Jhonny Paca tarea4

  1. 1. TITULO: Procesos Visuales Comunicativos. Fundamentos Ing. Carlos Lema Paca Tixe Jhonny Gabriel j.paca@intsuperior.edu.ec 0995105297 4 28/07/2020
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN. En si el proceso visual comunicativo no es nada más y nada menos que el sistema de comunicación a través de imágenes visuales, utilizado como un medio de expresión. Debe estar compuesto por diferentes factores para que este pueda ser entendido por los receptores. DESARROLLO. Para construir adecuadamente un mensaje este debe de constar con dos elementos fundamentales: el significante, lo que aparece físicamente en la imagen, y el significado o sentido que tiene dicha imagen. Tipos: Tenemos tres tipos de imágenes con una finalidad específica y dirigida hacia un público determinado, como el objetivo, publicitario y artístico.  El Objetivo: me dice que este lenguaje intenta transmitir una información de modo que posea una sola interpretación.  Lenguaje publicitario: este lenguaje como la palabra mismo lo dice se trata de vender un producto y que este sea entendido rápidamente.  Lenguaje artístico: No nos trata de vender un producto y tampoco es objetivo, es más abierto y subjetivo. La comunicación visual en si tiene que cumplir varios factores para que este no pierda el valor y sentido de los mensajes, cada elemento que lo compone tiene que cumplir su función. Estos elementos son emisor, mensaje, medio y receptor.
  3. 3. Los medios de comunicación como lo es la televisión nos comunican a través de imágenes, palabras y sonidos. SEÑALÉTICA COMO UN PROCESO DE COMUNICACIÓN VISUAL. Definiremos la señalética como un sistema de comunicación y de señales y símbolos icónicos, lingüísticos y cromáticos, orienta y brinda instrucciones sobre cómo debe accionar un individuo o un grupo de personas en un determinado espacio físico. CONCLUSIÓN. Como conclusión el proceso de comunicación visual lo vemos en todos lados, básicamente estamos rodeados. Como anexos yo tome las señaléticas que es un proceso de comunicación visual que vemos a diario en las calles de Quito y locales, además utilice la técnica de pop up para representarlas y que sobresaliera. Mi sistema de comunicación es para un público objetivo y con un fin determinado. Cumple con la normativa del proceso de comunicación visual.
  4. 4. ANEXOS: Fotografía 1 Autor: Jhonny Paca Fecha: 29/07/2020 Dispositivo: Samsung A10s PUBLICADO EN UNA RED SOCIAL. LINK:

