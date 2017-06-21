大学における著作権入門 保健医療経営大学 井上　仁
本日の内容 • 著作物とは • 知的財産権 • 著作権法 • 著作者等の権利 • 著作権の制限 • 私的使用のための複製 • 引用 • 学校その他の教育機関における複製等 • 試験問題としての複製等 • 職務上作成する著作物の...
著作物とは 小説、脚本、論文、講演その他 音楽 舞踊又は無言劇 建築絵画、版画、彫刻その他の美術 地図又は学術的な性質を有する図面、図表、模型その他の図形 映画 写真 プログラム 二次的著作物 データベースの著作物 著作物の例示 (第十条) 編...
著作物とは 国若しくは地方公共団体の機関、独立行政法人または地方独立行政法人が発する告示、 訓令、通達その他これらに類するもの 憲法その他の法令 裁判所の判決、決定、命令及び審判並びに行政庁の裁決及び決定で裁判に準ずる手続に より行われるもの ...
著作物とは 工業製品 アイデア 文芸、学術、美術又は音楽の範囲に属さない。意匠権 表現していない 単なるデータ 思想や感情でない (例) 実験データやそのグラフ(グラフの描画に創意工夫が あれば著作物)、ハローページ (50音順に並べただけ) ...
知的財産権 著作権 特許権 実用新案権 意匠権 回路配置利用権 育成者権 文芸、学術、美術、音楽、プログラム等を保護 (著作権法) 発明を保護 (特許法) 物品の形状等の考案を保護 (実用新案法) 物品のデザインを保護 (意匠法) 半導体集積回...
著作権法 この法律は、著作物並びに実演、レコード、放送及び有線放送に関し著作者の権利及び これに隣接する権利を定め、これらの文化的所産の公正な利用に留意しつつ、著作者等 の権利の保護を図り、もって文化の発展に寄与することを目的とする。(第一条)...
著作者等の権利 著作者人格権 公表権 氏名表示権 同一性保持権 著作権(財産権) 複製権 上演及び演奏権 上映権 公衆送信権等 口述権 展示権 頒布権 譲渡権 貸与権 翻訳権、翻案権等 二次的著作物の利用に関する 原著作者の権利 著作隣接権 著...
著作権の制限 私的使用のための複製 (第三十条) 付随対象著作物の利用 (第三十条の二) 検討の過程における利用 (第三十条の三) 技術の開発又は実用化のための試験の用に供するための利用 (第三十条四項) 図書館等における複製等 (第三十...
私的使用のための複製 (第三十条) 著作権の目的となっている著作物は、個人的に又は家庭内その他これに準ずる限られた範 囲内において使用することを目的とするときは、次に掲げる場合を除き、その使用する者 が複製することができる。 • 自動複製機器...
引用 (第三十二条) 公表された著作物は、引用して利用することができる この場合において、その引用は、公正な慣行に合致するものであり、かつ、報道、批評、 研究その他の引用の目的上正当な範囲内で行なわれるものでなければならない。 • 引用の要件...
学校その他の教育機関における複製等 (第三十五条) • 学校その他の教育機関（営利を目的として設置されているものを除く。）において教育を担 任する者及び授業を受ける者は、その授業の過程における使用に供することを目的とする場 合には、必要と認めら...
学校等における複製の要件 • 複製者: 教育を担任する者および授業を受ける者 • 授業の過程 初等中等機関においては学習指導要領で正規に位置づけられている教育活動 高等教育機関においては単位認定の教育活動 保護者への配布物、授業後のWe...
学校等における公衆送信の要件 • 授業の過程 • 必要と認められる限度 • 当該授業を同時に受ける者 (主会場で授業をし、副会場に同時配信) スタジオから配信、録画してオンデマンドで配信、LMS (学習管理システム)での配布は 許されない...
試験問題としての複製等 (第三十六条) 公表された著作物については、入学試験その他人の学識技能に関する試験又は検定の目的上必要 と認められる限度において、当該試験又は検定の問題として複製し、又は公衆送信（放送又は有 線放送を除き、自動公衆送信の...
職務上作成する著作物の著作者 (第十五条) • 法人その他使用者（以下この条において「法人等」という。）の発意に基づ きその法人等の業務に従事する者が職務上作成する著作物（プログラムの著 作物を除く。）で、その法人等が自己の著作の名義の下に公表...
