Prepared by Jagadish Jena Ph.D. Scholar
 Soil fertility Vs. Soil productivity  Essentiality of plant nutrients  Classification of plant nutrients  Role and de...
 Soil fertility is the potential of the earth or inherent capacity of the soil to supply plant nutrients in quantity, for...
Soil fertility Soil productivity 1. Considered as an index of nutrient availability to plants. Usually used to indicate th...
 D.I. Arnon and P.R. Stout (1939) and revised by Arnon (1945) established 3 criteria of essentiality which are; 1. Life c...
Nutrient Uptake form Year of discovery Essentiality by Conc. in dry plant tissue C CO2 1882 J Sachs 45% H H2O 1882 J Sachs...
 Macronutrients: > 1000µg g-1 dry mater; 10- N, P, K & 20- Ca, Mg, S.  Micronutrients: < 1000µg g-1 dry mater; Fe, Mn, B...
 Nutrient showing deficiency symptoms in older leaves: N, P, K, Mg and Mo.  Nutrients showing deficiency symptoms in you...
Function Deficiency symptom 1. All living matter 1. Suppressed shoot growth 2. Amino acid and proteins 2. Sparse foliage 3...
 Major losses of N are: Crop removal, Denitrification, Volatilization, Leaching and runoff.  Legumes in cropping system,...
Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Nucleic acids 1. Premature fall of leaves and buds 2. Nucleoproteins 2. Formation of antho...
 Major factor contributing soil P availability is soil reaction i.e. pH as in low pH P fix with Al, Fe and Mn; in case of...
Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Permeability 1. Scorching of old leaves 2. Osmotic regulation and hydration 2. Decolourisa...
 Among 4 kinds of soil K i.e. 10 mineral clay, non- exchangeable or fixed K, exchangeable K and soil solution K; mineral ...
Ca deficiency in Potato BER in Tomato Ca deficiency in Citrus fruit Bitter pit of Apple
Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Cell wall structure 1. Death of root, stem and leaf tips 2. Membrane structure and functio...
 Ca deficiency is uncommon but can occur in highly leached acidic soils.  Plants availability to Ca++ determined by tota...
Functions Deficiency symptoms 1. Component of chlorophyll 1. Extensive chlorosis 2. Activator of numbers of photosynthetic...
 Condition in which Mg is likely to be deficient include acidic, sandy, highly leached soil with low CEC; calcareous soil...
S deficiency in wheatS deficiency in mustard
Function Deficiency symptoms 1. All living mater 1. Stunted plants 2. Amino acids i.e. Cystine, cystein and methionine 2. ...
 SO4 2-, like NO3 - can be readily leached from surface soil and this loss is greatest when monovalent ions are predomina...
Fe deficiency in rice Fe deficiency in wheat field  Fe availability depends on pH, OM and land submergence. pH: Usually l...
Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Structural component of porphyrin molecules; cytochromes, hemes, hematin ferrichromes, leg...
 Iron deficiencies are found mainly on high pH soils, although some acid, sandy soils low in organic matter also may be i...
Mn deficiency in Maize Manganese is necessary in photosynthesis, nitrogen metabolism and to form other compounds required ...
Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Chlorophyll synthesis 1. Chlorosis with mottled appearance of leaves 2. Transfer of electr...
B deficiency in Guava A primary function of boron is related to cell wall formation, so boron-deficient plants may be stun...
Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Translocation of sugars 1. Reduction in the growth of stem and root tips- stunted growth 2...
Copper is necessary for carbohydrate and nitrogen metabolism and, inadequate copper results in stunting of plants. Copper ...
Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Oxydase enzyme: tyrosinase, lactase and ascorbic acid oxudase 1. Dieback disease of citrus...
Zn deficiency in Rice Severe Zn deficiency in Maize  Zn content in soil: 10-300 ppm.  Deficiency in sandy soil, low in O...
Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Tryptophan synthesis (Precursor of Auxin) 1. Reduced stem growth 2. Dehydrogenase enzymes:...
Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Component of Nitrate reductase and nitrogenase 1. Interveinal chlorosis of the lower leave...
Molybdenum is involved in enzyme systems relating to nitrogen fixation by bacteria growing symbiotically with legumes. Nit...
Because chloride is a mobile anion in plants, most of its functions relate to salt effects (stomatal opening) and electric...
 Essential elements are needed for completion of plant phenology and they have direct and indirect role in different bioc...
Published on

Essential elements are needed for completion of plant phenology and they have direct and indirect role in different biochemical processes inside plant body. Soil fertility depends only on soil health and soil resilience but productivity is the overall factors including soil fertility that affect economic produce. In India deficiency of nutrients are common due to tropical to sub tropical climate and low organic mater accumulation. N, S among macronutrients and Zn, Fe among micronutrients are the most deficient nutrients in different agro climatic zones limiting crop production. Understanding the soil system, nutrient transformation, their role and deficient system as well as their management is important to feed the soil for its sustainability.

Published in: Science
  Prepared by Jagadish Jena Ph.D. Scholar
  Soil fertility Vs. Soil productivity  Essentiality of plant nutrients  Classification of plant nutrients  Role and deficiency symptoms of plant nutrients  Management of plant nutrients  Conclusion
  Soil fertility is the potential of the earth or inherent capacity of the soil to supply plant nutrients in quantity, forms and proportion required for the growth and development of the crop. Fertility is measured by the amount of chemical elements or compounds required for plant growth.  Productivity of a soil is defined as its capacity to produce plants under specified programme of management. It is measured by the yield of the crop per unit area of the land.  Fertility is one of the factors of soil productivity. All productive soil are fertile but all fertile soil mayn't be productive.
  4. 4. Soil fertility Soil productivity 1. Considered as an index of nutrient availability to plants. Usually used to indicate the ability of the soil for crop yield. 2. One of the factors of crop production (water, solar radiation etc.). Interaction of crop production factors. 3. Usually assessed in the lab. Assessed in the field with reference to a particular climate. 4. Soil potential to produce a crop. Result of different factors influencing soil management. 5. Depends on physical, chemical and biological factors of soil. Depends on soil physical condition and fertility, climate and weather. 6. Function of available nutrients in the soil. Function of soil fertility, soil and crop management and climate. 7. Fertility of certain soils may be same in all the climates. Differs in response to variation in climate and location. 8. Soil fertility = f (nutrient status of soil). Soil productivity = f (soil fertility + management + climate)
  5. 5.  D.I. Arnon and P.R. Stout (1939) and revised by Arnon (1945) established 3 criteria of essentiality which are; 1. Life cycle of plant (either vegetative or reproductive) cannot be completed due to absence of the nutrient element. 2. Role of element is specific and cannot be replaced by any other element. 3. The element is directly involved in the metabolism of plant.  Criteria 1 is universal but 2 & 3 have some limitations. Nicolas(1961) coined the term functional element i.e. any mineral element that functions in the plant metabolism whether or not its action is specific. Ex. Na for sugar beet, Si for rice etc.
