Paca Jhonny Trabajo 6

Primera Etapa de Bauhaus

  1. 1. Bauhaus PRIMERA ETAPA Nombre: Jhonny Paca – Escuela: Diseño grafico – Priemer nivel B HistoriadelArte
  2. 2. Primera Etapa. La primera etapa en Weimar abarca desde la fundación de la escuela en 1919 hasta 1923.
  3. 3. Primera exposición. Artistas y artesanos además de intentar vender sus propios productos realizados en la escuela para dejar de depender del Estado
  4. 4. EXPONENTES Pintores como: Paul Klee y Kandinsky - Primera época dando clases. - Fase idealista, utilización de formas geométricas básicas. - Círculo, cuadrado y triangulo. - Colores primarios.
  5. 5. Con estos principios se estableció un nuevo estilo tipográfico y los fundamentos de la Nueva Tipografía.
