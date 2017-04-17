Instructivo pautasnormasapa2012cvudes

UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha ...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 1 de 17 op Pautas. Citación y referenciación de textos según normas APA CAMPUS VIRTUAL UDES www.cvudes.edu.co
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 2 de 17 1. OBJETIVO Presentar una guía resumida sobre las normas según el Manual de la APA (Asociación Americana de Psicología) asociadas específicamente para citas y referencias. 2. ALCANCE Esta guía involucra las diferentes normas que deben aplicarse en el momento de realizar la citación o referenciación de manuscritos de otro autor, los formatos a aplicar es según el tipo de texto, longitud de la citación, tipo de publicación y medio de presentación. Las normas deberán ser aplicadas durante el desarrollo del texto guía, así como en la lista de referencias bibliográficas. Las normas APA fueron referidas del Manual de American Psychological Association, 6ª. Edición, segunda impresión. 3. RESPONSABILIDADES Y AUTORIDAD Los responsables de hacer cumplir este procedimiento son los autores de los textos guía, el Director Académico, Director de Edición del Campus, así como todos los funcionarios adscritos al CV-UDES encargados de la edición de los Libros Electrónicos Multimediales, LEM 4. DEFINICIONES Texto Guía: es la columna vertebral del aprendizaje de los temas científicos y tecnológicos que componen un Módulo o materia de un plan de estudio. Es el contenido temático - guía principal del módulo CV-UDES Campus Virtual UDES APA: Asociación Americana de Psicología 5. REFERENTES American Psychological Association. (2010). Publication manual of the American Psychological Association (6th ed.). Washington, DC: American Psychological Association. Recuperado de http://www.apastyle.org The Writing Lab & The OWL at Purdue (2012). Purdue University. Estados Unidos. Recuperado de http://owl.english.purdue.edu/owl/
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 3 de 17 6. EL USO DE CITAS EN EL TEXTO GUIA El autor del texto guía deberá seguir las pautas definidas en cada ítem de la plantilla “TEXTO PARA MEDIOS ELECTRÓNICOS CV-UDES “TEXTO GUÍA” para el desarrollo del documento maestro, relacionando la información descrita según el título y recomendaciones contenidas en cada parte de la plantilla, dando prioridad al contenido y aplicación de normas APA (desarrolladas por American Psychological Association) asociadas a las citas y referencias. Para lograr una aplicación adecuada de las normas APA, el CV-UDES facilita esta guía, en la cual encontrará los formatos (los más comunes) de presentación de los estilos para las citas bibliográficas en el desarrollo del texto guía y la forma de realizar la lista de referencias bibliográficas al finalizar el documento. Si se desea ahondar en las normas APA puede consultar el sitio web de APA: http://www.apastyle.org. La APA determina que la citación que se realiza en un documento pretende suministrar información relevante sobre antecedentes, datos, pensamientos, teorías, investigaciones, etc. que aportan al trabajo en pro de debatir, contrastar, sustentar o validar un (os) hecho(s) que se está(n) presentando a través del texto. La citación se puede realizar mediante la extracción de un fragmento en forma textual o literal o mediante el parafraseo (no literal). Hay diferentes tipos de citaciones (a) dependiendo de la cantidad de palabras y (b) la orientación dada a la misma: citación basada en el autor o en el texto. 6.1. CITA TEXTUAL O LITERAL Cuando la cita se realiza tal cual como aparece en el documento original - cita textual, el formato a aplicar será el siguiente (según el énfasis), pero para la mayoría de casos los datos a incluir son Apellido del autor, año de publicación y página. Nota. Al referirse al título de una fuente dentro del texto, se deben escribir con mayúscula todas las palabras del título de la fuente que tengan 4 o más caracteres Cita de Menos de 40 Palabras El texto original se escribe inmerso en el documento, entre comillas y citando al autor, año de publicación y paginación entre paréntesis, de la siguiente forma.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 4 de 17 Cita basada en el autor Ejemplo El negocio de las franquicias permite que las empresas partan desde la base de un producto posicionado, con controles de calidad definidos previamente, lo cual hace que la curva de creación y desarrollo de una institución sea más corta y rápida. Valencia (2012) afirma: “Entre lo positivo se destaca la generación de empleo que deberían generar estos nuevos negocios, el mayor recaudo de impuestos y los mejores niveles de precio, calidad y servicio que naturalmente conlleva una mayor competencia” (p.1). Formato: Texto ….. Referencia al autor al inicio de la cita (año de publicación) “Frase textual entre comillas…”(p. número de la página) y el punto final. Continuación del texto Cita basada en el texto Ejemplo El negocio de las franquicias permite que las empresas partan desde la base de un producto posicionado, con controles de calidad definidos previamente, lo cual hace que la curva de creación y desarrollo de una institución sea más corta y rápida. “Entre lo positivo se destaca la generación de empleo que deberían generar estos nuevos negocios, el mayor recaudo de impuestos y los mejores niveles de precio, calidad y servicio que naturalmente conlleva una mayor competencia” (Valencia, 2012, p.1). Cita de Más de 40 Palabras El texto original que se está citando se escribe aparte del documento, con sangría y sin comillas, espacio doble y tamaño de letra menor. Al finalizar la cita se coloca punto final antes de citar al autor, año de publicación y paginación entre paréntesis. Apellido Año Página punto final Datos al final de la frase citada
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 5 de 17 Cita basada en el texto Ejemplo El negocio de las franquicias permite que las empresas partan desde la base de un producto posicionado, con controles de calidad definidos previamente, lo cual hace que la curva de creación y desarrollo de una institución sea más corta y rápida. Entre lo positivo se destaca la generación de empleo que deberían generar estos nuevos negocios, el mayor recaudo de impuestos y los mejores niveles de precio, calidad y servicio que naturalmente conlleva una mayor competencia. Es indudable que los consumidores colombianos se deberían ver beneficiados con una mayor oferta de opciones, esperemos que esa competencia se incremente en otros sectores como el de la telefonía celular en donde la presencia de solo tres operadores ha permitido que se preste un servicio deficiente y se abuse del cliente, a pesar de los esfuerzos que viene realizando la Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio por defender a los usuarios. (Valencia, 2012, p.1) Cita basada en el autor Ejemplo El negocio de las franquicias permite que las empresas partan desde la base de un producto posicionado, con controles de calidad definidos previamente, lo cual hace que la curva de creación y desarrollo de una institución sea más corta y rápida. Valencia (2012) afirma: Entre lo positivo se destaca la generación de empleo que deberían generar estos nuevos negocios, el mayor recaudo de impuestos y los mejores niveles de precio, calidad y servicio que naturalmente conlleva una mayor competencia. Es indudable que los consumidores colombianos se deberían ver beneficiados con una mayor oferta de opciones, esperemos que esa competencia se incremente en otros sectores como el de la telefonía celular en donde la presencia de solo tres operadores ha permitido que se preste un servicio deficiente y se abuse del cliente, a pesar de los esfuerzos que viene realizando la Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio por defender a los usuarios. (p.1) Apellido Año Página punto final Datos al final de la frase citada Apellido Año Datos al principio del texto citado Página punto final
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 6 de 17 CitaCita Apellido Año Datos al principio de la cita indirecta 6.2. CITA DE PARAFRASEO O NO LITERAL Cuando se expresa la idea de un autor, pero con otras palabras -no textual, la forma de citación varía con relación a la cita textual, para este caso solo se incluye el apellido y año de publicación. Cita basada en el texto Ejemplo El negocio de las franquicias permite que las empresas partan desde la base de un producto posicionado, con controles de calidad definidos previamente, lo cual hace que la curva de creación y desarrollo de una institución sea más corta y rápida. Estos negocios hacen que exista una gran posibilidad de generar empleo, aumentar la competitividad, obteniendo beneficios al tener una mayor