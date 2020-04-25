Abufacil Historia Salud Electrónica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HSE: "Historia de Salud Electrónica". Dr. J.J. Blanquer Gregori Médico de Familia y Comunita...
"Historia de Salud Electrónica". JJ. Blanquer 4 Disponemos del: • Informes de Historia Salu...
"Historia de Salud Electrónica". JJ. Blanquer 7 Analíticas…
"Historia de Salud Electrónica". JJ. Blanquer 8 Pruebas imagen…
"Historia de Salud Electrónica". JJ. Blanquer 9 búsquedas…
"Historia de Salud Electrónica". JJ. Blanquer 10 búsquedas…
http://abufacil.blogspot.com// Partes IT: entrega desde HSE. JJ. Blanquer 11 Los partes se entregarán de manera preferente...
JJ. Blanquer 13Supongo que MAP: se refiere a Médicos de Atención Primaria, siguen sin saber como se abrevia nuestra especialidad MFyC; que triste
http://abufacil.blogspot.com// “Historia de Salud Electrónica”. JJ. Blanquer 14 Disponemos del: • Informes de Historia Sal...
  HSE: "Historia de Salud Electrónica". Dr. J.J. Blanquer Gregori Médico de Familia y Comunitaria Preocupado por la Historia de Salud en Atención Primaria. Centro de Salud San Blas. Aprender con Abufacil 25 abril 2020
  HSE: Historia de Salud Electrónica  "portal" sitio Web donde los pacientes pueden consultar informes clínicos. En este portal se puede encontrar tanto informes de la Historia de Salud Electrónica ofrecidos por la Conselleria de Sanitat Universal i Salut Pública como informes generados en cualquier Servicio de Salud, disponibles en la Historia Clínica Digital del Sistema Nacional de Salud (HCDSNS). : JJ. Blanquer 2 Al pulsar el botón "Acceso con Certificado", se le solicitará que se identifique mediante un certificado electrónico para poder acceder al servicio. http://www.san.gva.es/web/portalhse/inicio • Acceso con Cl@ve • Acceso con Certificado
  HSE: Historia de Salud Electrónica  "portal" sitio Web donde los pacientes pueden consultar informes clínicos. En este portal se puede encontrar tanto informes de la Historia de Salud Electrónica ofrecidos por la Conselleria de Sanitat Universal i Salut Pública como informes generados en cualquier Servicio de Salud, disponibles en la Historia Clínica Digital del Sistema Nacional de Salud (HCDSNS). : JJ. Blanquer 3 • Visualizar el listado de documentos disponibles. • Consultar los informes clínicos, guardarlos e imprimirlos. • Ocultar de forma selectiva los informes clínicos que desea que no estén accesibles para profesionales de otra comunidad autónoma. • En este caso, los profesionales podrán saber que usted ha decidido proteger cierta información, aunque no sabrán siquiera de que tipo es esta. En caso de encontrarse en una situación que, a juicio del profesional sanitario, requiera atención sanitaria urgente, éste podría llegar a visualizar dicha información sin su consentimiento. • Consultar los accesos a los informes que han realizado los profesionales sanitarios a través de HCDSNS y formular reclamaciones en caso de acceso indebido. • Los profesionales sanitarios están autorizados para acceder a los informes de un paciente solo cuando este precise asistencia sanitaria. • El sistema conservará el rastro de la identidad de las personas que accedan y de las características de la información que consulten. Este rastro será auditado periódicamente. • Es perseguible legalmente cualquier acceso a esta información no justificado por la necesidad de asistencia sanitaria de los pacientes individuales, o realizado sin contar con la autorización debida, o que derive en un uso ilegítimo de la misma. .
  "Historia de Salud Electrónica". JJ. Blanquer 4 Disponemos del: • Informes de Historia Salud Electrónica (HSE) • Informes de Historia Clínica Digital del Sistema Nacional de Salud HCDSNS: • Accesos HCDSNS.
  "Historia de Salud Electrónica". JJ. Blanquer 5 Informes de Historia Salud Electrónica (HSE): • Historia clínica resumida • IC urgencias, al alta • Cuidados enfermería • Pruebas de laboratorio, imagen, interconsultas…
  "Historia de Salud Electrónica". JJ. Blanquer 6 Informes de Historia Salud Electrónica (HSE): • Historia clínica resumida • IC urgencias, al alta • Cuidados enfermería • Pruebas de laboratorio, imagen, interconsultas…
  "Historia de Salud Electrónica". JJ. Blanquer 7 Analíticas…
  "Historia de Salud Electrónica". JJ. Blanquer 8 Pruebas imagen…
  "Historia de Salud Electrónica". JJ. Blanquer 9 búsquedas…
  "Historia de Salud Electrónica". JJ. Blanquer 10 búsquedas…
  Partes IT: entrega desde HSE. JJ. Blanquer 11 Los partes se entregarán de manera preferente por la plataforma HSE. http://www.san.gva.es/web/portalhse/inicio;jsessuionid=43ae4608793aa8b3a76a26200e81a20.appli7_node2 MOTIVOS JUSTIFICADOS: Presencialmente Centro Salud Informar al paciente instrucciones INSS (Sistema RED) La no urgencia en la recogida de los partes. Las empresas: pueden consultar diariamente la información recibida a través del Servicio INSS-EMPRESAS (FIE) http://www.seg-social.es/wps/portal/wss/internet/Empresarios/PrestacionesPensionesEmpresarios/de602366-4174-421c-9d4d- 3cac0963f301/16696c28-90a1-4502-8f12-d422dac6269c
  JJ. Blanquer 12
  JJ. Blanquer 13Supongo que MAP: se refiere a Médicos de Atención Primaria, siguen sin saber como se abrevia nuestra especialidad MFyC; que triste
  "Historia de Salud Electrónica". JJ. Blanquer 14 Disponemos del: • Informes de Historia Salud Electrónica (HSE) • Informes de Historia Clínica Digital del Sistema Nacional de Salud HCDSNS: • Accesos HCDSNS.