  6. 6. Nutrient Uptake form Year of discovery Essentiality by Conc. in dry plant tissue C CO2 1882 J Sachs 45% H H2O 1882 J Sachs 6% O H2O, O2 1804 T De Sassure 45% N NH4 +, NO3 - 1872 G K Rutherford 1-5% P H2PO4 -, HPO4 2- 1903 Posternak 0.1-0.5% K K+ 1890 AFZ Schimper 0.5-0.8% Ca Ca2+ 1856 F Salm-Horstmar 0.2-1.0% Mg Mg2+ 1906 Willstatter 0.1-0.4% S SO4 2-, SO2 1911 Peterson 0.1-0.4% Fe Fe2+, Fe3+ 1860 J Sachs 50-250ppm Mn Mn2+ 1922 Js Mc Hargue 20-200ppm B H3BO3 - 1923 K Warrington 6-60ppm Zn Zn2+ 1926 AL Somner & CB Lipman 25-150ppm Cu Cu2+ 1931 CB Lipman & G Mac Kinney 5-20ppm Mo MoO4 2- 1938 DI Arnon & PR Stout 0.05-0.2ppm Cl Cl- 1954 TC Broyer et al 0.1-1.0% Ni Ni2+ 1987 PH Brown, RM Weich & EE Cary 0.1-1.0ppm
  7. 7.  Macronutrients: > 1000µg g-1 dry mater; 10- N, P, K & 20- Ca, Mg, S.  Micronutrients: < 1000µg g-1 dry mater; Fe, Mn, B, Zn, Cu, Mo, Cl & Ni. Mengel and Kirby (1978) classified plant nutrients based on their biochemical behavior and physiological function into 4 groups; Group 1: C, H, O, N & S. Major constituent of organic material involved in enzymatic processes and oxidation-reduction reactions. Group 2: P & B. Energy transfer and esterification. Group 3: K, Ca, Mg, Mn, Cl & Ni. Osmotic and ionic balance. Specific function in enzyme conformation and catalysis. Group 4: Fe, Cu, Zn & Mo: Structural chelates of metallo-proteins. Enable electron transport by valency change.
  8. 8.  Nutrient showing deficiency symptoms in older leaves: N, P, K, Mg and Mo.  Nutrients showing deficiency symptoms in younger leaves: Fe, Mn, S and Cu.  Deficiency symptoms in both younger and older leaves: Zn  Deficiency symptoms at growing tip: Ca and B. University of Minasota
  9. 9. Function Deficiency symptom 1. All living matter 1. Suppressed shoot growth 2. Amino acid and proteins 2. Sparse foliage 3. Purines and pyrimidines 3. Thin and weak stem with red and brown spots 4. DNA’s and RNA’s 4. Early defoliation 5. NAD+, NADP+,FMN and FAD 5. Chlorosis 6. Chlorophyll, cytochromes 6. Delayed flowering and fruiting 7. Vitamines 7. Dormancy of lateral buds 8. Hormones 8. Wrinkling of cereal grains 9. Coenzymes 9. Inhibition of cell division 10. ATP 10. Symptoms first in older leaves and then in younger leaves 11. Meristems
  10. 10.  Major losses of N are: Crop removal, Denitrification, Volatilization, Leaching and runoff.  Legumes in cropping system, green manuring, more use of organic manures can sustain available N and total N status of soil.  Use amendments to correct soil pH, lower the temperature and avoid water logging to avoid different types of losses.  Use of urease inhibitors like Agrotain or NBPT (n-butyl thiophosphoric triamide), PPD (Phosphoro diamidate) and ATS (Amonium thiosulphate).  Use of slow release N fertilizers (ureaform, CDU, urea super granule, urea pellets, Neem coated urea, sulphur coated urea etc.) and Nitrification inhibitors (N-serve or nitrapyrin and DCD etc.).  Always recommend split application of N fertilizers (Except legumes) and add organic maters having low C:N ratio for easy mineralization.
  11. 11. Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Nucleic acids 1. Premature fall of leaves and buds 2. Nucleoproteins 2. Formation of anthocyanin 3. Phospholipids of membranes 3. Leaves turn dull green 4. Sugar phosphates 4. Brown necrotic patches on leaves 5. AMP, ADP, ATP, GDP and GTP 5. Growth of root and shoot restricted 6. NAD+, NADP+ 6. Sparse branching 7. Delayed flowering 8. Delay in seed germination 9. Purple or red spots on leaves 10. Poorly developed vascular tissues 11. Sickle leaf disease
  12. 12.  Major factor contributing soil P availability is soil reaction i.e. pH as in low pH P fix with Al, Fe and Mn; in case of high pH fix with Ca and Mg reducing availability.  Some management strategies to the problem of P fixation are; submergence of field, grow legumes and deep rooted crops, use of soil amendments like lime and gypsum for neutralizing soil pH of acidic and saline soils respectively.  Use of bio-inoculums like Bacillus sp, Pseudomonas sp, Penicillium sp etc. which solubilizes the fixed P and avail them to plant rhizosphere.  Use of VAM in higher plants.  Water soluble P fertilizers are applied in neutral soils just before sowing for short duration crops and water and citrate insoluble P fertilizers are broadcast applied in acidic soil, months before sowing in long duration crops.
