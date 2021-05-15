Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Va camino de un año que, ante la imposibilidad de viajar y realizar mi trabajo de guía acompañante, dedico mi esfuerzo en ...
La humanidad deambula por el tiempo en una conti- nua espiral de autodestrucción estúpida que arrastra lo que toca. Nuestr...
Nuestros cursos regulares nos permiten adquirir una formación profunda en las técnicas de la improvisación teatral durante...
La Escuela Jamming cuenta con dos salas en Madrid, donde se realizan todos nuestros cursos Jamming: – Espacio Jamming: Cal...
Todos nuestros cursos Jamming Barcelona se realizan en la sala L’ATENEU ROIG, Carrer del Torrent d’En Vidalet, 34 – Barcel...
CURSO INICIACIÓN A LA IMPROVISACIÓN TEATRAL 50€ Fechas: Lunes de 19 a 21h. Del 28 de septiembre de 2020 al 28 de Junio de ...
Sabemos ya que el West End empieza a abrir sus teatros a partir del 20 de mayo, cuando iniciará funciones AMÉLIE THE MUSIC...
El 13 de mayo se estrena en el Teatre Gaudí Barcelona LA VIDA EN PEDAZOS, una nueva propuesta de Suerte en mi Vida Producc...
Por otro lado, el Teatre Condal, bajo dirección artística de Daniel Anglès, sigue apostando por los musicales y por los pr...
Del 1 al 6 de junio el laureado actor catalán Joan Vázquez llega al Teatre Condal con OCAÑA, REINA DE LAS RAMBLAS, Premio ...
S I L V I A M A R S Ó E S T R E N A " L É M P E R A D R I U D E L P A R A L . L E L " E N E L T E A T R E N A C I O N A L ...
A E l p r e s t i g i o , e n u n m u n d o c o m o e l d e l a i n te r p r e ta c ió n , h a y q u e g a n á r s e l o ....
d e l a h i s t o r i a d e l P a r a l e l o , q u e f u e l a c a l l e q u e a fin a l e s d e l o s a ñ o s 2 0 , p r ...
u t i l i z a m o s e s to d o s u y o d e m o n t a j e s p a s a d o s . E s c o m o u n a r e c o p i l a c i ó n d e s...
D . J . : L a e s c e n o g r a f í a e s d e L l u c C a s t e l l s y a l g u i e n l a d e f i n i ó c o m o " u n b l ...
Satur (Karra Elejalde) y Tina (Toni Acosta) son un matrimonio en el que ella aporta el dinero y él se ocupa de la casa y e...
Emma Stone protagoniza la película de Disney "Cruella", que explora los rebeldes comienzos de una de las villanas más cono...
El escritor Antonio Prieto decide pasar el verano en un pueblo de la serranía malagueña, donde espera encontrar tranquilid...
Comedia con dosis de drama inspirada en las batallas radiofónicas del periodismo deportivo de los años ochenta y noventa d...
Adriana Ugarte protagoniza este thriller sobre la doctrina Parot dirigido por Gustavo Ron y Rafael Montesinos, con 10 epis...
Julianne Moore y Clive Owen protagonizan esta serie que adapta una novela de Stephen King, quien también se ha encargado d...
C E L I A M U Ñ O Z T R I U N F O A R R O L L A D O R E N G O T T A L E N T E S P A Ñ A 2 0 2 1
A P a r e c e r a r o h a b l a r d e G o t T a l e n t E s p a ñ a y n o h a c e r l o p a r a a l g o r e f e r i d o s ...
comprarme libros de ventriloquía para ver cómo se hacen las consonantes labiales, preguntar también a amistades. También e...
simpático, con una peluca morena, con un traje cordobés. Lo compré y me lo mandaron. Lo transformé. La figura de Joselito ...
Luego también mi marido, que es un gran maestro de canto, que me ayuda a limpiar todo, No solo que no se note la boca, sin...
m á s t e a t r a l . T r a to d e b u s c a r o t r o t ip o d e n ú m e r o s q u e n o s e a c o m e d ia s im p l e . ...
Zenetianos es un disco de duetos de Zenet con la colaboración de artistas a los que admira. Repasa algunas de las cancio- ...
bpm es un álbum de estudio de Salvador Sobral. Su primer trabajo en el que todas las canciones han sido compuestas por él,...
Ana Belén 70 recorre la carrera musical de la artista como celebración de su 70 cumpleaños. La cantante y actriz nació en ...
Existencialismo pop es un epé de 5 pistas de Fangoria. De EP (extended play), decidieron que la E sería para Existencialis...
C A R L O S RIVERA MANAGEMENT
La Boleca llega a Spotify Entrevista desde Ecuador Entrevista en Radio Axer
Entrevista "La Caixa Tonta" Entrevista con Joan Bosch
TOMARA PARTE EN LA PASARELA DE MODA EFE FICHA POR LA AGENCIA DE ANNA UTRECHT Novedades
MARIPOSAS LIBRES RJ. SIMÓN Marta se levanta un día y se siente extraña, está vacía y dolida pero en esta ocasión tiene cla...
¿Qué opinaría de la sociedad alguien que nunca ha salido de un edificio? Erik ha pasado sus diecinueve años de vida encerr...
No somos los monstruos que los demás creen Aidan Oliveira D. Elder es un escritor de novelas gráficas que acude a una mans...
So Blonde Nicolas Puente David Novelles Susana Fraile
Jose A. Quesada Sergio C. Llorens M. Á. Contreras F. Elenes Steven
Enrique R. del Portal Begoña Alvarez Sonia Gascón José Linaje
Rafa Casette Nuria Onetti Sergio Marañón Miguel Maini
Lorena Hidalgo Patricia Barbosa Luis M. López Leo Bromberg Fran Kapilla (Realizador) Merche Heredia
Sara Palomo (Guionista) Enrique Bofill Patricia Morueco George Karja Monti Casquel Juan Exposito
Primero quiero recomendar una novela Todos mienten a la noche de Ángela Cremonte. Es una novela maravillosa sobre todo par...
Bueno y siguiendo con las novelas quiero recomendar Tanta vida. Que es de Alejandro Palomas, editorial Columna, y fue edit...
Ahora voy a hacer tres recomendaciones de teatro. Por un lado Antoine, El Principito. Con texto y dirección de Ignasi Vida...
Y la tercera obra que quiero recomendar es Juguetes Rotos de Carolina Román que tiene dos personajes encarnados por Nacho ...
Quiero recomendar tres películas. El hombre que sorprendió a todo el mundo es una película dirigida por Aleksey Chupov y N...
Y para finalizar quiero recomendar una película, coproducción española y uruguaya, que se estrena ahora el 28 de mayo, y s...
¡Hola amiguito! Somos las notas musicales, sí, esas bolitas pequeñas que seguramente has visto alguna vez en tu cuaderno m...
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
DOBLE J 7
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
81 views
May. 15, 2021

DOBLE J 7

DOBLE J 7

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DOBLE J 7

  1. 1. Va camino de un año que, ante la imposibilidad de viajar y realizar mi trabajo de guía acompañante, dedico mi esfuerzo en sacar adelante esta revista. Y aun recuerdo claramente, cuando empecé, en las primeras ediciones, el éxito que tuvo la sección literaria. Un éxito, que unido al reencuentro con mi querido amigo Nicolás Puente, nos llevo a la creación de una segunda revista: Isla de (nuestras) letras. Una revista dirigida por el propio Nicolás y en la que contamos con nuestra querida Gemma Córdoba. Ahora, unos meses después, vemos que esa andadura es, por cuestiones económicas inviable. Al menos a día de hoy. Y en medio del dolor que ello conlleva buscamos soluciones. Y descubrimos que solo teníamos dos caminos. O la dejábamos morir (sic) o, como finalmente nos planteamos, hacíamos que siga existiendo como la sección literaria de Doble J. No es una situación placentera. Ni mucho menos. Pero queremos que subsista. En espera de tiempos mejores que no sabemos si llegarán, pero por los que (al menos) pelearemos. Hace pocos días supe que una revista hermosa que ayudé a nacer hace más de 12 años, la Revista Prográmate, moría por falta de anunciantes. Soy consciente de que me puede pasar a mi. Antes o después. Por eso creo que esta es una buena solución. En vez de hacer 2 revistas con un total de 150 paginas, vamos a hacer una revista (que llevará dentro otra) de unas 100 páginas con una potente sección literaria. Y de paso, al tener solo un cierre al mes y menos paginas que diseñar, voy a potenciar nuestras redes sociales. Como merecen nuestros patrocinadores y anunciantes. Nadie imaginaba hace 15 meses donde estaríamos hoy. ¿Quién sabe donde estaremos en unos meses? No lo sé. Pero hasta que la pandemia pase o esta revista muera me seguiré dejando el alma para encontrar los mejores contenidos y hacer las mejores entrevis- tas que pueda. Es mi compromiso. Por vosotros. Por ustedes.