oferta en todos los ramos, lo cual se espera que este se vea en todas las ramas de la industria, tales como las telecomunicaciones (Valencia, 2012). Las diferentes opciones de empresa… Cita basada en el autor Ejemplo El negocio de las franquicias permite que las empresas partan desde la base de un producto posicionado, con controles de calidad definidos previamente, lo cual hace que la curva de creación y desarrollo de una institución sea más corta y rápida. Valencia (2012) refiere que estos negocios hacen que exista una gran posibilidad de generar empleo, aumentar la competitividad, obteniendo beneficios al tener una mayor oferta en todos los ramos, lo cual se espera que este se vea en todas las ramas de la industria, tales como las telecomunicaciones. Las diferentes opciones de empresa… Apellido Año punto final Datos al final de la cita indirecta
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 7 de 17 6.3. CITAS SEGÚN LA CANTIDAD Y TIPO DE AUTOR El autor del texto guía puede citar obras que tengan más de un autor, o sea un autor corporativo, cita de una cita, entre otros casos. Para cada uno de estos eventos se aplicará una de las siguientes reglas, ya sea que la citación se basa en el autor o en el texto: Dos autores Los dos apellidos van separados por el símbolo “&”. - Apellido A & Apellido B (año) afirman …. - (…) por lo tanto se requieren analizar dichos eventos (Apellido A & Apellido B, año) Tres a cinco autores Para este caso, en el primer momento en que se citan se incluyen todos los apellidos, separados por el signo “,” y el último con el símbolo “&”. Si se requiere volver a citarlos en el mismo documento solo se incluye el primero y se agrega “et al” seguido de punto, así (et al.). Ejemplo: González, Carreño, Leal & Orduz (2010) aseguran que (…). Finalmente González et al. (2010) establecieron que el recurso es (…). Seis o más autores Para el caso de más de cinco autores se cita el apellido del primero seguido de et al. desde la primera citación. Ejemplo - Uribe et al. (2008) declara que las políticas (…) - (…) la relación con el PIB de un país puede variar por las políticas monetarias allí aplicadas (Uribe et al., 2008) Citar autores con el mismo apellido Si el texto guía incluye publicaciones de dos o más autores que tienen el mismo apellido, para este caso se incluyen las iniciales de sus nombres en cada una de las citas y se continúa con la aplicación del formato. Autor corporativo
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 8 de 17 Para los eventos que sea un autor corporativo se coloca el nombre oficial de la organización. Por ejemplo: agencias de gobierno, organismos mundiales, asociaciones, etc. siempre procurando colocar el nombre completo en la primera citación. En el caso que la organización tenga una abreviatura reconocida, en la siguiente citación podrá relacionarse la abreviatura: - Organización de las Naciones Unidas [ONU] (2011) determinó que la población (…) - (…) la población aumentó el consumo per cápita (ONU, 2011). Anónimo Cuando se citan textos de fuentes que no tienen el nombre del autor, el título de la obra tomaría el lugar del autor, es decir se coloca una versión corta del título, se usa comillas, entre paréntesis y en letra itálica el título. Por ejemplo: (El poder de la información, 1993) establece… Cita de una cita. Fuentes secundarias Cuando el autor del texto guía accede a información de otro autor el cual tomó información de algún otro autor, la forma de realizar la citación es la inclusión del autor de la fuente secundaria. Para una mejor visualización, ver el siguiente ejemplo: si se está leyendo el libro de Uribe Galindo y éste cita una declaración de Henry Peñaranda se cita: Peñaranda (citado por Uribe, 2010) establece que la econometría (…) Autor, página y fecha desconocida En el caso que no haya autor ni fecha concreta y tampoco números de página, se debe usar el primer par de palabras del título, la abreviación n.f. [o n.d. para las versiones en inglés] (para “no fecha” [o “no date”]) y se debe usar el número de página (si está disponible) o simplemente omita cualquier referencia a las páginas. Por ejemplo: En el caso de Colombia el consumo de vino per cápita es equivalente a medio litro (“El Vino y las Cifras,” n.f.). Uso de notas  Las notas deben ser usadas para casos específicos de ampliación o complementación del texto, por lo cual debe ser breve y tener una idea precisa e importante.
