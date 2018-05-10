Synnopsis :

An Atelier is a studio where apprentices and students are trained by copying their masters, learning to prepare paint and painting surfaces, and executing drudge work, slowly building up to the point where they are able to set out in a direction of their own as independent artists. In Lessons in Classical Painting , the classically trained artist Juliette Aristides provides a series of lessons from the studios of the old masters which will be of great use for contemporary artists.Size: 19.6 x 26.2cm, 208pp.ISBN-13: 9781607747895ISBN-10: 1607747898



Author : Juliette Aristides

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Juliette Aristides ( 3✮ )

Link Download : https://leadpasticoy.blogspot.com/?book=1607747898