  2. 2. La humanidad deambula por el tiempo en una conti- nua espiral de autodestrucción estúpida que arrastra lo que toca. Nuestra historia está salpicada de guerras, desencuentros y peleas, millones de cadáveres anóni- mos en cunetas que nadie recordó. Sin embargo tenemos la capacidad milagrosa de crear belleza, nuestro espíritu tiene el don de componer una sinfonía en lo profundo de la mente que hace vibrar el aire con un montón de cacharros de madera y metal, el prodigio de una ópera o un musical que hace emocio- narse a los que en ella se zambullen. Aviones de toneladas que se mantienen en el aire haciendo que el mundo se vuelva un pequeño barrio, médicos que curan casi lo imposible, programadores que descubren el nuevo mundo de la Inteligencia Artificial... Y personas que abrazan, que curan, que exigen justicia, que reparten besos verdaderos… Personas que pueden ser genios o asesinos, creadores prodigiosos o vagos consumistas, hermanos o lobos para los demás. Educación. El único camino, el puente de la destrucción al Edén, un mundo nuevo, fraterno y hermoso. Eduquemos.
  3. 3. Nuestros cursos regulares nos permiten adquirir una formación profunda en las técnicas de la improvisación teatral durante nueves meses seguidos. Las clases son un día por semana y hay grupos para todos los niveles. Desde la Escuela Jamming apostamos para que nuestras clases sean un espacio seguro, de permiso y libertad, realizando dinámicas prácticas como ejercicios y juegos teatrales que permitan entrenar y adquirir los cimientos de la improvisación teatral, siempre desde el disfrute y la diversión. La Escuela Jamming está dirigida a todo tipo de personas, ya sean alumnings que no tengan experiencia en improvisación teatral como actores/actrices que quieran completar su formación en este campo. Entre nuestros alumnings tenemos a muchas personas que buscan crecer personalmente, mejorar hablar en público, mejorar su escucha, estar más presentes… permitiendo un cambio sorprendente en su forma de vida. Además formamos a futuros actores improvisadores, con un entrenamiento muy completo y que poco a poco van debutando en formatos propios de la Escuela Jamming como Canal Jamms!, o en sus propios proyectos. ¡YA ESTÁN ABIERTAS LAS INSCRIPCIONES 2021! ¡ESCUELAS EN MADRID, BARCELONA, BILBAO... Y ONLINE! ¿TE LO VAS A PERDER?
  4. 4. La Escuela Jamming cuenta con dos salas en Madrid, donde se realizan todos nuestros cursos Jamming: – Espacio Jamming: Calle de Santa Ana, 3 – 28005 Madrid. <M> La Latina y Tirso de Molina. – Rincón Jamming: Calle Ribera de Curtidores 8 Int, Bajo C – 28005 Madrid. <M> La Latina y Tirso de Molina.
  5. 5. Todos nuestros cursos Jamming Barcelona se realizan en la sala L’ATENEU ROIG, Carrer del Torrent d’En Vidalet, 34 – Barcelona. La Escuela Jamming cuenta con una sala en el Teatro Campos Elíseos, donde se realizan todos nuestros cursos Jamming: – Teatro Campos Elíseos: Calle de Bertendona, 3 bis, 48008 Bilbao
  6. 6. CURSO INICIACIÓN A LA IMPROVISACIÓN TEATRAL 50€ Fechas: Lunes de 19 a 21h. Del 28 de septiembre de 2020 al 28 de Junio de 2021 Profesora: Paula Galimberti JAMMINGTURGIA: DESCUBRIR LAS VOCES EL PERSONAJE 100€ Fechas: 22 y 23 de Mayo. Horario: de 15h a 20h ambos días Lugar: Espacio Jamming Profesor: Juanma Diez Diego CONTACTOS Mail: cursos@jammingweb.com Móvil: 606 31 14 82 @escuelajamming (tanto IG como Twitter) https://www.jammingweb.com/ https://www.jammingweb.com/escuela/
  7. 7. Sabemos ya que el West End empieza a abrir sus teatros a partir del 20 de mayo, cuando iniciará funciones AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL y volverán a los escenarios LES MISÉRABLES-THE STAGED CONCERT y EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE. Vemos la luz al final del túnel. Parece ser que a partir del 21 de junio los teatros de Londres ya podrán empezar a abrir con el 100% de su aforo. Los grandes títulos volverán a los escenarios de la capital británica en las próximas semanas/meses. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, HAMILTON, MATILDA, MARY POPPINS, WICKED, THE LION KING... emocionarán nuevamente al público europeo. De la misma manera, ya se ha anunciado que a partir del 14 de septiembre ocurrirá lo mismo en Broadway. Sus teatros volverán a acoger al público ansioso por dejarse contagiar por la magia del teatro, de los musicales. Mientras tanto, en Barcelona seguimos disfrutando de esos musicales de pequeño formato que son ya sello de distinción de la capital catalana. MARISOL GONZÁLEZ SERENDYPIA Nuevas propuestas de pequeño formato en Barcelona: LA VIDA EN PEDAZOS y proyectos únicos en el Teatre Condal
  8. 8. El 13 de mayo se estrena en el Teatre Gaudí Barcelona LA VIDA EN PEDAZOS, una nueva propuesta de Suerte en mi Vida Producciones tras BARCELONA 24H y DESDE MI VENTANA. LA VIDA EN PEDAZOS es un musical original, con música de Dídac Flores, letras de Dídac Flores, Xènia Reguant y Sergio Toyos y libreto de Sergio Toyos. Cuenta con dirección de Xènia Reguant y está protagonizado por Marta Ribera, Marc Flynn, Clara Altarriba y Dídac Flores. El musical cuenta la historia de Carolina, una mujer que vive encerrada en ella misma desde que su marido le pidió el divorcio. Pero no está sola, sus hijos le acompañan. Quieren que su madre recurra a la ayuda de un profesional para que pueda superar la depresión. Ella se resiste. A lo largo del camino descubrirán que las piezas de las cuales se compone su vida esconden secretos inesperados.
  9. 9. Por otro lado, el Teatre Condal, bajo dirección artística de Daniel Anglès, sigue apostando por los musicales y por los profesionales de nuestro país que crean nuevas historias y propuestas. Además de seguir programando la comedia musical PEGADOS, -que por cierto ha incorporado a su elenco a Miguel Ángel Sánchez y a Júlia Molins como alternantes de la pareja protagonista en algunas de sus funciones- el Condal presenta un ciclo de espectáculos musicales que se puede disfrutar en las próximas semanas. Comenzó el lunes 10 de mayo con 'Historias Jamás Cantadas', un concierto en el que Roger Berruezo interpretó material inédito compuesto por autores autóctonos. Entre ellos Gerard Alonso y Marc Gómez, Víctor Arbelo, Dani Campos o Alícia Serrat. El 22 de mayo se presenta UNA LLUM TÍMIDA, un nuevo musical de la compañía La Cicatriz protagonizado por Àfrica Alonso Bada y Juñia Jové, con dramaturgia de Àfrica Alonso Bada y composición musical de Andrea Puig Doria (también directora musical) y Àfrica Alonso Bada. UNA LLUM TÍMIDA explica la historia de Isabel, una joven profesora de historia de una escuela de Barcelona durante los años del franquismo en España que está profundamente enamorada de Carmen, la profesora de literatura. Sin querer, pero sin poder evitarlo, nace una historia de amor entre ellas que parecerá haberse acabado cuando la familia de Carmen, de pensamiento fuertemente conservador, la ogligue a internarse en un hospital de enfermos psíquicos para curarse de este amor que no puede ser y no está bien visto. Esperemos que la vida de UNA LLUM TÍMIDA comience una larga andadura a partir de esta presentación.