  13. 13. Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Permeability 1. Scorching of old leaves 2. Osmotic regulation and hydration 2. Decolourisation of leaves 3. Maintenance of cell organization 3. Chlorosis of tips and margins 4. Stomatal movements 4. Shorter internodes 5. Chlorophyll synthesis 5. Dieback 6. Translocation of sugar 6. Loss of apical dominance 7. Enzymes concerned with nitrite reductions, protein biosynthesis, respiration etc. 7. Loss of cambial activity 8. Meristems, buds, leaves and root tips 8. Plastid disintegration 9. Anion-cation balance of the cells 9. Necrosis
  14. 14.  Among 4 kinds of soil K i.e. 10 mineral clay, non- exchangeable or fixed K, exchangeable K and soil solution K; mineral K contributes the highest (92-97%) which made avail to plants through K equilibrium triangle but the major recent problem is K mining (- ve balance of K added and removed).  K prone to leaching loss in light texture soil so can be applied in split to maximize the efficiency.  Monocots or grasses can efficiently uptake K+, so can be grown in low avail K soil and are also grown to trap the avail K in deeper layers.  To restrict luxury consumption of K optimum dose of K fertilizers should be applied.
  15. 15. Ca deficiency in Potato BER in Tomato Ca deficiency in Citrus fruit Bitter pit of Apple
  16. 16. Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Cell wall structure 1. Death of root, stem and leaf tips 2. Membrane structure and function 2. Chlorosis along the margins of younger leaves 3. Turgor of cells 3. Malformation of younger leaves 4. Influences nitrate reductase 4. Stunted growth 5. In ion transport 5. Necrosis of younger meristems such as root tip and young leaves 6. In cell elongation 6. Development of early deficiency symptoms at the tip of shoots 7. Activators of amylase, ATPase etc. 8. Meristems and permanent tissues 9. Mitotic spindle and growing points 10. Photolysis of water and regulate metabolism
  17. 17.  Ca deficiency is uncommon but can occur in highly leached acidic soils.  Plants availability to Ca++ determined by total Ca supply, soil pH, CEC, % Ca saturation on CEC, types of soil colloid and ratio of ca++ to other cations in solution.  Crops respond to Ca application when % Ca2+ saturation is < 25%.  Ca2+ uptake depressed by NH4 +, K+, Mg2+, Mn2+ and Al3+ and its absorption is increased when plants supplied with NO3 -.  Ca can be applied through SSP (18-21% Ca), TSP (12-14% Ca), Gypsum (30-32% Ca), Ca EDTA (3-5% Ca) and also by rock phosphate (35% Ca).
  18. 18. Functions Deficiency symptoms 1. Component of chlorophyll 1. Extensive chlorosis 2. Activator of numbers of photosynthetic and respiratory enzymes 2. Formation of anthocyanin 3. Combines the subunits of ribosomes 3. Necrosis 4. ATPase activity 4. Premature leaf abcission 5. Synthesis and hydrolysis of ATP 5. Deficiency symptom 1st observed in older leaves 6. Synthesis of DNA and RNA 6. Grass tetany in cattle.
