Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's Wife | Erotica Listen to Fixing The Farmer's Wife and best erotic stories new re...
best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's Wife | Erotica Buxom farmer's wife gets stuck in a hole! ​ Her young and horny b...
best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's Wife | Erotica Written By: Marcus Darkley. Narrated By: C J Edwards Publisher: A...
best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's Wife | Erotica Download Full Version Fixing The Farmer's Wife Audio OR Download ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's Wife | Erotica

4 views

Published on

Listen to Fixing The Farmer's Wife and best erotic stories new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best erotic stories FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's Wife | Erotica

  1. 1. best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's Wife | Erotica Listen to Fixing The Farmer's Wife and best erotic stories new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best erotic stories FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's Wife | Erotica Buxom farmer's wife gets stuck in a hole! ​ Her young and horny body gets used by the labourers! ​ Gareth the farmer was away for the day, leaving his city girl wife to run the place. She gets busy straight away and then finally gets round to using her mechanical engineering skills to fix the combine harvester. Unfortunately though, the hatch is just a little too small for her buxom body and she gets well and truly stuck. Returning to the farmyard, her workers are greeted by a round, wriggling bottom in a miniskirt and at just the right height for enjoying. When they realise it belongs to their sexy, stuck-up boss, the temptation is too much for any of them to resist! ​ Extract: ​ Most of us have been here for two years,another voice called. â​​Do you know me? Or me? I remained silent. What difference did it make? I'd sack the silly cows once I got free. â​​Just let me out,​ I shrieked. ​ Then a hand touched my cotton-covered bum and started to fondle my cheeks. The women were talking again but now only in Polish. What the hell did they think they were playing at? I made my feelings very clear! â​​Get me the fuck out of here! NOW! Slap! One of the bitches actually smacked my arse! â​​Be quiet, slut. Were gonna teach you some respect!
  3. 3. best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's Wife | Erotica Written By: Marcus Darkley. Narrated By: C J Edwards Publisher: Authors Republic Date: March 2017 Duration: 0 hours 26 minutes
  4. 4. best erotic stories : Fixing The Farmer's Wife | Erotica Download Full Version Fixing The Farmer's Wife Audio OR Download book Now

×