Effective modern cpp item33

Effective Modern C++ 스터디 item 33. std::forward를 통해서 전달할 auto&& 매개변수에는 decltype을 사용하라 이데아 게임즈 손진화
C++14에서 추가된 기능 위 코드는 아래와 같다
문제 제기 실제로는 왼값으로만 넘어간다 왜? 람다에서 완벽전달로 넘겨주려면?
보편참조와 std::forward를 잘 쓰면 될 것 같은데… ????
답 item 28에서 배운 내용을 생각하면 아래의 결과와 위의 결과가 정말 같을까?
비참조로 호출
오른값으로 호출 이때 참조축약이 적용되어 결과가 같아진다
보너스
사내 스터디에서 발표했습니다