  10. 10. Del 1 al 6 de junio el laureado actor catalán Joan Vázquez llega al Teatre Condal con OCAÑA, REINA DE LAS RAMBLAS, Premio de la Crítica al Mejor Musical en 2019. Escrito por Marc Rosich y con dirección musical de Marc Sambola, el espectáculo rinde homenaje al controvertido personaje de José Pérez Ocaña, icono gay de la Barcelona de la transición y precursor de toda una manera de vivir y entender el mundo. Así, las palabras en primera persona del carismático pintor se combinan con la interpretación virtuosa de clásicos de la copla como "Tatuaje", "Ojos Verdes" o "Y sin embargo te quiero". Joan Vázquez se transforma ante los ojos del espectador y se pone en la piel del artista y, bajo su máscara, repasa los capítulos más importantes de su alocada vida y también de su trágica muerte. Finalmente, el 7 de junio llega el turno de EROS, la presentación del segundo álbum de estudio de Nuria Llausí. Este proyecto nace como respuesta a su álbum debut 'Ànteros, cançons d'un final', publicado en 2018. EROS es la otra cara de Ànteros. Es un dico de 12 canciones, 12 historias de amor de todo tipo, formas y edades. Interpretado por Eloi Gómez y Nuria Llausí, este concierto dramatizado presentará un viaje desde la efervescencia del primer amor, hasta la ternura de aquellos que se han acompañado a lo largo de toda una vida. Grandes propuestas para el público que demuestran la pasión de nuestro país por el teatro musical y el gran talento autóctono que tenemos. ¡Apoyémoslas como se merecen!
  11. 11. S I L V I A M A R S Ó E S T R E N A " L É M P E R A D R I U D E L P A R A L . L E L " E N E L T E A T R E N A C I O N A L D E C A T A L U N Y A
  12. 12. A E l p r e s t i g i o , e n u n m u n d o c o m o e l d e l a i n te r p r e ta c ió n , h a y q u e g a n á r s e l o . P e r o S il v ia M a r s ó y a s e l o g a n o h a c e m u c h o s a ñ o s . Y n o s o l o c u e n ta c o n u n g r a n p r e s t i g i o , c u e n ta ta m b ié n c o n e l c a r i ñ o d e m u c h o s c o m p a ñ e r o s y c o m p a ñ e r a s q u e v e n e n e l l a e l p e r f e c t o e j e m p l o d e l a a c t r iz c u r r a n t a . Y d e m u je r e m p r e s a r ia p u e s t a m b i é n e s , a v e c e s , p r o d u c - t o r a d e e s p e c tá c u l o s . Y o l a a d m i r o e n o r m e m e n t e y l e t e n g o u n c a r iñ o m u y e s p e c ia l p u e s c o n m ig o s ie m p r e s e h a p o r t a d o d e 10 . P e r o e s ta v e z . . . l o d e e s t a v e z e s u n l u jo . S i v e is e l v i d e o , v e r é i s q u e h ic im o s l a e n t r e - v i s t a p o r Z o o m ... ¡ ¡ c o n e l l a e n s u c a m e r i n o e n e l T e a tr e N a c io n a l d e C a t a l u n y a , a p o c o s m in u t o s d e c a l e n t a r v o z c o n s u s c o m p a ñ e r o s ! ! C o n u s t e d e s , l a g r a n S il v ia M a r s ó . S I L V I A M A R S Ó D O B L E J : H o l a S i l v i a . B u e n o , q u e l u j o c o n t a r c o n t i g o e n t u p r o p i o c a m e r i n o . A c a b á i s d e e s t r e n a r , h a c e u n o s d í a s , L ´ e m p e r a d r i u d e l P a r a l . l e l e n e l T e a t r e N a c i o n a l d e C a t a l u n y a . Ú l t i m o m o n t a j e d e X a v i e r A l b e r t i p a r a T N C . E m o c i o n a d a , s u p o n g o . S I L V I A M A R S Ó : S Í . P a r a m i e s u n h o n o r q u e h a y a c o n ta d o c o n m ig o p o r q u e e s u n g r a n d ir e c t o r . A d e m á s d e u n a g r a n p e r s o n a y u n i n t e l e c t u a l c o m o l a c o p a d e u n p i n o . Y c o n e s te m a r a v il l o s o r e p a r t o q u e m e a c o m p a ñ a . S o n t o d o s t a n b u e n o s q u e e s m a r a v i- l l o s o p o d e r e s ta r e n e s te r e p a r t o . L u e g o t a m b ié n p o r q u e e s u n e s p e c t á c u l o q u e h a b l a d e h is t o r ia . E s t á e s c r i t o p o r L l u ïs a C u n il l é q u e e s u n o d e l o s r e fe r e n te s m á x im o s q u e h a y e n d r a m a tu r g ia e n C a t a - l u ñ a y e n E s p a ñ a . Y p o r q u e h a b l a
  13. 13. d e l a h i s t o r i a d e l P a r a l e l o , q u e f u e l a c a l l e q u e a fin a l e s d e l o s a ñ o s 2 0 , p r i n c i p i o s d e l o s 3 0 , e r a l a c a l l e d e l m u n d o d o n d e h a b ía m á s e s p e c t á c u l o s d e t e a t r o p o r m e tr o c u a d r a d o . M á s q u e e n B r o a d w a y , in c l u s o . S e d ie r o n u n a s c i r c u n s t a n c i a s m u y e s p e c ia l e s p a r a q u e f u e r a a s í . Y s e m a n tu v o h a s t a q u e l l e g ó l a G u e r r a C i v il . O b v ia m e n t e a h í s e d e s - t r u y ó t o d o . Y s e a c a b o e l P a r a l e l o y s e a c a b o l a c u l tu r a e n n u e s t r o p a is . D e s - p u é s , p o q u i t o a p o c o , fu e r e m o n t a n d o c o n a l g u n o s te a tr o s . P e r o y a n o e s l o q u e e r a . Y r e c u p e r a r e s ta h is to r ia d e l P a r a l e - l o d e B a r c e l o n a e s m u y in t e r e s a n t e . P o r q u e a p a r e c e n to d o s l o s p e r s o n a je s e m b l e m á t i c o s d e e s e m o m e n t o t a n c r u c i a l , e s t a n d o a p u n to d e l l e g a r l a I I R e p u b l i c a . D . J . : X a v i e r A l b e r t i d i jo q u e e s t a o b r a s e r í a u n d o b l e h o m e n a je a l P a r a l . l e l y a M a r í a A r a u jo , c o n u n a e x p o s i c i ó n a M a r í a e n e l f o y e r d e l t e a t r o , ¿ v e r d a d ? S . M . : S í . M a r í a A r a u jo fu e u n a d e l a s g r a n d e s d i s e ñ a d o r a s d e n u e s t r o p a is . C o n A l b e r t i h iz o m á s d e 3 0 m o n t a je s . Y o t r a b a j é c o n e l l a e n E l g r a n m e r c a d o d e l m u n d o d e C a l d e r ó n . Y e n e s te f a t id ic o 2 0 2 0 n o s d e jo p o r C O V I D . Y e s u n h o m e n a j e , p o r q u e to d o e l v e s t u a r io q u e "Para mi es un honor que Xavier Alberti haya contado conmigo porque es un gran director. Además de una gran persona y un intelectual como la copa de un pino"