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 9 de 17  Las notas también se pueden usar para informar sobre los permisos de derechos de autor, los cuales se requiere de la autorización formal para los casos de citas textuales extensas (normalmente de más de 500 palabras), material gráfico especial, etc.  La nota a pie de página se identifica mediante la marcación de un súper-índice (1) y se ubican en la página respectiva donde se hace mención de la nota o en una hoja independiente después de la lista de referencias bibliográfica.  Las notas deben enumerarse en orden consecutivo en que aparecen en el texto guía.
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 10 de 17 7. PRESENTACIÓN DE LA LISTA DE REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS La lista de referencias es el listado de datos de todas las fuentes consultadas y citadas durante el desarrollo del texto guía y deberá ser incluida una vez finalizado el texto guía, según lo determinado en la plantilla ”TEXTO PARA MEDIOS ELECTRÓNICOS CV-UDES “TEXTO GUÍA” . Este listado permite una mayor información sobre las fuentes consultadas para que puedan ser localizadas si así se requiere. 7.1. FORMATO DE PRESENTACIÓN DE LISTA DE REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS  La lista de Referencias Bibliográficas debe ser organizada en orden alfabético por el apellido de los autores.  Cuando haya varias obras de un mismo autor, estas deben ser organizadas según el orden de publicación, es decir la más antigua se ubica en primer lugar  La lista debe presentarse a espacio doble y con sangría francesa en cada referencia.  Se deben escribir en mayúscula la primera letra de todas las palabras principales de los títulos de revistas. De igual manera con letra itálica los títulos de libros y revistas  Se debe presentar el título de la revista en su totalidad.  Mantener la puntuación y el uso de mayúsculas y minúsculas que es utilizado por la revista en su título.  Cuando se hace referencia a libros, capítulos, artículos o páginas web, solo va en mayúsculas la primera letra de la primera palabra de un título y el subtítulo, la primera palabra después de dos puntos o un guión en el título y los nombres propios. En los formatos de referencia se ilustra la aplicación de esta regla.  No se debe colocar mayúscula la primera letra de la segunda palabra de una palabra compuesta con guión.  Los caracteres [ ] que aparecen en algunos de los formatos que se aplican para referenciar las citas, deben incluirse relacionando la información allí solicitada. Por ejemplo: [cinta cinematográfica]; [CD-ROM]; [Web log post]; [serie de televisión]; etc.  Para separar los apellidos del nombre de cada autor se debe usar comas, y utilizar la conjunción “&” para los casos en donde haya dos o más autores (para citar el último autor), así:
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 11 de 17 Apellido, A. A., & Apellido, B. B. (Fecha de publicación). Título del artículo. Título de la Revista, número del volumen, rango de páginas. Recuperado de http://www.xxx  Al referirse al título de una fuente dentro del texto, se deben escribir con mayúscula todas las palabras del título de la fuente que tengan 4 o más caracteres. 7.2. ESQUEMAS DE REFERENCIACIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA La forma como debe referenciarse cada una de las obras citadas durante el desarrollo del texto guía es la siguiente, dependiendo del tipo y medio de publicación. Publicaciones en Versión Impresa Un artículo de una publicación periódica, llámese revista científica, popular, periódico, etc. Apellido, A. A., Apellido, B. B., & Apellido, C. C. (Año). Título del artículo. Título de la Revista, número de volumen, páginas. Nota. En el caso que la publicación periódica sea una revista popular o periódico se requiere incluir la fecha específica de la publicación indicando el mes y día si está disponible además del año. Pero para el caso de la revista académica no son necesarios el mes y día, solo el año de la publicación. Libro Apellido, A. A. (Año de publicación). Título del libro: Subtítulo del libro- si tiene. Lugar: Nombre de quien pública o Editorial. Nota. Si la ciudad de publicación no es conocida se requerirá incluir el país El capítulo de un libro Cuando el autor del texto guía se refiera a un capítulo de un libro cuando el libro es con editor, para los casos en que el libro tiene varios capítulos y autores, el formato de presentación es el siguiente:
  12. 12. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 12 de 17 Apellido, A. A., & Apellido, B. B. (Año de publicación). Título del capítulo. En A. Editor & B. Editor (Eds.), Título del libro (páginas del capítulo). Lugar: Editorial Publicaciones y Otras Referencias en Versión Electrónica Artículo en una publicación periódica en Internet Apellido, A. A., & Apellido, B. B. (Fecha de publicación). Título del artículo. Título de la Revista electrónica, número de volumen (número de revista si hay). Recuperado de http://dirección de la página Web. Libro con autor publicados en Internet Apellido, A. A., & Apellido, B. B. (Fecha de publicación). Título del libro. Recuperado de http:// www.xxxxxxxxxx.xxx Podcast Para el caso que el autor del texto guía incluya como documentos anexos o enlaces temáticos o realice la citación a un podcast, la forma de citación es: Apellido, A. (año, día, mes). Título del podcast [Audio podcast]. Podcast recuperado de htpp:// www.xxxxxxxxxx.xxx (año, día, mes) se relaciona como este ejemplo: (2011, 5 de enero) Blogs (Weblog) Apellido, A. (año, día, mes). Título del post [web log post]. Recuperado de htpp://www.xxxxxxxxxx.xxx (año, día, mes) se relaciona como este ejemplo: (2011, 5 de enero) Correos Electrónicos En el evento de incluir correos electrónicos en el texto guía, estos no deben estar incluidos en la lista de referencias bibliográficas; es necesario que sean citados entre paréntesis en el texto guía, bajo el siguiente formato: … (Apellido, comunicación personal, fecha del correo). Por ejemplo: Se estableció una fecha límite para el pago de regalías (González, comunicación personal, noviembre 3, 2011)
  13. 13. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 13 de 17 Documento Web no periódica o página Web, o el Informe Apellido, A. A. (Fecha de publicación). Título del documento. Recuperado de http://www.xxxxxxxxxx.xxx Enciclopedia o diccionario en línea Apellido, A. (Año). Título del artículo. Título de la Enciclopedia [Medio utilizado]. Lugar de publicación: Casa publicadora, URL Nota. Si la enciclopedia o diccionario no proporciona el nombre del autor, en ese caso se iniciará con el título del artículo (Año) y demás datos según el formato. [Medio utilizado]: [versión electrónica] Artículo de un periódico Apellido, A. A. (año, mes, día). Título del artículo. Nombre del Periódico. Recuperado de hrrp://www.xxxxxxxxxx.xxx Artículo desde una base de datos Apellido, A. A., & Apellido, B. B. (Fecha de publicación). Título del artículo. Título de la Revista, número del volumen, rango de páginas. Recuperado de http://www.xxxxxxxxxx.xxx Informes autor corporativo u gubernamental Nombre de la organización. (Año). Título del informe (Número de la publicación). Recuperado de http://www.xxxxxxxxxx.xxx Referencia de páginas en el world wide web Apellido, A. A. (Fecha). Título de la página. Lugar de publicación: Casa Publicadora. Recuperado de http://www.xxxxxxxxxx.xxx DOI DOI es el número de identificación de material digital el cual es un código que ciertos artículos extraídos de las bases de datos en la web lo poseen. Para los casos que se tenga el número DOI se omitirá la URL y la fecha de recuperación del artículo. El DOI se creó con el fin de proporcionar un identificador único con el cual se pueda recuperar la información, teniendo en cuenta que puede potencialmente cambiarse las direcciones URL de los materiales consultado (el código es alfanumérico)
