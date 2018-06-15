Synnopsis :

The Believe Training Journal by professional runners Lauren Fleshman and Roisin McGettigan-Dumas is much more than a running workout log; it’s a secret weapon.Lauren and Ro created their first Believe I Am training diary when they couldn’t find a workout log that inspired them to keep using it. Now matching the interior of the charcoal and lavender editions, this new updated Believe Training Journal in the popular Classic Red color will help runners set goals, see what works and what doesn’t, keep their heads in the game, stay honest when no one’s looking, and prove when the work’s been done.With a smart, functional design, the Believe Training Journal guides runners through their season, helping set goals, plan training weeks, record daily workouts, and keep runners focused. The Journal includes: an undated annual calendar, undated daily and weekly running logs, how to use a training log, how to set goals, how personality affects performance, how to design a training plan, a dozen key workouts, tips on fueling, a new way to think about body image, mental tips for competition, dealing with adversity, setting good mental habits, recovery strategies, reflecting on the past season, and creating positive running groups.This updated Classic Red edition comes with the series favorite photographs and design, hand-written notes, practical advice, and the hard-earned secrets and lessons that Lauren and Ro have learned on the pro running circuit. Also new in this edition are Lauren’s killa core routine and Ro’s favorite post-run yoga poses.Top runners say there are few training tools as valuable as a good training diary for the insights they can reveal. Runners of all abilities will be amazed at where a year can take them with help from the new Believe Training Journals.



Author : Lauren Fleshman

