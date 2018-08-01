2009 Polaris Outlaw 90 Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GENERAL INFORMATION 1.1 CHAPTER 1 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 MODEL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ...
1.2 GENERAL INFORMATION MODEL INFORMATION Model Identification The machine model number must be used with any corresponden...
1.3 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS MODEL.....................2009 PREDATOR 50 MODEL NUMBER.............A09KA...
1.4 GENERAL INFORMATION MODEL: 2009 PREDATOR 50 MODEL #: A09KA05AB, AD ENGINE MODEL: M10A Engine Platform Aeon SOHC 4-Stro...
1.5 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 MODEL: 2009 OUTLAW / SPORTSMAN 90 OUTLAW MODEL #: A09KA09AB, AD SPORTSMAN MODEL #: A09FA09AA, AB...
1.6 GENERAL INFORMATION MISCELLANEOUS INFORMATION Publication Numbers NOTE: When ordering service parts be sure to use the...
1.7 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 Special Tools - Where Used Special Tools may be required to service this ATV. Some of the tools ...
1.8 GENERAL INFORMATION Standard Torque Specifications The following torque specifications are to be used as a general gui...
1.9 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 Conversion Table °C to °F: 9/5 (°C + 32) = °F °F to °C: 5/9(°F - 32) = °C Unit of Measure Multip...
1.10 GENERAL INFORMATION SAE Tap Drill Sizes Metric Tap Drill Sizes Decimal Equivalents Thread Size / Drill Size Thread Si...
1.11 GENERAL INFORMATION 1 Glossary Of Terms ABDC: After bottom dead center. ACV: Alternating current voltage. Alternator:...
NOTES GENERAL INFORMATION 1.12
MAINTENANCE 2.1 CHAPTER 2 MAINTENANCE 2PERIODIC MAINTENANCE CHART. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ....
2.2 MAINTENANCE ELECTRICAL AND IGNITION SYSTEM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2...
2.3 MAINTENANCE 2 PERIODIC MAINTENANCE CHART Periodic Maintenance Overview Careful periodic maintenance will help keep you...
2.4 MAINTENANCE Pre-Ride - 40 Hour Maintenance Interval Periodic Maintenance Chart Perform these procedures more often for...
2.5 MAINTENANCE 2 50 - 300 Hour Maintenance Interval Periodic Maintenance Chart Perform these procedures more often for ve...
2.6 MAINTENANCE POLARIS LUBRICANTS AND SERVICE PRODUCTS Lubricants / Service Products Part No. Description Part No. Descri...
2.7 MAINTENANCE 2 MAINTENANCE REFERENCES * More often under severe use, such as operated in water or under severe loads. *...
2.8 MAINTENANCE GENERAL VEHICLE INSPECTION AND MAINTENANCE Pre-Ride / Daily Inspection Perform the following pre-ride insp...
2.9 MAINTENANCE 2 Frame, Nuts, Bolts and Fastener Inspection Periodically inspect the torque of all fasteners in accordanc...
2.10 MAINTENANCE FUEL SYSTEM AND AIR INTAKE Fuel System Safety Speed Control System Per ANSI / SVIA-1-2001 (sec. 6.1.3) AS...
2.11 MAINTENANCE 2 ETC Operation When the throttle is closed (idle) the throttle arm depresses a small micro switch that l...
2.12 MAINTENANCE Choke Cable Adjustment Verify free play of 1/16-3/16” (1.6-4.76 mm) and smooth operation of choke cable. ...
2.13 MAINTENANCE 2 Pilot Air Screw Adjustment 1. Set idle speed to specification. Always check throttle cable freeplay aft...
2.14 MAINTENANCE Fuel Valve Location Predator 50 / Outlaw 90 Sportsman 90 Carburetor Draining The carburetor float bowl sh...
2.15 MAINTENANCE 2 Air Filter Service 1. Remove the seat. 2. Release the air box cover spring clips and remove the cover. ...
2.16 MAINTENANCE ENGINE Engine Oil Level Maintain the oil level within the safe range on the dipstick. Do not overfill. To...
2.17 MAINTENANCE 2 10. Reinstall the pre-filter drain plug. Torque to 11 ft. lbs. (15 Nm). 11. Remove the dipstick. Add 30...
2.18 MAINTENANCE Engine Mounts Inspect engine mounts for cracks or damage. Engine Fastener Torque Check engine fasteners a...
2.19 MAINTENANCE 2 2. Use a non-synthetic brush to clean the arrestor screen. A synthetic brush may melt if components are...
2.20 MAINTENANCE 5. Clean and reinstall the drain plug. Torque to 14 ft. lbs. (19 Nm). 6. Add the recommended lubricant. M...
2.21 MAINTENANCE 2 4. Tighten the chain adjuster lock nut to 84 in. lbs. (9.4 Nm) and re-verify the chain tension is at sp...
2.22 MAINTENANCE Battery Removal - 50cc To remove the battery: 1. Remove the (3) bolts securing the battery bracket to the...
2.23 MAINTENANCE 2 Battery Installation 1. Place the fully charged battery in its holder. 2. Attach the hold-down strap(s)...
2.24 MAINTENANCE Ignition Timing Timing is CDI controlled and has no adjustment procedure. NOTE: There are no timing advan...
2.25 MAINTENANCE 2 Tie Rod End / Steering Inspection 1. Elevate front end of ATV so front wheels are off the ground. Check...
2.26 MAINTENANCE 4. Measure the distance from the string to the rim at the front and rear of the front rim. Rear measureme...
2.27 MAINTENANCE 2 • Inspect shock for leakage. Inspect the rear shock and spring to ensure proper function. If the shock ...
This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for the2009 POLARIS OUTLAW 90, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.2009 POLARIS OUTLAW 90 Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
General Information
Maintenance
Engine / Transmission
Fuel System
Body / Suspension / Steering
Brakes
CVT System
Electrical
Wire Diagram
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

2009 POLARIS OUTLAW 90 Service Repair Workshop Manual.