  19. 19.  Condition in which Mg is likely to be deficient include acidic, sandy, highly leached soil with low CEC; calcareous soil with low Mg level; acidic soil receiving high rates of liming materials low in Mg; high rates of NH4 + or K+ fertilization; and crop with a high Mg demand.  Al saturation of 65-70% in acidic soils associated with Mg deficiency.  To avoid Mg deficiency Ca:Mg ratio shouldn’t exceed 10:1 to 15:1.  High level of K interfere with Mg uptake by crops. Generally the recommended K:Mg ratio are < 5:1 for field crops, 3:1 for vegetables and 2:1 for fruit crops.  NH4 + induced Mg2+ stress is greatest when high rates of NH4 + fertilizers are applied to low exchangeable Mg2+ soils which may leads to grass tetany.  Externally Mg applied through application of Dolomite, epsom salt, magnesium nitrate etc.
  20. 20. S deficiency in wheatS deficiency in mustard
  21. 21. Function Deficiency symptoms 1. All living mater 1. Stunted plants 2. Amino acids i.e. Cystine, cystein and methionine 2. Sparse foliage 3. Vitamins i.e. Thiamine and biotin 3. Chlorosis first in younger leaves 4. Chlorophyll synthesis 4. Anthocyanin formation 5. Lipid synthesis 5. Hard woody stem 6. Ferredoxin 6. Leaves turn dark blue green 7. Coenzymes
  22. 22.  SO4 2-, like NO3 - can be readily leached from surface soil and this loss is greatest when monovalent ions are predominates.  S oxidation is favored by soil moisture level near FC.  At or below a C:S ratio of 200:1 only mineralization of S occurs.  For sandy soils to avoid S leaching add organic maters, facilitate drainage activity and apply SO4 2- containing fertilizers more frequently.  S availability generally increases with increasing OM content. Crops grown on soils that have < 1.2 – 1.5% OM often require S fertilization.  Grasses are better able to utilize SO4 2- than legumes, in S deficient zone grasses can be recommended than legumes.
  23. 23. Fe deficiency in rice Fe deficiency in wheat field  Fe availability depends on pH, OM and land submergence. pH: Usually low solubility between 7.4- 8.5. OM: More OM more Fe avail due to chelation. Submergence: More soluble and reduced form is more available to plants.  To correct Fe chlorosis foliar application of 10-12 kg FeSO4 ha-1 or 50- 150 kg FeSO4 soil application is adequate.
  24. 24. Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Structural component of porphyrin molecules; cytochromes, hemes, hematin ferrichromes, leghemoglobin 1. Pronounced chlorosis with green veins 2. Structural components of nonheme molecules 2. Young leaves become yellow or white 3. Enzyme system like cytochrome oxidase aconitase, nitrogenase 3. Relatively immobile in plant tissues 4. Chlorophyll synthesis
  25. 25.  Iron deficiencies are found mainly on high pH soils, although some acid, sandy soils low in organic matter also may be iron- deficient.  Cool, wet weather enhances iron deficiencies, especially on soils with marginal levels of available iron. Poorly aerated or compacted soils also reduce iron uptake by plants.  Uptake of iron decreases with increased soil pH, and is adversely affected by high levels of available phosphorus, manganese and zinc in soils.  Soil and foliar application of Fe chelate and frits and FeSO4 with lime respectively ameliorate the deficiency.
  26. 26. Mn deficiency in Maize Manganese is necessary in photosynthesis, nitrogen metabolism and to form other compounds required for plant metabolism. Interveinal chlorosis is a characteristic manganese-deficiency symptom. In very severe manganese cases, brown necrotic spots appear on leaves, resulting in premature leaf drop. Delayed maturity is another deficiency symptom in some species. White/gray spots on leaves of some cereal crops is a sign of manganese deficiency. Manganese deficiencies mainly occur on organic soils, high-pH soils, sandy soils low in organic matter, and on over-limed soils. Soil manganese may be less available in dry, well- aerated soils, but can become more available under wet soil conditions when manganese is reduced to the plant-available form. Conversely, manganese toxicity can result in some acidic, high-manganese soils. Uptake of manganese decreases with increased soil pH and is adversely affected by high levels of available iron in soils.
