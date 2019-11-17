Free PDF Your Art Will Save Your Life - Beth Pickens Full Download

-
Writing in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, Beth Pickens reminds burgeoning artists that their work is more important now than ever, and advises on fostering creativity, sustaining an innovative practice, and navigating institutional funding as an individual. Partially a self-help book, partially a political manifesto, Pickens combines practical advice for those seeking out a creative career while contextualising it for the current time.