  14. 14. u t i l i z a m o s e s to d o s u y o d e m o n t a j e s p a s a d o s . E s c o m o u n a r e c o p i l a c i ó n d e s u s o b r a s . D . J . : S o i s u n a c o m p a ñ í a g r a n d e ( 1 4 p e r s o n a s ) p e r o s o l o P e r e A r q u i l l u é y t ú , q u e s o i s l o s p r o t a g o n i s t a s , h a c é i s u n s o l o p e r s o n a j e y a q u e l o s d e m á s s e d e s d o b l a n e n v a r i o s . H a b l a n o s d e t u p e r s o n a je y d e l d e P e r e . S . M . : P e r e r e p r e s e n ta a F o c A l s i- n a u n p e r i o d is ta q u e e n e l d ía e n q u e m u e r e e n e l P a r a l e l o l a g r a n v e d e t t e P a l m ir a P ic a r t ti e n e q u e h a c e r l a c r o n o l ó g ic a . U n e p it a f io . E n t o n c e s p a r a in s p ir a r s e s e v a a l b a r L a T r a n q u il id a d q u e e s u n b a r d e m i p r o p ie d a d . S e s u p o n e q u e e l b a r e s d e m i h e r m a n o q u e h a t e n i d o q u e s a l ir " a u n a b o d a " ( e s o e s l o q u e d ic e m i p e r s o n a je a u n q u e s e s u p o n e q u e e s tá e n l a c a r c e l p o r a n a r q u is ta ) . Y e l p e r - s o n a j e d e P e r e e m p ie z a a e v o c a r a l o s f a m o s o s d e l P a r a l e l o d e l o s a ñ o s 2 0 , q u e v a n a p a r e c i e n d o e n e s c e n a . É l v a a l v e l a to r io d e P a l m i r a y y o l e a c o m p a ñ o e n e s e v i a j e . E s t o d o s im b ó l ic o . U n b l o - q u e d e v e c i n o s ... ( ...) M i p e r s o n a - j e e s e l d e u n a m u je r q u e s e h a q u e d a d o s i n tr a b a jo y a q u e e r a p i a n i s t a a n t e s d e l a l l e g a d a d e l c i n e s o n o r o y a c o m p a ñ a b a l a s p e l í c u l a s m u d a s . ( ...) D . J . : E s t a o b r a e s t í p i c a C u n i l l é , c o n m á s p e n u r i a s y m i s e r i a s q u e b r i l l o s y l e n t e j u e - l a s , ¿ v e r d a d ? S . M . : S í . S e p a s ó d o s a ñ o s r e c o p i l a n d o in fo r m a c ió n h is t o r i- c a d e t o d o l o q u e s e fr a g u a b a e n l a B a r c e l o n a d e l P a r a l e l o d e l P o b l e S e c d e a q u e l l o s a ñ o s . ( . . . )
  15. 15. D . J . : L a e s c e n o g r a f í a e s d e L l u c C a s t e l l s y a l g u i e n l a d e f i n i ó c o m o " u n b l o q u e d e v i v i e n d a s a m i t a d d e c a m i n o e n t r e H i s - t o r i a d e u n a e s c a l e r a y 1 3 R u e d e l P e r c e b e " . Y q u i e n e s l a h a n v i s t o d i c e n q u e p a r a l o s a c t o r e s e s a g o t a d o r a c o n 5 p i s o s , ¿ n o ? S . M . : S í , b u e n o , s o n c in c o p is o s p e r o n o s o t r o s s o l o l l e g a m o s a l t e r c e r o . E s q u e , a v e r , c o m o p u e d e s p l a s m a r l a h is t o r ia d e 4 0 p e r s o n a j e s q u e a p a r e c e n ( . . . ) E s u n a j o y a d e e s c e n o g r a fía . A d e m á s t ie n e u n a i l u m i n a c i ó n d e I g n a s i C a m p r o d o n q u e e s i m p r e s i o n a n te . P o r q u e c a d a e s c e n a s u c e d e e n u n tr a m o d e l a e s c a l e r a . T a m b i é n p a r e c e u n p o c o W e s t S id e S t o r y . L a s c l a s e s p o p u l a r e s s ie m p r e h a n v iv id o e n e d i f i c i o s m u y h a b ita d o s , c o n m u c h o s v e c i n o s . Y d e e s o s e t r a t a b a . . . q u e h u b i e r a n p u e r ta s y m á s p u e r t a s . D . J . : T ú t a m b i é n t i e n e s u n a f a c e t a d e e m p r e s a r i a y t u v i s t e m u c h o é x i t o c o n " 2 4 h o r a s e n l a v i d a d e u n a m u j e r " . ¿ P a r a l o s e m p r e s a r i o s p r i v a d o s e s i m p o s i b l e a f r o n t a r m o n t a j e s c o n m á s d e c u a t r o p e r s o n a s e n l a c o m p a ñ í a ? S . M . : T a l y c o m o e s tá a h o r a e l a f o r o , q u e e s t á e n e l 5 0 % a q u í e n C a t a l u ñ a y e n t o r n o a l 7 0 % e n M a d r id e s in v ia b l e p r o d u c i r a l g o n u e v o . P o r e s o s e e s t á n r e p o n i e n d o ta n ta s o b r a s e n l o s t e a t r o s . O s e e s t á n h a c ie n d o m o n ó l o g o s u o b r a s d e d o s p e r s o n a je s . Y o e s tu v e e n e l T e a t r o G a l i l e o d e M a d r id c o n " 2 4 h o r a s . . . " t o d o e l m e s d e d i c i e m b r e y p a r t e d e l m e s d e e n e r o h a s t a q u e n o s s a c o F il o m e n a d e l t e a t r o . É r a m o s tr e s a c to r e s y t r e s m ú s i- c o s . Y a l f i n a l s a l im o s b ie n . J u s t o s . C o n u n a c o m p a ñ í a g r a n d e p u e d e s p e r d e r h a s - t a l a c a m i s a . ( ...) E s t a e n t r e v i s t a t a n i n t e r e s a n t e c o n S i l v i a M a r s ó h a s i d o e x t r a c t a d a p o r u n a c u e s t i ó n d e e s p a c i o , p e r o t i e n e s o p o r - t u n i d a d d e v e r l a c o m p l e t a . C o m p r u é b a - l o c l i c a n d o s u f o t o e n e l c o s t a d o d e r e c h o .
  16. 16. Satur (Karra Elejalde) y Tina (Toni Acosta) son un matrimonio en el que ella aporta el dinero y él se ocupa de la casa y el niño. El problema es que el niño, Manu (Quim Ávila), tiene ya 28 años y es un mediocre youtuber. Satur convertirá a su hijo en “El ranger del amor”, un exitoso youtuber enmascarado defensor del amor romántico que se enamora perdidamente de Amanda (María Pedraza). Lo que Manu no sabe es que Amanda es poliamorosa y tiene relaciones con Marta (Cristina Gallego) y Esteban (Luis Bermejo), una acomodada pareja de médicos con dos hijos, y también con Claudia (Lola Rodríguez), una chica trans que trabaja en el mundo de la moda, y con Alex (Eduardo Rosa), monitor de paracaidismo y modelo cachas. Enorme reparto encabezado por ese pedazo de actor que es mi ado-rado Karra Elejalde y en el que también participa una actriz que me gusta mucho: Mery Cabezuelo. Trailer clicando en el poster.
  17. 17. Emma Stone protagoniza la película de Disney "Cruella", que explora los rebeldes comienzos de una de las villanas más conocidas del cine y famosa por su elegancia: Cruella de Vil. Ambientada en el Londres de los años 70, en plena revolución del punk rock, la película muestra a una joven estafadora llamada Estella, así como la serie de acontecimientos que la llevan a asumir su lado malvado y a convertirse en la estridente y vengativa Cruella. Película protagonizada por las dos grandes Emmas (Stone y Thompson) se va a estrenar simultaneamente en cines y en el canal de televisión de Disney. Trailer clicando en el poster.
  18. 18. El escritor Antonio Prieto decide pasar el verano en un pueblo de la serranía malagueña, donde espera encontrar tranquilidad e inspiración para su siguiente novela. Allí conoce a Berta, una mujer por la que siente una atracción instantánea, así como a algunos personajes peculiares sobre los que empieza a escribir e investigar. Antonio comienza a descubrir que los locales guardan numerosos secretos y una perturbadora leyenda oculta. Lo que vivirá en esos días le hará ir dándose cuenta que, a veces, la realidad supera con creces a los mitos. Otro enorme reparto comandado por Javier Rey en el papel del escritor y Paz Vega en el papel de la mujer intrigante. Les acompañan, entre otros, Pedro Casablanc y Elvira Minguez. Trailer clicando en el poster.
