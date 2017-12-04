Modulo3 u3

Créditos Módulo 3. Prevención de la violencia familiar y sexual, el embarazo en adolescentes y la trata de personas MINIST...
1 ÍNDICE MÓDULO 3. Prevención de la violencia familiar y sexual, el embarazo en adolescentes y la trata de personas página...
3 OBJETIVO GENERAL DEL MÓDULO En este módulo abordaremos temas relacionados con la prevención de la violencia familiar y s...
4 UNIDAD 3: PREVENCIÓN DE LA TRATA DE PERSONAS 1. ¿Qué es la trata de personas? 2. Algunas cifras de la trata de personas...
Hasta el momento, en los módulos, hemos visto temas relacionados con la sexualidad, la educación sexual integral como dere...
La trata de personas siempre tiene fines de explotación en sus diversas modalidades. El tratante capta a su víctima, la tr...
Los estudios nacionales realizados muestran que, a pesar de tener severos inconvenientes con la información estadística di...
La Política Nacional Contra la Trata de Personas señala que entre el año 2009 a abril del 2014 el Observatorio de la Crimi...
El rango de edad de mayor vulnerabilidad se encuentra entre los 13 y 17 años con un 53,1 %, seguido de aquellos casos en l...
❱ TEMA 3 ¿QUÉHACERFRENTEALATRATADEPERSONASDESDELAESCUELA? No existe una receta para identificar si un/a estudiante está si...
Podemos prevenir la trata de personas realizando las siguientes acciones: ❱ Desarrollar sesiones de tutoría relacionadas a...
❱ Que enseñen a sus hijos o hijas a ser cuidadosos con la información que brindan; por ejemplo, en las redes sociales, al ...
Plan D.S. Medida EstrategiaNacionalparala PrevenciónyErradicacióndel TrabajoInfantil2012-2021 Decreto Supremo N.° 015-2012...
ACTIVIDAD FINAL DE LA UNIDAD 3 Para reforzar, mira el siguiente video: GobiernodelPerú-InternationalOrganizationforMigrati...
De acuerdo al Plan Nacional de Acción contra la Trata de Personas en el Perú, existen once instituciones del Estado que in...
INSTITUCIÓN FUNCIONES Portal Ministerio de Educación (MINEDU)t Es el órgano rector en materia educacional. Cuenta con la D...
Siguiendo el Plan Nacional de Acción contra la Trata de Personas en el Perú, se cuenta con las siguientes instituciones pr...
ORGANISMOS INTERNACIONALES ALIADOS PARA COMBATIR LA TRATA DE PERSONAS: INSTITUCIÓN FUNCIONES Portal Organización Internaci...
ACTIVIDAD FINAL DE LA UNIDAD 3 1. Comentario individual: mira el siguiente video realizado en el marco de la campaña organ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA ❱ Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos (2002). Principios y Directrices recomend...
❱ Ministerio de la Mujer y Poblaciones Vulnerables (2015). Plan Multisectorial para la Prevención del Embarazo en Adolesce...
❱ Quijano A. (2014). Cuestiones y horizontes: de la dependencia histórico-estructural a la colonialidad/ descolonialidad d...
Modulo3 u3
Modulo3 u3
Modulo3 u3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Modulo3 u3

9 views

Published on

tutoria módulo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Modulo3 u3

  1. 1. Créditos Módulo 3. Prevención de la violencia familiar y sexual, el embarazo en adolescentes y la trata de personas MINISTERIO DE EDUCACIÓN Avenida De la Arqueología, cuadra 2 - San Borja Lima, Perú Teléfono: 615-5800 www.minedu.gob.pe Ministro de Educación: Jaime Saavedra Chanduví Viceministro de Gestión Pedagógica: Flavio Figallo Rivadeneyra Directora de Educación Básica Regular: Cecilia Ramírez Gamarra Director de Educación Secundaria Isy Faingold Vigil Autor de contenidos: Ministerio de Educación - Unesco Coordinación pedagógica: Marco Antonio Rodríguez Huamán Coordinadora de edición: Vanessa Rossette Buitrón Buitrón María del Pilar Mendoza Yañez Corrección de estilo: Gerson Rivera Cisneros Diseño y diagramación: Christian Bendezú Rodríguez
  2. 2. 1 ÍNDICE MÓDULO 3. Prevención de la violencia familiar y sexual, el embarazo en adolescentes y la trata de personas página Objetivos, contenido y unidades 3 Unidad 1. PREVENCIÓN DE LA VIOLENCIA FAMILIAR Y SEXUAL 5 Tema 1. El contexto peruano, algunas cifras 5 Tema 2. Violencia de género: ¿a qué llamamos violencia familiar y sexual? 7 Tema 3. Formas de violencia que afectan a las niñas, niños y adolescentes 15 Tema 4. Marco normativo en violencia familiar y sexual 19 Tema 5. ¿Qué hacer frente a la violencia familiar y sexual desde la escuela? 20 Anexo 28 Unidad 2. PREVENCIÓN DEL EMBARAZO EN LA ADOLESCENCIA 31 Tema 1. La realidad del embarazo en la adolescencia en el Perú 31 Tema 2. La paternidad y maternidad en la adolescencia 33 Tema 3. ¿Cómo prevenir el embarazo en la adolescencia desde la escuela? 36 Tema 4. ¿Qué hacer frente al embarazo en la adolescencia desde la escuela? Ley 29600 37 Anexo 40 Unidad 3. PREVENCIÓN DE LA TRATA DE PERSONAS 42 Tema 1. ¿Qué es la trata de personas? 42 Tema 2. Algunas cifras de la trata de personas en el Perú 45 Tema 3. ¿Qué hacer frente a la trata de personas desde la escuela? 47 Tema 4. Marco normativo en trata de personas 50 Anexo 52 BIBLIOGRAFÍA 57
  3. 3. 3 OBJETIVO GENERAL DEL MÓDULO En este módulo abordaremos temas relacionados con la prevención de la violencia familiar y sexual, por ejemplo, los tipos de violencia y el acoso sexual en espacios públicos. Hablaremos también sobre el embarazo en la adolescencia: consecuencias, responsabilidades, cómo prevenirlo y qué nos dice el reglamento de la Ley 29600, Ley que Fomenta la Reinserción Escolar por Embarazo. Finalmente, tocaremos temas relacionados a la trata de personas, especialmente cómo prevenirla y orientar a las familias. CONTENIDOS UNIDAD 1: PREVENCIÓN DE LA VIOLENCIA FAMILIAR Y SEXUAL 1. El contexto peruano, algunas cifras 2. Violencia de género: ¿a qué llamamos violencia familiar y sexual? 3. Formas de violencia que afectan a las niñas, niños y adolescentes 4. Marco normativo en violencia familiar y sexual 5. ¿Qué hacer frente a la violencia familiar y sexual desde la escuela? UNIDAD 2: PREVENCIÓN DEL EMBARAZO ADOLESCENTE 1. La realidad del embarazo en la adolescencia en el Perú 2. La paternidad y maternidad en la adolescencia 3. ¿Cómo prevenir el embarazo en la adolescencia desde la escuela? 4. ¿Qué hacer frente al embarazo en la adolescencia desde la escuela? Ley 29600 UNIDADES Identificar la importancia de la ESI para desarrollar estrategias de prevención de la violencia familiar y sexual, embarazo en la adolescencia y la trata de personas. en adolescentes y la trata de personas MÓDULO 3Prevención de la violencia familiar y sexual, el embarazo