  27. 27. Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Chlorophyll synthesis 1. Chlorosis with mottled appearance of leaves 2. Transfer of electron in PS I during photosynthesis 2. Chloroplast disintegrate 3. Maintenance of chloroplast membrane structure 3. Grey spots on leaves and grains 4. Enzyme system: RNA polymerase, NAD-malic enzyme in C4 plants 4. Necrosis first in younger leaves 5. It activates many enzymes involved in photosynthesis, respiration and nitrogen metabolism 5. Pahala blight in sugarcane 6. Marsh spot of pea
  28. 28. B deficiency in Guava A primary function of boron is related to cell wall formation, so boron-deficient plants may be stunted. Sugar transport in plants, flower retention and pollen formation and germination also are affected by boron. Seed and grain production are reduced with low boron supply. Boron-deficiency symptoms first appear at the growing points. This results in a stunted appearance (rosetting), barren ears due to poor pollination, hollow stems and fruit (hollow heart) and brittle, discolored leaves and loss of fruiting bodies. Boron deficiencies are found mainly in acid, sandy soils in regions of high rainfall, and those with low soil organic matter. Borate ions are mobile in soil and can be leached from the root zone. Boron deficiencies are more pronounced during drought periods when root activity is restricted.
  29. 29. Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Translocation of sugars 1. Reduction in the growth of stem and root tips- stunted growth 2. Active salt absorption 2. Death of meristematic regions 3. Enzymes of phosphorylation 3. Stops flowering 4. RNA metabolism 4. Brown “heart rot” disease of apple 5. Phenol metabolism 5. Loss of apical dominance 6. GA and α-amylase activity 6. Stem crack of celery 7. Flowering and fruiting 7. Small size of fruits 8. Uptake and utilization of Ca++ 8. Absence of root nodules in legumes 9. Membrane function 10. Pollen germination 11. Cell elongation and cell differentiation
  30. 30. Copper is necessary for carbohydrate and nitrogen metabolism and, inadequate copper results in stunting of plants. Copper also is required for lignin synthesis which is needed for cell wall strength and prevention of wilting. Deficiency symptoms of copper are dieback of stems and twigs, yellowing of leaves, stunted growth and pale green leaves that wither easily. Copper deficiencies are mainly reported on sandy soils which are low in organic matter. Copper uptake decreases as soil pH increases. Increased phosphorus and iron availability in soils decreases copper uptake by plants.
  31. 31. Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Oxydase enzyme: tyrosinase, lactase and ascorbic acid oxudase 1. Dieback disease of citrus 2. Terminal oxidation by cytochrome oxidase 2. ‘Reclamation’ disease of cereals etc. 3. Photophosphorylation mediated by plastocyanin 3. Necrosis of leaf tips and margins 4. Exanthema disease
  32. 32. Zn deficiency in Rice Severe Zn deficiency in Maize  Zn content in soil: 10-300 ppm.  Deficiency in sandy soil, low in OM.  Deficiency symptoms mainly in new growth.  Zn availability depends on soil pH, P, OM and adsorption by clay.  Zinc is an essential component of various enzyme systems for energy production, protein synthesis, and growth regulation. Zinc deficient plants also exhibit delayed maturity. Zinc is not mobile in plants so zinc-deficiency symptoms occur mainly in new growth. Poor mobility in plants suggests the need for a constant supply of available zinc for optimum growth. The most visible zinc deficiency symptoms are short internodes and a decrease in leaf size. Delayed maturity also is a symptom of zinc-deficient plants. Zinc deficiencies are mainly found on sandy soils low in organic matter and on organic soils. Zinc deficiencies occur more often during cold, wet spring weather and are related to reduced root growth and activity as well as lower microbial activity decreases zinc release from soil organic matter. Zinc uptake by plants decreases with increased soil pH. Uptake of zinc also is adversely affected by high levels of available phosphorus and iron in soils.