論文等の著作権 • 多くの場合、投稿先(学会等)に譲渡 • 所属機関の事情で著作権を譲渡できない場合は、学会等が著作権行使の承 諾書を提出 • 第三者への譲渡や第三者に対し排他的独占的な利用許諾を行わない • 著作者の権利として多く認めら...
大学における著作権侵害の事例 A大学 ソフトウェアの不正インストール • 2010年11月 • ソフトウェアを不正にインストールしていたとして損害賠償を含めた和解 • 2011年5月 • 和解成立時点でも不正にインストールされていた ...
著作権侵害の罰則 窃盗 • 「十年以下の懲役又は五十万円以下の罰金」 (刑法第二百三十五条) 著作権侵害 • 「十年以下の懲役もしくは千万円以下の罰金に処し、又はこれを併科する」 (第百十九条) • 法人に対して「三億円以下の罰金」 (...
新聞等の切り抜き • 新聞等の切り抜きを会議で配布 → 著作権侵害 • 新聞著作権協議会は、少部数のコピーを認める権利を公益社団法人日本複製権セ ンターに委託 • 包括許諾契約 • 実額方式 4円 × 複写量 • 簡易方式 10,0...
外注時の注意点 • 発注者の要望 パンフレットやポスターを増刷したい パンフレットをPDF化してWebサイトに掲載したい Webサイトを改変したい • よくある誤解 発注者・支払者 = 著作権者 ではない • 著作権譲渡契約書 著...
著作物の適正な利用のために • 権利制限内での利用 • 教育機関における複製等 (第三十五条) • 引用 (第三十二条) • 保護期間を過ぎた著作物の利用 • 著作権者の許諾
自由利用マーク 著作者が、自分の著作物を他人に自由に使ってもらってよいと考える場合に、その 意思を表示するためのマーク http://www.bunka.go.jp/jiyuriyo/ 「プリントアウト・コピー・無料配布」OKマーク 「障害者の...
クリエイティブ・コモンズ・ライセンス この条件を守れば私の作品を自由に使って構いません。」という意思表示をするためのツール https://creativecommons.jp/licenses/ All rights reserved P...
著作権に関する情報 • 法令データ提供システム (著作権法) http://law.e-gov.go.jp/htmldata/S45/S45HO048.html • 文化庁 http://www.bunka.go.jp/chosakuke...
  1. 1. 大学における著作権入門 保健医療経営大学 井上　仁
  3. 3. 著作物とは 小説、脚本、論文、講演その他 音楽 舞踊又は無言劇 建築絵画、版画、彫刻その他の美術 地図又は学術的な性質を有する図面、図表、模型その他の図形 映画 写真 プログラム 二次的著作物 データベースの著作物 著作物の例示 (第十条) 編集著作物 思想又は感情を創作的に表現したものであって、文芸、学術、美術又は音楽の範囲 に属するもの (著作権法第二条) 第十一条から十二条
  4. 4. 著作物とは 国若しくは地方公共団体の機関、独立行政法人または地方独立行政法人が発する告示、 訓令、通達その他これらに類するもの 憲法その他の法令 裁判所の判決、決定、命令及び審判並びに行政庁の裁決及び決定で裁判に準ずる手続に より行われるもの 保護期間を過ぎたもの(著作者が死亡してから50年を経過したもの等) 権利の目的とならない著作物 (第十三条)
  5. 5. 著作物とは 工業製品 アイデア 文芸、学術、美術又は音楽の範囲に属さない。意匠権 表現していない 単なるデータ 思想や感情でない (例) 実験データやそのグラフ(グラフの描画に創意工夫が あれば著作物)、ハローページ (50音順に並べただけ) 模倣 創作的でない 著作物でないもの 思想又は感情を創作的に表現したものであって、文芸、学術、美術又は音楽の範囲に 属するもの (著作権法第二条一項)
  6. 6. 知的財産権 著作権 特許権 実用新案権 意匠権 回路配置利用権 育成者権 文芸、学術、美術、音楽、プログラム等を保護 (著作権法) 発明を保護 (特許法) 物品の形状等の考案を保護 (実用新案法) 物品のデザインを保護 (意匠法) 半導体集積回路の回路配置の利用を保護 (半導体集積回路の回路配置に関する法律) 植物の新品種を保護 (種苗法) 商標権 商品・サービスに使用するマークを保護 (商標法)
