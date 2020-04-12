Polaroid: The Missing Manual: The Complete Creative Guide description book

The cult of Polaroid photography has ignited the imaginations of photographers across all generations. The immense popularity of recent digital applications that replicate the effects of instant photography, such as Instagram, has in turn renewed enthusiasm for that vintage look best achieved with analog technologies.Featuring 450 illustrated step-by-step instructions and equally relevant for the novice or the experienced photographer, Polaroid: The Missing Manual is informative and intuitive. A brief introduction charts the first widespread use of Polaroid, its subsequent decline, and its current rebirth. Section 1: Creative Techniques gives a comprehensive breakdown of every method of image manipulation, such as “Polaroid image transfers” and “cyanotype contact printing.” Each technique comes with step-by-step, photographic instructions and a showcase of the best results. Section 2: Camera and Film Format Guide shows how to breathe new life into old equipment, from adapting Type 80 cameras so they accept Fuji film to building pinhole Polaroid cameras. A resources section contains an index of cameras, compatible films, and a guide on where to buy equipment.

