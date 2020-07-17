Successfully reported this slideshow.
5 Ways to Avoid Mathematical Errors in the GRE Exam
In this PPT, we will talk about the ways to avoid losing your points due to mathematical mistakes in the Quantitative section of the GRE exam. Read it well.

  1. 1. 5 Ways to Avoid Mathematical Errors in the GRE Exam
  2. 2. Introduction The GRE exam is one of the important exams that one needs to take if they need to take admission into different graduate and master’s degree programs in different colleges or universities. GRE stands for Graduate Examination Record which is administered by the Educational Testing Service. Let me tell you there are three different sections in this exam i.e. analytical writing, quantitative reasoning, and verbal reasoning. And to help candidates do well in this exam GRE Singapore has come forward with top courses and online preparation classes. In this blog, we will talk about the ways to avoid losing your points due to mathematical mistakes in the Quantitative section of the GRE exam. I know there’s nothing wrong about making mistakes, we all are human and yes we make mistakes. But, there’s always a way to avoid them, right? The same is with the mathematical problems you face in the GRE test. Most of the questions are designed to trick you so that you commit some mistakes. But, you need to be very careful dealing with these types of questions from the Quant section. Here’s how you can avoid losing your numbers.
  3. 3. #1 Work on your handwriting & improve it • Remember one thing, in the GRE exam you need to write answers with your hand and you must do it for almost 3 hours or more. And, you need to understand that bad writing can ruin your chance of scoring in the GRE exam. That is why it is important to practice handwriting before you move onto the GRE preparation online.
  4. 4. #2 Never miss the units • If you’re solving the problems that involve units, for example, work problems or problems that include rates in the quant section of the GRE exam, then it’s pretty easy to misplace units like km per hour or miles per hour. So, you need to take care of different things while solving these types of problems.
  5. 5. #3 Take one step at a time • Experts at GRE live prep classes show their concern for the students who skip the step for solving different problems. Especially those problems which ask you to simplify the equation. Yes, you save your time by skipping the step. At the same time, you risk the chances of getting your answers wrong in the GRE exam as well. Thus, it is best to take one step at a time and provide full-fledged answers rather than skipping any steps.
  6. 6. #4 Ignoring the double negatives • Double negative questions are considered the trickiest and the riskiest situation to deal with. Yes, it tends to get tricky when you need to multiply, divide, subtract, or add two negatives. You will get the number right I’m not doubting you there but for the correct sign, you need to be more careful. For helping yourself with these questions you can ask for help from a GRE private tutor.
  7. 7. #5 Double-check your every answer • Yes, this is a universal and most sought way of avoiding your mistakes while answering the quant questions. After finishing every question gives a detailed glance to your answers. It will prevent you from getting your answers wrong due to careless mistakes. Yes, try that you will thank me later! Lastly, I would say if you believe you can handle Quant on your own, go for self- preparation without a doubt. However, if math is problematic for you then make sure to enroll yourself with the GRE course offered by top-prep institutions like GRE Singapore.
  8. 8. Contact Us Address: 133 Cecil Street #10-01A, Keck Seng Tower, Singapore (069535) Website: www.jamboreeeducation.com.sg Email: singapore@jamboreeeducation.com Call us: +65 9641 6221, +65 6221 3770 Other Useful Links: SAT Singapore, GMAT Singapore, IELTS test, IELTS Singapore

