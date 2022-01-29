Successfully reported this slideshow.
Types of diy organic cleaner recipes

Jan. 29, 2022
As a leading firm of Wichita Dry Cleaners, Jim Morgan's Fine Dry Cleaners specialize in providing high-quality and timely service to its customers. We ensure your clothes are cleaned and pressed to perfection. Our professionals pay attention to details while carrying out the task of cleaning, pressing, and delivering of clothes. Contact us for more information.

Types of diy organic cleaner recipes

  1. 1. Types of DIY Organic Cleaner Recipes
  2. 2. Let’s get organic!!! No more harsh chemicals to burn your skin and dry it out… OUCH!!! No more worrying about little Susie and Jo Jo Junior getting into the Cleaning Cabinet and chugging a gallon of bright blue Window Cleaner. We all know that we thought about it with all the bright colors that they make these cleaners I mean look at all the Tide Pod Kids, it’s obviously a temptation, is it too soon for a slight chuckle on that comment. Probably so I will digress. It’s time to Organic the Mess out of this House, so here we go!!! I know you are chomping at the bit to get started on a “Cleaning Frenzy”. Aren’t we all? But first let’s check out some of the most common non-toxic cleaning products. Baking Soda We all have Baking Soda, it’s found in practically every kitchen in America but did you know that Baking Soda is a virus-killer that can also clean, deodorize, and cut through grease and grime. Yeah I didn’t think so. Lemon Juice Natural lemon juice annihilates mildew and mold, cuts through grease, and shines hard surfaces (It also smells awesome.).
  3. 3. Castile Soap This is a type of soap that’s made from 100% plant oils that means no animals were “used” in the making of this product and absolutely no chemical detergents. What? You say how is this possible? Because Nature Packs a Mean Punch if you let it. Castile Soap was made popular by the Dr. Bronner’s line of products, castile soap is an amazing product to cut through grease and grime. Also did you know that with a little of this soap and some Borax you can make your own laundry detergent, but now I am getting ahead of myself. Vinegar Thanks to its acidity, vinegar is nothing short of a cleaning miracle — I know it stinks, but like it or not it does an amazing job of getting rid of grease, soap scum, and grime. Olive Oil I bet you didn’t realize that you could use this as cleaner and polisher did you. Well you do now, so there you go.
  4. 4. Essential Oils Essential oils have become quite popular lately. Naturally, because they smell great and can make your house the same when added to your Organic Cleaners. Essential Oils are considered safe especially when diluted. Keep this in mind when choosing which oils you like the best. Be sure you are using 100% oils. Borax Many DIY cleaners tout Borax (a boron mineral and salt) as a non- toxic alternative to mainstream cleaning products; however, the issue is pretty hotly debated. Some research suggests Borax can act as a skin and eye irritant and that it disrupts hormones. For this list, we’ve chosen to avoid products that use Borax.

