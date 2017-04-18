Construindo sistemas de recomendação com Neo4j + NodeJs (GRAPHS)[:ARE]›(EVERYWHERE)
Jhonathan S. Soares • MongoDB Evangelist • MVP Microsoft – Visual Studio • Neo4j Top 50 Certified Developer • Criador do b...
Introdução ao Neo4j • Tipos de NOSQL • Já somos 255 e crescendo o/ • Colunar | Wide Column | Column Families • Hadoop – Hb...
Introdução ao Neo4j • Graph Databases • Somos diferentes? • Só você • Just you • Diferentão • Vanguardista • Pica das galá...
Introdução ao Neo4j • Graph Databases • Representar os dados e / ou o esquema dos dados como grafos dirigidos.
Introdução ao Neo4j • Dijkstra • Lei do menor caminho ou caminho com menor peso.
Introdução ao Neo4j • Neo4j é feito do que?​ • Nós, Labels, Relacionamentos e Propriedades​ • Nós são os registros • Label...
Instalação e Configuração • Plataformas suportadas​ • Windows • Linux/Unix • Mac OSX • Versões • Community Edition • Enter...
Linguagens de programação • Neo4j se integra nativamente com: • Java • C# • Python • Ruby • Javascript • PHP • Exemplo com...
Aplicações e Usos • Fraud Detection • Real-time recommendations • Social network • Identity and access management • Networ...
Introdução à Cypher Query • Conceitos • Cypher é uma linguagem declarativa, de inspiração SQL para descrever padrões em gr...
Introdução à Cypher Query • Conceitos • MATCH (p:pessoa{idade: 25}) RETURN p • MATCH é o nosso comando de seleção • p:pess...
Bolt Protocol API • WebSocket • Rest • TCP & TSL encapsulation • Porta 7687
Hora do Demo
Hora do Demo • Preparando o Neo4j • :play movies • MATCH (tom {name: "Tom Hanks"}) RETURN tom • MATCH (n:Movie) RETURN n L...
Hora do Demo • Match • Limit • Insert • Shortestpath • :play query template • :play sysinfo • :config
Hora do Demo • Stack • Neo4j Bolt JavaScript Driver • Neo4j Community • Frontend: ES6, jquery, bootstrap, d3.js • Webpack ...
Dúvidas? (graphs)[:ARE]›(everywhere)
FIM! http://codigosimples.net
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Neo4j + nodejs

19 views

Published on

Integrando Neo4j com NodeJs

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
6
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Neo4j + nodejs

  1. 1. Construindo sistemas de recomendação com Neo4j + NodeJs (GRAPHS)[:ARE]›(EVERYWHERE)
  2. 2. Jhonathan S. Soares • MongoDB Evangelist • MVP Microsoft – Visual Studio • Neo4j Top 50 Certified Developer • Criador do blog CodigoSimples.net
  3. 3. Introdução ao Neo4j • Tipos de NOSQL • Já somos 255 e crescendo o/ • Colunar | Wide Column | Column Families • Hadoop – Hbase – Cassandra – BigTable • Orientado à Documentos| Document Store • ElasticSearch – OrientDB – MongoDB - DocumentDB • Chave Valor | Tuple Store | Key Value • DynamoDB – Azure Table – Redis - MemcacheDB • Orientado à Grafos | Graph Databases • Neo4j – ArangoDB – OrientDB - Titan
  4. 4. Introdução ao Neo4j • Graph Databases • Somos diferentes? • Só você • Just you • Diferentão • Vanguardista • Pica das galáxias • Está diretamente relacionado a um modelo de dados estabelecido, o modelo de grafos.
  5. 5. Introdução ao Neo4j • Graph Databases • Representar os dados e / ou o esquema dos dados como grafos dirigidos.
  6. 6. Introdução ao Neo4j • Dijkstra • Lei do menor caminho ou caminho com menor peso.
  7. 7. Introdução ao Neo4j • Neo4j é feito do que?​ • Nós, Labels, Relacionamentos e Propriedades​ • Nós são os registros • Labels são conjunto agrupado de nós • Relacionamentos são as conexões entre os nós • Propriedades são definições de um nós ( Direção, Agrupamento etc)
  8. 8. Instalação e Configuração • Plataformas suportadas​ • Windows • Linux/Unix • Mac OSX • Versões • Community Edition • Enterprise Edition
  9. 9. Linguagens de programação • Neo4j se integra nativamente com: • Java • C# • Python • Ruby • Javascript • PHP • Exemplo com c# : github.com/Readify/Neo4jClient/wiki/cypher-examples
  10. 10. Aplicações e Usos • Fraud Detection • Real-time recommendations • Social network • Identity and access management • Network ant IT operations
  11. 11. Introdução à Cypher Query • Conceitos • Cypher é uma linguagem declarativa, de inspiração SQL para descrever padrões em gráficos utilizando uma sintaxe ascii-art. • Ela nos permite selecionar, inserir, atualizar ou excluir dados do gráfico sem a necessidade de descrever exatamente como fazê-lo.
  12. 12. Introdução à Cypher Query • Conceitos • MATCH (p:pessoa{idade: 25}) RETURN p • MATCH é o nosso comando de seleção • p:pessoa é o nosso conjunto de dados • {idade:25} é o nosso where • return p é quais registros eu quero que retorne
  13. 13. Bolt Protocol API • WebSocket • Rest • TCP & TSL encapsulation • Porta 7687
  14. 14. Hora do Demo
  15. 15. Hora do Demo • Preparando o Neo4j • :play movies • MATCH (tom {name: "Tom Hanks"}) RETURN tom • MATCH (n:Movie) RETURN n LIMIT 25 • CREATE (Jhonathan:Person {name:'Jhonathan Soares', born:1990}) MATCH (p:Person {name:'Jhonathan Soares'}), (m:Movie {title:'The Matrix'}) • CREATE (p)-[:ACTED_IN {roles:['Figurant']}]->(m) • MATCH (jhonathan:Person { name:'Jhonathan Soares' }),(keanu:Person { name: 'Keanu Reeves' }), p = shortestPath((jhonathan)-[*..15]-(keanu)) RETURN p
  16. 16. Hora do Demo • Match • Limit • Insert • Shortestpath • :play query template • :play sysinfo • :config
  17. 17. Hora do Demo • Stack • Neo4j Bolt JavaScript Driver • Neo4j Community • Frontend: ES6, jquery, bootstrap, d3.js • Webpack for building web assets Github: https://github.com/jhomarolo/movies-javascript-bolt • npm install • npm run dev • http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/
  18. 18. Dúvidas? (graphs)[:ARE]›(everywhere)
  19. 19. FIM! http://codigosimples.net

×