  4. 4. 4 UNIDAD 3: PREVENCIÓN DE LA TRATA DE PERSONAS 1. ¿Qué es la trata de personas? 2. Algunas cifras de la trata de personas en el Perú 3. ¿Qué hacer frente a la trata de personas desde la escuela? 4. Marco normativo en trata de personas
  5. 5. Hasta el momento, en los módulos, hemos visto temas relacionados con la sexualidad, la educación sexual integral como derecho humano y demanda social, la prevención de la violencia familiar y sexual y el embarazo adolescente. En esta última unidad abordaremos un tema que tiene graves implicaciones y repercusiones por ser un delito atado a otros delitos. Nunca se sabrá cuándo comenzó en la historia de la humanidad el más cruel de todos los negocios: la venta de mujeres, niños y varones como si fuesen objetos o animales; personas esclavizadas cuya presencia se menciona en prácticamente todas las antiguas culturas de Europa, Asia y África. La esclavitud y el comercio de personas significó que quienes negociaban con seres humanos trazaban rutas de transportación entre países, por lo que, directa o indirectamente, varios países estuvieron involucrados. Es un grave delito que consiste en la captación, transporte, traslado, acogida o retención de personas,haciendousodelafuerza,rapto,engaño,chantajeodeunasituacióndevulnerabilidad con fines de explotación. Reflexionemos ❱ ¿Qué entiendes por trata de personas? ❱ ¿Qué modalidades de captación conoces? ❱ ¿Cómo podemos prevenir la trata de personas desde la tutoría? ❱ TEMA 1 ¿QUÉESLATRATADEPERSONAS? 1.¿Qué es la trata de personas? 2. Algunas cifras de la trata de personas en el Perú 3. ¿Qué hacer frente a la trata de personas desde la escuela? 4. Marco normativo en trata de personas Objetivo general ¿Qué veremos en esta unidad? Reflexionar sobre la importancia de la prevención de la trata de personas. 42 UNIDAD 3 PREVENCIÓN DE LA TRATA DE PERSONAS
  6. 6. La trata de personas siempre tiene fines de explotación en sus diversas modalidades. El tratante capta a su víctima, la traslada, la engaña, le priva de su libertad y la explota. Todas estas actividades son siempre realizadas bajo presión, amenazas, manipulación y violencia. Tan solo imagina lo que significaría para ti no tener el control de tu vida, no tener en tu poder tus credenciales, que tu vida dependa de otras personas y que te obliguen a realizar actividades que denigran tu condición de ser humano. Estas situaciones colocan a la víctima en absoluta vulnerabilidad y la exponen a otras situaciones, como el consumo y tráfico de drogas, el contagio de enfermedades e infecciones (como las ITS y el VIH), la violencia y la desestructuración de su integridad. ¿Cuáles son las principales modalidades de explotación? El comercio de personas esclavizadas duró cuatro siglos, entre el XVI y el XIX, y se dio, sobre todo, entre los poderes africanos que actuaban de mercaderes y los negreros europeos que eran los compradores, quienes, inicialmente iban a la caza de hombres para las plantaciones y las minas de Europa y América, y luego con amenazas y empleo de armas pasaron al comercio organizado. La constitución de redes comerciales entre África y Europa fue fundamental para el desarrollo del negocio. En estas redes participaba gente de linaje cuyo poder se consolidaba con su participación en el negocio de la trata. Las relaciones de parentesco siempre estuvieron presentes en el negocio y tráfico de personas. Fue en las sociedades con un mayor grado de desarrollo capitalista donde la esclavitud se expresó con más violencia. (UNESCO, s/f: 17). La trata de personas como problema social comenzó a reconocerse a fines del siglo XIX e inicios del XX a través de lo que se denominó trata de blancas, porque hacía referencia a las mujeres europeas, de Europa central y Rusia, que eran vendidas a Europa del Este, Asia y África para ser comercializadas como prostitutas. De allí surgió el término trata de blancas. Más tarde se constató que la trata no involucraba únicamente a mujeres blancas, sino también a personas de distintas procedencias, edades, sexos y culturas. Es por eso que a fines del siglo XX se definió a este delito como trata de personas. Actualmente, pese a las prohibiciones mundiales, persiste esta práctica criminal e inhumana convertida en negocio, que desconoce la condición de seres libres de hombres, mujeres y niños que son vendidos como mercancía. De hecho, la trata de personas ocupa el tercer lugar entre los crímenes organizados transnacionales, luego del tráfico de drogas y de armas. Sexual Laboral Otras ❱ Prostitución. ❱ Pornografía. ❱ Explotación sexual comercial en el ámbito del turismo. ❱ Actividades agrícolas. ❱ Industria minera. ❱ Tala ilegal. ❱ Trabajo doméstico. ❱ Mendicidad. ❱ Embarazos forzados. ❱ Tráfico de órganos. ❱ Venta de niñas, niños y adolescentes. La trata de personas no discrimina ni sexo, ni edad ni condición social; niños, niñas, mujeres y varones pueden ser víctimas. ¿Quiénes pueden ser víctimas de trata de personas? 43
  7. 7. Los estudios nacionales realizados muestran que, a pesar de tener severos inconvenientes con la información estadística disponible, la trata de personas afecta mayormente a las mujeres, especialmente a las más jóvenes. Si bien no existe un perfil muy bien delimitado de las víctimas de trata de personas, ya que las modalidades de este delito son diversas y las víctimas provienen de diferentes escenarios, una alta incidencia de víctimas son del sexo femenino, y la captación es más común en áreas con condiciones precarias de vida (características presentes también en el país). Asimismo, existe una relación entre la trata de mujeres y la explotación sexual, y entre la trata de varones y la explotación laboral. (Consejo Nacional de Política Criminal, Ministerio de Justicia y Derechos Humanos, 2015: 35). ❱ Ofrecimientodeempleo:lostratantesofrecen empleos con excelentes sueldos, pocos requisitos, sin necesidad de experiencia y, en algunos casos, ofrecen empleos fuera de la ciudad. ❱ Falsas oportunidades educativas: los tratantes ofrecen becas o estudios todo pagado en otra ciudad o país. ❱ Redes sociales: los tratantes captan a sus víctimas aprovechando la ingenuidad y el descuido. ❱ Seducción: los tratantes abordan a la víctima, ganan su confianza y luego la seducen para que vaya con ellos al interior o exterior del país, en donde será explotada. ¿Cómo captan a las víctimas? 44