  19. 19. Comedia con dosis de drama inspirada en las batallas radiofónicas del periodismo deportivo de los años ochenta y noventa de la que se estrenarán dos episodios cada semana. Una serie sobre la lucha de egos, el poder, la ambición y la radio que nos sitúa en una época en la que el periodismo radiofónico se hacía de una forma muy diferente a la actual. A través de la rivalidad de Paco 'El Cóndor' (Javier Gutiérrez) y Jota Montes (Miki Esparbé), dos periodistas capaces de todo por reinar en las ondas de la noche, la serie se desarrolla en un momento de cambio de nuestro país, que por fin entraba en la modernidad. Trailer clicando en el poster. REYES DE LA NOCHE
  20. 20. Adriana Ugarte protagoniza este thriller sobre la doctrina Parot dirigido por Gustavo Ron y Rafael Montesinos, con 10 episodios de 45 minutos. La trama está ambientada en España en el año 2013. Tras la anulación de la doctrina judicial Parot, cuando decenas de presos fueron puestos en libertad. Pocos días después, los excarcelados empiezan a aparecer asesinados de la misma forma en que lo fueron sus víctimas. Isabel Mora (Adriana Ugarte) es una policía íntegra y perseverante que tendrá que asumir la investigación de los asesinatos mientras se enfrenta al intento de venganza por parte de uno de los excarcelados. Trailer clicando en el poster. PAROT
  21. 21. Julianne Moore y Clive Owen protagonizan esta serie que adapta una novela de Stephen King, quien también se ha encargado de los guiones de la adaptación televisiva. La historia se centra en Lisey Debusher Landon, quien ha perdido a su marido Scott después de veinticinco años de matrimonio y de una intimidad profunda. Scott había sido un escritor muy premiado y de gran éxito y también un hombre muy complicado. Al principio de su relación, Lisey tuvo que aprender mucho de él sobre libros y más adelante supo que había un lugar donde Scott se refugiaba, un lugar que cerraba sus heridas y le aterrorizaba a la vez, que le inspiraba todas las ideas que necesitaba para vivir pero que también podría devorarle. Ahora Lisey debe enfrentarse con los demonios de Scott, viajar a Boo'ya Moon, ordenar los papeles de su marido en un viaje casi mortal hacia la oscuridad que él habitó. Trailer clicando en el poster. LA HISTORIA DE LISEY
  22. 22. C E L I A M U Ñ O Z T R I U N F O A R R O L L A D O R E N G O T T A L E N T E S P A Ñ A 2 0 2 1
  23. 23. A P a r e c e r a r o h a b l a r d e G o t T a l e n t E s p a ñ a y n o h a c e r l o p a r a a l g o r e f e r i d o s o b r e to d o a R is t o M e j i d e , E d u r n e o S a n ti M il l á n . P e r o e s t e a ñ o , l a g a n a d o r a , C e l ia M u ñ o z , e s t á e n b o c a d e t o d o e l m u n d o . Y n u n c a m e jo r d ic h o . P o r q u e h a g a n a d o c o n u n o s n ú m e r o s d e s l u m b r a n te s d e v e n t r i l o q u i a . C o n y s in m u ñ e c o . C a n t a n d o o p e r a ... h a s ta b e b ie n d o . Y c o i n c i d e n c ia s d e l a v id a , u n a b u e n a a m i g a , l a a c tr iz E s t h e r I z q u i e r d o ( a q u ie n a g r a d e z c o e n o r m e m e n te s u s g e s tio n e s e n f a v o r d e e s ta e n tr e v is t a ) , n o s p r e s e n t ó . H a b l a m o s , n o s c a ím o s b i e n , y d e c id im o s h a c e r e s t a e n t r e v i s t a e n e x c l u s iv a e n p l e n o c o l a p s o d e f a m a . C e l i a M u ñ o z , c a n ta n te s o p r a n o , a c t r i z y a h o r a , r e in v e n tá n d o s e c o n l a a y u d a d e s u h e r m a n o m a g o , v e n t r í l o c u a . C E L I A M U Ñ O Z D O B L E J : ¿ Q u é t a l , C e l i a , s o b r e - v i v e s a l a f a m a ? C E L I A M U Ñ O Z : S o b r e v i v o . D e r e p e n t e m u c h o a je tr e o , p e r o e s n o r m a l , e s l o q u e tie n e l a t e l e . D . J . : T ú t e p r e s e n t a s t e a G o t T a l e n t , p e r o y a t e n i a s u n a t r a y e c t o r i a l a r g a c o m o c a n t a n - t e s o p r a n o . C . M . : H i c e e l g r a d o s u p e r io r a q u í e n E s p a ñ a y l u e g o m e fu i a h a c e r e l m a s t e r a F in l a n d ia , a l a S ib e l iu s A c a d e m y d e H e l s in k i. H ic e u n a ñ o d e E r a s m u s y y a h ic e l a s p r u e b a s , m e c o g i e r o n y m e q u e d é a l l í. A n t e s d e m i fo r m a c ió n c o m o c a n t a n t e , ta m b ié n e s t u v e h a c i e n d o t e a tr o c l á s ic o . D e m u y j o v e n c i t a e s t u v e e n u n a c o m p a ñ ía d e t e a t r o c l á s ic o y l u e g o a p a r t ir d e a h í c o m e n c é c o n l a v o z . L u e g o h i c e e l m a s te r e n F in l a n d ia y y a m e q u e d é p o r e l e x t r a n je r o b a s t a n t e t i e m p o h a s ta q u e v o l v í h a c e u n a ñ o y m e d io o d o s a E s p a ñ a .
  24. 24. comprarme libros de ventriloquía para ver cómo se hacen las consonantes labiales, preguntar también a amistades. También escribí al couch de la niña Darci Lynne, para ver si me podía dar alguna clase. Así fue. Pero, básicamente, una vez que vi que la broma con el vinito parecía que se podía probar, empecé a investigar. Lo de Joselito vino porque yo siempre de broma imitada Joselito con la boca abierta y entonces mi hermano me dijo “¿y no puedes hacer lo de Joselito?” y me digo pues voy a probar. Y ya a partir de ahí necesito un Joselito y necesito que sea antiguo. Porque Joselito tiene ese toque así antiguo. D.J.: Justo te iba a preguntar... ¿quién diseñó Joselito, porque no creo que lo hieras también tú? C.M.: No, Joselito se llamaba Daisy, era una chica. El caso es que yo vi en un foro de ventrílocuos, porque en Inglaterra hay todavía mucha afición. En Inglaterra y en Estados Unidos es donde más hay. Y es verdad que hoy en día se llevan más las que son soft papers, de estas como los muppets, que son más blandas. Pero yo quería que Joselito fuera antiguo. No me pegaba ninguna. Entonces vi una que vendían, que era una chica. Joselito era una chica con peluca de chica, la tengo todavía. Pero yo le vi la cara: Y me pareció D.J.: La cuestión Celia es que tú ganas Got Talent y en la final, en medio de todas las explicaciones que das, cuentas que te decidiste por la ventriloquía hace menos de un año una noche de vinos. C.M.: Sí, básicamente estábamos tomando unos vinitos y estábamos mirando YouTube y pinché de casualidad, un vídeo de la niña Darci Lynne. Y empezamos a hablar: "fíjate qué cosa". Decir que mi hermano es mago, algo de relación tiene. Empecé a probar de broma. “Pero si te sale” y empecé a pensar, pero si esto lo hago igual, lo hago muy bien. Entones probé, estuve ensayando, cantando siempre. Lo primero que probé en la ventriloquia fue cantando, luego comencé a practicar a hablar. D.J.: ¿Cómo fueron los pasos a seguir? ¿Tuviste un maestro? C.M.: Los pasos a seguir fueron primero ver que es posible, que yo pueda hacerlo. Después, empecé a informarme, ver videos, incluso vi que en España tuvimos a dos de los mejores del mundo. Fue hace mucho. En la época del vodevil a Paco Sanz, y luego tuvimos al señor Wenceslao, que tiene una calle Nueva York y los americanos todavía le adoran y aquí ni nos los han contado. Pero bueno el caso es que entonces empecé a mirar videos y a "Me gustaría cruzar el charco y llegar a Estados Unidos y a Sudamerica"
  25. 25. simpático, con una peluca morena, con un traje cordobés. Lo compré y me lo mandaron. Lo transformé. La figura de Joselito fue hecha por un americano de los años cincuenta o por ahí. D.J.: Has demostrado muchas diferentes versiones: unas veces con muñeco, otras veces sin muñeco, bebiendo, improvi- sando diferentes cosas… ¿La esencia de los números quién la diseña, la diseñas tú sola? C.M..: No, no. Siempre tenido la ayuda de mi hermano, que es el que me dio la idea del espíritu. Mi hermano es Miguel Muñoz, que ahora mismo tiene el título de mejor mago en el Festival Internacional de Magia, que es el campeonato más importante. A él le han dado el Gran Premio Mundial. Tengo mucha suerte porque tengo a alguien muy cercano que me ha ayudado mucho. Me ha ayudado a montar los números.
  26. 26. Luego también mi marido, que es un gran maestro de canto, que me ayuda a limpiar todo, No solo que no se note la boca, sino que esté limpio. Todo es como una coreografía. He tenido ayuda, pero el que ha dirigido los números ha sido mi hermano. D.J.: Por eso pudiste tener algunos juegos de magia en el Espíritu. C.M.: Sí, sí. De hecho, ese número, ahí me dieron un tiempo de minutos, pero luego cuando lo vaya a hacer yo (ya me han contratado en algún festival de magia), tiene algún efectito más de ventriloquia y de magia: fumando, allí no me dejaron en la tele fumar mientras cantaba. Y luego lo del libro, la página que pasaba y todo eso, claro, es gracias a mi hermano. D.J.: ¿Qué te resulta más cómodo hacer ventriloquia con muñeco o sin muñeco? C.M.: Es peculiar cuando lo haces sin muñeco. Y la idea de la diva de la ópera, María Malibrán, que era de descendencia española, es porque en España tenemos unos buenos genes. No sé qué decirte. Con el muñeco tienes la facilidad de que distrae un poco, y no están mirando tu cara y tu boca, entonces estas un poquito más libre. A la hora cuando el muñeco se pone a cantar, la atención y el foco se va. Pero me gusta mucho hacerlo también sin muñeco. Porque entonces estoy actuando y a mí me gusta actuar. La verdad es que, con Joselito, porque con Joselito ya es un cariño especial, es como muy encantador. Pero sí quisiera con otro muñeco. Me está costando decidir, por- que me gusta bastante lo de sin muñeco. D.J.: Comentabas hace un momento que en España hemos tenido dos referentes: Sanz y Wenceslao, que eran más desconocidos de la gente. Pero, sin embargo, la ventriloquia en España tuvo dos referentes televisivos muy claros que eran Mari Carmen y sus muñecos, (fundamentalmente Doña Rogelia, pero también Nicol, Daisy y Rodolfo) y José Luis Moreno (que tenía básicamente a Rockefeller pero también a Monchito y Macario). C.M.: Sí, sí... D.J.: Si los tomamos a ellos como referencia. ¿Tienes planeado ampliar tú catálogo de muñecos, salir de la zona de confort que tienes con Joselito, y tratar de investigar algún personaje más? C.M.: Sí puedo no seguiría patrón de José Luis Moreno o Mari Carmen y sus muñe- cos porque no es mi estilo. Mi estilo es
  27. 27. m á s t e a t r a l . T r a to d e b u s c a r o t r o t ip o d e n ú m e r o s q u e n o s e a c o m e d ia s im p l e . N o s i m p l e . . . q u e e s ta b a m u y b ie n h e c h a y e r a m u y g r a c i o s o . D e h e c h o , J o s é L u is M o r e n o e r a s o b r i n o d e l s e ñ o r W e n c e s . . . P e r o a m í m e g u s t a r í a l l e v a r l o m á s a l o t e a t r a l . P o r s u p u e s t o , p u e d e h a b e r m á s p e r s o n a je s . P e r o n o u n m o n ó l o g o , h a b l o y c u e n t o u n c h i s t e . E s e n o e s m i e s til o . H a y g e n t e q u e l o h a c e m u y b ie n y a . E s o s s o n l o s r e f e r e n - t e s d e l o s n o v e n ta . P e r o u n a v e z q u e t e p o n e s a i n v e s tig a r ... H e e s t a d o m ir a n d o a m e r i c a n o s c o m o P a u l W in c h e l l , e l in g l é s R a y A l l e n . . . A m í m e g u s ta m á s e s e t ip o d e v e n t r i l o q u í a . I n c l u s o e l s e ñ o r W e n c e s e r a m u y c r e a t i v o . e r a n r u tin a s m u y c r e a t iv a s . M i e n t r a s h a c ía o tr a c o s a , e s t a b a e l m u ñ e - c o h a b l a n d o d e s d e u n a c a ja . C r e o q u e s e p u e d e l l e v a r m á s a l l á . P o r l o m e n o s s a c a r m á s d e l o q u e y o p u e d o o f r e c e r . N o s o y u n a m o n o l o g u is ta o u n a c ó m ic a . S o y a c t r iz y c a n t a n t e y p r e fie r o l l e v a r l o a m i t e r r e n o . D . J . : L a g r a n d i f e r e n c i a e n t r e l o q u e t ú h a c e s y l o q u e h a n h e c h o t u s p r e c u r s o - r e s e s q u e n i n g u n o d e e l l o s h a h e c h o v e n t r i l o q u í a c a n t a n d o , n i b e b i e n d o . C . M . : L o d e c a n t a n d o fu e u n a d e l a s c o s a s q u e m e l l e v ó a h a c e r l o . P o r q u e r e a l m e n t e e n e l m u n d o e n te r o , v e o q u e h a y d o s p e r s o n a s b u e n a s , p e r o c r e o q u e h a y m e r c a d o . P u e d e h a b e r c o m p e t e n c ia e n t o d o y t i e n e q u e h a b e r u n m e r c a d o , p e r o e n c i m a q u e c a n te n ó p e r a … l o d e b e b ie n d o , n o e s q u e n o s e h a y a h e c h o , p e r o e s t e a r t e v i e n e d e l m o m e n to d e l v o d e v il , q u e h a b ía u n o s a r t i s t a s c o n u n g r a n n iv e l a f in a l e s d e l X I X . T o d o e s to y a s e h a c ía . Q u iz á c a n t a n d o ó p e r a , n o s é s i l o h a h e c h o m u c h a g e n t e . Y o n o l o h a b ía v is t o e n l a t e l e , p e r o i n v e s tig a n d o y l e y e n d o t o d o e s p o s i b l e , c l a r o . H a y q u e p r a c t ic a r l o , p e r o h a y u n a f o r m a d e h a c e r l o , c o m o e l f u m a r . E s t a e n t r e v i s t a t a n i n t e r e s a n t e c o n C e l i a M u ñ o z c o n t i n u ó . Y t i e n e s o p o r t u - n i d a d d e v e r l a c o m p l e t a . C o m p r u é b a l o c l i c a n d o s u f o t o e n e l c o s t a d o d e r e c h o .
