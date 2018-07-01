Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download]
Book details Author : Ross Guberman Pages : 424 pages Publisher : Oxford University Press 2014-04-04 Language : English IS...
Description this book With Point Made, legal writing expert, Ross Guberman, throws a life preserver to attorneys, who are ...
attendant loss to valuable and vibrant programming that has long been part of American culture." Each chapter of Point Mad...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Click below for free Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Down...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download]

11 views

Published on

With Point Made, legal writing expert, Ross Guberman, throws a life preserver to attorneys, who are under more pressure than ever to produce compelling prose. What is the strongest opening for a motion or brief? How to draft winning headings? How to tell a persuasive story when the record is dry and dense? The answers are "more science than art," says Guberman, who has analyzed stellar arguments by distinguished attorneys to develop step-by-step instructions for achieving the results you want. The author takes an empirical approach, drawing heavily on the writings of the nation s 50 most influential lawyers, including Barack Obama, John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Ted Olson, and David Boies. Their strategies, demystified and broken down into specific, learnable techniques, become a detailed writing guide full of practical models. In FCC v. Fox, for example, Kathleen Sullivan conjures the potentially dangerous, unintended consequences of finding for the other side (the "Why Should I Care?" technique).Arguing against allowing the FCC to continue fining broadcasters that let the "F-word" slip out, she highlights the chilling effect these fines have on America s radio and TV stations, "discouraging live programming altogether, with attendant loss to valuable and vibrant programming that has long been part of American culture." Each chapter of Point Made focuses on a typically tough challenge, providing a strategic roadmap and practical tips along with annotated examples of how prominent attorneys have resolved that challenge in varied trial and appellate briefs. Short examples and explanations with engaging titles-"Brass Tacks," "Talk to Yourself," "Russian Doll"-deliver weighty materials with a light tone, making the guidelines easy to remember and apply. In addition to all-new examples from the original 50 advocates, this Second Edition introduces eight new superstar lawyers from Solicitor General Don Verrilli, Deanne Maynard, Larry Robbins, and Lisa Blatt to Joshua Rosen
Click This Link To Download https://downloadbooksherenow.blogspot.sg/?book=0199943850

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download]

  1. 1. Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download]
  2. 2. Book details Author : Ross Guberman Pages : 424 pages Publisher : Oxford University Press 2014-04-04 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0199943850 ISBN-13 : 9780199943852
  3. 3. Description this book With Point Made, legal writing expert, Ross Guberman, throws a life preserver to attorneys, who are under more pressure than ever to produce compelling prose. What is the strongest opening for a motion or brief? How to draft winning headings? How to tell a persuasive story when the record is dry and dense? The answers are "more science than art," says Guberman, who has analyzed stellar arguments by distinguished attorneys to develop step-by-step instructions for achieving the results you want. The author takes an empirical approach, drawing heavily on the writings of the nation s 50 most influential lawyers, including Barack Obama, John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Ted Olson, and David Boies. Their strategies, demystified and broken down into specific, learnable techniques, become a detailed writing guide full of practical models. In FCC v. Fox, for example, Kathleen Sullivan conjures the potentially dangerous, unintended consequences of finding for the other side (the "Why Should I Care?" technique).Arguing against allowing the FCC to continue fining broadcasters that let the "F-word" slip out, she highlights the chilling effect these fines have on America s radio and TV stations, "discouraging live programming altogether, with
  4. 4. attendant loss to valuable and vibrant programming that has long been part of American culture." Each chapter of Point Made focuses on a typically tough challenge, providing a strategic roadmap and practical tips along with annotated examples of how prominent attorneys have resolved that challenge in varied trial and appellate briefs. Short examples and explanations with engaging titles-"Brass Tacks," "Talk to Yourself," "Russian Doll"-deliver weighty materials with a light tone, making the guidelines easy to remember and apply. In addition to all-new examples from the original 50 advocates, this Second Edition introduces eight new superstar lawyers from Solicitor General Don Verrilli, Deanne Maynard, Larry Robbins, and Lisa Blatt to Joshua RosenClick Here To Download https://downloadbooksherenow.blogspot.sg/?book=0199943850 Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Book Reviews,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] PDF,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Reviews,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Amazon,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Audiobook ,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Book PDF ,Download fiction Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] ,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Ebook,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Hardcover,Download Sumarry Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] ,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Free PDF,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] PDF Download,Read Epub Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Ross Guberman ,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Audible,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Ebook Free ,Download book Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] ,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Audiobook Free,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Book PDF,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] non fiction,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] goodreads,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] excerpts,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] test PDF ,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Full Book Free PDF,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] big board book,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Book target,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] book walmart,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Preview,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] printables,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Contents,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] book review,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] book tour,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] signed book,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] book depository,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] ebook bike,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] pdf online ,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] books in order,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] coloring page,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] books for babies,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] ebook download,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] story pdf,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] illustrations pdf,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] big book,Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Free acces unlimited,Read Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Full Popular PDF,Download PDF Free sample Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] ,baby firsts book,online baby memory book,best self help books With Point Made, legal writing expert, Ross Guberman, throws a life preserver to attorneys, who are under more pressure than ever to produce compelling prose. What is the strongest opening for a motion or brief? How to draft winning headings? How to tell a persuasive story when the record is dry and dense? The answers are "more science than art," says Guberman, who has analyzed stellar arguments by distinguished attorneys to develop step-by-step instructions for achieving the results you want. The author takes an empirical approach, drawing heavily on the writings of the nation s 50 most influential lawyers, including Barack Obama, John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Ted Olson, and David Boies. Their strategies, demystified and broken down into specific, learnable techniques, become a detailed writing guide full of practical models. In FCC v. Fox, for example, Kathleen Sullivan conjures the potentially dangerous, unintended consequences of finding for the other side (the "Why Should I Care?" technique).Arguing against allowing the FCC to continue fining broadcasters that let the "F-word" slip out, she highlights the chilling effect these fines have on America s radio and TV stations, "discouraging live programming altogether, with attendant loss to valuable and vibrant programming that has long been part of American culture." Each chapter of Point Made focuses on a typically tough challenge, providing a strategic roadmap and practical tips along with annotated examples of how prominent attorneys have resolved that challenge in varied trial and appellate briefs. Short examples and explanations with engaging titles-"Brass Tacks," "Talk to Yourself," "Russian Doll"-deliver weighty materials with a light tone, making the guidelines easy to remember and apply. In addition to all-new examples from the original 50 advocates, this Second Edition introduces eight new superstar lawyers from Solicitor General Don Verrilli, Deanne Maynard, Larry Robbins, and Lisa Blatt to Joshua Rosen
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Click below for free Download Download Point Made: How To Write Like The Nation s Top Advocates - Ross Guberman [Full Download] Click this link : https://downloadbooksherenow.blogspot.sg/?book=0199943850 if you want to download this book OR

×