Universidad Yacambú sede Lara. Lechería, 01 de Junio de 2017. Materia: Biología y conducta Laboratorio THB-0144 ED02D1V Es...
FECUNDACIÓN  La fecundación es cuando se unen las dos células reproductoras femeninas y masculinas formando un núcleo y p...
DESARROLLO DEL EMBRIÓN  El desarrollo del embrión es el periodo desde la fecundación hasta el nacimiento de un nuevo ser,...
DESARROLLO DEL BEBÉ  La duración del embarazo se calcula desde el primer día de la última regla. El óvulo sale del ovario...
SEMANAS DE FORMACIÓN SEMANA PROCESO Semana 3 En esta semana los 23 cromosomas del óvulo se han unido a los 23 cromosomas d...
SEMANA PROCESO Semana 9 a la 12. En esta etapa ya se puede comenzar al bebé llamar feto e incluso este realiza ligeros mov...
SEMANA PROCESO Semana 28 a la 40. La tercera fase del embarazo se cuenta a partir de la semana 29. El bebé tiene patrones ...
Desarrollo embrionario

Universidad Yacambú.
Materia: Biologia y conducta Laboratorio.

Desarrollo embrionario

  1. 1. Universidad Yacambú sede Lara. Lechería, 01 de Junio de 2017. Materia: Biología y conducta Laboratorio THB-0144 ED02D1V Estudiante: Jimena Leo Martínez. Expediente: HPS-172-00281V. Desarrollo embrionario
  2. 2. FECUNDACIÓN  La fecundación es cuando se unen las dos células reproductoras femeninas y masculinas formando un núcleo y parte del citoplasma. En este proceso químico se produce una nueva célula que comienza con la penetración de un espermatozoide en un ovulo. Existen dos tipos de fecundación la interna que tiene lugar en la cúpula donde se expulsa millones espermatozoides que penetran en la vagina y la externa donde los espermatozoides nada para fecundar los óvulos liberados por la hembra.  El proceso de fecundación se lleva acabo en la zona un pase Falopio el óvulo fecundado y se encamina hacia el útero siendo ya un embrión y se fija sobre la pared a esta acción se le llama ni nación. En el embrión hay dos grupos de células uno que los formara. Y otro que formar a los anexos embrionarios ambas formaciones se llevan de manera simultánea los principales anexo embrionarios son el amnios y el corion.
  3. 3. DESARROLLO DEL EMBRIÓN  El desarrollo del embrión es el periodo desde la fecundación hasta el nacimiento de un nuevo ser, se cuenta el embarazo desde el último día del periodo de menstruación hasta 40 semanas después. Etapas durante el desarrollo del embrión: 1. Segmentación: Es la división por mitosis del óvulo fecundado hasta llegar al estado de blástula, esta división da lugar a numerosos blastómeros. 2. Blastulación: Las divisiones de la segmentación llevan a una etapa en la que el cogote alcanza un gran número de células. 3. Gastrulación: En este proceso se forma la gástrula. Comprende la invaginación o embolia, que es la forma ordinaria de la gastrulación de la blástula, consiste en que una parte de la misma se introduce en la otra, la parte que queda fuera es el ectodermo de la gástrula y la parte invaginada el endodermo. 4. Organogénesis: Es la formación de los esbozos organógenos y diferenciación de los mismos.
  4. 4. DESARROLLO DEL BEBÉ  La duración del embarazo se calcula desde el primer día de la última regla. El óvulo sale del ovario alrededor del día 14. Los espermatozoides van hacia el óvulo y lo alcanzan en la parte exterior de una de las trompas de Falopio. Cuando el espermatozoide entra en el ovulo la parte externa de este cambio para que no entren más y el óvulo fecundado comienza a bajar por la trompa. Luego de seis días de la fecundación, se convierten en un conjunto de células que se depositan en la pared interna del útero.
  5. 5. SEMANAS DE FORMACIÓN SEMANA PROCESO Semana 3 En esta semana los 23 cromosomas del óvulo se han unido a los 23 cromosomas del espermatozoide, de esta manera también se establece el sexo del bebé, sus características físicas y mentales. Semana 4 En la semana cuatro el óvulo ya fertilizado entra en el útero y se implanta. Se empieza a formar y diferenciar la placenta, el embrión, las células de la membrana y líquido amniótico. Esta etapa es importante para el bebé la madre debe tener cuidado con lo que come o bebe porque en esta etapa surge la mayoría de las malformaciones. Semana 5 a la 8. En la semana cinco se forma la médula espinal y el cerebro, el cerebro continúa desarrollándose hasta que el niño tiene aproximadamente 18 meses de vida. También se empiezan a formar las orejas. En esta semana es cuando la madre normalmente empieza sentir que está embarazada. En la semana seis la cabeza y el tronco están formándose, las células del cerebro crecen rápidamente, son visibles la formación de futuros piernas y brazos, boca, raíces de los dientes. En la semana siete siguen las formaciones ya mencionadas y la médula espinal está casi completa. En la semana ocho se comienzan a formar los ojos, la parte externa de las orejas y los dedos de pies y manos.
  6. 6. SEMANA PROCESO Semana 9 a la 12. En esta etapa ya se puede comenzar al bebé llamar feto e incluso este realiza ligeros movimientos. Se forman las rodillas, órganos principales y comienzan a desarrollarse los huesos. En la semana 10 inicia el funcionamiento de la placenta, los riñones ya producen orina y se pasa al líquido amniótico que rodea al bebé. En la semana 11 se empieza formar el cuello del bebé y se forman los párpados. Semana 13 a 27. Está en el período intermedio del embarazo ya que el embarazo sea afianzado. La gran mayoría de abortos se hacen en las primeras 13 semanas de gestación. En la semana 13 se puede identificar el sexo del niño, al comienzo de esta etapa se empiezan a crear cambios fenotípicos, le sale pelo en la cabeza, crecen las uñas, huellas digitales, tiene un color visible, se forman las cuerdas vocales, se escuchan los latidos del corazón con el monitor doptone. A partir de la semana 19 el bebé empieza a crecer notablemente, se empieza a mover libremente dentro del líquido amniótico dando vueltas. En la semana 24 el bebé empieza reaccionar ante ruidos fuertes. En la semana 25 comienzan a hacerse los huesos, este proceso también continúa durante 16 años más. El bebé ya responde al dolor. Ya en la última semana de esta tapa los párpados de perciben luz y diferencia olores.
  7. 7. SEMANA PROCESO Semana 28 a la 40. La tercera fase del embarazo se cuenta a partir de la semana 29. El bebé tiene patrones establecidos de sueño y actividad, normalmente está activo entre las 8 y 11 de la noche. También puede diferenciar entre la luz y la oscuridad a través de la pared abdominal de la madre. En esta tapa el feto puede sonreír, bostezar y empieza a formar grasa para mantener su temperatura. En la semana 33 el canal digestivo y los pulmones están casi listos. Ya luego el bebé empieza a ubicarse en la posición probable de parto. En la semana 39 el bebé crece de manera muy rápida aumentando 15 g por día y mide entre 50 y 52 cm. En la última semana que viene siendo la 40 sus movimientos ya pierden fuerza pero nunca cesan.