  8. 8. La Política Nacional Contra la Trata de Personas señala que entre el año 2009 a abril del 2014 el Observatorio de la Criminalidad del Ministerio Público registró 1911 denuncias en 32 distritos fiscales, de las cuales el 67,3 % se registraron en 10 regiones del país (Lima, Loreto, Madre de Dios, Cusco, Piura, San Martín, Puno, Amazonas, Arequipa y Junín)19 . En este mismo periodo, se registró a 3129 víctimas de trata de personas, observándose que el 79,6 % de las víctimas eran mujeres, frente a un 16,1 % de varones que representan 503 casos. ❱ TEMA 2 ALGUNASCIFRASDELATRATADEPERSONASENELPERÚ 19 Elaborado por el Ministerio de Justicia y Derechos Humanos –DGPCP. Fuente: Sistema de Información de Apoyo al Trabajo Fiscal (SIATF) y Sistema de Gestión Fiscal (SGF). Sistema de Información Estratégica sobre Trata de Personas (SISTRA). Información proporcionada por las Presidencias de las Juntas de Fiscales Superiores de los distritos judiciales a nivel nacional. Nº Distrito fiscal 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 Total % 1 Lima 25 56 59 50 52 40 282 15,2 408 2 Loreto 4 17 29 55 58 41 204 10,7 3 Madre de Dios 15 36 56 35 31 5 178 9 4 Cusco 7 26 53 44 28 6 164 8,5 5 Piura 2 18 18 22 30 3 93 4,9 67,30 % 6 San Martín 1 9 20 42 17 3 92 4,7 7 Puno 7 24 16 31 10 88 4,5 8 Amazonas 10 24 19 19 1 73 3,7 9 Arequipa 2 7 17 12 15 7 60 3,3 10 Junín 6 9 8 8 19 6 56 2,9 45 Trata de personas según distrito fiscal y año 2009 - 2013
  9. 9. El rango de edad de mayor vulnerabilidad se encuentra entre los 13 y 17 años con un 53,1 %, seguido de aquellos casos en los que las víctimas cuentan con edades entre los 18 y 24 años Los datos de la PNP, en la serie temporal 2004-2013, nos muestran la misma realidad, pues la mayoría de agraviados por el delito de trata de personas son mujeres (260 casos de 286 casos), en mayor número entre las edades de 14 a 18 años (66,2 % de los casos). Como muestran estas estadísticas, la población más vulnerable son las niñas y las adolescentes; por eso, es necesario conocer la problemática de la trata de personas y realizar acciones de prevención desde la tutoría en nuestras II. EE. Nº Sexo 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 Total % 1 Femenino 268 387 614 626 596 2 491 79,6 2 Masculino 23 76 128 115 161 503 16,1 3 No hay información 17 34 25 13 46 135 4,3 Total 308 497 767 754 803 3 129 100 Fuente: Sistema de Apoyo de Trabajo Fiscal (SIATF) y Sistema de Gestión Fiscal (SGF). Sistema de Información Estratégica sobre Trata de Personas (SISTRA). Elaborado: Observatorio de Criminalidad del Ministerio Público. Elaborado: Ministerio de Justicia y Derechos Humanos - DGPCP. Fuente: Sistema de Información de Apoyo de Trabajo Fiscal (SIATF) y Sistema de Gestión Fiscal (SGF). Sistema de Información Estratégica sobre Trata de Personas (SISTRA), información proporcionada por las Presidencias de las Juntas de Fiscales Superiores de los distritos judiciales a nivel nacional. 46 Presuntas víctimas de trata de personas según sexo y año Ministerio Público - Fiscalía de la Nación 2009 - 2013 Presuntas víctimas de trata de personas por rango de edad 2009 - 2013 1800 1400 1000 600 200 1600 1200 800 400 0 00-06años 07-12años 13-17años 26-34años 45-54años 18-24años 35-44años 55-64años Mayoresde64años Nohayinformación Rango de edad Rango de edad Rango de edad Rango de edad Rango de edad Rango de edad Rango de edad
  10. 10. ❱ TEMA 3 ¿QUÉHACERFRENTEALATRATADEPERSONASDESDELAESCUELA? No existe una receta para identificar si un/a estudiante está siendo víctima de trata de personas, en muchos casos ni siquiera hay tiempo para ello, ya que la persona ha sido captada y trasladada. Sin embargo, sí podemos darte algunas señales que podrían ayudarte en la tarea de prevenir. Lo más importante es tu predisposición y tu capacidad de percepción para establecer un ambiente de confianza y comodidad con tus estudiantes, de manera que cuando abordes temáticas como la violencia familiar, violencia sexual y trata de personas, ellas y ellos sientan la suficiente seguridad como para confiarte algún problema cuando sea necesario. A continuación algunas señales de alerta para identificar si un/a estudiante es víctima de trata: ❱ Cuando notas que está siendo controlado/a y está muy nervioso/a). ❱ Falta con frecuencia a clases. ❱ Percibes que tiene miedo y depresión. ❱ No realiza las tareas ni los trabajos grupales. ❱ Presenta golpes o señales de violación o abuso físico y sexual. ❱ Baja de peso o come compulsivamente. ❱ Descuida su higiene personal. ❱ Se ha vuelto irritable y violento/a. ❱ Se siente culpable. ❱ Habla poco, no participa, no socializa con sus compañeras/as. ❱ Miente. ❱ Su familia ha sido amenazada. ❱ De repente aparece con objetos de valor que difícilmente su familia le puede comprar (celular nuevo, tablet, ropa de marca, joyas, etc.). ❱ Recibe muchas llamadas a su celular y se aparta para contestar. ❱ Frecuenta personas que antes no veía. Identificar a una posible víctima 47 Recurso Educativo para trabajar estos temas en el aula Observa el siguiente video: CHS Alternativo (2014). Somos libres, seámoslo siempre (videograbación). Perú: autor. Recuperado de <https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FxAOVJpSiI> Reflexiona en torno a las siguientes preguntas: 1. ¿Por qué la trata de personas es considerada un delito? 2. ¿Has hablado con tus estudiantes sobre la trata de personas? Lectura complementaria Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (2012). Módulo IV: Trata de personas. Gestión fronteriza integral en la subregión andina (p. 21). Lima, Perú: autor. Recuperado de <http://www.oimperu.org/ oim_site/documentos/Modulos_ Fronteras_Seguras/Modulo4.pdf>