  28. 28. Zenetianos es un disco de duetos de Zenet con la colaboración de artistas a los que admira. Repasa algunas de las cancio- nes más emblemáticas de su carrera: las desnuda y las interpreta junto al invitado acompañados únicamente por la guitarra de José Taboada y algún otro instrumento solista como el violín de Raúl Márquez o la trompeta de Machado. Ahí están El Kanka, DePedro, Rozalén, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Javier Ruibal, Vanesa Martín, Coque Malla, Miguel Poveda, Xoel López, Julia de Castro y Víctor Herrero, Virginia Maestro, Pasión Vega, Marilia Monzón y Marwán. Con Me gustas con El Kanka como primer anticipo. ZENETIANOS ZENET
  29. 29. bpm es un álbum de estudio de Salvador Sobral. Su primer trabajo en el que todas las canciones han sido compuestas por él, junto a un buen amigo suyo y compañero musical, Leo Aldrey. Acompañan el pianista nacido en Santia- go de Compostela Abe Rábade, el con- trabajista André Rosinha, el baterista Bru- no Pedroso y el guitarrista André Santos. En palabras de Salvador: "bpm es una reflexión sobre la música y la vida, llegué a la conclusión de que el elemento más fuerte que los une es bpm (latidos por minuto). Es lo que nos da vida, el latido del corazón, y es lo que le da pulso a la música, lo que la hace vivir". Como adelanto Sangue do meu sangue. BPM SALVADOR SOBRAL
  30. 30. Ana Belén 70 recorre la carrera musical de la artista como celebración de su 70 cumpleaños. La cantante y actriz nació en Madrid el 27 de mayo de 1951. 70 se edita en formato digipack con 4 cedés con éxitos, colaboraciones, duetos, rarezas y directos. Incluye un libreto de más de 90 páginas con material fotográfico, las letras de las canciones y textos conmemorativos de personalidades -del mundo del cine, la cultura y la música- como Fernando Trueba, Fernando Colomo, El Gran Wyoming, Vanesa Martín, Joan Manuel Serrat o Joaquín Sabina, entre otros muchos. 70 ANA BELÉN
  31. 31. Existencialismo pop es un epé de 5 pistas de Fangoria. De EP (extended play), decidieron que la E sería para Existencialismo y la P para Pop. Con Momentismo absoluto como tema principal y anticipo, con producción de Guille Milkway. Satanismo, arte abstracto y rock'n roll es su declaración de princi- pios, e incluyen junto al rock'n roll, el techno-pop y el acid-house; la mezcla de estos tres estilos conformarían la esencia de Fangoria. Y Fantasmagoria es concep- tualmente, en palabras de Alaska y Nacho Canut, el arte al que se dedicarían si hubieran nacido a finales del siglo XIX. Se publica en tres formatos: digital, digipack y vinilo blanco + CD. La portada fue diseñada por el artista argentino Juan Gatti. EXISTENCIALISMO POP FANGORIA
  32. 32. C A R L O S RIVERA MANAGEMENT
  33. 33. La Boleca llega a Spotify Entrevista desde Ecuador Entrevista en Radio Axer
  34. 34. Entrevista "La Caixa Tonta" Entrevista con Joan Bosch
  35. 35. TOMARA PARTE EN LA PASARELA DE MODA EFE FICHA POR LA AGENCIA DE ANNA UTRECHT Novedades
  36. 36. MARIPOSAS LIBRES RJ. SIMÓN Marta se levanta un día y se siente extraña, está vacía y dolida pero en esta ocasión tiene claro por primera vez hacia dónde derivar su vida. Escribe un whatsapp a su marido diciéndole que no volverá esa noche. Por primera vez vive el punto de inflexión más importante que le obligará a retomar todo lo que hasta ese momento había renunciado y le catapultará a experiencias viejas olvidadas y nuevas deseadas, peligrosas, reales; hípica, trenes, gente, música, la noche, el baile, el arte, el lujo, la gastronomía, el amor y el sexo que finalmente descubrirá que no eran lo mismo. Encontrará a alguien luminoso que será el catalizador de su cambio; de pupa a mariposa sin solución de continuidad. Será feliz al final. Sin embargo nada es indefinido, todo tiene un fin y lo importante no es el tiempo sino que lo vital es la experiencia y el camino... RJ. Simón nació en el Mediterráneo al inicio de los sesenta. Compartió con su hermano a una extraña familia formada por un padre guapo y una madre enamorada e inestable sin final feliz, ni siquiera comieron perdices. Les hicieron sufrir mucho pero no todo fue malo, les transmitieron el hábito enfermizo por la literatura, el arte, el teatro, la música y la poesía. Inculcaron en su prole buenas costumbres, “se puede y se debe leer de todo”. RJ estudió en un colegio de curas al uso, los Maristas de Alicante con los defectos y virtudes de los religiosos de la época y algún problema más que no viene al caso. Fundó un grupo de teatro, actuó, escribió y dirigió. Le preguntó a su padre si podía estudiar arte dramático y este le replicó si para hacerlo tenía que usar mallas, al contestar afirmativamente le sentenció diciendo que solo se conocen dos profesiones que utili- cen mallas; la tauromaquia y el mariconis- mo y que él supiera no era torero. Así que tuvo que elegir otra profesión. Se hizo médico porque era lo más parecido a la dramaturgia y la interpretación, es una profesión en la que se pueden decir frases épicas de película; “el paciente se encuentra en una inestabilidad estable” o esta de “hemos hecho todo lo posible, ahora todo está en manos de Dios”. Salió huyendo de la casa parental con la ayuda de su mejor amiga que terminó siendo su pareja y compañera. De vivir juntos por tanta proximidad, bastante pobreza aderezado con el aburrimiento por no tener televisión ni diversiones se dedicaron a lo único que dos jóvenes púberes hormonados pueden desear y enseguida llegaron dos hijos; un periodista y una actriz que han continuado la tradición familiar y les han llenado de orgullo y satisfacción…
  37. 37. ¿Qué opinaría de la sociedad alguien que nunca ha salido de un edificio? Erik ha pasado sus diecinueve años de vida encerrado, siendo víctima de un experimento que busca la evolución del ser humano. Un buen día, cuando despierta, sabe que ha llegado el momento de pisar el mundo con sus propios pies. Sin embargo, no es la misma persona. De hecho, ya no es un humano corriente. El experimento ha llegado a su fin y Erik tiene ahora ADN animal en su cuerpo. Es hora de que salga fuera y cumpla su sueño. Pero, ¿será la sociedad tal y como él espera? Erik conocerá la cruda realidad mientras lucha contra sí mismo por no perder la razón e intentará descifrar los enigmas que envuelven al experimento. Fernando Martínez Sevila, nacido en Alicante el 20 de septiembre del 1994, comenzó su aventura como escritor a los dieciocho años, cuando su pasión se desató con la novela, Renacer, el primero de dos volúmenes que componen la saga Evolución, que es el resultado de su curiosidad por la sociedad. Unos años más tarde, su crecimiento personal le ayuda a terminar el segundo volumen, “Cárcel de libertad”, para cerrar la historia que ha llevado sobre sus hombros mientras compagina su entusiasmo por escribir con su trabajo de ingeniero y sus estudios de Física. Actualmente se encuentra inmerso en un proyecto mayor, una trilogía de fantasía donde da rienda suelta a toda su imaginación y aumenta su habilidad como escritor global. Renacer Fernando Martínez Sevila
  38. 38. No somos los monstruos que los demás creen Aidan Oliveira D. Elder es un escritor de novelas gráficas que acude a una mansión en busca de inspiración para su nueva obra. Sin embargo, lo que encontrará allí será una razón para que las voces de su mente, atraídas por el oscuro pasado que oculta, amenacen con romper la escasa felicidad que logrado conseguir. Su antiguo yo comienza a llamarlo para que vuelva a ser quien fue y ¿acaso un asesino no puede redimirse? Ángel David Suárez Santana nació en Gran Canaria, España, en 1993. Desde muy pequeño se aficionó por la lectura y la escritura, razón por la cuál también se interesó por las artes escénicas y lo llevó a matricularse en el Bachillerato de Artes Escénicas. Además de esto, trabaja como guionista en dos webcómics que se pueden leer en la plataforma de Faneo.es titulados: Next y Pandora. Asimismo, dirige dos podcasts de rol donde narra las aventuras de diferentes jugadores en el canal de youtube de: PifiaxAgilidad. Lo que susurran mis demonios no es su primera novela, pero sí la primera editada. En ella nos sumerge en una historia de fantasía contemporánea que desearas no dejar de leer. Lo que susurran mis demonios Ángel David Suárez Santana
  39. 39. So Blonde Nicolas Puente David Novelles Susana Fraile
  40. 40. Jose A. Quesada Sergio C. Llorens M. Á. Contreras F. Elenes Steven
  41. 41. Enrique R. del Portal Begoña Alvarez Sonia Gascón José Linaje
  42. 42. Rafa Casette Nuria Onetti Sergio Marañón Miguel Maini
  43. 43. Lorena Hidalgo Patricia Barbosa Luis M. López Leo Bromberg Fran Kapilla (Realizador) Merche Heredia
  44. 44. Sara Palomo (Guionista) Enrique Bofill Patricia Morueco George Karja Monti Casquel Juan Exposito
