Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[DOWNLOAD] iPad for Dummies Book PDF EPUB The ideal companion for getting the most out of your iPad, updated and in full c...
Book Details Author : Edward C. Baig Publisher : For Dummies ISBN : 1118723066 Publication Date : 2013-12-23 Language : Pa...
Continue to the next page
if you want to download or read iPad for Dummies, click button below
[DOWNLOAD] iPad for Dummies Book PDF EPUB
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
13 views
May. 18, 2021

[DOWNLOAD] iPad for Dummies Book PDF EPUB

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://site.goodonlinebook.space/?book=1118723066

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[DOWNLOAD] iPad for Dummies Book PDF EPUB

  1. 1. [DOWNLOAD] iPad for Dummies Book PDF EPUB The ideal companion for getting the most out of your iPad, updated and in full color! The possibilities that exist with Apple's amazing iPad are seemingly endless, and each release brings even more incredible features to this incredible device. If you're ready to have the world at the tips of your fingers, then this is the book for you! Mac experts and veteran author dream duo Edward C. Baig and Bob "Dr. Mac" LeVitus guide you through the iPad basics before moving on to the most popular iPad features like FaceTime, Siri, Safari, Mail, Photos, iTunes, iMessage, and more.Covers the iPad Air, iPad with Retina Display, iPad 2, and earlier iPad models and is fully updated for iOS 7! Walks you through texting with iMessage, making video calls with FaceTime, sending e-mail, setting Reminders, and working with Siri, your voice-activated virtual assistant Shows you how to wander the web with Safari, connect with Facebook and Twitter, and fill your iPad with your favorite music, movies, photos, e-book, apps, and games Includes tips on protecting your information, troubleshooting, syncing your stuff with iCloud, and adding some flair to your iPad with accessories With everything you need just a tap away, you'll wonder how you ever lived without your iPad and the helpful advice in iPad For Dummies, 6th Edition.
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Edward C. Baig Publisher : For Dummies ISBN : 1118723066 Publication Date : 2013-12-23 Language : Pages : 384
  3. 3. Continue to the next page
  4. 4. if you want to download or read iPad for Dummies, click button below
  5. 5. [DOWNLOAD] iPad for Dummies Book PDF EPUB

×