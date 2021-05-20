Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE THORAX AND THE LUNGS ( P A R T 2 ) J H O N E E B A L M E O
BREATH SOUNDS • Abnormal breath sounds, called adventitious breath sounds, occur when air passes through narrowed airways ...
NORMAL BREATH SOUNDS • Vesicular Soft-intensity, low-pitched, “gentle sighing” sounds created by air through smaller airwa...
ADVENTITIOUS BREATH SOUNDS • Crackles (rales) Fine, short, interrupted crackling sounds; alveolar rales are high pitched. ...
ADVENTITIOUS BREATH SOUNDS • Crackles (rales) Fine Sound
ADVENTITIOUS BREATH SOUNDS • Gurgles (rhonchi) Continuous, low-pitched, gurgling, harsh, louder sounds with a moaning or s...
ADVENTITIOUS BREATH SOUNDS • Friction rub Superficial grating or creaking sounds heard during inspiration and expiration. ...
ADVENTITIOUS BREATH SOUNDS • Wheeze Continuous, high-pitched, squeaky musical sounds. Best heard on expiration. Not usuall...
• References: • Audrey Berman . . . [et al.]. – 9th ed. (2012) KOZIER & ERB’S Fundamentals of NURSING Concepts, Process, a...
Lung assessment part 2 (Lung Sounds)

Lung assessment part 2 (Lung Sounds)

×