  11. 11. Podemos prevenir la trata de personas realizando las siguientes acciones: ❱ Desarrollar sesiones de tutoría relacionadas a esta temática. ❱ Difundir el Día Nacional Contra la Trata de Personas (23 de setiembre) y realizar acciones en esta fecha para sensibilizar a la comunidad educativa. ❱ Identificar en nuestra localidad a las instituciones u organizaciones que trabajan esta temática (Demuna, PNP, CEM, CHS Alternativo, OIM, entre otras), para unir esfuerzos en la lucha contra la trata de personas. ❱ Sensibilizar a los padres y madres de familia sobre este delito, para tomar acciones conjuntas en la protección de sus hijos e hijas, por ejemplo, fortalecer las brigadas de protección escolar (BAPES). ❱ Difundir a través de diversos medios (periódicos murales, carteles informativos, entornos virtuales u otros) la Línea Gratuita Contra la Trata de Personas (1818, opción 1). ❱ Permaneciendo alertas ante aquellas situaciones de riesgo que puedan derivar en una situación de trata de personas, por ejemplo, anuncios de casting, oferta de empleo para adolescentes, etc. En las reuniones de aula o en los talleres con las familias, podemos aconsejar a los padres y madres lo siguiente: ❱ Que promuevan el diálogo y la comunicación con sus hijas o hijos. ❱ Que cuenten con los datos y números telefónicos de los amigos y amigas más cercanos de sus hijos o hijas. ❱ Que recomienden a sus hijos o hijas desconfiar de personas extrañas y no aceptar obsequios de ellas. La Resolución Directoral 0343-2010-ED propone las siguientes acciones para prevenir la trata de personas: a. Desarrollar en la hora de tutoría y las áreas curriculares aspectos conceptuales y preventivos de la trata de personas, los mimos que también se dirigirán a los padres y madres de familia a través de la escuela de padres. Se dará prioridad a las II. EE. ubicadas en zonas rurales, de frontera, cerca de enclaves mineros, puertos, etc. b. En el mes de la lucha contra la trata de personas (septiembre), impulsar acciones de reflexión e información dirigidas a toda la comunidad educativa, sobre los peligros, riesgos y consecuencias de la trata de personas. c. Coordinar con las autoridades locales acciones de vigilancia social orientadas a garantizar un ambiente seguro para los estudiantes en los alrededores de la institución educativa de mayor riesgo. d. Difundir a toda la comunidad educativa la Línea Gratuita Contra la Trata de Personas (1818, opción 1). e. Ante casos de trata de personas, el director de la I. E. deberá comunicarlos inmediatamente a la autoridad policial, al Ministerio Público, o a la Línea Gratuita Contra la Trata de Personas (1818, opción 1). Es necesario que las familias comprendan que la trata de personas es un problema que existe en el Perú y a nivel mundial y, según las estadísticas, es un problema que va creciendo. Por tanto, todos y todas debemos estar alertas. Es necesario que los padres y madres entiendan que sus hijas e hijos no están exentos de ser víctimas de trata. Es importante recordarles que la comunicación permanente y con afecto es la que puede prevenir y evitar que sus hijas e hijos se vean expuestos. 48
  12. 12. ❱ Que enseñen a sus hijos o hijas a ser cuidadosos con la información que brindan; por ejemplo, en las redes sociales, al responder llamadas telefónicas, en conversaciones cotidianas, entre otras situaciones. ❱ Que conversen con ellos y ellas sobre los riesgos presentes en las redes sociales, sugiriéndoles no aceptar solicitudes de amistad de personas desconocidas. ❱ Que si su hijo o hija recibe algún ofrecimiento de estudios, laboral o de otro tipo (becas, visas, trabajos temporales, viajes al extranjero, etc.); los acompañen e investiguen de qué se trata y quién lo ofrece. ❱ Que eviten que sus hijas o hijos transiten solos y por lugares de riesgo. ❱ Que los acompañen o recojan de sus reuniones sociales (salidas al cine, quinceañeros y otros). ❱ Que conversen con sus hijos o hijas sobre la trata de personas para que estén alertas y no se dejen engañar. El Plan de Acción contra la Trata de Personas (2011-2016) contempla entre los objetivos específicos del eje estratégico de prevención: OE1: generar conocimiento sobre la trata de personas en el Perú. OE2: informar y educar en torno al problema de la trata de personas en el Perú. Ministerio de Educación del Perú (2015). No dejes que engañen a tus estudiantes ¡Que la trata no los atrape! Lima, Perú: autor. Recuperado de <http://tutoria.minedu.gob.pe/ assets/cartilla-trata-personas.pdf> Lozano, Ignacio y Mauro Antonio Vargas (2012). El involucramiento de los hombres en la trata de personas con fines de explotación sexual: un estado de la cuestión (pp. 43- 52). México D. F.: Gendes. recuperado de <http://www.gendes.org.mx/publicaciones/ ESTADO_DE_LA_CUESTION_TRATA.pdf> Lectura obligatoria Lectura complementaria › Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (2012). Módulo IV. Trata de personas. Gestión fronteriza integral en la subregión andina. Lima, Perú: autor. Recuperado de <http://www.oimperu.org/oim_site/documentos/Modulos_Fronteras_Seguras/ Modulo4.pdf> › Ricardo, Christine y Gary Barker (2008). Hombres, Masculinidades, Explotación Sexual y Violencia Sexual. Una Revisión Literaria y Llamada a la Acción. s/l: Promundo-MenEngage. Recuperado de <http://promundoglobal.org/wp-content/ uploads/2015/01/Hombres-Masculinidades-Explotacion-Sexual-y-Violencia-Sexual.pdf> 49