  14. 14. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 14 de 17 Apellido, A. A., Apellido, B. B. & Apellido, C. C. (Fecha). Título del artículo. Nombre de la Revista, volumen (número), rango de páginas. doi: :0000000/000000000000 Para Citación Medios Audiovisuales El autor del texto guía puede hacer uso de información o datos contenidos en medios audiovisuales, material que deberá citarse y listarse en las referencias bibliográficas. Para cada tipo de medio audiovisuales el formato de referencia es el siguiente: Una película, cinta cinematográfica - video. Apellido del productor, P. P. (Productor), & Apellido del director, D. D. (Director). (Fecha de publicación del video). Nombre oficial de la película [Cinta cinematográfica]. País de origen: estudio o distribuidor. Un Programa o Serie de Televisión Apellido del productor, P. P. (Productor). (Fecha de transmisión o derecho de autor). Título del programa o serie de televisión [Serie de televisión]. Ciudad de origen: Estudio o Distribuidor. Una grabación de música Apellido del escritor de la canción, W. W. (Fecha de derecho de autor). Título de la canción. (Nombre de la artista que grabó la canción si es distinto al escritor). En Título del álbum [Medio de grabación]. Lugar: Productora. (Fecha de grabado, si es diferente a la fecha de copyright) Por ejemplo: . Taupin, B. (1975). Someone saved my life tonight [Grabado por Elton John]. On Captain fantastic and the brown dirt cowboy [CD]. London, England: Big Pig Music Limited. [Medio de grabación]: puede incluirse disco compacto, casete, etc. Otras Citas: Simposios, Tesis y Material en CD-ROM Algunos otros materiales de consulta que pueden ser citados durante el desarrollo del texto guía son los siguientes:
  15. 15. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 15 de 17 Simposios y conferencias Apellido, A., & Apellido, A. (Mes, Año). Título de la ponencia. En A. Apellido del presidente del congreso (Presidencia), Título del simposio o congreso. Simposio o conferencia llevada a cabo en el congreso Nombre de la organización, Lugar. Tesis Para el caso de citar tesis se requiere aclarar si es para optar el título de pregrado, maestría o doctora. El formato de presentación es el siguiente Apellido, A., & Apellido, A. (Año). Título de la tesis (Tesis de pregrado, maestría o doctoral). Nombre de la institución, Lugar. CD ROM Para los casos donde el autor del texto guía consulta información contenida en un CD ROM se deberá realizar la referencia bibliográfica según el siguiente formato: Apellido, A. (Año de publicación). Título de la obra (edición) [Medio utilizado]. Lugar de publicación: Casa publicadora. [Medio utilizado]: [CD-ROM] Citar Varios Autores de Artículos en la Lista de Referencias Bibliográficas Cuando se traten de textos de un solo autor o varios autores se debe aplicar la siguiente regla en la lista de referencias bibliográficas, independiente del tipo de trabajo, sean libros, recursos electrónicos, revistas, etc.: Un autor Apellido, A. A. (Fecha). Título del artículo. Nombre de la Revista, volumen (número), rango de páginas De dos a siete autores Se listan todos los autores separados por coma y en el último se escribe “&” seguido de la identificación del apellido del autor, se continúa con los demás datos requeridos según el formato a aplicar.
  16. 16. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 16 de 17 Apellido, A. A., Apellido, B. B.,…, & Apellido, G. G. (Fecha). Título del artículo. Nombre de la Revista, volumen (número), rango de páginas Ocho o más autores Para este caso se deben relacionar los primeros seis autores según la norma, se ponen puntos suspensivos y se lista el último autor; se continúa con los demás datos requeridos Apellido, A. A., Apellido, B. B., Apellido, C. C., Apellido, D. D., Apellido, E. E., Apellido, F. F., …, Apellido, G. G. (Fecha). Título del artículo. Nombre de la Revista, volumen (número), rango de páginas NOTA. Si el autor del texto guía realiza la citación desde un material y/o medio no referenciado en esta guía, puede consultar el Manual de Publicaciones de la APA (sexta edición) http://www.apastyle.org
  17. 17. UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER Campus Virtual UDES PAUTAS. CITACIÓN Y REFERENCIACIÓN DE TEXTOS SEGÚN NORMAS APA DI-PA-016 Fecha de Emisión: 25 de agosto de 2012 Versión: 1 Página 17 de 17 8. CONTROL DE CAMBIOS Y MEJORAS Nivel de revisión Descripción de la modificación y mejora Fecha de modificación Realizado por 01 Emisión Inicial 27/04/2010 Amelia González 02 03 04 05