  7. 7. 著作権法 この法律は、著作物並びに実演、レコード、放送及び有線放送に関し著作者の権利及び これに隣接する権利を定め、これらの文化的所産の公正な利用に留意しつつ、著作者等 の権利の保護を図り、もって文化の発展に寄与することを目的とする。(第一条) • 著作権の発生要件 著作物を創作した時点で創作した人(法人・個人)に自然に発生する 著作者人格権及び著作権の享有には、いかなる方式の履行をも要しない (第十七条の二) 無方式主義 • 著作権の登録制度 著作者の推定 第三者対抗
  8. 8. 著作者等の権利 著作者人格権 公表権 氏名表示権 同一性保持権 著作権(財産権) 複製権 上演及び演奏権 上映権 公衆送信権等 口述権 展示権 頒布権 譲渡権 貸与権 翻訳権、翻案権等 二次的著作物の利用に関する 原著作者の権利 著作隣接権 著作物でまだ公表されていないものを公衆に提供し、又は提示する権利 実名もしくは変名を著作者名として表示し、または著作者名を表示しないこととする権利 著作物及びその題号の同一性を保持する権利 著作物を複製する権利 著作物を公衆に上演し、または演奏する権利 著作物を公に上映する権利 著作物を公衆送信する権利 著作物を公に口述する権利 美術の著作物またはまだ発行されていない写真の著作物をこれらの原作品により公に展示する権利 映画の著作物をその複製物により頒布する権利 著作物(映画の著作物を除く)をその原作品又は複製物の譲渡により公衆に提供する権利 著作物(映画の著作物を除く)をその複製物の貸与により公衆に提供する権利 著作物を翻訳し、編曲し、若しくは変形し、又は脚色し、映画化し、その他翻案する権利 二次的著作物の著作者が有するものと同一の種類の権利 著作者は、その著作物を ○○する権利を専有する 　実演家、レコード製作者、放送事業者、有線放送事業者に認められた権利 一部または全部を 譲渡可能 譲渡不可能
  9. 9. 著作権の制限 私的使用のための複製 (第三十条) 付随対象著作物の利用 (第三十条の二) 検討の過程における利用 (第三十条の三) 技術の開発又は実用化のための試験の用に供するための利用 (第三十条四項) 図書館等における複製等 (第三十一条) 引用 (第三十二条) 教科書等への掲載 (第三十三条) 教科用拡大図書等の作成のための複製等 (第三十三条の二) 学校教育番組の放送等 (第三十四条) 学校その他の教育機関における複製等 (第三十五条) 試験問題としての複製等 (第三十六条) 視覚障害者等のための複製等 (第三十七条) 営利を目的としない上演等 (第三十八条) 時事問題に関する論説の転載等 (第三十九条) 政治上の演説等の利用 (第四十条) 事の事件の報道のための利用 (第四十一条) 裁判手続等における複製 (第四十二条) 行政機関情報公開法 等による開示のための利用 (第四十二条の二) 公文書管理法 等による保存等のための利用 (第四十二条の三) 国立国会図書館法 によるインターネット資料及びオンライン資料の収集の ための複製 (第四十二条の四) 翻訳、翻案等による利用 (第四十三条) 放送事業者等による一時的固定 (第四十四条) 美術の著作物等の原作品の所有者による展示 (第四十五条) 公開の美術の著作物等の利用 (第四十六条) 美術の著作物等の展示に伴う複製 (第四十七条) 美術の著作物等の譲渡等の申出に伴う複製等 (第四十七条の二) プログラムの著作物の複製物の所有者による複製等 (第四十七条の三) 保守、修理等のための一時的複製 (第四十七条の四) 送信の障害の防止等のための複製 (第四十七条の五) 送信可能化された情報の送信元識別符号の検索等のための複製等 (第四十七 条の六) 情報解析のための複製等 (第四十七条の七) 電子計算機における著作物の利用に伴う複製 (第四十七条の八) 情報通信技術を利用した情報提供の準備に必要な情報処理のための利用 (第 四十七条の九)
  10. 10. 私的使用のための複製 (第三十条) 著作権の目的となっている著作物は、個人的に又は家庭内その他これに準ずる限られた範 囲内において使用することを目的とするときは、次に掲げる場合を除き、その使用する者 が複製することができる。 • 自動複製機器を用いた複製 • 技術的保護手段の回避 • 著作権を侵害を知りながら受信 • 私的の範囲 自分自身 家族 • 業務での利用は「私的使用のための複製」に該当しない 個人が業務で利用する 部署内の数人に配布する
  11. 11. 引用 (第三十二条) 公表された著作物は、引用して利用することができる この場合において、その引用は、公正な慣行に合致するものであり、かつ、報道、批評、 研究その他の引用の目的上正当な範囲内で行なわれるものでなければならない。 • 引用の要件 公正な慣行 主従関係 明瞭区分性 必然性 正当な範囲内 出所の明示 (第四十八条)