  13. 13. Plan D.S. Medida EstrategiaNacionalparala PrevenciónyErradicacióndel TrabajoInfantil2012-2021 Decreto Supremo N.° 015-2012-TR Objetivo específico 5: incrementar y fortalecer servicios de detección, protección y sanción frente al trabajo infantil peligroso y la explotación infantil y adolecente. Plan Nacional de Acción por la Infancia y la Adolescencia Decreto Supremo N.° 001-2012- MIMP Resultado 17: niñas, niños y adolescentes están protegidos Integralmente ante situaciones de trata (sexual, laboral, mendicidad). II Plan Nacional para la Lucha contra el Trabajo Forzoso 2013- 2017 N.° 004-2013-TR Comisión Nacional para la Lucha contra el Trabajo Forzoso De forma general desarrolla la relación entre la trata de personas y el trabajo forzoso. El Plan Nacional de Igualdad de Género (PLANIG) 2012-2017 Decreto Supremo N.° 004-2012- MIMP Objetivo estratégico 6: reducir la violencia de género en sus diferentes expresiones. 6.3: Reducir la trata de mujeres. Plan Nacional de Derechos Humanos 2014-2016 Decreto Supremo N.° 005-2014-JUS Objetivo N.° 9: combatir la trata de personas, el tráfico de migrantes y otras formas de migración forzada, mediante un sistema articulado de protección y garantía de sus derechos. ❱ Protocolo para prevenir, reprimir y sancionar la trata de personas, especialmente mujeres y niños, que complementa la Convención de las Naciones Unidas contra la Delincuencia Organizada Transnacional, mejor conocido como Protocolo de Palermo (la reunión tuvo lugar en la ciudad de Palermo, Italia). El Perú ratificó en el año 2002 el Protocolo de las Naciones Unidas para Prevenir, Reprimir y Sancionar la Trata de Personas, Especialmente Mujeres y Niños. ❱ Asimismo, el Estado, a través de la promulgación del Decreto Supremo N.° 004- 2011-IN, viene implementando el Plan Nacional de Acción contra la Trata de Personas 2011-2016 (PNAT). El PNAT es el principal instrumento de gestión que coordina y concerta las acciones en los ejes de la prevención, la persecución de los tratantes, así como la protección y asistencia a las víctimas de trata de personas al 2016. Con ello, plantea un conjunto de acciones de lucha contra la trata de personas en el Perú para alcanzar un país organizado y preparado en su abordaje integral. ❱ Asimismo, el Perú cuenta con una serie de planes nacionales que se relacionan con el fenómeno de la trata de personas y diversas formas de explotación que fortalecen los esfuerzos del Estado por luchar contra la trata de personas. ❱ TEMA 4 MARCONORMATIVOENTRATADEPERSONAS20 20 Tomado de Consejo Nacional de Política Criminal, Ministerio de Justicia y Derechos Humanos (2015: 7-8). 50
  14. 14. ACTIVIDAD FINAL DE LA UNIDAD 3 Para reforzar, mira el siguiente video: GobiernodelPerú-InternationalOrganizationforMigration(2015).Tratadepersonas(videograbación). Recuperado de https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgLGMJ4P0-s&feature=youtu.pe ACTIVIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE 1: FORO Construye con tus estudiantes un periódico mural en tu aula, sobre la trata de personas y otros temas de interés de tus estudiantes relacionados a la sexualidad. Registra el periódico mural mediante tres fotografías y compártelas en el foro. Comenta tus impresiones sobre los trabajos de dos de tus compañeros. ACTIVIDAD FINAL DEL CURSO VIRTUAL Elabora un breve ensayo sobre cómo lo aprendido en este curso virtual enriquece tu labor tutorial. Recuerda: El ensayo debe ser original y debe contener un máximo de 4 carillas, espacio simple, fuente Arial 11, margen normal. 51
  15. 15. De acuerdo al Plan Nacional de Acción contra la Trata de Personas en el Perú, existen once instituciones del Estado que integran el Grupo de Trabajo Multisectorial Permanente contra la Trata de Personas (GTMPTP), bajo la coordinación del Ministerio del Interior: INSTITUCIONES QUE TRABAJAN Y APOYAN LA PREVENCIÓN DE LA VIOLENCIA FAMILIAR Aliados en la prevención y atención de la trata de personas ❱ ANEXO INSTITUCIÓN FUNCIONES Portal Ministerio del Interior (Mininter) Protege el libre ejercicio de los derechos y libertades fundamentales de las personas, mantiene y restablece el orden interno democrático y el orden público. Cuenta con la Secretaría Permanente de la Comisión Nacional de Derechos Humanos, que pone a disposición la línea contra la trata de personas: 0800-2-3232. <https://www.mininter.gob.pe/> Plaza 30 de Agosto s/n, urb. Corpac, San Isidro, Lima. Teléf.: 01 418 4030 Ministerio de la Mujer y Poblaciones Vulnerables (MIMP) Organismorector,promotoryarticuladordepolíticas, planesyprogramassocialesnacionalesrespectoalamujer ydeldesarrollosocial,niñezyfamiliaquecontribuyena superarlainequidad,laexclusiónylapobreza.Cuentacon losCentroEmergenciaMujer(CEM),elProgramaIntegral NacionalparaelBienestarFamiliar(INABIF)yelserviciode orientacióntelefónicagratuitaanivelnacional(Línea100). EnaplicacióndelProtocoloIntersectorialparalaAtención deVíctimasdeTratadePersonasconFinesdeExplotación Sexual,intervieneenelrescateybrindaatenciónavíctimas detrata,sobretodomujeres. <http://www.mimp.gob.pe/> Central telefónica: 01-626-1600 Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores (MRREE) Está comprometido con la lucha contra la trata de personas y el tráfico ilícito de migrantes en los ámbitos de prevención, persecución y sanción del delito, y protección y asistencia a víctimas, familiares directos dependientes, colaboradores, testigos y peritos. Cuenta con red de oficinas consulares en el mundo; red de oficinas descentralizadas en Arequipa, Cusco, Iquitos, Piura, Puno, Tacna y Tumbes. <https: www.rree.gob.pe> Jirón Lampa 545, Lima 1, Perú. Central telefónica: (511) 204-2400 Ministerio de Trabajo y Promoción del Empleo (MTPE) Cuenta con el siguiente servicio para la lucha contra la trata de personas: servicio inspectivo laboral a nivel nacional. Av. Salaverry 655, Jesús María. Central telefónica: 630-6000 | 630- 6030 Ministerio Público – Fiscalía de la Nación (MPFN) Asume el rol de representar y defender a la sociedad investigando el delito como titular de la acción penal. Tiene a su cargo el Instituto de Medicina Legal y Ciencias Forenses que es responsable de la Casa Albergue para víctimas de trata de personas, ubicada en Lima, y cuenta con fiscalías provinciales penales, fiscalías especializadas en delitos de trata de personas. Cuenta con el Observatorio de la Criminalidad, la Oficina de Asistencia a las Víctimas y Testigos, fiscalías especializadas contra el crimen organizado y la Escuela del Ministerio Público. <http://www.mpfn.gob.pe/index. php?K=413> Av. Abancay cdra. 5, s/n (sede central en Lima, Perú). Central telefónica: 625-5555 | 208- 5555 Línea gratuita: 0-800-00-205 52