  45. 45. Primero quiero recomendar una novela Todos mienten a la noche de Ángela Cremonte. Es una novela maravillosa sobre todo para mí que además conozco a ese ser sensible y bello que es Ángela. Es una novela autobiográfica sobre su familia. Está escrita desde el corazón por una actriz sensible, conmovedora, que habla sobre lo esencial de la vida: el amor, la perdida, el miedo, la familia, el feminismo, el machismo, la violencia... Es una novela que destaca el importante valor de la mujer. Un relato lleno de sorpresas, inundado de secretos que refuerzan los vínculos que transcurren en tres épocas distintas y en dos continentes. Italia, Argentina y España son los espacios recorridos por Ángela con un relato contundente y muy personal Con su familia directa, Ángela, la autora, atraviesa geografías y tiempo con una arrolladora voz de mujer. Yo estoy impresionado. Realmente a mí me parece maravillosa. La recomiendo. También quiero recomendar una novela pequeña que se titula La uruguaya. Es de Pedro Mairal y es una narración brillante en primera per- sona. Una novela divertida sobre un hombre en crisis conyugal, profesio- nal, económica, emocional... Es una lectura ágil y sorprendente. Nos enfrenta a las promesas que nos hacemos y que no cumplimos. A la diferencia entre lo que somos y lo que nos gustaría ser. Y a los espejismos que perseguimos para disimular nuestra incapacidad para enfrentar los problemas. Es una deliciosa historia sobre la pérdida de rumbo. Espero que les guste. TODOS MIENTEN A LA NOCHE LA URUGUAYA
  46. 46. Bueno y siguiendo con las novelas quiero recomendar Tanta vida. Que es de Alejandro Palomas, editorial Columna, y fue editada en dos mil ocho. Una apasionante historia de amor y desamor. De esperanza y de muerte. Que une a una saga de mujeres. Es el viaje de Mencía y las seis mujeres que la acompañan que son sus hijas y sus nietas. Pocos son los que conocen que existe la isla del aire. Y quizá el que la conoce no vuelve a ser quien fue. Tiene un hermoso navegar por el universo de tres generaciones de mujeres. Realmente deliciosa. Y quiero recomendar el texto de una obra de teatro que se llama Pagar el pato, del dramaturgo Dino Armas, uruguayo, que es una poética y descarnada historia de amor entre marginados y desclasados que intentan aprovechar los engranajes del sistema. Así que realmente es una historia conmovedora de amor entre Roma y Omar, dos desclasados. TANTA VIDA PAGAR EL PATO
  47. 47. Ahora voy a hacer tres recomendaciones de teatro. Por un lado Antoine, El Principito. Con texto y dirección de Ignasi Vidal. Un musical divertido y mágico sobre retazos de la vida de Antoine de Saint-Exupéry y su creación más leída: El Principito. Recomendable porque lo esencial es invisible a los ojos. Tenéis que verla. Luego también quiero recomendar otro espectáculo que se llama Yo soy el que soy. Es un espectáculo teatral bellísimo y de alta sensibilidad sobre la autobiografía de Aaron Lee. Es una historia de supervivencia, de la búsqueda de la libertad, la identidad y la aceptación. Simplemente. Está narrada en primera persona por la actriz Verónica Ronda con Gaby Goldman al piano y Aaron Lee al violín. Dirigida por Zenón Recalde de forma maravillosa y realmente conmovedora. ANTOINE YO SOY EL QUE SOY
  48. 48. Y la tercera obra que quiero recomendar es Juguetes Rotos de Carolina Román que tiene dos personajes encarnados por Nacho Guerreros y Kike Guaza. Habla de la amistad entre Mario, un joven que abandona su pueblo cargado de conflictos, y Dorin, una transexual del mundo del espectáculo. La relación entre estos dos personajes, la relación de Mario con Dorin, hace que Mario se enfrente a sus sueños de ser otro. La muerte de su amiga precipita al joven Mario a convertirse en Marión y luciendo el vestido rojo de su amiga regresa a su pueblo para ser libre por fin. Es bellísima la historia. Está magistralmente actuada por los dos actores y dirigida con una sensibilidad magistral por Carolina Román. Un beso a los amigos. JUGUETES ROTOS
  49. 49. Quiero recomendar tres películas. El hombre que sorprendió a todo el mundo es una película dirigida por Aleksey Chupov y Natalya Merkulova. Es una película rusa del 2018. Egor es un guardabosques en Siberia. Hombre de familia respetado por los vecinos de su pueblo o casi aldea y un día descubre que tiene cáncer y que va a morir muy pronto. Y sin otra opción decide reinventarse. Pero esa misma reinvención lo margina. La película habla de la crueldad de la existencia, de la violencia de la incomprensión y de la valentía de burlar al destino aunque significa aislarse del mundo. Es una película conmovedora y desgarrante, y tiene una fotografía fría y húmeda a la vez que remarca la incomodidad de la historia. Luego hay otra película, una película de Dinamarca, que se estrenó en el 2015 que se llama Una segunda oportunidad. Dirigida por Susanne Bier, habla de dos amigos y detectives de la policía que son muy diferentes, uno casado y feliz y el otro separado y alcohólico, que cambian cuando acuden a resolver una disputa doméstica entre una pareja de yonkis, de adictos, y encuentran a un niño abandonado en un armario. El sentimiento de impotencia frente a la idea de justicia por la que han vivido y la necesidad de encontrar el equilibrio entre el bien y el mar hace que este film se convierta en algo asfixiante y a la vez muy muy conmovedor. Es un film violento que denuncia la vulnerabilidad de nuestra sociedad. EL HOMBRE QUE SORPRENDIÓ A TODO EL MUNDO UNA SEGUNDA OPORTUNIDAD
  50. 50. Y para finalizar quiero recomendar una película, coproducción española y uruguaya, que se estrena ahora el 28 de mayo, y se titula El año de la furia. Es un thriller dramático, con dirección de Rafa Russo y protagonizado por Alberto Ammann, Joaquín Furriel, Daniel Grao... y entre los varios personajes que aparecen en la película también aparezco yo. Así que la quiero recomendar porque es parte mía también. Está ambientada en 1972 y ubicada en el Uruguay que cae hacia la sangrienta dictadura militar. Dos guionistas de un exitoso programa de humor de la televisión intentan mantener y respetar sus principios y puntos de vista pese a las presiones de sus superiores para que rebajen el tono de sátira política. En paralelo, un teniente del ejército se dedica a aplicar torturas a los militantes y se refugia en la relación con una prostituta. La vida de los guionistas y el militar se ven profundamente afectados por el clima y los acontecimientos de la dictadura y luchan por encontrar una salida que les permita seguir respetándose y creyendo en sí mismos. Es una película muy interesante, muy arriesgada, con un elenco (aparte de los tres protagonistas) muy grande y lleno de personalidades y que espero que les guste y los llene. EL AÑO DE LA FURIA
  51. 51. ¡Hola amiguito! Somos las notas musicales, sí, esas bolitas pequeñas que seguramente has visto alguna vez en tu cuaderno musical. Hoy estamos aquí porque queremos que sepas que nos encontramos en plena misión. Debemos emprender un gran viaje al mundo de los instrumentos junto a nuestros amigos violín y viola. Están en serios problemas y nosotras queremos ayudar. Todo comenzó por una preocupación que terminó convirtiéndose en un laberinto sin salidas. ¿Crees que las notas y sus amigos podrán encontrar la respuesta al mal que los acecha? La verdad es que todo se vuelve un misterio y no sabremos nada si no nos adentramos en su historia. ¿Estás preparado? Soy Nadia Ferrán. Nací un 19 de septiembre de 1983 en la tierra donde la guaracha estremece el cuerpo y el café es bautizado por Mamá Iné. Por lo menos, es lo que se canta y se dice en el pueblo sierramorense donde crecí, ubicado en el litoral norte de la isla cubana. Desde temprana edad mostré gran interés por el arte, llevándome a participar en concursos de música y en talleres literarios. En 1993 ingresé en la Escuela de Música, graduándome en Dirección Coral, inclinándome años más tarde por las carreras pedagógicas. De forma paralela, participé en festivales nacionales de música popular como compositora e intérprete. A los 23 años decidí emigrar a Basilea (Suiza), donde completé mis estudios en la carrera de Música y Movimiento. En la actualidad trabajo como profesora de Música en escuelas primarias y, a su vez, como cantante profesional en diferentes orquestas. Recientemente terminé el cuento juvenil El hada perdida, escrito en colaboración con la escritora Arianna González. En el verano del 2019 lancé por primera vez mi primera novela para adultos, Criaturas Encantadas de la Noche, que se convirtió más tarde en una trilogía degustada por gran cantidad de lectores. Con la experiencia lograda, he creado el proyecto La Casita Musical, donde he escrito varios cuentos infantiles, canciones, vídeos, cortometrajes, etcétera; un trabajo creativo que promete y que ha cautivado el corazón de unos cuantos. La clave de Fa Nadia Ferrán

×