  33. 33. Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Tryptophan synthesis (Precursor of Auxin) 1. Reduced stem growth 2. Dehydrogenase enzymes: Pyridine nucleotide, alcohol, glucose-6-P and triose phosphate 2. Interveinal chlorosis 3. Carbonic anhydrase 3. Little leaf disease, mottle leaf disease etc. 4. Promotes synthesis of cytochromes 4. Seed formation is suppressed 5. Stabilizes ribosomal functions 5. Malformation in fruiting trees 6. Carboxylases 6. Stunted growth and malformation of leaves 7. Chlorophyll synthesis
  34. 34. Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Component of Nitrate reductase and nitrogenase 1. Interveinal chlorosis of the lower leaves 2. Ion absorption and translocation 2. Inhibition of flowering 3. ‘Whiptail disease’ of cauliflower Function Deficiency symptoms 1. In the transfer of electron to PS II 1. Poor growth of plants 2. Anion-cation balance concentration 2. Wilted leaves 3. Cell division in leaves and roots 3 Stunted growth of roots 4. Reduced fruiting Function Deficiency symptoms 1. Hydrogenase 1. Necrosis of leaf tips 2. Urease
  35. 35. Molybdenum is involved in enzyme systems relating to nitrogen fixation by bacteria growing symbiotically with legumes. Nitrogen metabolism, protein synthesis and sulfur metabolism are also affected by molybdenum. Molybdenum has a significant effect on pollen formation, so fruit and grain formation are affected in molybdenum- deficient plants. Because molybdenum requirements are so low, most plant species do not exhibit molybdenum-deficiency symptoms. These deficiency symptoms in legumes are mainly exhibited as nitrogen-deficiency symptoms because of the primary role of molybdenum in nitrogen fixation. Unlike the other micronutrients, molybdenum- deficiency symptoms are not confined mainly to the youngest leaves because molybdenum is mobile in plants. The characteristic molybdenum deficiency symptom in some vegetable crops is irregular leaf blade formation known as whiptail, but interveinal mottling and marginal chlorosis of older leaves also have been observed. Molybdenum deficiencies are found mainly on acid, sandy soils in humid regions. Molybdenum uptake by plants increases with increased soil pH, which is opposite that of the other micronutrients. Molybdenum deficiencies in legumes may be corrected by liming acid soils rather than by molybdenum applications. However, seed treatment with molybdenum sources may be more economical than liming in some areas.
  36. 36. Because chloride is a mobile anion in plants, most of its functions relate to salt effects (stomatal opening) and electrical charge balance in physiological functions in plants. Chloride also indirectly affects plant growth by stomatal regulation of water loss. Wilting and restricted, highly branched root systems are the main chloride- deficiency symptoms, which are found mainly in cereal crops. Most soils contain sufficient levels of chloride for adequate plant nutrition. However, reported chloride deficiencies have been reported on sandy soils in high rainfall areas or those derived from low-chloride parent materials. There are few areas of chloride-deficient so this micronutrient generally is not considered in fertilizer programs. In addition, chloride is applied to soils with KCl, the dominant potassium fertilizer. The role of chloride in decreasing the incidence of various diseases in small grains is perhaps more important than its nutritional role from a practical viewpoint. Plants differ in their requirements for certain micronutrients. The following table shows the estimate of the relative response of selected crops to micronutrients. The ratings of low medium and high are used to indicate the relative degree of responsiveness.
  37. 37.  Essential elements are needed for completion of plant phenology and they have direct and indirect role in different biochemical processes inside plant body.  Soil fertility depends only on soil health and soil resilience but productivity is the overall factors including soil fertility that affect economic produce.  In India deficiency of nutrients are common due to tropical to sub tropical climate and low organic mater accumulation. N, S among macronutrients and Zn, Fe among micronutrients are the most deficient nutrients in different agro climatic zones limiting crop production.  Understanding the soil system, nutrient transformation, their role and deficient system as well as their management is important to feed the soil for its sustainability.

