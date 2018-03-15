Successfully reported this slideshow.
Buried Treasures
Buried Treasures Robert Hamilton is a young man on a mission to marry Ellen, a beautiful young lady who is unattainable to...
Buried Treasures
Buried Treasures
Audiobook of Buried Treasures Buried Treasures Audiobook Free | Fiction & Literature Audiobook

Audiobook of Buried Treasures Buried Treasures Audiobook Free | Fiction & Literature Audiobook

Audiobook of Buried Treasures Buried Treasures Audiobook Free | Fiction & Literature Audiobook

  Buried Treasures Audiobook
  2. 2. Buried Treasures Robert Hamilton is a young man on a mission to marry Ellen, a beautiful young lady who is unattainable to him due to his lack of resources and means of providing. Robert soon enlists the help of his friend Tom to seek out a long known of buried treasure in hopes that he can attain the means by which to support the woman he loves. Originally published as a serial in 1875, Buried Treasures is a masterpiece of Bram Stoker, who while famously known for his macabre tales, is a master craftsman when it comes to romance and whimsy. Buried Treasures deals with timeless subjects like romance, in a suspenseful and interesting way.
