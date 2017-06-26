Ewireligner 소개 170510

Orthodontic Bracket
6W What is E – wireligner ?? 눈에 보이지 않는 설측에서 빠른시간안에 완성되는 교정치료
Hair 007’’ 009’’ 010’’ 012’’ What is E – wireligner ?? 머리카락 굵기의 와이어 한줄로 교정치료 처음부터 보정기간 끝까지
E - wireligner FROM TREATMENT BEGINNING TO END TECHNOLOGY COMFORT NO PAIN INVISIBLE
What’s your option? E-wireligner Mini-tube ETS Bracket
3D Digital Model STEP 1. Taking Digital Impression Treatment sequence
3D Digital ModelModel STEP 3. Digital Set-up Treatment sequence RP Model
Regular clearance formation 0.002’’ Model STEP 4. Customized Resin Tube Fabrication Treatment sequence Regular clearance f...
Model STEP 5. Transfer Jig Fabrication By 3D Printer Treatment sequence RP Model E-wireligner
STEP 6. Delivery to patient Treatment sequence Remove transfer jig
After 3~6 month Cut extra wire STEP 7. Monitoring and E-check Act as a Bonded Retainer Treatment sequence
Start 6W RetentionInitial E(wha)-Wireligner Cases
Initial Start 4W 6W E(wha)-Wireligner Cases
  • 박세희 3814 상악
    2015-02-27 2015-05-15 2015-08-27 2015-11-19
  • 박세희 3814 하악
    2015-02-27 2015-03-27 2015-06-05 2015-07-30

    ×