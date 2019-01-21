Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's Wife | Erotica
best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's
Wife | Erotica
best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's
Wife | Erotica
Buxom farmer's wife gets stuck in a hole!
Her young and horny body gets used by the labourers!
Gareth the farmer was away for the day, leaving his city girl wife to run the place. She gets busy straight away and
then finally gets round to using her mechanical engineering skills to fix the combine harvester. Unfortunately though,
the hatch is just a little too small for her buxom body and she gets well and truly stuck. Returning to the farmyard, her
workers are greeted by a round, wriggling bottom in a miniskirt and at just the right height for enjoying. When they
realise it belongs to their sexy, stuck-up boss, the temptation is too much for any of them to resist!
Extract:
Most of us have been here for two years,another voice called. âDo you know me?
Or me?
I remained silent. What difference did it make? I'd sack the silly cows once I got free. âJust let me out, I shrieked.
Then a hand touched my cotton-covered bum and started to fondle my cheeks. The women were talking again but
now only in Polish. What the hell did they think they were playing at? I made my feelings very clear! âGet me the fuck
out of here! NOW!
Slap! One of the bitches actually smacked my arse! âBe quiet, slut. Were gonna teach you some respect!
best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's
Wife | Erotica
Written By: Marcus Darkley.
Narrated By: C J Edwards
Publisher: Authors Republic
Date: March 2017
Duration: 0 hours 26 minutes
best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's
Wife | Erotica
