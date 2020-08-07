Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Jim Grisanzio Software Community Manager Lessons Learned from Being Forced to Change and then Driving my own Change Intern...
Changes I’ve been a developer, editor, publicist, writer, photographer, videographer, software project manager … 2 Copyrig...
Changes I’ve been a developer, editor, publicist, writer, photographer, videographer, software project manager … 3 Copyrig...
Changes I’ve been a developer, editor, publicist, writer, photographer, videographer, software project manager … 4 Copyrig...
Ramifications Made 12 job changes across 4 industries — construction, publishing, biotech, software — via brute force 5 Co...
Start by looking in the mirror …
7 Copyright © 2020, Oracle and/or its affiliates Focus • Learn • Recall • Apply • Test • Leverage
Focus What are you paying attention to? How deep are you going? And for how long? • DW: Focusing without distraction on a ...
Learn Innovative learning techniques. Known for decades in the scientific literature. • Based on existing studies and also...
Recall Anki: Means memorization in Japanese. in Kanji or in Hiragana. • Intelligent Flash Cards. Software tool to implemen...
Leverage Protein networks. Computer Networks. Human networks. Many hidden paths! • Studies massive data sets to see relati...
Everything is temporary …
References 13 Copyright © 2020, Oracle and/or its affiliates Building FOSS Development Communities https://jimgrisanzio.wo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Navigating the Madness of Blistering Change

34 views

Published on

Lessons Learned from Being Forced to Change and then Driving my own Change

Published in: Self Improvement
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Navigating the Madness of Blistering Change

