Presentación informática (1) enfermería

Presentado por: Jineth Paola Rojas Rodriguez Informática Facultad de ciencias de la salud Programa de enfermería Grupo 53 ...
TABLA DE CONTENIDO 2Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas 28/10/2018  Síntomas del embarazo  El embarazo  Cambios  La placenta ...
 La regla no aparece.  Náuseas sobre todo por la mañana.  Tensión en las mamas.  Molestias en la zona abdominal.  Can...
EL Embarazo Gestación: Proceso fisiológico normal en el que se produce modificaciones anatómicas y funcionales en el organ...
Estos cambios permiten:  Alimentar al feto  Preparar el cuerpo para el parto  Desarrollar las mamas para la lactancia L...
 Se desarrolla la placenta: 628/10/2018Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas
 A partir de ella el feto, el feto recibe el oxigeno y los nutrientes que necesita para crecer, eliminando las sustancias...
 Segregación de estrógenos y progesterona, hormonas necesarias para el embarazo.  El pecho aumenta en sensibilidad y tam...
9 Segundo Trimestre (12-24 semanas)  Mejor etapa de la gestación: Madre feliz, desaparece miedos, malestar y actitud posi...
10 Tercer Trimestre (24-40semanas)  Alteración del sueño: • Aumento de la micción para la presión del útero. • Dificultad...
11 Crecimiento del feto de la semana 8 a la semana 40 28/10/2018Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas
• https://www.vix.com/es/imj/salud/5005/plantas-medicinales-prohibidas- durante-el-embarazo • https://tuembarazo.net/prime...
  1. 1. Presentado por: Jineth Paola Rojas Rodriguez Informática Facultad de ciencias de la salud Programa de enfermería Grupo 53 Presentado a: Liliana Sánchez Fajardo El EMBARAZO 28/10/2018Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas 1
  2. 2. TABLA DE CONTENIDO 2Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas 28/10/2018  Síntomas del embarazo  El embarazo  Cambios  La placenta imagen y explicación  Primer trimestre  Segundo trimestre  Tercer trimestre  Crecimiento del feto  Bibliografías
  3. 3.  La regla no aparece.  Náuseas sobre todo por la mañana.  Tensión en las mamas.  Molestias en la zona abdominal.  Cansancio.  Sueño  Cambios fuertes de humor.  Modificación del hambre SINTOMAS DEL EMBARAZO 328/10/2018Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas
  4. 4. EL Embarazo Gestación: Proceso fisiológico normal en el que se produce modificaciones anatómicas y funcionales en el organismo materno 428/10/2018Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas
  5. 5. Estos cambios permiten:  Alimentar al feto  Preparar el cuerpo para el parto  Desarrollar las mamas para la lactancia La duración media de gestación es de 266 días a partir del momento de gestación. La fecha limite se considera entre la semana 38-42 528/10/2018Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas
  6. 6.  Se desarrolla la placenta: 628/10/2018Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas
  7. 7.  A partir de ella el feto, el feto recibe el oxigeno y los nutrientes que necesita para crecer, eliminando las sustancias que no necesita.  Responsable de las hormonas del embarazo.  Estrógenos y progesterona: 7  Regulan los cambios corporales.  Protegen al niño/a.  Evitan que el útero se contraiga con fuerza antes de tiempo.  Estimulan el desarrollo de las glándulas mamarias. 28/10/2018Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas
  8. 8.  Segregación de estrógenos y progesterona, hormonas necesarias para el embarazo.  El pecho aumenta en sensibilidad y tamaño.  Desproporción entre el volumen de la cabeza y el cuerpo del feto.  El útero crece hasta 12cm en el tercer mes.  Nauseas, vómitos, perdida de apetito, alteraciones de sueño, etc.  Intranquilidad. Miedo al aborto Primer Trimestre (Hasta 12 semanas) 828/10/2018Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas
  9. 9. 9 Segundo Trimestre (12-24 semanas)  Mejor etapa de la gestación: Madre feliz, desaparece miedos, malestar y actitud positiva.  Formación completa, solo falta aumento de tamaño y peso.  Descubrimiento del sexo.  Suele desaparecer el cansancio, las nauseas y los vómitos.  Los movimientos del feto se empiezan a sentir. 28/10/2018Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas
  10. 10. 10 Tercer Trimestre (24-40semanas)  Alteración del sueño: • Aumento de la micción para la presión del útero. • Dificultad para encontrar una postura cómoda.  Aumento de la grandaria y desplazamiento del corazón.  Inflamación en las piernas.  Sensación de falta de aire, debido a la presión del útero sobre el diafragma.  Rotación de la cabeza hacia el 7 ª mes.  Contracciones uterinas frecuentes pero casi siempre sin dolor,  Preocupación por el estado del bebe y el parto. 28/10/2018Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas
  11. 11. 11 Crecimiento del feto de la semana 8 a la semana 40 28/10/2018Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas
  28/10/2018 12 Bibliografía Jineth Paola Rodriguez Rojas