  12. 12. 学校その他の教育機関における複製等 (第三十五条) • 学校その他の教育機関（営利を目的として設置されているものを除く。）において教育を担 任する者及び授業を受ける者は、その授業の過程における使用に供することを目的とする場 合には、必要と認められる限度において、公表された著作物を複製することができる。ただ し、当該著作物の種類及び用途並びにその複製の部数及び態様に照らし著作権者の利益を不 当に害することとなる場合は、この限りでない。 • 公表された著作物については、前項の教育機関における授業の過程において、当該授業を直 接受ける者に対して当該著作物をその原作品若しくは複製物を提供し、若しくは提示して利 用する場合又は当該著作物を第三十八条第一項の規定により上演し、演奏し、上映し、若し くは口述して利用する場合には、当該授業が行われる場所以外の場所において当該授業を同 時に受ける者に対して公衆送信（自動公衆送信の場合にあっては、送信可能化を含む。）を 行うことができる。ただし、当該著作物の種類及び用途並びに当該公衆送信の態様に照らし 著作権者の利益を不当に害することとなる場合は、この限りでない。
  13. 13. 学校等における複製の要件 • 複製者: 教育を担任する者および授業を受ける者 • 授業の過程 初等中等機関においては学習指導要領で正規に位置づけられている教育活動 高等教育機関においては単位認定の教育活動 保護者への配布物、授業後のWebサイトへの掲載、研究会での利用等は許されない • 必要と認められる限度 • 著作権者の利益を不当に害さない 問題集の複製は許されない (本来一人ひとりが購入するもの) • 出所の明示 (第四十八条)
  14. 14. 学校等における公衆送信の要件 • 授業の過程 • 必要と認められる限度 • 当該授業を同時に受ける者 (主会場で授業をし、副会場に同時配信) スタジオから配信、録画してオンデマンドで配信、LMS (学習管理システム)での配布は 許されない • 著作権者の利益を不当に害さない • 第三十五条については現在、文化審議会著作権分科会法制・基本問題小委員会 で審議中 • 異時公衆送信を権利制限の対象とする • 異時公衆送信には補償金請求権を付与する • 複製と同時公衆送信は従来どおりとし補償金請求権はつけない
  15. 15. 試験問題としての複製等 (第三十六条) 公表された著作物については、入学試験その他人の学識技能に関する試験又は検定の目的上必要 と認められる限度において、当該試験又は検定の問題として複製し、又は公衆送信（放送又は有 線放送を除き、自動公衆送信の場合にあつては送信可能化を含む。次項において同じ。）を行う ことができる。ただし、当該著作物の種類及び用途並びに当該公衆送信の態様に照らし著作権者 の利益を不当に害することとなる場合は、この限りでない。 • 管理団体等が目的外利用として利用料の支払いを求める理由 一般社団法人日本著作権教育研究会の見解 1. 残部はあくまでも残部であり少部数であることが前提であり、受験希望者に配布できるほどの量では なく、報道機関、近隣の教育機関等への配布がその限度である。 2. 試験はその性質上秘匿性を求めるために許諾を必要としないが、受験希望者という多数への配布は、 目的外利用であり著作権者の利益を不当に害することとなる。 http://www.jcea.info/nyushi2.html
  16. 16. 職務上作成する著作物の著作者 (第十五条) • 法人その他使用者（以下この条において「法人等」という。）の発意に基づ きその法人等の業務に従事する者が職務上作成する著作物（プログラムの著 作物を除く。）で、その法人等が自己の著作の名義の下に公表するものの著 作者は、その作成の時における契約、勤務規則その他に別段の定めがない限 り、その法人等とする。 • 法人等の発意に基づきその法人等の業務に従事する者が職務上作成するプロ グラムの著作物の著作者は、その作成の時における契約、勤務規則その他に 別段の定めがない限り、その法人等とする。
  17. 17. 論文等の著作権 • 多くの場合、投稿先(学会等)に譲渡 • 所属機関の事情で著作権を譲渡できない場合は、学会等が著作権行使の承 諾書を提出 • 第三者への譲渡や第三者に対し排他的独占的な利用許諾を行わない • 著作者の権利として多く認められている事項 • 個人または所属機関のWebサイトでの公開 • ある一定以上を変更して利用 • 著作権法で認められている私的使用や教育目的での利用