  1. 1. Jim Grisanzio Software Community Manager Lessons Learned from Being Forced to Change and then Driving my own Change International Developer Career Day • August 7, 2020 Navigating the Madness of Blistering Change
  2. 2. Changes I’ve been a developer, editor, publicist, writer, photographer, videographer, software project manager … 2 Copyright © 2020, Oracle and/or its affiliates Excavator, Real Estate Developer for 5 years, Long Island, NY, 1985
  3. 3. Changes I’ve been a developer, editor, publicist, writer, photographer, videographer, software project manager … 3 Copyright © 2020, Oracle and/or its affiliates Journalist, Wrote Hundreds of Articles for several magazines, Boston, 1993
  4. 4. Changes I’ve been a developer, editor, publicist, writer, photographer, videographer, software project manager … 4 Copyright © 2020, Oracle and/or its affiliates Video Producer, Oracle, San Francisco, Back to Community Management, 2020
  5. 5. Ramifications Made 12 job changes across 4 industries — construction, publishing, biotech, software — via brute force 5 Copyright © 2020, Oracle and/or its affiliates My Jetta wrecked, the guy fell asleep and drove off the road, 1987 hard work to the point of sacrificing my health. Not smart. Need a better way …
  6. 6. Start by looking in the mirror …
  7. 7. 7 Copyright © 2020, Oracle and/or its affiliates Focus • Learn • Recall • Apply • Test • Leverage
  8. 8. Focus What are you paying attention to? How deep are you going? And for how long? • DW: Focusing without distraction on a cognitively demanding task. • DW is becoming increasing valuable at the same time it’s becoming increasing rare. • This is hard. Deliberate practice is needed. Here’s why it’s necessary: Neuroplasticity. - “By focusing intensely on a specific skill, you’re forcing the specific relevant circuit to fire, again and again, in isolation. This repetitive use of a specific circuit triggers cells called oligodendrocytes to begin wrapping layers of myelin around the neurons in the circuits—effectively cementing the skill.” • Hike in the woods while thinking about hard problems. Meditate. Mindfulness. Exercise. • Schedule DW. Every day. 1 hour to start. Those skilled at DW can go up to 4 hours of focus. • Must balance deep work with shallow work. - Marketing has too much shallow work, multitasking, and context switching. At least in technical fields people recognize the value of focus. More likely to understand the cost of context switching. • Need the ability to master hard things and produce at an elite level. That's what gets you promoted. • DW is not flow. Flow is pleasant, flawless performance of what you know. DW is difficult and focused on learning something new. 8 Copyright © 2020, Oracle and/or its affiliates
  9. 9. Learn Innovative learning techniques. Known for decades in the scientific literature. • Based on existing studies and also original research from the authors. • Filled with interesting personal anecdotes that demonstrate the science clearly. - Best book on learning I’ve ever read. - Read this and you’ll spot others that are similar. • Anti Intuitive: People think they learn better with old way. The data says the opposite. • Mastery vs Familiarity: Do you seek superficial knowledge or do you want full mastery? • Active Recall: Learning is more about getting information out then in putting it in. • Spaced Repetition: Space learning over time in increasingly longer periods. Block learning not effective. • Interleave: Learning related subjects or skills simultaneously. Brain make more neural connections. • Apply & Test: Learning requires immediate application and frequent low stakes testing. • Teach: After you learn, recall, test, and apply you have to teach. Put it all in your own words. • Determination: This is not easy. Learning should be hard. The hard bit is the learning. That’s where the muscles are being exercised and conditioned (actual muscles or brain neurons). 9 Copyright © 2020, Oracle and/or its affiliates
  10. 10. Recall Anki: Means memorization in Japanese. in Kanji or in Hiragana. • Intelligent Flash Cards. Software tool to implement the concepts in Make it Stick book. • Algorithm learns from your input and is very customizable. • Tool seriously and massively scales the spaced repetition and active recall concepts. • Takes a couple of weeks to sink in when you realize what's happening. Card dynamics. - Learning becomes more about constant reviewing. This is a shocking realization! - Learning changes. You look forward to the challenge. But it can get ahead of you. You’ll likely have to slow down. • Medical and legal students, language learners, hackers. Me: names/faces, Japanese, visualizations. • Synchronize cloud/desktop. Mac, Windows, Linux, iPhone/Android. • Well documented. Many plugins and shard decks. Best to build your own decks. • Simple interface. Extremely extendable with card types (reveal, fill in, audio, images, text). • Many demos online on YouTube. A community of Anki learners. • Other similar tools out there but Anki is best (simple, expandable, Open Source Project). - https://apps.ankiweb.net/ | https://ankiweb.net/about | https://github.com/ankitects/anki 10 Copyright © 2020, Oracle and/or its affiliates
  11. 11. Leverage Protein networks. Computer Networks. Human networks. Many hidden paths! • Studies massive data sets to see relationships that were unknown previously. • Performance vs Success. Main distinction in book. Different math to measure each. • Where performance is obvious, it matters more. But among the very best the distinctions in performance are tiny so the network or community has much more influence. • Must have both ultimately but both are different. Performance about you, success is about us. - The ”us” is the community. This is a key reason to participate in and contribute to communities. • Performance is Bounded. Success is Unbounded. Sports. Music. • Studied many fields, such as art, science, and technology. - Silicon Valley: Only the young are innovative, right? No. Around age 50 is most profitable from start up sales. - Science: Only the young scientists make all the breakthroughs, right? Partially. Among the small elite, it’s largely true. But when the data set is expanded massive among all scientists you can see a the relationship between productivity and innovation. The young produce more and are more likely to get something to stick. - Art: It’s all about the network because performance is impossible to measure. • Perception in the community matters. Sometimes perception matters more than performance. 11 Copyright © 2020, Oracle and/or its affiliates
  12. 12. Everything is temporary …
  13. 13. References 13 Copyright © 2020, Oracle and/or its affiliates Building FOSS Development Communities https://jimgrisanzio.wordpress.com/building-communities/ Experiences from Sun’s OpenSolaris Project https://jimgrisanzio.wordpress.com/opensolaris/ Experiences from Oracle’s Developer Marketing https://jimgrisanzio.wordpress.com/oracle/ Discussions on Social Media https://twitter.com/jimgris Thousands of Images of Oracle, Sun, FOSS Developers https://www.flickr.com/photos/jimgris/ Hundreds of Video Interviews with Oracle Developers https://bit.ly/31hZDbk Background on Building Software Development Communities Thank You! Jim Grisanzio jim.grisanzio@oracle.com

×