Jghon henrry2

INTERNET JHONATHAN GIRALDO ING. IFORMATICO. Instituto de Educación Técnica Profesional de Roldanillo, Valle- INTEP
PROPOSITO EXPRESIVO Que yo reconozca y comprenda el concepto de internet y lo aplique a mi vida cotidiana.
Objetivos Conocer la historia de internet Explicar que es y como funciona internet Aprender a utilizar aplicaciones inf...
HISTORIA DE INTERNET Tuvo origen en el año 1969 Departamento de Defensa de los Estados Unidos comenzó a buscar alternativa...
¿QUÉ ES INTERNET? Es una red de comunicaciones, es decir, la comunicación entre millones de sistemas informáticos que perm...
¿CÓMO FUNCIONA INTERNET Siempre vamos a contar con la presencia de un servidor Usuario SERVIDOR TCP/IP 192.168.56.1
¿QUÉ SE NECESITA PARA NAVEGAR EN INTERNET? Para navegar por el fantástico mundo del internet necesitamos de dos cosas: 1. ...
APLICACIONES INFORMATICAS Una aplicación informática o programa es una herramienta desarrollada con un propósito especific...
PARTES DE UN NAVEGADOR WEB Barra de títulos o pestañas Barra de menús (para algunos navegadores web) Barra de herramien...
¿QUÉ ES UNA URL? URL es una dirección de Internet. La dirección de Internet representa a un recurso, el recurso suele ser ...
PAGINAS WEB Son documentos virtuales que pueden contener texto, imagen, música o video podemos comunicarnos de una pagina ...
BUSCADORES WEB Buscador web o proveedor de búsqueda de Internet es una pagina web diseñada para la búsqueda de archivos al...
aquí nos dan a conocer el concepto de Internet y como debo aplicarlo ami vida , nos dan a conocer la historia del internet

