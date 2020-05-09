Successfully reported this slideshow.
Himno del colegio Fernando Soto Aparicio Presentado por: Jhossed Olaya. Colegio: Fernando Soto Aparicio. Profesora: Candel...
Tabla de contenido  Himno del colegio Fernando soto Aparicio.  Mensaje del himno según Jhossed Olaya.  Imágenes del col...
Himno del colegio Fernando Soto Aparicio Coro A Colombia debemos amar Y elegir como meta aprender Para amar escribir y esc...
Mensaje del himno según Jhossed Olaya  En mi opinión el himno es el producto de mucho tiempo y de mucho esfuerzo ya que l...
Imágenes del colegio
Mensaje himno del colegio fernando soto aparicio

Mensaje del himno del colegio Fernando Soto Aparicio

Mensaje himno del colegio fernando soto aparicio

  1. 1. Himno del colegio Fernando Soto Aparicio Presentado por: Jhossed Olaya. Colegio: Fernando Soto Aparicio. Profesora: Candelaria Cogua Moreno
  2. 2. Tabla de contenido  Himno del colegio Fernando soto Aparicio.  Mensaje del himno según Jhossed Olaya.  Imágenes del colegio.
  3. 3. Himno del colegio Fernando Soto Aparicio Coro A Colombia debemos amar Y elegir como meta aprender Para amar escribir y escuchar Diariamente debemos leer. Estrofa 1 Somos la paz y la esperanza La ciencia el arte y la razón Y nos define la enseñanza Para lograr la comprensión. Estrofa 2 Nuestro colegio esta propicio Para entender y convivir, Y en el sembró Soto Aparicio Un libro abierto al porvenir. Coro Estrofa 3 Somos adictos al respeto La tolerancia y el perdón Pues cada alumno impone el reto De ser un mundo en construcción. Estrofa 4 Siempre buscamos y queremos Aprender mas y saber mas Para que amándonos sembremos El árbol nuevo de la paz. Letra: Fernando Soto Aparicio
  4. 4. Mensaje del himno según Jhossed Olaya  En mi opinión el himno es el producto de mucho tiempo y de mucho esfuerzo ya que la letra amerita a la lectura y a estudiar porque con estos dos factores se puede conseguir lo que deseas.  El himno invita a la paz, invita a nunca dejar de aprender cosas nuevas para ser mejores personas.  Pero el mensaje es que si queremos llegar a algún lugar hay que esforzarnos y nunca dejar de crecer mentalmente
  5. 5. Imágenes del colegio

