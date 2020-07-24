Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. FACULTADDECIENCIAS E INGENIERIAS FISICAS Y FORMALES E.P.INGENIERIAMECANICA,MECANICAELECTRICAY MECATRONICA TEMA: SOLUCION DE PROBLEMAS ASIGNATURA: ESTATICA PERTENECE A: MENESES LOPEZ JHONATHAN EVER SECCION: “C” AREQUIPA – 2020
  2. 2. EJERCICIO 7.53 Dosseccionespequeñasde canal DFyEHse sueldanalavigauniformeABde peso W=5kN para formar el elemento rígido estructural que se muestra en la figura. Este elemento se eleva mediante doscablesunidosen Dy E. Si se sabe que 𝜃 = 45° y nose toma encuentael pesode las secciones de canal, a) trace los diagramas de fuerza cortante y de momento flector para la viga AB, y b) determine los valores absolutos máximosde la fuerza cortante y del momento flector en la viga. DCL 𝑇1 = 𝑇2 = 𝑇 𝑇𝑦 = 𝑇𝑐𝑜𝑠45 ↑ Σ 𝐹𝑦 = 0 −5𝑘𝑁 + 2( 𝑇𝑐𝑜𝑠45) = 0 𝑇 = 3.53 𝑘𝑁 Reemplazando: 𝑇𝑦 = 𝑇𝑐𝑜𝑠45 = 3.53 ∗ 𝑐𝑜𝑠45 = 2.5 𝑘𝑁 Como el peso es en toda la viga se dibuja como una carga distribuida. Para cada corte enla viga a una distancia “X” se estableció lassiguientesecuacionesde fuerza cortante y momento. Para x=0 y x=1.5: 𝑉 = −1 𝑘𝑁 𝑁 ∗ ( 𝑥) 𝑀 = 1 𝑘𝑁 𝑁 ∗ ( 𝑥) ∗ ( 𝑥 2 ) Para x=1.5 y x=3.5: 𝑉 = −1 𝑘𝑁 𝑁 ∗ ( 𝑥) + 2.5𝑘𝑁 𝑀 = 2.5 ∗ ( 𝑥 − 1.5) − 1 ∗ 𝑥2 2
  3. 3. Para x=3.5 y x=5: 𝑉 = −1 𝑘𝑁 𝑁 ∗ ( 𝑥) + 5𝑘𝑁 𝑀 = 2.5 ∗ ( 𝑥 − 1.5) + 2.5 ∗ ( 𝑥 − 3.5) − 1 ∗ 𝑥2 2 Diagrama de fuerzacortante Diagrama de momento De los diagramas tenemos: 𝑽 𝒎𝒂𝒙 = 𝟏. 𝟓 𝒌𝑵 𝑴 𝒎𝒂𝒙 = 𝟏. 𝟏𝟐𝟓 𝒌𝑵 ∗ 𝒎
  4. 4. EJERCICIO 8.40 En el problema 8.39, determine el par MC mínimo con el que se mantendrá el equilibrio. Con 𝑀𝐴 = 20 𝑁 ∗ 𝑚 y 𝜇 𝑠=0.20 DCL de barra AB 𝑡𝑎𝑛𝛽 = 0.2 0.1 𝛽 = 63.43 tan 𝜙 𝑆 = 0.20 𝜙 𝑆 = 11.31 𝐴𝐵 = √0.22 + 0.12 = 0.2236 𝑚 ↺ Σ 𝑀𝐴 = 0 𝐵𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜙 𝑆 ∗ 𝐴𝐵− 𝑀𝐴 = 0 𝐵𝑐𝑜𝑠11.31 ∗ 0.2236 − 20 𝑁. 𝑚 = 0 𝐵 = 91.22 𝑁 DCL de barra BC 𝑡𝑎𝑛 𝜃 = 0.2 0.425 𝜃 = 25.2 𝐵𝐶 = √0.22 + 0.4252 = 0.4697 𝑚 ↺ Σ 𝑀 𝐶 = 0 −91.22𝑐𝑜𝑠(𝛽 + 𝜙 𝑆 − 𝜃) ∗ 0.4697 + 𝑀 𝐶 = 0 𝑀 𝐶 = 27.80 𝑁. 𝑚
  5. 5. EJERCICIO 9.4 Para el área sombreada que muestran las figuras, determine por integración directa el momento de inercia con respecto al eje “x” siendo 𝑦 = 𝑘 ∗ 𝑥2 𝑘 = 𝑏 𝑎2 𝑦 = 𝑏 𝑎2 ∗ 𝑥2 𝑥 = √ 𝑦 ∗ 𝑎2 𝑏 𝑑𝐴 = 𝑥𝑑𝑦 𝐼𝑥 = ∫ 𝑦2 𝑑𝐴 𝐼𝑥 = ∫ 𝑦2 𝑥𝑑𝑦 𝐼𝑥 = ∫ 𝑦2√ 𝑦 ∗ 𝑎2 𝑏 𝑑𝑦 𝐼𝑥 = ∫ 𝑦2 ∗ 𝑦 1 2 ∗ 𝑎 √ 𝑏 𝑑𝑦 𝐼𝑥 = 𝑎 √ 𝑏 ∫ 𝑦 5 2 𝑑𝑦 𝑏 0 𝐼𝑥 = 𝑎 √ 𝑏 ∗ 2 7 ∗ (𝑦 7 2) 𝑏 0 𝐼𝑥 = 2 7 ∗ 𝑎 𝑏 1 2 (𝑏7/2 ) 𝐼𝑥 = 2 7 𝑎𝑏3

