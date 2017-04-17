 El uso de la tecnología empezó cuando la especie humana empezó a convertir los recursos naturales en herramientas simple...
NUEVOS INVENTOS

  1. 1.  El uso de la tecnología empezó cuando la especie humana empezó a convertir los recursos naturales en herramientas simples. Un ejemplo de esto es cuando nuestros antecesores prehistóricos aprendieron a controlar el fuego aumentando la disponibilidad de alimentos y siendo la invención de la rueda una herramienta que ayudó al hombre a desplazarse y controlar su entorno. Los últimos avances tecnológicos incluyen la impresora 3D, Celulares e Internet, disminuyendo las barreras de la comunicación.  De todos modos, es imposible entender qué significa aparatos tecnologicos sin saber la definición de tecnología completamente. La misma es el conjunto de conocimientos técnicos que permiten diseñar y realizar nuevos bienes y servicios adaptando al medio ambiente y cumpliendo con las inalcanzables necesidades de los seres humanos. Este conjunto de conocimientos debe estar ordenando científicamente y además de cumplir con las necesidades de los individuos, debe cumplir con sus deseos, que muchas veces son muy difíciles de alcanzar.

