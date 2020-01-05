Successfully reported this slideshow.
My Man Jeeves Audiobook

  2. 2. My Man Jeeves Audiobook download free | My Man Jeeves Audiobook mp3 for iPhone Wodehouse introduces us once again to the ""wonder butler"" Jeeves, who, as usual is able to solve any and all of Bertie Wooster's endless problems with ease and finesse. And he also introduces us to a character not dissimilar to Bertie . . . by name of Reggie. Such fun to follow Jeeves in the hijinks! ​ The stories include: ​ 1. Leave it to Jeeves ​ 2. Jeeves and the Unbidden Guest ​ 3. Jeeves and the Hard Boiled Egg ​ 4. Absent Treatment ​ 5. Helping Freddie ​ 6. Rallying Around Old George ​ 7. Doing Clarence a Bit of Good ​ 8. The Aunt and the Sluggard ​ AUTHOR ​ P.G. Wodehouse ​ Sir Pelham Grenville Wodehouse, (1881-1975) was a British novelist, short story writer, journalist, playwright, poet and lyracist, immensly popular for his sense of humor and mastery of language. ​ Best known for his Jeeves series, Wodehouse created the most resourseful and competent servant in literature, the word ""Jeeves"" itself has become part of the vernacular. Wodehouse also had great success as a musical theater lyricist, making contributions to ""Show Boat"" and ""Anything Goes"".
  Written By: P.G. Wodehouse. Narrated By: David Thorn Publisher: Alcazar AudioWorks Date: January 2007 Duration: 5 hours 8 minutes