  16. 16. INSTITUCIÓN FUNCIONES Portal Ministerio de Educación (MINEDU)t Es el órgano rector en materia educacional. Cuenta con la Dirección de Tutoría y Orientación Educativa, que aborda, entre los temas la prevención desde la educación, la trata de personas. El Minedu “ha incorporado en el Diseño Curricular Nacional, en los lineamientos para la diversificación curricular regional, el tema de la Trata de personas, como uno de los de mayor incidencia.” (OIM, 2009). <https: www.minedu.gob.pe/> Calle Del Comercio 193, San Borja, Lima, Perú. Central telefónica: (511) 615-5800 Ministerio de Justicia MINJUS Proveeasistenciajurídicaydefensalegalgratuitaala población.Cuentaconconsultoriosjurídicospopularesque brindanserviciosparadenunciaryejercerladefensalegal delosniños,niñasyadolescentesqueresultenagraviados entreloscasosdetratadepersonasytráficoilícitode migrantes. <https: www.minjus.gob.pe/> Carlos Tenaud cdra. 3, s/n, Miraflores, Lima 18. Ministerio de Salud MINSA Tiene una labor muy importante en la atención y rehabilitación física y psicológica de las víctimas de trata de personas. <https: www.minsa.gob.pe/> Av. Salaverry 801, Jesús María, Lima, Perú. Central telefónica: (511) 315-6600 Ministerio de Comercio Exterior y Turismo (MINCETUR) Cuenta con el documento Guía para prestadores de servicios turísticos: de espectadores a actores, que tiene por finalidad combatir la explotación sexual comercial de niñas, niños y adolescentes. Desarrolla la campaña “Alto al turismo sexual infantil”. <www.mincetur.gob.pe/> Calle Uno Oeste 050, urb. Corpac, San Isidro, Lima, Perú Central telefónica: 513-6100 Funcionario responsable de brindar la información requerida por los ciudadanos: Sra. Ana Grimanesa Reátegui Napuri, Directora General de Oficina General de Administración. Poder Judicial En el marco de la lucha contra la trata de personas viene fortaleciendo las capacidades de los jueces especializados en materia penal y de familia a nivel nacional. <https://www.pj.gob.pe/> Av. Paseo de la República s/n, Palacio de Justicia, Cercado, Lima, Perú. Instituto Nacional de Estadística e Informática (INEI) Es el órgano rector de los Sistemas Nacionales de Estadísticas e Informática en el Perú. <https://www.inei.gob.pe/> Av. Gral. Garzón 654 - 658, Jesús María, Lima, Perú. Teléfono: 652-0000 203-2640 - Fax: 431-1340 Central telefónica: 0800 44 070 infoinei@inei.gob.pe 53
  17. 17. Siguiendo el Plan Nacional de Acción contra la Trata de Personas en el Perú, se cuenta con las siguientes instituciones privadas: INSTITUCIÓN FUNCIONES DIRECCION, TELF. Y SITIO WEB Acción por los Niños Genera condiciones para la aplicación de los derechos de niños, niñas y adolescentes, promoviendo el desarrollo de una movilización social por la infancia que articule al Estado y la sociedad. <http://www.accionporlosninos.org. pe/> Jirón Cayetano Heredia 108, Jesús María. Central telefónica: 4631535 Capital Humano y Social Alternativo CHS Alternativo Despliegaesfuerzosparagenerarsinergiasquepermitan colocarenlaagendapúblicalapreocupaciónporlos derechoshumanosdemujeres,niños,niñasyadolescentes quesehallanencalidaddedesaparecidosyquecomo resultadodelprocesodebúsquedayubicacióndevarios casos,sehapodidoestablecerquehansidovíctimasde tratadepersonas.Administraelsistemadeinformación onlinesobrepersonasdesaparecidasenelPerú,como contrapartenacionaldelaRedLatinoamericanade Desaparecidos. Lima: calle Piura 750, Miraflores. Iquitos: calle Pevas 1542, Perú. Telefax: (511) 446-5834 Email: chsalternativo@chsalternativo. org Instituto de Estudios por la Infancia y la Familia IDEIF Es una organización especializada en la trata de personas, con expertos que llevan a cabo acciones de prevención, difusión, capacitación y atención de víctimas. Cuenta con un centro de referencia en Iquitos que atiende a víctimas de explotación sexual comercial y tiene previsto acondicionar otro centro de asistencia integral en trata en el distrito de Santa Anita, Lima. Movimiento el Pozo: Aquí puedes encontrar trípticos, videos. Fono Mujer: 0800-1-0801, línea gratuita de atención para recibir denuncias sobre la trata de mujeres. Trabaja por la erradicación de la explotación sexual comercial, a través de la prevención, la elaboración de propuestas y la incidencia política. Ofrece una serie de servicios, entre ellos: terapia psicológica, orientación y defensa legal a mujeres involucradas en la prostitución y a víctimas de trata; jornadas de capacitación; estudios y análisis a través del recojo de información y observación de campo en zonas donde se ejerce la prostitución; entre otros. <http://www.movimientoelpozoperu. org/> E-mail: creapozo@terra.com.pe, informes@movimientoelpozoperu. org Av. República de Portugal 492, Breña, Lima 5, Perú. Central telefónica: 423-5852 54
  18. 18. ORGANISMOS INTERNACIONALES ALIADOS PARA COMBATIR LA TRATA DE PERSONAS: INSTITUCIÓN FUNCIONES Portal Organización Internacional para las Migraciones OIM Organismo intergubernamental conformado por 120 Estados Miembro, que está consagrado a promover la migración humana y ordenada para beneficio de todos. La OIM implementa y coordina con la Secretaría Permanente de la Comisión Nacional de Derechos Humanos del Ministerio del Interior la línea 0800-2-3232, de información y denuncia contra la trata de personas. Correo electrónico: hq@iom.int OIM Misión en Perú Calle Miguel Seminario 320, piso 14, San Isidro. Central telefónica: 633-0000 Fondo de las Naciones Unidas para la Infancia UNICEF CooperaconelEstadoperuanoparalograrquelosderechos detodoslosniños,niñas,adolescentesymujeressean reconocidos,promovidos,realizadosyprotegidos,inclusive ensituacionesdeemergencia.Atravésdelproyecto CASESCIbrindaapoyoalaintervenciónintersectorial,para preveniryatenderalasvíctimasdelabusoinfantilydela explotaciónsexualcomercialinfantil. <http://www.unicef.org/peru/ spanish/> Organización Internacional del Trabajo OIT Oficina Regional para América Latina y El Caribe. Promueve oportunidades para que las mujeres y los hombres puedan obtener un trabajo decente y productivo en condiciones de libertad, igualdad, seguridad y dignidad humana. <http://www.ilo.org/lima/paises/ per%C3%BA/lang--es/index.htm> Oficina contra las Drogas y el Crimen Organizado de las Naciones Unidas ONUDD / UNODC. Oficina para Perú y Ecuador. Es la entidad encargada de coordinar y dirigir todas las actividades de la ONU relacionadas con la lucha contra las drogas ilícitas y el delito internacional. <https://www.unodc.org/ peruandecuador/es/nosotros/unodc- en-peru.html> Av. Javier Prado Oeste N.