. St Louis: Mosby; 2002. pp. 797–844. Ingle: Endodontics 6th edition. 7. A paradigm shift in endodontic management of immature teeth: Conservation of stem cells for regeneration. George T.-J. Huang. Journal of Dentistry 2008 8. Apexification: Case report. Peter Parashos. Australian Dental Journal 1997;42:(1):43-6 9. Camilleri J, Pitt Ford TR. Mineral trioxide aggregate: a review of the constituents and biological properties of the material. International Endodontic Journal, 39, 747–754, 2006. 10. Endodontics, ingle & Bakland, 5th edit, Mosby pub. 11. Bhasker SN. Orbans oral histology & embryology, 11th edn. St. louis: Mosby- year book. 1991 DR.SSO
