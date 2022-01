What to Upload to SlideShare

Cpec on its way 1. 1/17 1/23 what is CPEC ? 2. 2/17 2/23 3. 3/17 CPEC  CPEC is the abbreviation of china Pakistan economic corridor  CPEC is an ongoing development mega projects whose aim is to connect the Gwadar port to China  CPEC is a collection of infrastructure projects currently under construction throughout Pakistan. 23 4. 4/17 Projects of CPEC  Roads  Railways  Special economic zone  Energy production  Mass transit 4/23 5. 5/17 Benefits  CPEC will not only benefit China or Pakistan but will have positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asian Republic  The project is estimated to create some 700,000 jobs up to 2030  CPEC deal also includes $ 5.9 billion for road projects and $ 3.7 billion for railway projects 5/23 6. 6/17 6/23 7. 7/17 Gwadar  Gwadar is a combination of two Balochi words Guad meaning wind and Dar meaning gateway  Port city located on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, Pakistan  Population of 90,762  Remained under possession of Oman empire from 1783 to 1958 7/23 8. 8/17 Gwadar Port  One of deepest sea port in the world  Construction of port started in 2002  In 2015, It became officially opeartional  Provides china shortest route to Middle East and Europe 8/23 9. 9/17 CPEC Gwader Projects  Gwadar East-Bay Expressway  New Gwadar International Airport  Pak China Friendship Hospital  Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute at Gwadar  Marine drive coastal road Gawadar 9/23 10. 10/17 Conclusion  CPEC  Generate extensive employment opportunities  10/23 11. 11/17 Questions 11/12