° 640, Lima, Perú. Central telefónica: (511) 715-1800 Fax: (511) 717-1336 Email: fo.peru@unodc.org Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura UNESCO Contribuye al mantenimiento de la paz y la seguridad en el mundo promoviendo, a través de la educación, la ciencia, la cultura y la comunicación, la colaboración entre las naciones, a fin de garantizar el respeto universal de la justicia, el imperio de la ley, los derechos humanos y las libertades fundamentales que la Carta de las Naciones Unidas reconoce a todos los pueblos sin distinción de raza, sexo, idioma o religión. Para lo cual desempeña estudios prospectivos, transferencia e intercambio de conocimientos, preparación y aprobación de instrumentos internacionales y recomendaciones estatutarias, conocimientos especializados a través de la cooperación técnica, e intercambio de información especializada. <http://www.unesco.org/new/es/ lima/home/> Avenida Javier Prado Este 2465, octavo piso, San Borja, Lima 41, Perú. Central telefónica: (511) 224 25 26 Fax: (511) 476 98 72 Email lima@unesco.org 55
  19. 19. ACTIVIDAD FINAL DE LA UNIDAD 3 1. Comentario individual: mira el siguiente video realizado en el marco de la campaña organizada por Unicef: Unicef (2012). Documental “Esclavos invisibles”. s/f: Calle 13 con MTV. Recuperado de <https:// www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxs_zyxmTCA> (Duración 23 minutos con 16 segundos). 2. Señala cuáles son los factores de riesgo de la trata de personas que el video menciona. 3. Identifica el principal factor que está presente en tu I. E., considerando el contexto. 4. Escribe tus respuestas en al menos 10 líneas. 5. Coloca tus respuestas en la sección “Tarea 7”. ACTIVIDAD FINAL DEL MÓDULO 3 1. Elabora una sesión de capacitación dirigido a docentes, de 2 horas de duración, sobre la ESI y las condiciones, estrategias y procedimientos para prevenir la violencia familiar y sexual, el embarazo en adolescentes y la trata de personas. 2. Coloca tu propuesta en la sección “Trabajos”. 3. Finalmente, para reforzar, te invitamos a que mires el siguiente video: Reynolds, P. (2013). Custodios de la llama. s/l: Fablevision Studios. Recuperado de <https://www. youtube.com/watch?v=NfFNfIhxtZo> (2 minutos, 42 segundos). Este video no tiene que ver con los temas aquí abordados, pero sí con tu rol privilegiado como docente. SEMANA DOCE⍄ SEMANA TRECE⍄ 56
  20. 20. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ❱ Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos (2002). Principios y Directrices recomendados sobre los derechos humanos y la trata de personas. Nueva York, EE. UU.: autor. ❱ Aragonés, R. (2012). Sobre el origen y naturaleza del incesto en la teoría de la evolución. España: autor. ❱ Capital Humano y Social Alternativo (2010). La trata de personas en el Perú. Manual para conocer el problema. Lima, Perú: autor. ❱ Congreso de la República (2000). Ley N.o 27306, Ley de Protección frente a la violencia familiar. ❱ Congreso de la República (2015). Ley N.o 30364, Ley para prevenir, sancionar y erradicar la violencia contra las mujeres y los integrantes del grupo familiar. ❱ Congreso de la República (2014). La trata de personas: definición conceptual, marco jurídico internacional y legislación nacional. Informe de investigación 62/2014-2015. Lima, Perú. ❱ Consejo Nacional de Política Criminal, Ministerio de Justicia y Derechos Humanos (2015). Política Nacional Contra la Trata de Personas y sus Formas de Explotación. Lima, Perú: autor. ❱ Contreras, K. (s/f). Acoso sexual callejero: el trasfondo que oculta. s/l: autor. Recuperado de <https:// www.academia.edu/9370551/Acoso_callejero_ENSAYO> ❱ Corte Suprema de Justicia de la República (2011). Acuerdo Plenario N.° 3-2011/CJ-116. Asunto: delitos contra la libertad sexual y trata de personas: diferencias típicas y penalidad. Recuperado de <http:// historico.pj.gob.pe/ CorteSupremadocumentos/..%5C..%5CCorteSuprema% 5Cdocumentos%5CACUERDO_PLENARIO_3_30052012.PDF> ❱ Crespo C. y L. Mogollón (2009). Confianza clave del cambio. Documento no publicado. Quito, Ecuador. ❱ De la Torre, Teresa del Pilar (2013). Violencia familiar y sexual. Manual de orientación y prevención Programa Selva Central. Lima, Perú: Desco. Recuperado de <http://www2.congreso.gob.pe/sicr/cendocbib/ con4_uibd.nsf/EF71BB073D26962405257C3F007973BA/$FILE/genero_violencia_selva_VF.pdf> ❱ Deza Villanueva, Sabina (2011). Módulo de Capacitación para Operadores de Atención de Víctimas de VFS. Lima, Perú: Ministerio de la Mujer y Desarrollo Social. ❱ Díaz, M. (2015). «“Cosas de mujeres”: Pequeñas historias de sexismo cotidiano». Hipertextual (web). Recuperado de <https://hipertextual.com/2015/12/historias-de-sexismo-cotidiano> ❱ Estrada Mora, H. (2015). Informe temático N.° 126, estadísticas sobre violencia familiar y sexual, violencia contra la mujer y femicidio en el Perú. Lima, Perú: Congreso de la República. ❱ Flora Tristán, Centro de la mujer peruana: <http://www.flora.org.pe/web2/> ❱ Gara (2008). "La Unesco actúa contra la esclavitud en pleno siglo XXI". Gara. Recuperado de <http:// gara.naiz.eus/paperezkoa/20081214/111633/es/La-Unesco-actua-contra-esclavitud-pleno-siglo-XXI> ❱ INPPARES: <http://www.inppares.org/> ❱ Manuela Ramos: <http://www.manuela.org.pe/> ❱ Miljanovich, M. (2010). "Mapa de violencia familiar, a nivel departamental. Características e implicancias". Revista IIPSI. Lima, Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, Facultad de Psicología, volumen 13, número 2. ❱ Ministerio de la Mujer y Poblaciones Vulnerables (2016). “Barreras culturales como la violencia de género impiden desarrollo pleno de las mujeres" (nota de prensa). Recuperado de <http://www.mimp.gob.pe/ homemimp/notasprensa/notas-prensa.php?codigo=142> 57