  18. 18. 大学における著作権侵害の事例 A大学 ソフトウェアの不正インストール • 2010年11月 • ソフトウェアを不正にインストールしていたとして損害賠償を含めた和解 • 2011年5月 • 和解成立時点でも不正にインストールされていた • 大学当局がその実態を把握できないまま和解後も使用され続けていたことが後日発覚 • あらためて和解交渉 • 該当ソフトウェアの市場価格の倍額を損害賠償金として改めて支払うことで和解成立 B大学 ソフトウェアの不正インストール • 2017年1月 • 学生が個人所有のパソコンにソフトウェアを不正にインストール • 学生懲戒規程に基づき厳正なる処分
  19. 19. 著作権侵害の罰則 窃盗 • 「十年以下の懲役又は五十万円以下の罰金」 (刑法第二百三十五条) 著作権侵害 • 「十年以下の懲役もしくは千万円以下の罰金に処し、又はこれを併科する」 (第百十九条) • 法人に対して「三億円以下の罰金」 (第百二十四条)
  20. 20. 新聞等の切り抜き • 新聞等の切り抜きを会議で配布 → 著作権侵害 • 新聞著作権協議会は、少部数のコピーを認める権利を公益社団法人日本複製権セ ンターに委託 • 包括許諾契約 • 実額方式 4円 × 複写量 • 簡易方式 10,000円 × コビー機台数 80円 × 全従業員数
  21. 21. 外注時の注意点 • 発注者の要望 パンフレットやポスターを増刷したい パンフレットをPDF化してWebサイトに掲載したい Webサイトを改変したい • よくある誤解 発注者・支払者 = 著作権者 ではない • 著作権譲渡契約書 著作権の帰属(利用許諾、譲渡) 著作者人格権を行使しない (著作者人格権は譲渡できないから) • 中間データ PhotoshopやIllustrator等のデータも譲渡してもらうようにしていたほうがよい
  22. 22. 著作物の適正な利用のために • 権利制限内での利用 • 教育機関における複製等 (第三十五条) • 引用 (第三十二条) • 保護期間を過ぎた著作物の利用 • 著作権者の許諾
  23. 23. 自由利用マーク 著作者が、自分の著作物を他人に自由に使ってもらってよいと考える場合に、その 意思を表示するためのマーク http://www.bunka.go.jp/jiyuriyo/ 「プリントアウト・コピー・無料配布」OKマーク 「障害者のための非営利目的利用」OKマーク 「学校教育のための非営利目的利用」OKマーク 「プリントアウト」「コピー」「無料配布」のみを認めるマーク ※変更、改変、加工、切除、部分利用、要約、翻訳、変形、脚色、翻案などは含まれない。そのまま「プリントアウト」 「コピー」「無料配布」をする場合に限られる 障害者が使うことを目的とする場合に限り，コピー，送信，配布など，あらゆる非営利目的利用を認めるマーク ※変変更，改変，加工，切除，部分利用，要約，翻訳，変形，脚色，翻案なども含まる 学校の様々な活動で使うことを目的とする場合に限り，コピー，送信，配布など，あらゆる非営利目的利用を認めるマーク ※変更，改変，加工，切除，部分利用，要約，翻訳，変形，脚色，翻案なども含まれる
  24. 24. クリエイティブ・コモンズ・ライセンス この条件を守れば私の作品を自由に使って構いません。」という意思表示をするためのツール https://creativecommons.jp/licenses/ All rights reserved Public domain 本資料は、表示 BY で利用可 原作者のクレジットを表示することを主な条件とし、改変はもちろん、 営利目的での二次利用も許可される最も自由度の高いCCライセンス 表示 BY: 作品のクレジットを表示すること 改変禁止 ND: 元の作品を改変しないこと 非営利 NC: 営利目的での利用をしないこと 継承 SA: 元の作品と同じ組み合わせのCC ライセンスで公開すること
  25. 25. 著作権に関する情報 • 法令データ提供システム (著作権法) http://law.e-gov.go.jp/htmldata/S45/S45HO048.html • 文化庁 http://www.bunka.go.jp/chosakuken/ • クリエイティブ・コモンズ・ジャパン http://creativecommons.jp/ • 公益社団法人著作権情報センター http://www.cric.or.jp/ • 一般社団法人コンピュータソフトウェア著作権協会 http://www2.accsjp.or.jp/ • 新聞著作権協議会 http://www.ccnp.jp/ • 公益社団法人日本複製権センター http://www.jrrc.or.jp/

×