Essential elements are needed for completion of plant phenology and they have direct and indirect role in different biochemical processes inside plant body. Soil fertility depends only on soil health and soil resilience but productivity is the overall factors including soil fertility that affect economic produce. In India deficiency of nutrients are common due to tropical to sub tropical climate and low organic mater accumulation. N, S among macronutrients and Zn, Fe among micronutrients are the most deficient nutrients in different agro climatic zones limiting crop production. Understanding the soil system, nutrient transformation, their role and deficient system as well as their management is important to feed the soil for its sustainability.