  21. 21. ❱ Ministerio de la Mujer y Poblaciones Vulnerables (2015). Plan Multisectorial para la Prevención del Embarazo en Adolescentes 2013-2021. Recuperado de <http://www.mimp.gob.pe/portalmimp2014/ index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=9961:mimp-promueve-prevencion-del-embarazo-en- adolescentes&catid=127:pncvfs-notas-de-prensa&Itemid=501> ❱ Ministerio de la Mujer y Poblaciones Vulnerables (2015). Boletín estadístico. Programa Nacional Contra la Violencia Familiar y Sexual del Ministerio de la Mujer y Poblaciones Vulnerables. Lima, Perú: autor. Recuperado de <http://www.mimp.gob.pe/files/programas_nacionales/pncvfs/estadistica/boletin_ febrero_2015/BV_Febrero_2015.pdf> ❱ Ministerio de la Mujer y Desarrollo Social (2011). Guía práctica sobre hostigamiento sexual Preguntas y respuestas sobre el hostigamiento sexual. Lima, Perú. ❱ Ministerio de la Mujer y Desarrollo Social (2008). La prevención y sanción del hostigamiento sexual. Módulo de asistencia técnica para el abordaje desde la perspectiva de género. Lima, Perú: autor. ❱ Ministerio de Educación del Perú (2014). Prevención del abuso sexual y la explotación sexual en las y los adolescentes. Lima, Perú: autor. Recuperado de <http://tutoria.minedu.gob.pe/assets/prevencion-del- abuso-sexual-y-la-explotacion-sexual-en-adolescentes.pdf> ❱ Ministerio de Educación del Perú (2009). Guía para la Promoción del Buen Trato, Prevención y Denuncia del Abuso Sexual para Directores y Docentes. Campaña de Sensibilización y Promoción. Segunda edición Lima: autor. ❱ Ministerio de Comercio Exterior y Turismo (s/f). La ESNNA en el turismo. Recuperado de <http://www. mincetur.gob.pe/newweb/Default.aspx?tabid=4999> ❱ Ministerio de Salud - UNFPA (2010). ¿Cómo prevenir el embarazo en adolescentes, promoviendo el ejercicio de sus derechos sexuales y reproductivos? La respuesta de cuatro buenas prácticas peruanas. Lima, Perú: autor. ❱ Ministerio del Interior, Viceministerio del Interior, Secretaría Permanente de la Comisión Nacional de Derechos Humanos (2011-2016). Plan Nacional de Acción contra la Trata de Personas en el Perú. Lima: autor. ❱ Movimiento El Pozo - Cedisa (2009). Juntos para prevenir la explotación sexual comercial infantil y adolescente. Lima, Perú: autor. ❱ Mujeres en igualdad (s/f). El amor no duele - Violencia en el noviazgo (videograbación). Recuperado de <https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTCkQgRSPvU> ❱ Naciones Unidas (2000). Protocolo de las Naciones Unidas para Prevenir, Reprimir y Sancionar la Trata de Personas, Especialmente Mujeres y Niños. Recuperado de <http://www.accem.es/ficheros/documentos/ pdf_trata/Protocolo_Palermo_-_ESP.pdf> ❱ Naciones Unidas, Oficina contra la Droga y el Delito (2007). Manual para la lucha contra la trata de personas. Programa Mundial contra la Trata de Personas. Nueva York, EE. UU.: autor. ❱ Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (2009). Prevención de la trata de niños, niñas y adolescentes en el Perú. Manual de Capacitación para Docentes y Tutores. Lima, Perú, Perú. ❱ Pellegrini, A. (1999). "La violencia y la salud pública". Revista Panamericana de Salud Pública. s/l, volumen 5. ❱ Presidencia de la República (2013). Reglamento de la Ley N.° 29600, Ley que Fomenta la Reinserción Escolar por Embarazo. Decreto Supremo N.° 002-2013-ED. 27 de marzo. Recuperado de <http://tutoria. minedu.gob.pe(a)ssets/d-s-n-002-2013-ed-reglamento-29600-ey-embarazo.pdf> 58
  22. 22. ❱ Quijano A. (2014). Cuestiones y horizontes: de la dependencia histórico-estructural a la colonialidad/ descolonialidad del poder. Buenos Aires. CLACSO. ❱ Romero, I. (2012). La educación sexual integral es un derecho humano y una obligación estatal. Lima, Perú: Unesco. ❱ Secretaría Nacional de la Juventud (SENAJU): <http://juventud.gob.pe/> ❱ Tenorio, R. (1997). Embarazo en la adolescencia. El Gran Libro de la Sexualidad. Fascículo 7. Quito, Ecuador: EDIMPRES. ❱ Tenorio, R. (2015). "Niños y jóvenes: víctimas propiciatorias". Plan V (web). Recuperado de <http:// www.planv.com.ec/ideas/ideas/ninos-y-jovenes-victimas-propiciatorias> ❱ UNESCO (1994). "Resoluciones de las Naciones Unidas A/RES/52/13: cultura de paz y A/53/243: Declaración y programa de acción sobre cultura de paz. Documento ED/BIED – CONFINTED 44/5: Declaración sobre Educación para la paz, los derechos humanos y la democracia". 44 Conferencia Internacional de Educación. Ginebra, Suiza. ❱ UNESCO (2010). IV Jornadas de Cooperación Iberoamericana sobre Educación para la Paz, la Convivencia Democrática y los Derechos Humanos. Montevideo, Uruguay: autor. ❱ UNESCO (s/f). La Ruta del Esclavo. s/l: autor. Recuperado de <http://unesdoc.unesco.org/ images/0011/001144/114427So.pdf> ❱ UNESCO - VVOB (2013). Las rutas de la inclusión. Avances y desafíos en la incorporación del enfoque de equidad de género en la educación en el Ecuador. Quito, Ecuador: autor. ❱ UNFPA (2014). El poder de 1800 millones. Los adolescentes, los jóvenes y la transformación del futuro. Estado de la población mundial 2014. s/l: autor. ❱ UNFPA (2013). Estado de la población mundial 2013. Maternidad en la niñez. Enfrentar el reto del embarazo en adolescentes. New York, EE. UU.: autor. ❱ UNFPA (s/f[a]). "Materiales sobre Noviazgos Violentos". Recuperado de <http://bolivia.unfpa.org/ materiales_noviazgos_violentos> ❱ Save the Children (2001). Abuso sexual infantil. Manual de formación para profesionales. s/l: autor. ❱ UNFPA (s/f[b]). Embarazo adolescente en el Perú. Recuperado de <http://www.unfpa.org.pe/ publicaciones/publicacionesperu/UNFPA-Embarazo-Adolescente-Peru-2015.pdf> ❱ UNFPA: <http://www.unfpa.org.pe/> ❱ UNICEF (2007). Trata de personas (folleto). Argentina: autor. Recuperado de <http://www.unicef. org(a)rgentina/spanish/FolletoTrata(final).pdf> ❱ UNICEF (2009). La violencia le hace mal a la familia. Santiago de Chile: autor. ❱ United Nations Secretary (2006). World Report on Violence Against Children – General’s Study on Violence Against Children. Ginebra, Suiza: autor. ❱ UNODC (2004). Informe Mundial sobre la trata de personas. s/l: autor. Recuperado de <https://www. unodc.org/documents/data-and-analysis/glotip/GLOTIP14_ExSum_spanish.pdf> 59

×