  1. 1. Final Presentation on Nike's Social Media Marketing Jinfu Liu ADV420
  2. 2. Nike Just Do It
  3. 3. Introduction • Most companies social media platforms to advertise their products • The companies create pages on social media which make advertising easier • Nike Company is not an exception as it shifts to digital marketing from traditional means • The Nike Company uses social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Google+
  4. 4. Facebook • Nike Company uses Facebook to advertise their products such as golf and snowboarding • The company has a Facebook page where fans can access the information about the product • The page attracts millions of the fans who follow the daily and weekly updates of the games • The company accompany the updates with images and videos for both sport and corporate pages • The content the social teams share includes portraits of famous players such as Ronaldo • Facebook also allows the promotion of Nike's products such as Mercurial Vapor IX boots • The company through the video clips can attract customers who buy the customized boots • The customized videos attract more than 3500likes and over 1000 comments on Facebook • Facebook allows Nike Company to conduct their campaigns on their brand expanding its market.
  5. 5. Twitter • The company uses Twitter as a platform to give feedback to the fans seeking information • Nike.com feed in a day responds to over 100 tweets about details of their product. • Nike football feed provide training and encouragements to users of the page • Nike running feed on how to train people as well as motivation • The training and motivation service enables the company to attracts more customers who. • The many buyers even recommend their friend to the Nike page who buy the products.
  6. 6. Competitiveness of Nike through twitter • Twitter allowed Nike to outshine its competitors such as Adidas during the London Olympics. • The Nike fan page managed to get over 16000 tweets unlike Adidas which had only 9295 • The company also managed to increase its fans way above the competitors
  7. 7. Pinterest • Allows the users to upload and share images and videos in pin boards around the webs • Other users can follow as well as re-pin contents others share • Pinterest enabled Nike to develop Nike women to advertise their shoes and other wears • Nike women attracted more than 9000 followers who link to the Nike page
  8. 8. Google+ • Mainly contain data about technology and new products • Most Nike footballers use Google+ through their pages • Google+ is not as impressive as other platform but still, allow for advertisement
  9. 9. Conclusion • Social media marketing strategies allow Nike to remain in the competitive market. • The company's primary platforms are Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and Pinterest • The marketing strategies attract more customers for the Nike products • The media marketing strategies services provide high satisfaction levels to the customers
  10. 10. Thank you for Watching > <

×